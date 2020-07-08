Facebook Accused of Allowing Climate Deniers to Promote Their Views

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A group calling themselves climate power have demanded Facebook take a more aggressive stance against people who promote what they claim are climate lies. The signatories to their open letter include failed radical green Democrat candidate Tom Steyer, and former Clinton administration chief of staff John Podesta.
FACEBOOK: ACT URGENTLY TO TAKE ON THE THREAT OF CLIMATE DENIERS
A follow-up open letter to Helle Thorning-Schmidt and Facebook’s Oversight Board
July 7, 2020
To: Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Facebook Oversight Board
Cc: Mark Zuckerberg, Afia Asantewaa Asare-Kyei, Evelyn Aswad, Endy Bayuni, Catalina Botero-Marino, Katherine Chen, Nighat Dad, Jamal Greene, Pamela Karlan, Tawakkol Karman, Maina Kiai, Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Ronaldo Lemos, Michael McConnell, Julie Owono, Emi Palmor, Alan Rusbridger, András Sajó, Nicolas Suzor, Nick Clegg
Ms. Thorning-Schmidt,
We are disappointed to have received a response from the Oversight Board’s head of communications to our July 1, 2020 letter instead of yourself or another Oversight Board co-chair. The Facebook-created loophole allows climate deniers to circumvent independent fact-checkers to publish lies and misinformation.
The Facebook Oversight Board was first proposed more than two years ago by Mark Zuckerberg himself. It’s been 19 months since Mr. Zuckerberg formally announced the Board’s creation and almost 10 months since Facebook’s senior-most leaders touted the launch of the Oversight Board to members of the media worldwide. Your participation as a co-chair was announced in early May.
Facebook leaders have found time in the intervening months to sit with members of the press to herald the creation of an action-oriented Oversight Board. Meanwhile, Facebook is allowing misinformation to spread, and they are hiding behind the promise of an “Oversight Board” that appears to be in name only. The Board does not hear cases and recently said it is not yet operational.
As environmental leaders, we feel an urgent duty to take on the threat of climate deniers and climate change. We expect Facebook to work with the same urgency.
Climate denial and misinformation are deadly. By preventing any meaningful form of oversight and allowing these lies to go unchecked, Facebook is jeopardizing the health and well-being of people around the globe with the most vulnerable communities most at risk.
If the Board exists to “make the final judgment call on what should be acceptable speech in a community that reflects the social norms and values of people all around the world,” as Mr. Zuckerberg stated, we need your oversight now more than ever. Hate speech, climate denial, and health threats have tarnished the integrity of Facebook. If the company fails to enact any tangible oversight, we struggle to see the value of this Board as anything but a public relations stunt.
Mr. Zuckerberg has refused to recognize that he must get the facts right on climate and refused to acknowledge that climate denial on his platform is as dangerous a threat to future generations as any.
As a global climate leader, you know that climate change is not opinion. It is fact. And it is actively killing humans across the globe. We see you as our ally in the fight to protect our planet for future generations, and we ask you to lead the charge to fix the climate loophole.
We urge you to hold the first meeting of the full Oversight Committee in the next two weeks to address Facebook allowing the spread of misinformation and overturning decisions made by scientists and fact-checkers.
Until Facebook takes a stand, climate deniers will continue to exploit your platform to sow discord and put the world’s health and security at dire risk.
Signed:
- Stacey Abrams, Founder of Fair Fight and the Southern Economic Advancement Project
- LaTricea D. Adams, Founder CEO & President, Black Millennials 4 Flint
- Ken Berlin, CEO, Climate Reality Action Fund
- Carol Browner, League of Conservation Voters Board Chair and Former EPA Administrator
- Dominique Browning, Senior Director and Co-founder, Moms Clean Air Force
- Michael Brune, Sierra Club Executive Director
- Gerald Butts, President, New Climate and former Principal Secretary to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
- Alex Cornell du Houx, Co-Founder and President, Elected Officials to Protect America
- Abbie Dillen, Earthjustice President
- Ken Kimmell, Union of Concerned Scientists President
- Lori Lodes, Climate Power 2020 Executive Director
- Gina McCarthy, President and CEO of the NRDC Action Fund and former EPA Administrator
- Tamara Toles O’Laughlin, 350.org North America Director
- Collin O’Mara, National Wildlife Federation President
- Erich Pica, Friends of the Earth U.S. President
- John Podesta, Founder of the Center for American Progress
- Tom Steyer, Climate activist and Founder of NextGen America
- Robert Wendelgass, Clean Water Action President and CEO
- Jamie Williams, President, The Wilderness Society
Source: https://www.climatepower2020.org/facebook-must-work-with-urgency/
Katharine Hayhoe has also attacked Facebook, though she is not a signatory on the climate power letter or their original demand.
