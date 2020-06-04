The Guardian: “Sunny coverage of UK heatwaves forgets risks, say climate experts”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
UK Climate grinch Bob Ward and other climate experts think journalists should project more misery and doom when describing glorious Summer beach weather.
Sunny coverage of UK heatwaves forgets risks, say climate experts
Experts say unusually dry and sunny conditions like those experienced in the UK over the past two months are too often framed as something to celebrate, with newspaper and TV reports featuring pictures of people sunbathing, playing in fountains or eating ice creams.
Instead, the experts say, people should be made aware of the risks associated with increasingly hot summers, especially for vulnerable groups, and they should be helped to “join the dots” to see heatwaves and flooding in the context of the wider climate crisis.
“I am afraid the media have not woken up to the risks associated with hot and dry weather and that can help lull the population into a state of ignorance about the extent and severity of those risks,” said Bob Ward, from the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics.
He said elderly people and those with underlying health conditions were at risk from more regular heatwaves – a danger often compounded by poorly insulated houses or care homes.
“It is all very well to be talking about visits to the beach because it is going to be sunny and hot but we must recognise that there are real risks too, particularly for vulnerable groups of people,” Ward said.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/jun/04/sunny-coverage-of-uk-heatwaves-forgets-risks-say-climate-experts
For shame Britain. Instead of getting out and enjoying Summer weather, you should have taken shelter indoors against the deadly 28C+ (82F) heatwaves, keeping your children safe from the horrors of T-shirt weather, and telling climate doomsday stories to help your kids learn that warm sunny beach weather is the enemy.
35 thoughts on “The Guardian: “Sunny coverage of UK heatwaves forgets risks, say climate experts””
28 C a heat wave? That is a warm day in January here in central Texas.
Here in Central Queensland 28 is a warm winter day or a cool summer one. I live on a cattle station and we have a rule that our grass doesn’t grow well unless temperatures are at least 28°
That’s exactly what the druggies say in the uk
I was going to say!
It’s not summer if it isn’t 32+ C and waterfalls of sweat aren’t pouring down my face.
Guys, it’s the UK. Their oficial flower is mildew. Leave them alone in their woolies. Just saying.
Very harsh 🙂
Okay, but what happened to that cold snap in May that blanketed the UK and parts of Europe and Africa (especially South Africa) with deep cold and ice and snow? Is that the “heat wave” they’re talking about?
I still had my furnace running up to June 3rd. If it’s as chilly as the NWS forecast says it will be over the weekend, I may have to run it again. I guess new furnace filters wouldn’t hurt?
Doesn’t seem to bother the bugs or birds, however.
Oh it’s not just Ward. Every time the BBC report on sunny weather, the forecasters do so with an almost apologetic tone. “More warm weather on the way, I’m afraid” is a typical comment or, if the sunny weather is covering the whole country, it’s “there’s no escape from the sunshine”.
However, as soon as a cold, wet, miserable front blows through there is positively a spring in their step. “There’s quite a change on the way” they say, beaming “with welcome downpours for the garden and a chance to dig out your favourite woolly hat”.
I tell you, there is something seriously wrong with these folk. All part of the deeper BBC malaise.
There’s only one thing wrong with the BBC.
It exists.
Vast numbers of Britons spend their summer holidays in those well known near to freezing countries such as Spain, Greece , Italy and the west indies. I know many Americans retire to the coldest states they can find, such as Florida or California.
No wonder we Brits cower in our homes hiding in the ice box So as to escape those near furnace like temperatures when it get over 50 degrees Fahrenheit
Tonyb
“…
Now in Injia’s sunny clime,
Where I used to spend my time
A-servin’ of ‘Er Majesty the Queen,
…”
There not telling people about snow in Scotland tonight or the 10c drop in temps sinse Tuesday.
From the same crowd that brought you “how dare you have a merry Christmas”.
Now I need a “how dare you enjoy sunshine” t-shirt.
On my first tour of duty (USAF) in England back in the sixties (pre Celsius) I recall a newspaper headline that read something like: 74 again tomorrow no relief in sight. It is still much the same today as many here complain about the heat if it gets into the middle or high 70’s.
Ja. Ja. The big droughts are coming. Natural climate change. I told you….click on my name.
What drought ?
Germany was partly under water today, no region without rain today.
cumulated rain 24h mm
Not to mention the elevated risk of soaking in deadly dihydrogen monoxide at beaches and pools while enjoying the warmth…
Indeed, CFACT has held multiple petitions to ban that dangerous corrosive chemical.
It has been a cloudless, sunny and so dry Spring.
Coincidentally we shutdown transport and industry meaning less particulates in the atmosphere to nucleate clouds.
