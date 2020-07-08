Climate Activists Step Up Calls for Imprisoning Climate Realists

By Anthony Watts
Originally published at Climate Realism
Unable to win the debate in the court of public opinion, climate activists are increasingly calling for the imprisonment of climate realists. The latest example is an article in The Carbon Brief titled “How climate change misinformation spreads online.” The authors, who are all University of Exeter professors, advocate fines and imprisonment for people publishing “climate misinformation” online. They justify their call for imprisonment by claiming tremendous harm from “misleading information that is created and spread with intent to deceive.”
That’s one take, another take is that those who publish what the Left deems as “misinformation” are actually publishing what might be dubbed “inconvenient truths.” The 2006 film by Al Gore of the same name is a case in point. Gore, not being particularly good at details, published a boatload of misinformation in that film, and social media responded to correct the record. In one scene Gore used an animated clip of a polar bear in danger of drowning, trying to get onto a tiny ice flow made smaller, presumably by global warming. Gore cited this as the new normal of drowning polar bears. The reality? Scientists documented one drowned polar bear at sea after an intense storm, something that hasn’t been seen since. According to an Associated Press article:
“A federal wildlife biologist whose observation in 2004 of presumably drowned polar bears in the Arctic helped to galvanize the global warming movement has been placed on administrative leave and is being investigated for scientific misconduct, possibly over the veracity of that article.”
Social media was the first to point out problems with Gore’s polar bear claims, and they were proven right.
Then there’s the claim Gore made about Mt. Kilimanjaro losing its ice cap due to “global warming.” Again, social media was the first to point out that what was really happening was a consequence of deforestation around the base of the mountain making less water vapor available by the process of evapotranspiration – trees releasing water into the atmosphere. Without as much water vapor aiding replenishing snows, the ice simply dried up like old ice cubes in a freezer, a process known as sublimation.
And finally, Gore made the bold claim in 2009 that the Arctic ice cap might be gone in five years. Again, social media was the first to point out the problems with this claim. To this day, the Arctic ice cap remains, and Gore no longer references any of those claims he once made.
If it weren’t for social media, we’d still be hearing about these claims. The mainstream media choose not to subject alarmist climate claims to even cursory analysis, and investigative reporting is virtually non-existent. Yet, because social media does investigate and fact-check, pushing against a group-think narrative and exposing the lies and real misinformation surrounding the climate scare, climate alarmists have to fight back using dirty tricks like labeling social media authors as if they were radical enemies of the state, worthy of imprisonment in the gulag.
This isn’t the first time such wild calls for criminalization of contrary climate opinion have been made, in fact, it goes back to 2014: Lawrence Torcello, a liberal arts professor at Rochester Institute of Technology, NY, writes in an essay at The Conversation that climate scientists who fail to communicate the correct message about “global warming” should face trial for “criminal negligence.” A commenter on his article went even further to suggest that I should be sent to the war crimes tribunal in the Hauge for having a different opinion on climate:
“… I believe Anthony Watts should be frogmarched to The Hague as well. No question, in my mind. In fact, I find the idea of a defense of his actions ethically reprehensible.”
It gets worse. An ugly theatrical play, called Kill Climate Deniers, was even created in Australia about the issue.
The bottom line? Imprisonment of political dissidents has been a common theme with repressive regimes going back to the beginning of history. When those seeking power can’t convince the populace of the merits of their ideas, they start putting people who disagree in jail, hoping that fear will keep the rest in line. Fortunately, we live in a country where free speech is guaranteed by the Constitution.
But, should the time ever come when I’m going to be imprisoned for my viewpoints, I won’t go quietly, and neither will the thousands of independent thinkers on social media.
42 thoughts on “Climate Activists Step Up Calls for Imprisoning Climate Realists”
Truth or falsity is now determined solely on whether or not it advances the socialist cause.
Showing that the things Gore spoke of were incorrect doesn’t prove them wrong.
I only wish that the above was sarcasm.
Those same Climate Hactivists had better be very careful or they might get exactly what they’re pushing for…and all wind up jailed for spreading “Climate Misinformation”
In the post-postmodern world, “truth”, or TRVTH, is more important than facts. Truth being subject to adjustment to serve the greater good.
