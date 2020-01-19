Fight fires with facts – not fake science

Eliminate fuel, prevent ignition, stop arson, end irresponsible land management policies
By Paul Driessen & Duggan Flanakin,
“We are all born ignorant,” Benjamin Franklin once said, “but one must work very hard to remain stupid.”
Greens are incensed over suggestions that anything but fossil fuels and climate change might be turning green California and Australian ecosystems into black wastelands, incinerating wildlife, destroying homes and killing people. The notion that they and their policies might be a major factor in these fires gets them so hot under the collar that they could ignite another inferno. But the facts are there for all to see.
PG&E certainly failed to maintain, upgrade and repair its transmission lines and towers, leading to sparks that caused multiple fiery cataclysms. However, California now has over 129 million dead trees in its forests – and a long history of refusing to thin them out, clear brush or permit others to do so. Fuel levels in Aussie forest, brush and grasslands areas have likewise climbed to near-historic levels in recent years.
The total area burned in New South Wales and Victoria is now approaching the area burnt in Victoria back in 1851, Australian scientist Dr. Jennifer Marohasy notes. 2020 summer temperatures in Australia may get as hot as they did back in 1938-1939. US climatologist Dr. Roy Spencer agrees.
In both California and Australia, people bemoan the loss of eucalyptus trees in fires. But many don’t want them removed or even thinned out. They don’t know (or won’t accept the fact) that fallen eucalypt leaves and bark create vast expanses of flammable material, while their spicy-smelling oil is highly flammable. A spark can ignite an explosive firestorm in air laden with gasoline-like vapors, followed by horrific crown fires among the trees and ground fires in the dead leaves and bark.
Rainy winters in both places cause rapid, lush plant growth that is aided by rising levels of atmospheric plant-fertilizing carbon dioxide. Long, hot, dry summers – or prolonged droughts – can follow, drying out the trees, brush and grass, and setting the stage for catastrophic wildfires.
Environmentalists, politicians, regulators and judges say removing trees and brush will damage habitats. But when the inevitable conflagrations hit, habitats are cremated and obliterated, down to soil organisms and organic matter. Subsequent downpours and snowmelts wash the remaining soil away. What habitats?
Some recent fires could be called “historic” or “unprecedented” – especially if monster fires of a century or more ago are left out of the calculation; or if conflagrations elsewhere are not included. Few people know about the Great Peshtigo, Wisconsin Fire of October 8, 1871, even though it killed 1,200-2,500 people, many of them turned into little piles of ash. The Peshtigo debacle was overshadowed by another big fire that day: the Great Chicago Fire, which burned 98% less land and killed far fewer people.
Yet another fact demolishes the all-too-typical claim that recent Australian fires are due to manmade climate change. Many (perhaps most) of those fires were caused by humans – some accidentally, but many deliberately. More than 180 alleged arsonists have been arrested since the start of the 2020 bushfire season, with 29 blazes deliberately lit in part of southeast New South Wales in just three months!
At least two dozen people have died in Australia’s fires, along with thousands of sheep and cattle, over 2,000 koala bears, and several hundred million other animals. US wildfires have likewise exacted horrific death tolls. A few years ago, Duggan hosted a benefit concert for the families of the Fallen Nineteen, the 19 City of Prescott firefighters who died battling the 2013 lightning-ignited Yarnell Hill Fire in Arizona.
Now, the Washington Free Beacon reports, “a media outlet affiliated with ISIS has been instructing the group’s radical adherents to set forest fires in the United States and Europe to cause mass ecological disasters, according to posts on an internet forum dedicated to the terror group.” The Middle East Media Research Institute has flagged four posters published in the pro-ISIS Quraysh media outlet. The first said (English translation): “Oh monotheists [followers of ISIS], ignite fires in the forests and fields, and we are addressing especially those who live in Europe and America, for the fires are painful to them.” The fourth poster got more specific: “Ignite fires in the forests of America, France, Britain and Germany, for they are painful to them.” Might some ISIS follower have viewed Australia as equally deserving of ecotage?