Katharine appears unhappy that an apparent shift in policy is allowing people who disagree with her to promote their views on Facebook, while at the same time it is more difficult for Katharine to promote her videos.
Denial expands on Facebook as scientists face restrictions
Scott Waldman, E&E News reporterPublished: Monday, July 6, 2020
A climate scientist says Facebook is restricting her ability to share research and fact-check posts containing climate misinformation.
Those constraints are occuring as groups that reject climate science increasingly use the platform to promote misleading theories about global warming.
…
E&E News previously reported that Facebook intervened to reverse a fact-check that prevented a group — which claims that human-caused carbon dioxide is beneficial — from advertising on the site. By labeling the false claim as “opinion,” Facebook permitted the group, named the CO2 Coalition, to resume promoting misinformation (Climatewire, June 23).
In response, a group of scientists with Climate Feedback — a part of Facebook’s approved fact-checking network — evaluated the post and found that it relied on “cherry-picked” evidence and was misleading. It was marked as “false.”
But weeks later that label was quietly removed. Officials with the CO2 Coalition said they were helped by a “conservative contact” at Facebook whose intervention resulted in getting the decision reversed.
…
Facebook’s explanation for its fact-check of the CO2 Coalition is disputed by groups on both sides.
…
“Opinion is separate and apart; there is an opinion rating but it is separate and apart from false or true, or partly false or partly true,” Stone said.
…
Hayhoe has declined to comply with Facebook’s requirements for promoting her posts. She says the platform created inappropriate burdens for scientists who want to share objective information about climate change.
“These are the facts,” she said. “These videos have been peer-reviewed, and I still can’t boost them on Facebook.”Read more: https://www.eenews.net/stories/1063511857
I applaud Facebook apparently recognising that their fact checking system has been abused, and for them making an effort to level the playing field.
But I am concerned about Hayhoe’s claim that she is finding it difficult to promote her videos, and hope she and Facebook reach a speedy resolution.
Everyone should be treated fairly.
33 thoughts on “Facebook Accused of Allowing Climate Deniers to Promote Their Views”
I think they genuinely believe they are victims of discrimination.
Since when does telling the truth need to be allowed?
This is all about hate speech and I doubt Facebook will prohibit all of the hate speech against a white president and the ‘deplorables’ who voted for him.
Climate Change Alarmism is their religion. It is their path to political power, just as conversion and profiteering from it was for the Roman Catholic Church 1500 years ago. Quite a profitable gig it has been for them for the better part of 2,000 years. Now another religion is muscling in on their territory of lost souls.
When anyone goes against the Left’s Climate Scripture orthodoxy, they are to be silenced, with force if necessary. If it’s is someone with power, then to the Inquisition they go.
In their eyes, we’re all irredeemable blasphemers here at WUWT.
Radical Dem/Progs want totalitarian control of their climate change message, just like the Catholic Church in the Middle Ages.
Deniers of the approved climate change dogmas are not allowed, and are to be eradicated.
If Biden gets elected, he will just be a figurehead, who reads from teleprompters, so he won’t be wandering into the woods. He will be totally controlled by the Podesta, et al. Biden is a smile-face yes-man.
Did Nancy Pelosi’s take a knee for the many thousands who died in various wars? Never
But if there is political advantage to be had width BLM, down she goes.
The same it is with climate change. It is all about political advantage.
There is no way humans can change the climate.
That, fortunately, is controlled by a much higher power.
The world population taking a knee would not make one iota of difference.
“Climate denial and misinformation are deadly.” And progressives are uniquely qualified to decide what is a climate denial and misinformation. That’s the great tradition of Franco, Stalin, Mussolini, Hitler, and Chairman Mao. Everybody has to think only progressive.
Spirit cookers looking for people to broil.
Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?
Sam Vaknin on the psychological toxicity of Facebook:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmXcjvL9VSc
Die, Facebook, die!
What personal goals do Steyer and Podesta have?
It is hard to imagine more than lots of fresh cash into their pockets. Their private time is surely too high-priced to waste on girly topics like weather variability. Has anyone ever read their explanations for their enthusiasm? References? Geoff S
Steyer and Podesta may be true believers, they might genuinely believe the world is in the midst of a climate emergency. I know its tempting to ascribe bad motives to opponents, but Steyer would have had a much better shot at the Democrat Presidential candidacy if he hadn’t focussed so hard on climate issues. He must have had people around him telling him to talk about other issues occasionally, advice he mostly seemed to ignore.
