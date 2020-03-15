Extinction Rebellion Considering Public Suicide Events to Raise Climate Awareness

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
As the Chinese Coronavirus crisis sucks oxygen from XR’s climate campaign, a leaked internal document suggests Extinction Rebellion is considering increasingly desperate measures, including having protestors kill themselves in public, to try to regain public attention.
Delingpole: Kamikaze Greenies – Extinction Rebellion Plots Suicide Stunt
JAMES DELINGPOLE 15 Mar 2020
Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists, increasingly overshadowed by the coronavirus, have been discussing new and ever more desperate ways to grab attention for their next big publicity stunt.
Mooted tactics include: committing suicide in public (perhaps at the UN’s next climate summit in Glasgow later this year); hunger strike to the death; painting parliament green; spraying traffic lights black; blocking every station, airport, and motorway in Britain; and “scare the fuck out of people”.
These are among the actions proposed on a leaked XR discussion document titled ‘Vital Additions to Action Strategy.’ They appear in a list under the heading ‘Top Ideas from the Sessions.’
The radical ideas seem to be a response to concerns within XR that the public have grown slightly bored with or even irritated by their antics.
There is no evidence of any XR member having actually volunteered to commit suicide or go on hunger strike in order to save the planet. And the document concedes that “highly sacrificial actions” have been vetoed up until now because of “strong pushback from the movement”.
A copy of the leaked XR document which mentions suicide is available here. The document discusses concerns about a fall in new members, and ideas for getting more media attention through acts of extreme sacrifice.
Let us hope Extinction Rebellion dump this idea in the circular filing cabinet where it belongs, and don’t attempt to identify and groom someone mentally unwell enough in their ranks to actually go through with something so horrible.
“Let us hope Extinction Rebellion dump this idea in the circular filing cabinet where it belongs, and don’t attempt to identify and groom someone mentally unwell enough in their ranks to actually go through with something so horrible.”
I wouldn’t put it past them.
I think it is a criminal offence to Counsel anyone to Suicide, most anywhere on the civilized parts of the planet. God forbid that they actually talk anyone into doing this, or they should face maximum criminal charges. I sure hope they are being heavily surveilled by domestic intelligence in the UK and around the world. These are the whack jobs that are crazy enough to do anything. They should be dealt a very heavy hand by the Authorities, so they know there are boundaries. And before anyone commits suicide, since they have shown intent.
Have at it.
The whole climate change landscape has been changed thanks to covid19, in Australia we have already confirmed the impact will be bigger and longer than the GFC.
The biggest groups economically hit are
1.) Casual employees which has a big representation of the young
2.) Older retires which has number that are left/green
3.) Inner city professionals whose companies they own or work for are under massive pressure.
If you ran a survey today or going forward for the next decade I doubt climate change will be high on priorities. Every developed country is going to have taken and economic hit and the world will be in recession.
It’s pretty much a nail in the coffin of the whole climate change action expect the number prepared to spend money on the issue to drop drastically.
Likely to have even less impact then…
“As the Chinese Coronavirus crisis sucks oxygen from XR’s climate campaign ….”
So well put!
“the leaked XR document which mentions suicide is available here.”
I couldn’t see any mention of suicide. Are you sure you’re linking to the correct document?