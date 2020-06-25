Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Turns out Polar Bears are not the only animals which do just fine in low sea ice conditions.
Foraging behavior links sea ice to breeding success in Antarctic penguins
Yuuki Y. Watanabe, Kentaro Ito, Nobuo Kokubun and Akinori Takahashi
Science Advances 24 Jun 2020:
Vol. 6, no. 26, eaba4828
DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aba4828
Population trends and breeding success variability of Adélie penguins, a bioindicator of Antarctic environments, have been attributed to changing sea-ice extents; however, causative mechanisms remain unclear. By electronically tagging 175 penguins in four seasons with contrasting sea-ice conditions, we show that ice-free environments enhance, not deteriorate, foraging efficiencies and breeding success. In an ice-free season, penguins traveled by swimming rather than walking, leading to larger foraging areas, shorter trip durations, and lower energy expenditure than three ice-covered seasons. Freed from the need to find cracks for breathing, dive durations decreased, and more krill were captured per unit dive time, which may also be associated with phytoplankton blooms and increased krill density in the sunlit ice-free water. Consequently, adult body mass, chick growth rates, and breeding success increased. Our findings explain the regional population trends and demonstrate a key link among sea ice, foraging behavior, and reproductive success in this iconic species.Read more: https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/6/26/eaba4828
Who could have predicted that extensive sea ice conditions which make it harder to get to food would make life difficult for penguin populations?
18 thoughts on “Study: Extensive Sea Ice Creates Hardship for Penguins”
Penguins should move from Antarctica to the Arctic where the ice is disappearing at an alarming rate.
There they will grow fat and happy because NOT ONLY THE ICE IS DISSAPEARING BUT THE POLAR BEARS ALSO.
Except the polar bears will eat them.
What if a male and female Polar Bear wound up somehow floating to Antartica on some flotsam, was completely natural and wound up getting established there? I know…the odds are low. Probably wouldn’t be healthy for the Penguins. But there are six different species of seal that live in Antarctic waters: Ross, Weddell, crabeater, leopard, fur and elephant seals. Fur seals are the smallest, with adult females weighing only 150kg, while male elephant seals can weigh 4,000kg. The elephant seals might put up a good fight with a Polar Bear. They would probably do fine in Antartica but might be confused a little with these Penguins.
Wrong Andre, Polar Bears are thriving, check the posts by Dr. Susan Crockford. For example:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/06/19/polar-bears-and-climate-scares-the-real-truth-behind-the-issue/
I’m pretty sure that was sarcasm.
“which may also be associated with phytoplankton blooms and increased krill density in the sunlit ice-free water”
These guys are off the page! Great for them, its about time a little reasonable comment entered the science of the poles. Great find thanks.
With a tuxedo like that the shouds call Ubear Eats and have the food delivered.
damned if you do……damned if you don’t
…it’s goldilocks
I THINK PENGUINS SHOULD MOVE FROM ANTARTICA TO THE ARTIC WHERE THE ICE AND THE POLAR BEARS ARE DISSAPEARING AT AN ALARMING RATE.
THEY WILL GROW FAT AND HAPPY HERE IN SOCIALIST CANADA………. AND IT SHOULD PLEASE TRUDEAU BECAUSE THEY HAVE A BLACK FACE.
So Global cooling is a pain in the ass for everyone then. Indeed who would have thought?
So now the climate models will be adjusted to ensure than more CO2 leads to more sea ice?
“Who could have predicted ”
Certainly not the climate scientists.
Is there a rebuttal from the sharks and killer whales?
Watched this film quite often when it got hot. Demonstrates how far the emperor penguins have to walk every year to get to water.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-p9ma2Y1QQ
– JPP
I bet, the climate clowns will found some fake disaster to happen due to those nasty healthy penguins (and their growing population) in order to fulfil their narrative.
Something like :
“It’s worse than we thought : CAGW will cause more penguins to die in the 2 next decades, new study say.”
Coffee is bad for you. Coffee is good for you. Science doesn’t know squat.
Many people posting don’t grasp sarcasm.
Polar conditions are difficult for ANY creature to deal with, even those adapted to it.