The brain uses minimum effort to look for key information in text

By analysing brain activity, researchers found that the brain regulates its resource use and tries to identify the most essential information
University of Helsinki
By analysing brain activity, researchers found that the brain regulates its resource use and tries to identify the most essential information.
A recently completed study indicates that the human brain avoids taking unnecessary effort. When a person is reading, she strives to gain as much information as possible by dedicating as little of her cognitive capacity as possible to the processing.
This is a finding presented in an article by specialists in computer science and psychology at the University of Helsinki, published in May in the Scientific Reports journal, a multidisciplinary open-access publication platform operated by the publishers of the Nature journal.
According to the study, the brain is processing information by taking into account the relative importance of the content that is being read. When the brain is interpreting the meaning of the words being read, it attempts to allocate resources to interpreting the words that provide as much information as possible on the content of the text.
Previous studies have shown that word length and frequency, as well as syntactic and semantic errors included in sentences in sentences affect brain activity to language.
In the recently published study, the perspective was expanded to the level above individual sentences, the discourse level. It was studied using six-sentence paragraphs. At this level, the relationship between words becomes increasingly complex, and the significance of context in interpreting individual words is increased. On the discourse level, very little about information processing by the brain has been known so far.
Difference between high and low value of information
The researchers developed a model based on information theory to determine the informativeness of words and associated these with brain activity. A study was conducted by having volunteers read sentences from Wikipedia entries while recording their brain activity using electroencephalography (EEG). In the EEG, a selective electric brain potential was observed in response to reading high- versus low-value words.
“When someone reads the sentence ‘Cats are small, usually furry mammals’, words such as ‘mammal’ and ‘furry’ evoke a particular pattern of brain activity. This suggests that the brain is efficiently processing information: concentrating its efforts there where the most additional value in understanding the message is to be gained”, says Michiel Spapé, a senior researcher who contributed to the study.
A related finding revealed that, by using AI-based techniques, brain measurements pertaining to individual words can be used to predict whether the information gain for the words read is low or high.
“Consequently, we are able to predict the information gain of content processed by people without accessing the content itself. Instead, we only utilise brain measurements,” says Tuukka Ruotsalo, Academy research fellow in charge of the study at the University of Helsinki.
The results can be utilised in future brain-information interfaces, which observe brain function when people perceive and process various types of information.
“Such applications could be used, for example, in healthcare, or, in the future, even in modelling the tastes, values and opinions of ordinary consumers,” Ruotsalo says.
Ruotsalo points out that the research is only at its basic stage.
“Practical applications are associated with ethical and technical challenges that must be solved before anything concrete can be developed.”
###
Publication:
Kangassalo, L., Spapé, M., Ravaja, N. and Ruotsalo, T. Information gain modulates brain activity evoked by reading. Scientific Reports 10, 7671 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-63828-5
15 thoughts on “The brain uses minimum effort to look for key information in text”
This is the sort of article and conclusion that one knows instinctively is correct. Time is too precious to waste on outlandish mental manoeuvring.
Well, I thought I was just lazy and skip-read.
“Previous studies have shown that word length and frequency, as well as syntactic and semantic errors included in sentences in sentences affect brain activity to language.”
…in sentences in sentences… I guess so.
https://www.millennialmillie.com/post/undercover-investigation-minneapolis-riot-was-preplanned
I’ve always liked Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Now I like it even better.
“The First Amendment guarantees basic freedoms. The Second Amendment exists to guarantee the First.”
COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO STANDS UP…ANTIFA STANDS DOWN!
https://www.itsmac.com/2020/06/02/coeur-dalene-idaho-stands-up-antifa-stands-down/
This is triply hilarious.
1. From where do I collect my prize for seeing the in joke of “… semantic errors included in sentences in sentences …. ” in the text above?
2. In the example sentence “Cats are small, usually furry animals” my brain, being in sceptic mode, sarched for and found the omnipresent weasel word “usually”. No poor research these days is complete without a conditional, advance apology.
3. My brain is tuned to English text. When it read the name of the author, Tuukka Ruotsalo, there would be high probability of extra brain wave activity to cope with these words not seen before. Seriously, is there a different pattern of signals in reading different languages and if so, does this help or hinder the research? Over and out, Foxtrot Uncle Charlie Kilo.
There are a few breeds of hairless cat, these days, so the qualifier is apt.
I don’t understand what is ‘weasely’ about the word “usually” in that context, presumably the statement refers to domestic cats and for instance sphinx cats have no fur.
In the same way ‘swans are usually white’ is a perfectly factual statement.
In Australia I think most swans are black. They tried to introduce white swans to Oz, but they didn’t take off….
“Cats are small, usually furry animals” – Therefore the Tsavo Man-Eaters were not cats?
It’s obvious that this article is trying to make its point by making fun of the reader.
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-hNXW3VgQNHk/U3o8bfa0vwI/AAAAAAAAZjI/hu7IExe99XM/s1600/stupid.jpg
Yep. I know that when I am trying to deal with the idiocratic pronouncements of some of the government agencies I have to contend with it certainly burns up a lot of brain food.
Another culprit is smart phone spell checkers. Those have obviously been programmed to overload users synapses. Originally this was limited to errors like refusing to allow the word “Bunnings” (hardware store) so I had to write “Bummings”. Now they are getting more sophisticated. I typed “Ross River” and it changed to roos rivet. At least if you cuss enough at Cortana and his/her/its symbionts they shut up and go away.
Long ago in grad school I was working on applying Shannon information theory to texts to quantify the
entropy ..
needless to say my fellow English majors did not understand how one could use math to measure the
“surprise” in a text.
maybe it was a few years too early
The human brain gets a lot of processing for very little expenditure of power.
It doesn’t work at all like your desktop computer.
It’s more like a pattern recognizer. For instance, it seems to have a circuit dedicated to the detection of snakes. link
The brain’s left hemisphere is where language and logic mainly reside.
Somewhere in The Master and His Emissary is a description of an experiment where the subject makes a decision. Brain activity is monitored. The right hemisphere lights up first, then the left hemisphere. It’s like the right hemisphere makes the decision and the left hemisphere makes up the reason for the decision.
In another experiment, people make decisions. Some time later, the researcher lies to the subjects about what decisions they actually made. The subjects will then vehemently defend the decision which they are told they made.
If you think you’re a rational being, guided only by logic and facts, you’re probably wrong. If that were true, you’d probably have trouble getting out of bed in the morning due to information overload.
“Don’t walk, drive to work to save the planet’ !
A new study has revealed that walking to work is worse for the environment than car sharing. Scientists at the Otago University in New Zealand and Oxford University say walking to work could produce more greenhouse gas than driving. The carbon footprint of producing the extra food a walker needs as ‘fuel’ for the journey would be more than that of a car travelling the same distance. Researchers estimate that, in a country with high calorie diets such as the UK, walking for one kilometre would require food that would have generated around 0.26kg of carbon dioxide, compared with 0.21kg of CO2 for the petrol used by a car.
Most scientific papers are turgid & constipated, in that the authors are unable to ease their conclusions onto paper. Here are two organi S ations, which are invaluable to those who now hail from our former colonies.
https://queens-english-society.org/
https://www.plainenglish.co.uk/gobbledygook-generator.html
Do not take umbrage at my biting taunts & gibes. They are cutting, satirical expressions, uttered with scorn or contempt, as rhetoric & irony.