A recent report by Pulitzer Prize winning Los Angeles Times reporter Bettina Boxall may make greens even hotter under the collar: “Human-caused ignitions spark California’s worst wildfires but get little state focus,” the headline reads. Her key point is damning: “It doesn’t matter how dry the vegetation, how fierce the winds or how high the temperature; if there is no ignition, there is no wildfire.”
Noting that the 2019 California fire season was far less deadly than that in 2018, when the notorious “Camp Fire” destroyed the town of Paradise and killed 86 people, Ms. Boxall attributes the comparatively mind 2019 fire season to actions PG&E took to shut down power to many Californians, often for days. She quotes Stanford University researcher Michael Wara, who testified before a Congressional committee that Pacific Gas & Electric’s inspections of wind damage to its lines and equipment made it clear that, without preventive shutdowns, “we would have had a significant number of utility-caused fires” in 2019.
Boxall found that all of California’s 20 most destructive wildfires were human-related, with half due to power line or electrical problems. She also noted that a study of US records from 1992 to 2012 found that human activity (power lines, carelessness and arson) was responsible for 84% of wildfires and 44% of acreage burned nationwide. That’s the ignition factor. Two other factors are equally important.
Even if there is ignition, if there is insufficient fuel, there will still be no wildfire – at least not monstrous, deadly conflagrations. Thin the forests, remove dead trees, control brush and grass levels, especially in dry seasons and arid regions. It’s basic, intelligent land management; the Boy Scout motto: Be prepared.
Preparation also means maintaining fire breaks and access roads into forest, brush and grass lands; building and maintaining sufficient escape routes and warning systems, and making people aware of them; ensuring that each family and community has an escape plan; and having enough trucks, airplanes, helicopters, other equipment and personnel to respond to average fires and worst-case scenarios. It means educating children and adults about how to prevent fires, put them out, and get out of their path.
(California public schools offer multiple courses on climate change. Cool California lists even more. But as long as politicians and even industry leaders keep spreading the false gospel of climate change as the principal cause of wildfires, the need for personal and political responsibility will be ignored.)
Third, actual response to a fire means ensuring the political, social, financial and institutional support to get sufficient personnel, equipment and water to a fire before it turns into an uncontrollable inferno.
Do all that, and the recovery phase – rebuilding homes, businesses, habitats, wildlife numbers and shattered human lives – will be far less extensive, costly and traumatic. Difficult recoveries will also be minimized by not wasting scarce time and money on fashionable, politically correct, “woke” issues like how many fire fighters are of a specific ethnic or sexual identity group. People and animals in the path of a roaring inferno care only that first responders are prepared, equipped and on time. So should politicians.
Every one of these vital matters is within our power to control – if we can muster the political willpower to take appropriate action. None of them involves climate change.
It doesn’t matter if Earth’s or California’s or Australia’s average annual or summer temperature is 0.1 or even 1.0 degrees warmer. Or that a drought is a day, month or year longer than X. Or whether the climate and weather fluctuations are driven by human or natural forces. Or that America, Australia, Britain, China, India or Indonesia is “not doing enough” to curb fossil fuel use and carbon dioxide emissions.
Climate change did not cause 129 million trees to die in California – or prevent the state and feds from removing the dead trees, thinning the forests, and clearing overgrown brush and grass. Ditto for Australia.
We must play the hand we have been dealt. That means acting responsibly and intelligently to prevent and respond to wildfires under whatever climate, drought, diseased and dead trees, or other conditions exist, wherever and whenever we live. Ben Franklin would be proud of us.
Paul Driessen is senior policy analyst for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (www.CFACT.org) and author of books and articles on energy, climate, environmental and human rights issues. Duggan Flanakin is CFACT’s director of policy research.
The Chinchaga fire in 1950 was the largest single recorded fire in North American history. Estimated to have burned 3,500,000 to 4,200,000 million acres.
I guess this “proves” climate change was well underway in the 1940s.
There are lots of sensible articles like this one about the fires, but how many of them reach the MSM or get wide publicity? Virtually none.
If there is no ignition, the fuel builds up even more and the eventual fire is worse.
The ‘no ignition, no fire’ excuse is disingenuous at least.
California is not in Australia.
Have you seen this really crazy rant? I was interested in the science stuff, not the political stuff.
