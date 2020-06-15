Forbes: Plunging Renewable Energy Costs Should be Answered with Massive Federal Funding

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Forbes, plunging renewable costs is a profitable opportunity for the Federal Government to finance renewable energy at no additional cost to consumers, but they should make sure the market treats renewable energy “fairly”.
Plunging Renewable Energy Prices Mean U.S. Can Hit 90% Clean Electricity By 2035 – At No Extra Cost
Energy Innovation: Policy and Technology
We are a nonpartisan climate policy think tank helping policymakers make informed energy policy choices and accelerate clean energy by supporting the policies that most effectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Silvio Marcacci Communications Director
Renewable energy has historically been considered too expensive and too unreliable to power our grid, but new research has overturned that trope for good. Plummeting wind, solar, and storage prices have fallen so fast that the United States can reach 90% clean electricity by 2035 – without raising customer costs at all from today’s levels, and actually decreasing wholesale power costs 10%.
Building a 90% clean electricity system by 2035 would catalyze massive economic growth that helps pull the U.S. out of the COVID-19 recession by supporting more than a half million new net jobs per year, injecting $1.7 trillion into the economy, and recharging domestic manufacturing. Technology-neutral policies can reach a 90% clean power system, help energy developers and investors prosper, and pave the way for technologies of the future.
…
Fast-falling renewable and energy storage costs have changed this outlook – clean energy is now cheaper than fossil fuels, and actual costs in 2018-2019 were lower than previously projected costs for 2030-2035. Research has shown that by 2025 86% of the U.S. coal fleet will cost more to run than replacing it with local wind and solar generation, and clean energy portfolios of renewables and storage are cheaper than new natural gas generation.
…
The 2035 report was accompanied by technology-neutral policy recommendations for Congress, federal department and national labs, governors and state legislatures, and electricity market regulators to help reach a 90% clean electricity future:
- Congress should adopt a federal clean electricity standard reaching 55% by 2025, 75% by 2030, 90% by 2035, and 100% by 2045; states should adopt clean energy standards of 90% by 2035 or earlier and 100% by 2045 (or earlier).
- Congress should extend existing federal clean energy investment and production tax credits, making energy storage eligible, and convert credits to more liquid incentives.
- Federal and state policymakers should help refinance bad coal debt to reduce the costs of a coal-to-clean transition, and support coal-dependent communities by shoring up pension and healthcare services while funding worker retraining for the clean energy economy.
- Congress and federal officials should streamline renewable energy and transmission siting and regional planning, while reducing interconnection costs.
- Federal and state policymakers should invest in R&D policies to develop the future technologies needed to reach 100% clean electricity.
- Federal and state policymakers should reform wholesale markets and utility business models to fairly value clean energy and support investment in a least-cost, technology-neutral portfolio of energy resources.
Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/energyinnovation/2020/06/09/plunging-renewable-energy-prices-mean-us-can-hit-90-clean-electricity-by-2035at-no-extra-cost/#452356bc2f9b
If renewable energy is such a winner, if “clean energy is now cheaper than fossil fuels”, why don’t renewable energy entrepreneurs get private bank finance like everyone else, and simply drive the competition out of business with their superior technology?
Why do they need reform of wholesale markets, and federal clean energy standards to drive progress?
23 thoughts on “Forbes: Plunging Renewable Energy Costs Should be Answered with Massive Federal Funding”
Absolutely great news. End all renewable subsidies, mandates, and feed in tariffs now. The cheaper renewables and storage will take market share and lower consumer prices without any rigging of the market. Unless, that is, it’s a bunch of lies.
In a sane world that would be the case but we are living in a completely “unsane” world.
If renewable prices are Truly Falling (presumably to competitive levels vs Fossil Energy) then they would require NO MASSIVE FEDERAL FUNDING in order to compete. Market drivers will simply switch to the lower cost more reliable energy sources…Oh Wait, they already have been using the lower cost most reliable energy source…Fossil Fuel
And MASSIVE FEDERAL FUNDING is a MASSIVE COST TO CONSUMERS. AS Paul C. says, it’s a bunch of lies.
Same old tropes. Same old half truths. Same old lies. All bundled together to make a plea for yet more taxpayer money, to be served up by complicit socialist bureaucrats to their crony socialist ‘business’ partners. Same old same old…
All the world’s a paid advertisement to ad men. There is no reality.
Not only do the claims for renewables defy the laws of physics and the very basics of energy intensity per unit resource, , but the suggestion that the cheaper solution should be subsidised in a competitive free market also denies the laws of economics, such as they are. The only problem with renewable energy is the numbers don’t add up. CEng, CPhys, MBA
It’s not a real photo. The shadows on the wind turbines and the PVs aren’t consistent with the position of the sun. It’s a Photoshop montage. No more real than the “competitive pricing” of renewables.
