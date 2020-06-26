Claim: 11,000 Renewable Energy Jobs at Risk in Australia

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

More evidence renewables are a political economic fantasy, and rely entirely on government fiat to survive.

Up to 11,000 renewable energy jobs could be lost under Morrison government policies The job losses will be equivalent to the entire local coal industry if the renewable energy target is not replaced Adam Morton Environment editor @adamlmorton

Thu 25 Jun 2020 03.30 AEST Up to 11,000 renewable energy workers are expected to lose their jobs over the next two years under current government policies, according to a university analysis. … About 26,000 people are employed in renewable energy, but the study found this would fall to about 15,000 by 2022 under existing policies, including the Morrison government not replacing the national renewable energy target. The target, which requires energy companies to source about 23% of electricity from clean sources, was reached last year, triggering a 50% drop in large-scale renewable energy investment compared with 2018. Conversely, renewable energy jobs would be expected to reach about 45,000 by 2025 under a “step change” scenario, set out by the Australian Energy Market Operator, consistent with the goals of the 2015 Paris agreement. The study says on this path employment in renewables would be likely to fall to about 30,000 as construction eased later this decade before rising again after 2030. … Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/jun/25/up-to-11000-renewable-energy-jobs-could-be-lost-under-morrison-government-policies

I haven’t found a link to the UTS report which predicts 11,000 job losses, as far as I can tell UTS social media sites just link to the Guardian article, and the website is just a brochure. If anyone knows where to find a copy please post it in comments.

I feel sorry for people who trusted the promise of government support for renewable energy. Losing your job, especially in difficult times is never a good thing.

But the level of government support the renewable industry appears to require in my opinion demonstrates renewables are a significant drag on the economy. If the government decides to continue to support renewables, the economic drain of supporting renewables will make the recovery from the Covid crisis harder for everyone else.