After all, 2+2 can equal 3 or 5 if the Party requires it Winston.
After all, I think our host here has been on the receiving end of the Two Minute Hate more than once.
Orwell was bloody optimist.
All they need to do is protest, threaten, bully, and intimidate people, children, too, then Democrats will go along to get along. Perhaps Occupy a city or two, some homes, too. There are precedents to organizing for action.
If I may quote, Senator Brian Boquist, a Republican from Dallas, Oregon, when Kate Brown threatened to send the state cops after them, in order to force them to be present for the climate tax vote.
“Send bachelors and come heavily armed. I’m not going to be a political prisoner in the state of Oregon. It’s just that simple.”
This statement alone scared the control freak fascists in our state legislature so badly, they don’t even let him come on the property unless he calls in advance.
well….standing out in the highway didn’t work out so good
“I find the idea of a defense of his actions ethically reprehensible.”
Even during the War Crimes Tribunals, the defendants were permitted to put up a defense.
These totalitarians are so convinced of their moral superiority, that they won’t permit those they accuse to defend themselves.
“Fortunately, we live in a country where free speech is guaranteed by the Constitution.”
I’m not sure how much longer that will be true.
https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=15219
If they like, they shut up.
You’ll be cancelled long before you are ever arrested. The law is so passe for the left they are completely ignoring it.
Jail, phfft, who needs a jail when you have a mob?
“When you tear out a man’s tongue, you are not proving him a liar, you’re only telling the world that you fear what he might say.”
Can we just fine any Exeter Uni. climate ‘scientists’ for being thick as bricks, unable to win an argument and being goddamn Nazis?
There are a lot of nuts up on that hill in Exeter, plus some fruit trees.
Only if we want to be hypocrites.
Make no mistake, Western society is under siege by the Marxists/Globalists. As long as they have control of the media it will remain the same. The narratives will change as each one is discredited or dies out but there will always be a replacement.
The Internet has given everyone the opportunity to have a worldwide voice and one of the side effects has been of like minded people herding themselves into social bubbles.
The end result is that the only correct opinion is the one they and their group hold.
As they will deplatform or cancel you if you argue against their viewpoint, nothing penetrates their little self contained worlds that float like bubbles in the ether, bumping into one another and sending out self congratulatory messages on their woke liberal and correct views
Tonyb
A letter was recently sent to Facebook to silence the CO2 Coalition (skeptic organization) on Facebook courtesy of the Climate Power 2020 organization and a group of the usual suspects including..
Stacey Abrams, Founder, Fair Fight and the Southern Economic Advancement Project
LaTricea Adams, President, Black Millennials 4 Flint
Ken Berlin, CEO, Climate Reality Action Fund
Carol Browner, Chair, League of Conservation Voters Board; Former EPA Administrator
Dominique Browning, Senior Director and Co-Founder, Moms Clean Air Force
Michael Brune, Executive Director, Sierra Club
Gerald Butts, President, New Climate; former Principal Secretary to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Alex Cornell du Houx, Co-Founder and President, Elected Officials to Protect America
Abbie Dillen, President, Earthjustice
Ken Kimmell, President, Union of Concerned Scientists
Lori Lodes, Executive Director, Climate Power 2020
Gina McCarthy, President and CEO, NRDC Action Fund; former EPA Administrator
Tamara Toles O’Laughlin, North America President, 350.org
Collin O’Mara, President, National Wildlife Federation
Erich Pica, President, Friends of the Earth
John Podesta, Founder, Center for American Progress
Tom Steyer, Founder, NextGen America; Climate Activist
Robert Wendelgass, President and CEO, Clean Water Action
Jamie Williams, President, The Wilderness Society
https://www.climatepower2020.org/facebook-letter/
Quote:
“..Above all, you told the world that climate change is not “an opinion.” It is fact.
