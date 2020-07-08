VOX: “We Could Quickly Get Used to Climate Chaos”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
VOX author David Roberts is worried we shall never wake up to the need to address the climate crisis, because we will just get used to it.
The scariest thing about global warming (and Covid-19)
“Shifting baselines syndrome” means we could quickly get used to climate chaos.
By David Roberts @drvoxdavid @vox.com Jul 7, 2020, 9:20am EDT
For as long as I’ve followed global warming, advocates and activists have shared a certain faith: When the impacts get really bad, people will act.
Maybe it will be an especially destructive hurricane, heat wave, or flood. Maybe it will be multiple disasters at once. But at some point, the severity of the problem will become self-evident, sweeping away any remaining doubt or hesitation and prompting a wave of action.
From this perspective, the scary possibility is that the moment of reckoning will come too late. There’s a time lag in climate change — the effects being felt now trace back to gases emitted decades ago. By the time things get bad enough, many further devastating and irreversible changes will already be “baked in” by past emissions. We might not wake up in time.
That is indeed a scary possibility. But there is a scarier possibility, in many ways more plausible: We never really wake up at all.
No moment of reckoning arrives. The atmosphere becomes progressively more unstable, but it never does so fast enough, dramatically enough, to command the sustained attention of any particular generation of human beings. Instead, it is treated as rising background noise.
…
We adjust; we can’t help it. If we wait for ecological change to thrust itself into the consciousness of ordinary Americans, we may be waiting forever.
Shifting baselines apply to several other social problems
Once you start thinking in terms of shifting baselines, you start seeing them everywhere, not just in ecology.
What is the unending debate over the “normalization” of Trump but a debate over shifting baselines? President Trump has degraded and discarded longstanding norms of presidential behavior with astonishing speed and recklessness, but it has proven incredibly difficult for the press and the public to assess his record based on pre-Trump baselines. This is why people are always asking, “What if Obama did this?” They are trying to ask, “Why have we shifted our moral and political baselines so quickly?”
…
What if Americans simply accommodate themselves to thousands of coronavirus deaths a day? As writer Charlie Warzel noted in a recent column, it’s not that different from the numbness they now feel in the face of gun violence. “Unsure how — or perhaps unable — to process tragedy at scale,” he writes, “we get used to it.”
…Read more: https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2020/7/7/21311027/covid-19-climate-change-global-warming-shifting-baselines
If the climate crisis is just another problem to be addressed, rather than an existential crisis which eclipses all other considerations, then it has to compete for attention with other societal problems.
There is no evidence climate change is an especially important problem, no evidence it deserves special attention, given the long term drop in the annual number of deaths from weather related disasters.
“Once you start thinking in terms of shifting baselines,”
for the past 50 years……in 10 years we’re all going to die
…talk about shifting baselines
we’re over it……..
It’s alk OK. Nuclear fusion power will be viable by the time any climate crisis occurs.
IE, never.
There is no more climate chaos than has always been the historic rule.
Another way to say it, might be no one would notice it if the press wasn’t telling everyone it was the end of the world.
Brilliant.
The climate has warmed in the past 300 years.
That’s good news.
We happen to live during an interglacial.
That’s good news too.
Several thousand years ago.was the Holocene Optimum, believed to be warmer than today, but we missed it.
We live in the best climate for humans and plants for at least 500 years.
So why not celebrate?
We can’t celebrate because those smarmy @$&# leftists have been bellowing about a coming climate crisis since the 1970s.
50 years of bellowing about a fake crisis.
It might be +1 degree warmer (or cooler) in 2100
So what?
Would that ruin your life?
Would you even notice?
What if the warming was mainly at high latitudes, mainly during the six coldest months of the year, and mainly at night?
Like much of the warming since 1975.
Warmer winter nights in Alaska are a perfect example.
That’s good news, not an existential climate crisis !
Yes, it’s kind of like vaccine developers worrying that the virus will be gone before they’re ready.
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-disappearing-so-fast-oxford-vaccine-has-only-50-chance-of-working-11993739
“Shifting baselines syndrome” means we could quickly get used to climate chaos.
and twice as quick if it (the climate chaos) never happens.
The words “climate crisis” imply that we are under threat of an imminent climate related catastrophe. So if we don’t take action, we just carry on indefinitely, that means no catastrophe occurs and there was no crisis to begin with. So then why the need to address the non-existent climate crisis?
Climate Crisis, catastrophe = no more grant money = no more lobster and champagne at exotic venues at taxpayer expense. Plus no tenured position to keep publishing poppycock.
Oops! There I went…I am used to it (climate change). Oh well, guess I’ll worry about running out of oil again.