You’ve got to love how the cheap solar PV arrays are pointing away from the sun. These new wonder solar panels must be such super efficient harvesters of photons that they need to be facing the wrong way to avoid blowing up the grid or something.
…Unless behind the artist who painted this, there is a large bank of searchlights running of diesel generators?
That’s why the grass and weeds grow so well underneath them.
I do like the accompanying picture, about enough solar panels to power a Toaster
and the combo is sufficient to power a house
At best I see that green energy is a wash, if it were to work as claimed. I say that knowing it will take a lot of fossil fuels to mine, manufacture, distribute, install and maintain the green energy equipment.
Whaaaaaat was thaaaat??
Eric, you hit the nail right on the head: “If renewable energy is such a winner, if clean energy is now cheaper than fossil fuels, why don’t renewable energy entrepreneurs get private bank finance like everyone else, and simply drive the competition out of business with their superior technology?”
When you read the fine print of yet another study: “Lazard’s most recent Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) analysis shows U.S. renewable energy prices continued falling fast in 2019, with wind and solar hitting new lows, after renewables fell below the cost of coal in 2018.”
But surprise, surprise, LCOE does not address the need for 100% backup for every intermittent generator.
In Australia a similar study by Dr Finkel, the Government Chief Scientist, reported LCOE costs for 2020 as wind A$92/MWhr (no backup), large solar A$91/MWhr, large solar with 12 hours backup A$172/MWhr, new coal A$76/MWhr, gas A$83/MWhr.
“..Building a 90% clean electricity system by 2035 would catalyze massive economic growth that helps pull the U.S. out of the COVID-19 recession by supporting more than a half million new net jobs per year, injecting $1.7 trillion into the economy, and recharging domestic manufacturing…”
Recharging domestic manufacturing….for solar panels? Where did these bozos get the idea from that the U.S. can undercut China and other lower labor cost countries for manufacturing panels? Where do they think much of the raw materials are mined for making solar panels?
I don’t have any numbers readily at hand, but I seriously doubt that a sizable percentage of solar panels installed in the U.S. are made here. One website I looked at said that the U.S. was #5 in the world for solar panel manufacturing. China, Japan and Germany (don’t remember the 4th one) were all ahead of us. And what to do about the toxic waste they leave behind? Does Forbes have any ideas on that?
Why do people put out these junk studies?
The nuclear energy industry has fund for liability.
I think public money {government] should subsidize the future damages from alternative energy and scrap all other “green” subsidies.
Make easy just transfer those all fund into liability damages, and excuse it’s not by private sector is wasn’t really the private sector {and money basically was stolen and government supported the theft- government is responsible}.
This is why the prices are “plunging”:
“ Congress should extend existing federal clean energy investment and production tax credits, making energy storage eligible, and convert credits to more liquid incentives.”
I was taken in by this rhetoric 20 years ago when the British Wind Energy Association was telling us wind was now (then) as cheap as coal. My moral compass simply attributed them with the assumed honesty that they would declare any such subsidies because they surely couldn’t get away with such a bare-faced lie. I was wrong and it’s STILL happening 20 years later, all over the MSM and ‘Energy Twitter’. Such crooks.
The virus has taken a heavy toll on the climate change industry. We have hardly heard a squeak from them for over three months.
I predict their rhetoric will pick up before the USA election and expect more articles like this stating that their products are now so competitive that they should receive tax payers help and competing industries must be sanctioned. After all, who doesn’t want to save the world?
One word: Energiewende. It’s a German word. Difficult to translate into English, but think of what you’d call a stud farm for white elephants and you’ll have a fairly accurate sense of its meaning.
Forbes? What happened to Forbes? They are advocating that Juneteenth become a national holiday, and now this, an article that’s complete nonsense. Who writes this stuff? Logically, obviously, it makes no sense. But where in the heck are they getting the data that support their absurd position?
I know what they are doing when they say treat ruinables “fairly” inthe marketplace. It is the creative accounting that treats business cost deductions for oil and gas as subsidies. A fairer metric would be to add corporate and other tax and indirect taxes from oil and gas enjoyed by several layers of government as a benefit. Not a dime would come from the wind and solar operations. Tally it up and then compare benefits.
With a switchover to ruinables, the huge loss in government revenues has to be met by increased taxes from everyone else. This should be identified as a tax burden because of the switchover. Any subsidies paid to wind and solar should be added on to the cost of the switch. The goverment is paid handsomely by hydrocarbon producers for the right to operate and the income tax from well paid o&g workers is also a large cash flow. Every level of gov also takes ut at the pump from customers
If this were true, VCs would be lined up to dump billions into it.
“…supporting more than a half million new net jobs per year..”
Squeegee men?