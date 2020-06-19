Polar Bears and Climate Scares – the Real Truth Behind the Issue

By bucking the supposed consensus, Dr. Susan Crockford has face immense hurdles with her work on polar bears. Dr. Crockford joins me to tell the truth on polar bear populations and the climate scare.

Dr. Crockford is a zoologist with more than 35 years of experience. Crockford’s work includes published work on the Holocene history of Arctic animals. She is a former adjunct professor at the University of Victoria, British Columbia and works full time for a private consulting company.

Dr. Crockford has published work that suggests the claims of climate change is hurting the polar bears is unsupported by the actual data, she has been ostracized and banished from her university for bucking the consensus.

For more information, visit her website at https://polarbearscience.com/

Here is the Podcast:

This is her book mentioned during the Podcast:

Available on Amazon.