I don’t know who this David Roberts is, but he obviously is seriously lacking in weather education. There have been too many times to count in history where there have been several 2-3 sigma events occurring simultaneously. Anybody looking at weather history would point to the 1740/41 period as a particularly active weather factory as an example.
I believe the world, and more so the U.S., has been in a relative dip in significant storms in recent decades. That’s why a Sandy stands out after 40 years in the U.S. Northeast without a similar occurrence (1962 nor’easter; the early ’90s events weren’t quite as damaging), as a new generation came into prominence. Ignorance tends to breed this kind of climate emergency hysteria. If you had responsible people involved in professional bodies, such as research labs, the AMS, the WMO, and academia, this kind of hysteria would be rebutted and quickly dispensed with. Instead, it’s inflamed by so-called professionals with an agenda (and a paycheck and a reputation to “earn”).
If we want to look at a time-line of how the Office of President was debased, let’s go back to January 1998. President Bill Clinton looked America in the eye on live TV and he said, “(I) did not have sexual relations with that woman, Ms. Lewinsky.” A big fat lie.
The Chief Executive getting sex from a 20-something intern who worked for him. Any other senior executive caught in such a relation with a junior employee (married or not) would have been fired immediately by a board of directors. He knew that. He lied his butt off. And what happened???
The liberal media gave him a pass. Why? Because he was a Democrat, like most of them.
It wouldn’t suit them to see him resign in disgrace. At the NYTimes, feminists even wrote Op-Eds defending Clinton. Why? Because he was a Democrat.
Then they attacked Bush Jr mercilessly.
Then alongs comes The Anointed One. The guy whose election was supposed mark, “the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal.” But all he did for 8 years was lie his ass off. Every single “accomplishment” from The Anointed One was gained through lies, half-truths and deceptions. Every.single.one. From lies and half-truths, to outright deceptions.
And what did the press do? They applauded and protected him at every step. Why? Because he was a Democrat.
When Donald Trump was elected, the press had to do some soul-searching. They seemed to realize by January 2017 that by protecting Obama all those years is what gave us Trump. The Liberal Press promised in 2017 they would hold Presidents accountable from then on. And they have on Trump, in every way and shape possible.
SO are we to believe the Liberal press and media that will now hold all Presidents accountable, like have Trump?
Does their promise of asking them tough questions appear credible? Will they demand accountability, demand the President be honest in all things as they claim.
We can answer that question about the Liberal media today — without having to wait for whoever the next President will be after Trump.
Simply look at how they are giving Senile Joe Biden a pass on tough questions. Look at how the Liberal media are facilitating the gaffe-prone Joe staying hidden in his basement to hide his ever creeping dementia from public awareness. Look at how the Liberal media suddenly threw their weaponized #MeToo #Believeallwomen movement to the curb when it was Creepy Joe Biden being credibly accused by a former staff member Tara Reid of sexual assault.
It wasn’t Trump that destroyed longstanding norms of behavior. It was the Liberal Press deciding that protecting Democrats from bad behavior at all cost is what destroyed norms of behavior.
The Liberal Media has destroyed itself. It has been a self-immolation by their own doing.
The Democrats don’t care about anything but getting more power which will then allow them to abuse that power to get more power. They don’t care about “Me Too” or Women’s Rights (white women are the second tier in the Identity Politics Hierarchy) or Gay Rights (Gays are men and women so problems there) or Free Speech (SocialMedia Censorship) or BLM, or the people killed the last months in violent protests or Police Brutality (they’ve “owned” every big Police Department in the Country for decades and did nothing), or the Constitution (they hate that) or the Climate….those are all just the tools they use to drive the country towards a Globalist Socialist form of slavery.
Who can’t see that by now?
The Leftist Elite have no Humane “Values” except that they value the power to rule over everyone. If they win, there will be re-education camps and killing fields all over again. They are willing to ruin a Boeing Employee’s life over an article he wrote 30 years ago about Women in Combat….after they get enough power they won’t hesitate to kill him…and since they own the Propaganda Press, nobody would know. These people are starving people in Africa today with their SDG’s (Sustainable Development Goals) that prohibits support for modern agriculture and a real energy infrastructure. Killing innocent people is just mere collateral damage while executing their plans.
I thought Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) was because of a pathetic helplessness of the press and Dem politicos in the face of Trump’s formidable energy and drive to accomplish what he promised. He saw what the country needed and what needed to be gotten rid of and that became his business plan, something new for politics. Dropping out of the Paris Agreement probably gave rise to TDS.