Lil’ Stinky Steyer has 4 strikes against him in the Party of Slavery:
– white
– male
– hetero
– billionaire.
The Party of Jim Crow and the Klan only wants Lil’ Stinky for his money, and for him to give it to them and stay TF out of sight. Same for Mini-Mike.
Hey can’t be that stupid.
This is why WUWT is on Parler…
What are the odds that Facebook will come down on the side of lies, and tyranny? You “climate deniers” had better watch out, and admit that “the sky is falling!”
How many of those signatories have a vested interest (final stake of some form) in so-called Anthropomorphic Climate Change?
The Left’s thought police aren’t even hiding their hatred of the First Amendment anymore. I find people on the signatory list to be of the most vile and irredeemable sort. Any Political power for them is the opportunity to destroy this country’s bedrock principles of Free Speech.
P.S.
I find one of the more entertaining Facebook pages is Climate Change is Crap. It comes out of the Land of Oz.
https://www.facebook.com/cciscrap.com.au/
but I’m easily entertained. 🙂
A Trojan horse, a “burden” in utero h/t Obama, or civility bullshit h/t Althouse.
Uh, I don’t use Fakebook.
TC Clark,
Facebook sucks for a variety of reasons.
But who knows, maybe Zuckerberg will decide to not give in to the obvious bullying and take note of Michael Schellenberger’s recent epiphany.
+ X = (7.6B – 2.5B)!!
OT: any opinion on this? https://www.bairdmaritime.com/fishing-boat-world/longlining/opinion-tuna-price-fixing-scandal-implicates-global-ngos/
How tuna industry was almost destroyed by WWF, how then industry made a deal with WWF which got a 13% out of each tuna can. Shows how things work in ONG world.
Two-minute hate from Orwell’s “1984”. Think of Goldstein as a climate-denying thought criminal….
Pray tell, what is a climate denier? Are there people that deny that climate exists? Is there an overlap with flat earthers? Or are they just regular old Leftists and Democrats?
This is the facebook customer service number. Please share it.
1-866-380-3888
I is as good a place as any to complain about their censorship of Shellenberger and legitimate climate skepticism.
Compare the credentials of those who signed the April 10th, 2012 letter to NASA’s Administrator Charlie Bolden to those signing the letter to Facebook!
Google “NASA 49” & scroll down 5th and seventh from the top.
Q.E.D.
They’re starting to get scared. The media is losing control of the “master” narrative on multiple fronts: climate change, the pandemic, and the “civil” disturbances.
If we don’t start fighting against this crap soon it will be too late. If you are on FB unsubscribe. Talk up dropping out of FB to everyone. Political social media is a pox. Do your part.
Isn’t John Podesta the guy who chaired the Hilarity Campaign when he got phished, allegedly, and gave the phisher his password, which was “password” allegedly?
This turnip then had a Ukraine-connected company called Crowdstrike allegedly “investigate” the DNC servers. They allegedly issued a report which neither the DOJ nor FBI have ever seen, allegedly, that blamed Russia for the “hack”, which was a phish (or possibly an inside job with a memory stick). Nor have the DOJ or FBI had access to the DNC servers which are in the bottom of the sea now, allegedly.
And then allegedly 17 US Deep State spook agencies confirmed that there were “Russian fingerprints” on the phish, although computer code doesn’t have fingerprints, being digital, and can be copied bit for bit by any computer expert, including those who work at the 17 Deep State spook agencies.
Please note that John “My Password Is Password” Podesta is not some huckleberry computer illiterate but a former White House Chief of Staff to Bill Clinton, Counselor to Barack Obama, Chair of the Center for American Progress, as well as chairman of Hideous Hilarity’s 2016 presidential campaign, so he knows the drill re computer security better than most.
Now he wants to Big Brother censor/cancel “climate deniers” for their “deadly” misinformation, which is ironic because John “My Password Is Password” is a modern day Machiavelli and the Crown Prince of mis- and disinformation. I consider this dude to be Evil with a capital “E”. Not many deserve the special place in H311 that Big John has earned.
Podesta understands political power and that the path to that power is through a majority of left-leaning white Americans who are completely ignorant of how the media manipulates them.
Has this come about since Michael Shellenberger’s revelation?? If so probably explains their desperation.
I was censored by FB thought police for posting your reprint of Shellenbergers forbes article . I was reprimanded by non other than the likes of jake hausfather and jennifer francis for my impudence . I think the climate industrial complex are infuriated when their own turn on them ; like michael moore and shellenberger have .