Facebook is allowing the spread of climate misinformation to flourish, unchecked, across the globe. Instead of heeding the advice of independent scientists and approved fact-checkers from Climate Feedback, Facebook sided with fossil fuel lobbyists by allowing the CO2 Coalition to take advantage of a giant loophole for “opinion” content. The loophole has allowed climate denial to fester by labeling it “opinion,” and thus, avoiding the platform’s fact-checking processes…”
The oppressive nature of Marxism is still alive and well here in the 21st century. Now though, it is hiding in the bushes of climate alarmism waiting for the right opportunity…..
Anthony wrote, “Fortunately, we live in a country where free speech is guaranteed by the Constitution.”
Yes, we do here in the US hold the rights and protections of Free Speech and Press. These are rights reserved to the People, not granted by the government. But those Univ of Exeter pinko-commie blowhards know all-too-well that the UK (and the rest of the world) does not have a 1st Amendment guarantee of press, speech and religion. That is why the Ignorati Left admires Communist China so much (“baizuo” are they are derisively called by Chinese). George Orwell understood that about the UK.
In the 1990’s China finally emerged into the monolithic Communist China and its ruling party with absolute control over the population. But before that, China had a “cultural revolution” in 1960-1970’s that was ruinous to much of their population and institutions, where they purged the “Four Olds.” They used adolescents and young adults in the “Red Guard” to tear down statues and attack institutions. Countless millions were killed. (Don’t try to read about on Wikipedia, though. Red China has so-far successfully exerted arm-twisting influence on Wikipedia’s authors to suppress the true death toll of their cultural revolution in Wikipedia entries, just as trying to read about the cultural repression in Tibet and the Chinese state attacks on the Dali Lama is problematic on Wikipedia). China crushes and interns a million ethnic Uighurs at will today, while the liberal western press ignores what happening there (and in Tibet as well). This kind of population control is what the Liberal Left envisions for the US and is actively working towards.
The Left first must go after Free Speech, the kind of repression from Communist China that finds its way into Wikipedia is essentially what the Liberal Left ignorati want to impose on anyone writing about the Left’s Climate Scam and all its climate dowsing divinations. Make no mistake, they *WILL* come for WUWT’s WordPress access if they can, just as the Left is exerting pressure on the big social media platforms to conform to the Left’s ideas on socialism and shadown-ban and repress Conservatives. And these University of Exeter pinko-commies who couldn’t think their way out of a paper sack will be more than happy to be judge, jury and executioner, that is until the “Red Guard” mob they create comes for them, as it always does.
Back in the mid 1960s at Cambridge University there were a couple of economists, Joan Robinson and her husband who thought everything in China was marvellous, and hectored us about how we should be following China’s example.
What they omitted to say was that the Red Guards with their Little Red Book were causing chaos and comitting a lot of iconoclasm.
Their first targets were the university professors and lecturers who were deemed to be not revolutionary enough and were sent to remote parts of China for re-education by working with the peasants on their farms in very primitive conditions.
Maybe a spell on Dartmoor manure spreading or in the Fens picking vegetables when the wind and rain comes straight from Siberia would help correct the Exeter professors’ thinking. And they might even see some benefit from fossil fuels and some climate change.
Funny – I’m of the humble opinion that the damage caused by the climate frauds are ACTUALLY what deserves a lengthy, well-deserved prison sentence.
Anthony
Were you aware that your friend and mine Richard Betts is Chair of climate impacts at Exeter University as well as of course high up in the nearby Met office?
It might be interesting to ask for his comments on the article which I thought tedious and poorly written as well as lacking much in the way of facts rather than emotions.
Tonyb
I quickly read the atricle but didn’t click on all the links, I don’t have all week. But if you do contact him, please ask for some examples of what Exeter University thinks is false information.
The Nazis burned books (‘Fahrenheit 374’), and thought this to be the ultimate idea, to win the world. Well, they lost, thank God. It does not help burning books. The contents of ideas will ever last. You cannot unmake an idea that has been published… Also, imprisonment of thinkers and Climate Realists, sounds just like Stalin’s world, where the concentration camps were filled with ‘dissidents’. In the USA, you had McCartneyism where people were put in prison for their ideas. For example publishing the book “Slaughterhouse 5” about the horrible Dresden bombing, was met with imprisonment of Kurt Vonnegut…..It does not stop the ideas from flourishing. We only need proper debate, and discussions, that’s what is needed: FREEDOM OF SPEACH.