But this TDS is not so harmless as I formerly thought. The left actually deliberately к¿[[‘d off 10s of thousands of Covid patients in overdose HCQ trials, Dem state governor’s banning of its use for treatment, even intimidating pharmacists to refuse to fill prescriptions. This dirty work also was done in UK (overdose trials).
The recent article here on surveys of doctors, notes that 85 % of doctors in the world said results of use were positive. Only 45% said this in the US. Hmm, I’d be asking my doctor who he voted for before accepting treatment.
Finally a climate activist who realizes that engineers will be able to design around extreme weather. This planet has always been a dangerous place to live. We have learned to build so as to survive earth quakes on the west coast, tornado’s in the mid west and hurricanes on the east coast. If a maybe problem of extreme weather does appear in certain areas we can build designs for that area. And if no extreme weather appears, we have saved a lot of money.
If it’s something that we can get used to, then it isn’t a problem in the first place.
“Climate Chaos“ isn’t really that bad if it is already happening. Even the IPPC tells us there are no upward trends in any adverse weather events. The planet is greening dramatically. We grow more food on less land. By every metric human life is increasing and thriving. Natural spaces are increasing, many previously endangered species are increasing, we aren’t running out of energy as long predicted, we are living longer, we solved most of the important environmental issues in western democracies and can anticipate the same in other nations as they reach higher levels of development. All the hype about population explosion seems for nought as the population will peak mid century at a level easily supported by our improving technology and systems.
This isn’t what I understood by the term “chaos” but I like what I see. Maybe I have “shifting baseline syndrome” or maybe I didn’t drink enough
Kool aide.
If the climate hysterics get their way and create a grid highly dependent on unreliables, when it collapses for an extended period during an extreme heat wave or cold snap, will the deaths that result be due to weather or stupidity?
They will be due to the Coronavirus.
And blamed on the most prominent innocent conservative bystander, preferably Republican.
Progressive relativists are so certain and dogmatic about their pet narratives, totally contradicting their relativistic indoctrination. Climate stochasticism has such a nice ring to it. Come ye proglodytes and woketards! Return to your roots and embrace uncertainty.
“What if Americans simply accommodate themselves to thousands of coronavirus deaths a day?”
What if Americans realized that COVID-19 deaths have been trending steadily down from the heights in April?
COVID All % of
Week Deaths Causes Average
2/1/2020 0 58283 98
2/8/2020 1 58998 99
2/15/2020 0 58203 99
2/22/2020 5 58134 100
2/29/2020 5 58400 102
3/7/2020 33 58621 101
3/14/2020 52 57646 101
3/21/2020 555 58469 103
3/28/2020 3061 62372 112
4/4/2020 9530 71211 127
4/11/2020 15734 77982 141
4/18/2020 16394 75383 139
4/25/2020 14168 71677 133
5/2/2020 11753 66589 124
5/9/2020 10857 64694 122
5/16/2020 8889 61686 117
5/23/2020 6863 58141 111
5/30/2020 5758 55143 106
6/6/2020 4443 53397 101
6/13/2020 3433 50554 96
6/20/2020 2287 44367 82
6/27/2020 743 31694 50
7/4/2020 177 13314 16
Death Totals 114,741 1,324,958 104
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
The % of Average compares actual deaths from all causes to average deaths for that week in previous years. Note that all of these numbers are subject to revision over time, especially the more recent ones.
Apologies if the formatting is problematic.
I was wondering about fatality rates.
The MSM and WHO have been bleating about the exponential increases in cases (ignoring the exponential increase in testing), but are silent on fatality rates. I suspected this was due to rapidly falling fatality rates. Now I see that it is.
Thank you.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/coronavirus-surges-houston-confronts-its-hidden-toll-people-dying-home-n1233151
Sounds like adaptation and good news to me.
“…What if Americans simply accommodate themselves to thousands of coronavirus deaths a day?…”
They won’t. And they are very much looking forward to the end of coronavirus impacts. What a stupid question.
“…But at some point, the severity of the problem will become self-evident, sweeping away any remaining doubt or hesitation and prompting a wave of action.”
Or Not! Highly likely not. Empirically, well over half of the warming since the Industrial Revolution took place (climate “new shifting bsseline”) occurred before 1940.
When the Super el Niño of 1998 failed to set a new world record, Hansen (GISS) had his underlings push down the peak of 1930s-40s by half a degree C to get rid of two things. A theory falsifying situation where, a) most warming couldn’t be tied to CO2 rise to 1940, and b) the “Ice Age Cometh” (IAC), 35 years of cooling that erased the warming that had occurred to 1940 in the face of galloping CO2 rise. Indeed, the reason the 1998 high didn’t set a warming record is because the rise from 1975 was all recovery from the depths of the IAC.
