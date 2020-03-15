Extinction Rebellion Considering Public Suicide Events to Raise Climate Awareness

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

As the Chinese Coronavirus crisis sucks oxygen from XR’s climate campaign, a leaked internal document suggests Extinction Rebellion is considering increasingly desperate measures, including having protestors kill themselves in public, to try to regain public attention.

Delingpole: Kamikaze Greenies – Extinction Rebellion Plots Suicide Stunt

JAMES DELINGPOLE 15 Mar 2020

Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists, increasingly overshadowed by the coronavirus, have been discussing new and ever more desperate ways to grab attention for their next big publicity stunt.

Mooted tactics include: committing suicide in public (perhaps at the UN’s next climate summit in Glasgow later this year); hunger strike to the death; painting parliament green; spraying traffic lights black; blocking every station, airport, and motorway in Britain; and “scare the fuck out of people”.

These are among the actions proposed on a leaked XR discussion document titled ‘Vital Additions to Action Strategy.’ They appear in a list under the heading ‘Top Ideas from the Sessions.’

The radical ideas seem to be a response to concerns within XR that the public have grown slightly bored with or even irritated by their antics.

…

There is no evidence of any XR member having actually volunteered to commit suicide or go on hunger strike in order to save the planet. And the document concedes that “highly sacrificial actions” have been vetoed up until now because of “strong pushback from the movement”.

…