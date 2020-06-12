Climate, Coal, and Covid Charles Rotter / 2 hours ago June 12, 2020 A 20 minute, quite comprehensive, presentation. Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditLike this:Like Loading...
5 thoughts on “Climate, Coal, and Covid”
And then the recycling, when the wind plant has reached it’s end of life, after 10 years, not the predicted 20. Plastic turbines buried in the ground. At least a gas/coal station can be cut up and the metal sold as scrap, recycling GRP is very expensive.
Thanks Charles for presenting this video.
It is tailor made for laymen like me, and I think some warmers may find it educational too.
Oh, what about Covid? the film did not say much about it, but here is a horrific armature video about a young woman coming 20cm (one small foot) too close to a police officer. Six officers to play American football with the lady and twenty officers more to intimidate the crowd. In the video several shout that mask is the new … (cross used in the 30’s Germany). A lot of screaming that the whole Covid-scare is dictatorship:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZrKv4-jkK8
Personally I was close to crying during the video.
I found the video by reading the “Swiss doctors” team article:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/swiss-doctor-covid-19/5707642
Excellent presentation. A bit dry and not toppling statues so my bet is not MSM fare. Would not even begin to signal any level of virtue. Maybe we could get Musk to build a coal powered rocket and all would be well.
Thank you.
Excellent video.
And since our presenter is German and has already mentioned their expensive electricity the GWPF carries some what could be very good news. At the end of this 5000 German windfarms lose their taxpayer subsidy. But as wind energy is so cheap it should have no problem competing in the market even with the Covid-19 low prices. Or maybe not given what we have just seen. I think the GWPF headline needs and edit to say ‘…and Germany faces the loss of considerable amounts of very expensive and unreliable green electricity.’