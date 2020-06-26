Claim: 11,000 Renewable Energy Jobs at Risk in Australia

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
More evidence renewables are a political economic fantasy, and rely entirely on government fiat to survive.
Up to 11,000 renewable energy jobs could be lost under Morrison government policies
The job losses will be equivalent to the entire local coal industry if the renewable energy target is not replaced
Adam Morton Environment editor @adamlmorton
Thu 25 Jun 2020 03.30 AEST
Up to 11,000 renewable energy workers are expected to lose their jobs over the next two years under current government policies, according to a university analysis.
About 26,000 people are employed in renewable energy, but the study found this would fall to about 15,000 by 2022 under existing policies, including the Morrison government not replacing the national renewable energy target. The target, which requires energy companies to source about 23% of electricity from clean sources, was reached last year, triggering a 50% drop in large-scale renewable energy investment compared with 2018.
Conversely, renewable energy jobs would be expected to reach about 45,000 by 2025 under a “step change” scenario, set out by the Australian Energy Market Operator, consistent with the goals of the 2015 Paris agreement. The study says on this path employment in renewables would be likely to fall to about 30,000 as construction eased later this decade before rising again after 2030.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/jun/25/up-to-11000-renewable-energy-jobs-could-be-lost-under-morrison-government-policies
I haven’t found a link to the UTS report which predicts 11,000 job losses, as far as I can tell UTS social media sites just link to the Guardian article, and the website is just a brochure. If anyone knows where to find a copy please post it in comments.
I feel sorry for people who trusted the promise of government support for renewable energy. Losing your job, especially in difficult times is never a good thing.
But the level of government support the renewable industry appears to require in my opinion demonstrates renewables are a significant drag on the economy. If the government decides to continue to support renewables, the economic drain of supporting renewables will make the recovery from the Covid crisis harder for everyone else.
This will be an splendid opportunity for the 11,000 (?) retrenched workers to go out and get real jobs doing something of value for society instead of assisting crony capitalism to rip off the general population.
https://www.uts.edu.au/sites/default/files/2020-06/Renewable-Jobs-Australia-ISF%20F.pdf
See nothing changes !
It was once said to me about 30 – 40 years ago
“Australian and or conmen “
Looks like the Tie Me Kangaroo Down people have started to recover their senses. Any country promoting renewable nonsense, at taxpayer expense, to conform with the Paris Agreement, deserves to suffer a difficult time. My personal experience with Australian Pilots (Vietnam) and Drillers (Argentina) had left me believing Ozzies are a roll up your sleeves and get it done type, now it’s starting to come back. Nice story to start off my day, thanks, Eric. Stay sane and safe (and cover your ears when an Australian Driller starts swearing).
“Ron Long June 26, 2020 at 3:09 am
My personal experience with Australian Pilots (Vietnam) and Drillers (Argentina) had left me believing Ozzies are a roll up your sleeves and get it done type,…”
Once upon a time…
As one would say in German: better to have an end with horror, than horror without an end…
“lieber ein Ende mit Schrecken als ein Schrecken ohne Ende”
The sooner they stop wasting the money, the earlier it will be invested in technologies that really work…
Jobs in renewables are not much better than most government positions: mostly unproductive.
“The target, which requires energy companies to source about 23% of electricity from clean sources, ”
Is ‘Clean energy’ the new name in town? I just saw a news item on skynews uk this morning. A chap was being interviewed. He was from an investment house that specialised in ‘Clean energy’!!!
The constant build and dump of both wind and solar is no more clean that conventional power.
The Greens are trying to sell us a scenaro of a future problem, which they claim must be tackled right now. Whereas we are vastly more concerned withe a present major problem of the virus.
Perhaps its the final end to the myth of climate change being a problem.
VK5ELL MJE
“The link to the guardian article was just a brochure“, sounds about right for the guardian.
Solar and wind aren’t renewables, they are “depleteables”, with reducing energy output over time until requiring total replacement after 15-20 years.
Sadly all we get out of hydro projects in Australia these days are pumped hydro. Better off renaming Turnbulls Snowy 2.0 pumped hydro project to Snowy Negative, reflecting the amount of power it generates.
Then it would be time to build new hydro dams and infrastructure that actually generate net power, nation building projects, just like the original still functioning Snowy hydro project that was built back in the 1940s.
Is that smoke in the distant background?