McCarthy addressed the persistence and progress of Naziism and other subversive left-wing ideologies. He was right about its generational march through our society and culture, and the actors who, among other things, would normalize another wicked solution, diversity, cancel culture, political congruence, and redistributive change.
“We’ve gotta protect our phony-baloney jobs”
I’m pretty sure any mob attempting to “frogmarch” Anthony anywhere will encounter resistance, some of it very effective resistance. The socialist left is reaching a howling crescendo and won’t stop until after the November US president election. How crazy is it? The couple that painted over “Black Lives Matter” in the street were just arrested for a hate crime. Wow! Lunacy writ large. Stay sane and safe and stick together.
That reminds me of another Exeter……….
Dr. Cal Meacham:
Relocation? To where?
The Monitor:
To your Earth.
Exeter:
A peaceful relocation. We hope to live in harmony with the citizens of your Earth.
Dr. Ruth Adams:
In harmony!
The Monitor:
Our knowledge and weapons would make us your superiors, naturally.
Dr. Cal Meacham:
Then why haven’t your “superior” brains solved the problem of synthesizing uranium?
In a sense, this is actually very good news as it means the Alarmists now KNOW they have lost the battle for public opinion. I don’t think ordinary voters are going to like the idea of prison sentences for Climate sceptics.
Roughly a decade ago a documentary film examined the adverse impacts of extreme environmentalism. It was called “Not Evil Just Wrong.” That title needs an update.
“Fortunately, we live in a country where free speech is guaranteed by the Constitution.”
Ultimately, it’s the 2nd amendment that protects the first and any others. The boxes of liberty are:
The soap box
The ballot box
The cartridge box.
The final one to be used when the others are corrupted or abolished.
I’ve been seeing articles like this more frequently recently.
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/is-america-heading-for-civil-war-of-course-it-is_07072020
I saw a T-shirt the other day that said, “Make Orwell fiction again!”
Wow
“But, should the time ever come when I’m going to be imprisoned for my viewpoints,”
Anthony if you are ever jailed I’ll send you a cake with a hacksaw inside.
Seriously though thank you for having the guts to stand up for truth. It’s what we will all have to do as the loony left goes completely off the rails and starts jailing people who have different opinions.
The concentration camp museums in Europe show that the first uses of the camps were for Germans who refused to sign the pledge of allegiance to the cause. Ethnic cleansing and others came later.
“fines and imprisonment for people publishing climate misinformation”. Good idea. When the Climate Cabal finally crumbles and collapses, as it appears about to, there should be a sort of Climate Nuremberg to hold those responsible for the massively damaging Climate Lies. Yes, they should all be frogmarched to the Hague for their crimes against humanity.
perhaps not imprison, but rather put them into pleasant camps in concentration with others? they can even prepay & reserve upscale accommodations ?
The 2nd Amendment exists to protect the first Amendment.
Anthony,
Can you find one passage in the essay where the authors “advocate fines and imprisonment for people publishing “climate misinformation” online”? It is
true that they list such things but only as a part of a survey of solutions that
others have suggested. They then point out that:
“Regulation has been described as a “blunt and risky instrument” by a European Commission expert group. It is also potentially a threat to the democratic right to freedom of speech and has overtones of “Big Brother”.
Reading the article it is clear that the authors do not advocate fines or indeed advocate for any particular solution but rather have listed all solutions that people have suggested and pointed out that every one is flawed.
Am I allowed to ask what melted the several ice ages, long before any industrial activity or burning of fossil fuels?
Charles Monnett was the “federal wildlife biologist whose observation in 2004 of presumably drowned polar bears in the Arctic helped to galvanize the global warming movement has been placed on administrative leave and is being investigated for scientific misconduct, possibly over the veracity of that article.” According to Wikipedia, after a 2 and a half year investigation The Department of the Interior “cleared his record of any reference to wrongdoing and awarded him $100,000.”