This recovery, folks, is the two decades that created what the Climate Wroughters made into the Catastrophic Anthropo Global Warming sleight of hand. So from 1910, it warmed for ~30+ years, then cooled for 30 years and then warmed for about 30yrs, the latter 10yrs of it slowed giving us an 18yr T Pause, lasting as long as the warming that Wroughters had made into an end-of world crisis.
Yeah, Vox, the shifting baselines are for sure the reason this turkey is dead.
Absolutely shifting baselines make a difference. Using a 1600-7000 baseline highlights the Arctic and Northern Hemisphere warming that took place before the 1940s. Using the 1961-1990 baseline hides past warming periods like the MWP and emphasizes the present day hockey stick. Same datasets, different baselines.
https://imgur.com/a/VFJoCTf
“What if Americans simply accommodate themselves to thousands of coronavirus deaths a day? ”
“In 2017, an average of 7,708 deaths occurred each day. January, February, and December were the months with the highest average daily number of deaths (8,478, 8,351, and 8,344, respectively). June, July, and August were the months with the lowest average daily number of deaths (7,298, 7,157, and 7,158, respectively).”
Or when season is colder, US has about thousand more deaths of per day.
For last month US has had less than 1000 deaths per day from the coronavirus:
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
US never had month higher than 2000 deaths per day from coronavirus, so expecting thousands per day is unlikely, but let’s consider a possibility of a year average of about a 1000 per day over the entire year- worst in winter and less in summer.
Well, have been dealing with 7,708 deaths per day. If had 1000 per day from coronavirus, we probably less deaths from some other cause. So you would not have 7,708 deaths per day + 1000 deaths from coronavirus. As wild guess it could be 7,708 + 500 deaths, and people dying a bit earlier due to coronavirus. Or it’s lowering average life expectancy by small amount. Main aspect of coronavirus is it kill mostly people over 60 years. If had 1000 people per day killed who less 50 year old, it would be closer to 7,708 + 1000 and would have bigger effect on average life expectancy.
How many people die related to a cause related to being in hospital:
“A recent Johns Hopkins study claims more than 250,000 people in the U.S. die every year from medical errors. Other reports claim the numbers to be as high as 440,000. Medical errors are the third-leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer.”
Let’s pick number of 365,000 per day, or 1000 per day. Probably such people dying on average at lower age than deaths from coronavirus. More young and fairly healthy could killed more by medical errors as compared a 1000 deaths per day from coronavirus which imagined might possible.
So have living with worse than the imagined future of high coronavirus deaths.
Of course due to poor governments, and higher murder rates that have been occuring, I worry more about bad government, killing more people, because in has killed more during recent times of coronavirus.
Defund the police. Is quite bad and stupid.
Now defund the police unions, would a lot smarter government policy. But let’s just give the police the choice of being part of a police union or not.
Or whole basis of this wacky idea, was that police were defunded, as way to getting rid of a police union. Or it was just changing the name- they didn’t defund the police, they got rid of legal name of police- thereby invaliding Union contracts.
Or whole defund the police is frantic and senseless attempt to avoid the problem of having to recognize the elephant in the room of dysfunctional and corrupt police unions. {which doesn’t allow the firing bad and/or incompetent cops.
Same issue with teacher unions and all public unions. If want do something deaths, eliminate all unions}
As they say “The only thing to fear is fear itself”
The news media continually stoke fear and so many people end up worrying about where the world is heading.
Global warming has been an imagined threat for the last 30 years.
Commentators and scientists who should know better continually broadcast that the climate is getting wilder and deaths destruction and from climate related incidents are rising .
This is a blatant lie as climate related deaths and destruction have been trending lower over time.
Activists and Green politicians keep stoking fear of what may happen in the future to try and get populations to change their way of life and vote for politicians who promise to fix our problems .
The solutions that the greens propose are unworkable as modern civilization depends on plentiful affordable energy .
That is a fact and as soon as energy prices are pushed up costs of every product rises and every one is worse off .
It is like the turkey voting for Christmas ,
Coronavirus will eventually pass into history. Climate and weather have always been with us and we have successfully adapted to them. This is very alarming for the Alarmists.
They will be due to the Coronavirus.
What, if there will an asteorid falling on earth ?
We didn’t care enough about, that will be a chaos.
Ok, shit happens 😀 prepared or not.
CO2 reduction isn’t a goal,leads to nothong and and an asteroid shild isn’t available.
Better we will prepare us for the chaos 😀
No Thong….I’m up for that!