You will have to try and ignore the condescending narrator.
Look at 25-40 to 26-40 only.
Do “they” talk about Californian weather infuences in this manner?
Are these sciencey guys somewhat right with their interpretation of Australia’s recent weather?
Aus. has been getting wetter until this year’s drought. Along with extra CO2 fertiliser this increases fuel load. Reduce fuel load, reduce damaging bush fires. Not rocket science. Stop making excuses and trying to fight the weather and use practical, proven management techniques.
Don’t trust anyone who says bork – when it is pronounced berk (especially when they claim they live in Australia)
Even more so – when they purposefully lambast others for mispronouncing names, like dipole.
not recognising the word dipole indicates virtually zero knowledge of science, so it is a legitimate call out.
If just one tiny fraction of the colossal amounts of money wasted on “fighting climate” was spent on real problems like fire prevention, these disasters would not happen.
Relying on a limited number of volunteer fire fighters to do controlled burns on the one or two weekends per year when there just happens to be favourable wind and weather conditions and when these actions are not pushed back due to ignorant greeny demos, seems to be main cause of fuel build up.
No. The weather is the same as it has always been. There were times when fuel loads were reduced, roads were cleared for 50m each side etc. You only have to look at a movie shot in Australia in the 1970s to realise that every sensible measure has been reduced or has disappeared completely. There have been 57 enquiries into bushfires since 1939. They all say the same thing and have all been ignored. This will all happen again. The idiots are still in charge. More DC10 water bombers being brought here apparently. Totally useless against fires that exceed 4000 kilowatts per linear metre, which is MOST of the recent catastrophic fires.
Manage the fuel load properly. Not rocket science. Prosecute authorities that fail to do this.
AND prosecute ANY organisation that supports the “let nature be” philosophy where Human lives are at risk, only Humans can protect the environment & wildlife, Nature merely consumes it!l
The opposite has happened – some home owners, when trying to clear the trees and brush around their homes, have been hit with heavy fines. Amounts of A$40,000 and A$150,000 have been reported.
It must be obvious to everyone now that the ecology cannot be allowed to grow back to what it was before, and therefore … there was something wrong with the previous ecology, it was not … sustainable. You can’t build a house without making it fire resistant, the same now obviously applies to eco-systems.
” . . . over 2,000 koala bears” – koalas are NOT bears.
Its the greens, its the arsonists, its the same old lies, exaggerations and disinformation trotted out again and again.
Despite record heat, despite record dry, despite the first hand accounts of experienced fire-fighters saying the severity of these conditions are unprecedented and getting worse, despite the warnings months ago by dozens retired fire chiefs with vast first-hand knowledge that the climate they fight fires in is changing, despite rainforests burning, despite the fire season starting earlier and earlier and lasting longer, despite even the staunchest, so-called skeptical scientists agreeing that it is now warmer due to our emissions, its anything but CO2
“with 29 blazes deliberately lit in part of southeast New South Wales in just three months!”
29? out of how many thousands of fires? I stopped reading right there.
The first lie (of many) Driessen tells is the strawman lie that “alarmists say its can be nothing but fossil fuels and climate change.” But the bigger lie, the lie at the bottom of all of his bs is that: its anything, anything but CO2.
Blaming the greens and arsonists will result in hazard reduction and law enforcement policies that should result in fewer damaging fires in subsequent inevitable fire seasons.
Blaming CO2, and the issue of CO2 fertilization has not been challenged here at all, will not result in any useful outcome whatever. China, India, and the rest of the third world are going to provide their people with carbon based electrical power and transportation, no matter what.
Rubbish! 2019 was a dry year, but Australia had at least another five very dry years, some of them the same years when Australia also had significant fires such as 1939 Black Saturday. There is NO trend in dry years in Australia. The retired fire chiefs you mention are all noted activists, so as expected, their opinions are not worth much. Victoria was supposed to be back-burning 5% of their bushland every year, but they only burnt 1.5%, a minuscule amount. despite 58 separate enquiries and recommendations, Australia still allows people to “live among the gum trees”, with dangerous vegetation completely surrounding their houses.