No. That can’t be the reason. The BBC said it was exactly what we would expect from Co2 caused climate change.
If particulates caused clouds then the world would have warmed when the Clean Air acts were passed.
Hmm.
Who would believe any statement from the Guardian,?
When I tell people that Europe suffered a deadly heat wave in 1540 they think I am making it up .
It is well documented and the population were not using fossil fuel.
The present mild warming is not unprecedented and there is no proof that this warming is not natural climate variability .
CO2 is not the control knob of the climate and it is well know that its effects are logarithmic as it increases in the atmosphere .
The only way that the doubling of CO2 in the atmosphere will warm the earth more than 1 degree C is through positive water vapour feed back and the tropical hotspot .
Despite frantic searching by climate scientists neither have been proven to exist.
The world has been warmer than present 3 times in the last 10,000 years but these events have been cooled down by scientists because they don’t fit the alarmist narrative .
Graham
Gowan
I wrote an article some 10 years ago about changing climate. This extract relates to your comment.
‘Our modern bouts of amnesia regarding previous climatic conditions can be seen to be nothing new by reading the comments from the annals of Dumfermline Scotland from 1733/4, when it recorded that wheat was first grown in the district in 1733. Lamb wryly observes that was not correct, as enough wheat had been grown further north in the early 1500’s to sustain an export trade (before the 1560’s downturn).
This information also usefully confirms a warm period around that date, to one that had changed to a cold period by the time of Pastor Schaller commenting in 1560.’
What a depressing world we live in, From greta to BLM, whites kneeling for being privileged 😐 California mayor taking away 100/150 million from the police to help african Americans 😐 Even the usa embassy was attacked in Greece .
I’m from the uk, and the warm weather was absolutely lovely, my garden loved the sun and did everybody else in england, give us more….
Griff!! Are you ok in this heat wave? Let us know because all of us are worried about you.
“He said elderly people and those with underlying health conditions were at risk from more regular heatwaves – a danger often compounded by poorly insulated houses or care homes.”
The UK has no “elderly people and those with underlying health conditions” any longer, Corona Virus has taken care of that.
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/EuropeCV.htm
That danger is nothing compared to the danger of cold weather on those same people and the same causes.
Does Ward have a copyright contract with Greta ?
They have a point. Here in my part of the UK it has been a slightly warmer than average spring, and a glance skywards reveals the reason why. Few, if any, contrails! Clearly these narrow plumes of vapour override the greenhouse effect of CO2 by reflecting that nasty solar radiation, so we need to get more planes in the air and fast! Sorry greenies, this is vitally important to keep the temperature increase below the fabled tipping point of 1.5ºC since pre-industrial times. You know it makes sense! Get those planes up now!
The only bad was, the unvisible contrails were due to the very dry air over Europe.
They post fun sunburn articles like this one too.
Boy those Brits are a hard luck bunch. First they had to repel the Germans in the Big Unpleasantness of the early 1940s and now they must endure this new horror of 28 degree weather. It jus never ends for those people.
I live in western Canada, and 28 degrees really is hot enough to set people here complaining about the heat. About 20 degrees is generally considered ideal in the summer here.
29 million people live in Texas, including Willie Nelson, who can afford to move to Canada. That man has done too much weed, I’d say.
“He said elderly people and those with underlying health conditions were at risk from more regular heatwaves – a danger often compounded by poorly insulated houses or care homes.”
1. So the elderly are at greater risk of dying than younger people
2. Most houses have double glazing so as to keep heat in. This means that in a heat wave it’s difficult to cool houses down. Who’d of thought?
“He said elderly people and those with underlying health conditions were at risk from more regular heatwaves – a danger often compounded by poorly insulated houses or care homes.”
Two points with regard to this statement. If the houses were poorly insulated then surely thousands would be dying of the cold in winter or do the poms have some magical one way insulation.
If the houses are poorly insulated, then insulate the bloody things. It’s not hard. Only don’t follow Kevin bloody Rudd’s methods used here in Australia a few years ago.
Thousands do die in winter. Look up “Excess winter deaths”. eg. https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/excesswintermortalityinenglandandwales/2017to2018provisionaland2016to2017final
Sunny coverage of UK heatwaves forgets risks, say climate experts
Well, “experts” are always frightened about something or other, and they expect everyone else to validate their fears. Oh, and everyone must send them money — more research is required, don’t you know. 😉
“I am afraid the media have not woken up to the risks of sunny weather”
Yes sir. Of course.
I know exactly what you mean.
These people may be able to help.
https://www.harleytherapy.co.uk/counselling/something-bad-is-going-to-happen.htm