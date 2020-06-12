New ‘Sun clock’ reveals that solar activity turns off and on with surprising precision

Clock paints picture of a more orderly, predictable Sun
Jun 10, 2020 – by Laura Snider
Solar scientists have taken a mathematical technique used by Earth scientists to analyze cyclic phenomena, such as the ebb and flow of ocean tides, and applied it to the confounding irregularity of cycles on the Sun. The result is an elegant “Sun clock” that shows that solar activity starts and stops on a much more precise schedule than could be discerned when looking at observations of the Sun in the traditional way – plotted linearly over time.
The new research, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, was led by the University of Warwick in England and involved researchers from the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) and NASA.
Solar cycles – marked by the rhythmic waxing and waning of activity on the Sun – occur every 11 years on average, but they can last years longer or shorter. They also vary in their strength. While they all build from a quiet start toward the cycle’s solar maximum before quieting again, the magnitude of that maximum can change significantly from cycle to cycle. During and after solar maximum, the Sun is more likely to produce space weather that can impact Earth, damaging satellites, scrambling radio communications, and disrupting power grids, among other impacts. The new sun clock could be used as a planning tool to help keep space- and ground-based infrastructure safe.
The clock was created using a technique known as the Hilbert transform to convert the linear observations of past solar cycles onto a circle, stretching and shrinking the cycles as necessary to a standard 11 years. As the cycles were overlaid on top of each other on the clock’s face, distinct “times” on the clock face when solar activity is flipped on and off came into focus.
Very interesting. Thank you. So is the chaotic plot against time not a good way to understand the solar cycle?
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/02/26/a-chaotic-solar-cycle/
Great, but this is actually useful only if we know where we are in this representation.
So… where are we?
We just went through the solar minimum about six months ago.
Link to the study:
Quantifying the Solar Cycle Modulation of Extreme Space Weather
All in a day’s work. It looks like the sun has the equivalent of night and day.
But is it influenced by the 3% of CO2 increase that is from human activity on the third rocky planet?
Hmmm. “ The clock was created using a technique known as the Hilbert transform to convert the linear observations of past solar cycles onto a circle, stretching and shrinking the cycles as necessary to a standard 11 years.“. So the solar cycle looks much more regular if you map each cycle onto a circle, which you pre-determine to be 11 years. I think they have missed the rather obvious fact that the circles would be a lot more regular with pi=3.0.
> stretching and shrinking the cycles as necessary to a standard 11 years.
Aka adjusting the data.
https://earthsky.org/space/planetary-low-tide-force-regular-sunspot-sync-ups
“Another solar system phenomenon happens every 11 years: Venus, Earth, and Jupiter align in their orbits. These three planets have the strongest tidal effect on the sun, the first two because of their proximity to the sun and the third because of its mass.”
“Bottom line: New research suggests that a regular alignment of the planets makes a strong enough tug to regulate the sun’s 11- and 22-year cycles.”
Here’s the full paper:
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2020GL087795
I think of the ‘clock’ as a kind of scatter plot, conducted in polar coordinates rather than Cartesian, in the frequency domain. (The Hilbert transform is similar to Fourier transform, but allows negative frequencies to vanish).
The radial axes are events organized subjectively, according to events of interest to solar scientists.
This all very interesting but in order to make ‘predictions’ one has to know the length of the next cycle before you now at what phase you are. Or have I missed something?