Well said Mr Loydo. It’s why the word “deniers” is so apt describing the bollocks that gets spewed by those who want the public to look anywhere, but at the real cause of this tragic problem.
That video is notable for the information it chooses NOT to present. Simply, it is biased.
Example – the BOM has released its second version of the adjusted historical temperature data for about 100 weather stations since 1910, named ACORN-SAT. That video has the implicit instruction that Acorn is a valid, corrected data set. Many of us disagree. I have often described it as dangerous, more likely to mislead than to improve research based in it.
See this analysis by colleague Chris Gilham. It compares raw temperatures with Acorn versions 1 and 2. Note that the BOM adjustments for many stations are larger than the total claimed global warming from 1910 to 2010. None of the 110+ stations survived without adjustment. (It was so hard to get hired hands in the 1920s – not).
That video, robl, was spoken by someone who knew so little about Australia that he could not even pronounce the name of the town “Bourke”. What a schoolboy howler! Problem is, there are many others, masquerading under the assertion of ‘science’. No hard, valid science organisation fiddles the data like BOM does with Acorn.
(I am a scientist who has been studying Australian climate data since 1992).
I skipped thru most of the video finding most of it biased and political.
I was referred to 25-40 to 26-40 only. There is a discussion of the IOD, ENSO and SAM.
Do “they” talk about Californian weather infuences in this manner?
Are these sciencey guys somewhat right with their interpretation of Australia’s recent weather?
I wasn’t thinking about the any claim of long term term temperature changes.
Many Australian fires each year burn parts of national parks and United Nations world heritage ares. By burning, the core values of the parks, the properties that led to their change of land tenure status,. are changed. Some factors change irrepairably and maybe even reversibly. So the core reasons for designating them chancgs from fires,
Not many people have yet observed the need for the status of a burned park to be re-examined to see if it should retain that special status.
Many commentators note that we have too much area tied up in parks, more than can be managed with available funds, so here is chance to set in place a systematice examination of the purposes (if any) of continuing with park classification.
It might be kinder to koalas if people cared for them on private land, rather than nearly nobody cared for them in vast, semi-closed parks.
(Standing: Around 1987, colleagues and I caused the proclamation of part of Kakadu as world heritage to be delayed because it would take from us rather valuable mineral prospects without compensation. We won in the Federal Court, finally losing on appeal when the High Court felt the matter had become too complicated for them to consider. We also argued that the country under discussion was ordinary, with few special values. Later, the Feds created a common boundary of Kakadu with a military training area with live ammunition in routine use. Is ammunition good at causing fires, or merely to lampoon bureaucrats of low ability?).
URL for Acorn fiddles is here –
http://joannenova.com.au/2019/11/raw-data-bombshell-no-change-in-very-hot-days-in-australia-since-world-war-i/
Yes you have got it !¬! THE BENJAMIN FRANKLIN AWARD ( you have worked very hard to remain stupid )
Steven, I very much doubt if you visited the Australian bush at all. Do yourself a favour and go see it for yourself, then come back and tell us that the fuel loads aren’t a problem.
But please don’t try and claim that there is a “drying trend”, or that bushfires are becoming more frequent.
Good report, Paul. I grew up in Douglas County, Oregon, which, until Spotted Owl nonsense, was the heart of timber production in the USA. When I and my brother were 17 we worked the summer on a quick-response fire team for a logging company. Our daily work was to clear dead underbrush back from rural roads so tossed cigarettes, etc, would be less likely to start a fire. Yes, we fought two forest fires and it was terrifying at times. Here’s the comment: if an arsonist started a forest fire and was caught the local loggers would have dealt very harshly with them. Modern arsonists are mostly Greenies filled with hate and rage and protected by a dysfunctional legal system.
” More than 180 alleged arsonists have been arrested since the start of the 2020 bushfire season, with 29 blazes deliberately lit in part of southeast New South Wales in just three months!”
“Fight fire with facts” is the heading, and then trots out this tired old Murdoch lie. The link given actually says, after the false headline,
“NSW police data shows 183 people have been charged or cautioned for bushfire-related offences since November 8, and 24 arrested for deliberately starting bushfires.”