Climate Change Litigation Takes an Ominous Turn

By William Savitt, Anitha Reddy, Bita Assad (h/t to Felix Bronstein)
Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
Last week witnessed a critical but largely unremarked advance for plaintiffs seeking to impose liability on major public companies for the social costs of climate change.
The Ninth Circuit’s ruling in City of Oakland v. BP PLC cleared the path for state-court litigation against corporate defendants on the theory that producing, distributing, using, or profiting from fossil fuels constitutes a “public nuisance.” The cities of Oakland and San Francisco sued large energy companies in California state court, seeking an order requiring them “to fund a climate change adaptation program for the cities.” The energy companies removed the case to federal court and moved to dismiss the complaint. The district court agreed with the energy companies that the cities’ state-law nuisance claim was governed by federal law.
“If ever a problem cried out for a uniform and comprehensive solution,” wrote the district judge, it is the “geophysical problem” of climate change. “A patchwork of fifty different answers to the same fundamental global issue would be unworkable.” Unpersuaded, the Ninth Circuit concluded that the cities’ claim neither presented a “substantial question of federal law” nor was completely preempted by the federal Clean Air Act.
The Ninth Circuit’s decision invites countless actions by states, municipalities, and private litigants in state courts all over the country. Absent a mechanism for uniform federal adjudication, public policy regarding climate change—as in past mass-tort litigation—will be made case-by-case in a “patchwork” of state court decisions. As we have previously noted, the liability risk extends across the economy, far beyond the energy sector. And the tort system, when confronted with civil litigation claiming broad social injury, is often indiscriminate in extracting enormous damages from corporate defendants—even those seemingly far afield from the alleged liability-creating conduct.
Corporations and directors can nevertheless manage their exposure by actively evaluating climate-related risk, considering sustainability initiatives, implementing appropriate operational and board monitoring procedures, and documenting all these efforts. But the time to act is now—when the climate-related liability and fiduciary risk for most companies is visible but not yet acute.
22 thoughts on “Climate Change Litigation Takes an Ominous Turn”
Strap in…
No one is forcing any petrochem company to stay, operate, locate etc in California.
They (the petrochem co’s) can sell their interests within the state and ‘let them eat cake’ – in the very warm and…dark
Yes, California should waste away in the putrid green swamp that they’ve created around science that’s so wrong, anyone who considers themselves a scientist and who buys in to this crap should be embarassed.
I observe that the Ninth Circuit is routinely idiotic in its rulings and usually overturned on appeal.
+1 I believe Trump is getting closer to flip the court to Conservative/Constitutional. The power of the Circuit Courts has been weaponized by the Left.
The ultimate liability is John Roberts, Chief Justice of SCOTUS. God help us.
“…The Ninth Circuit’s decision invites countless actions by states, municipalities, and private litigants in state courts all over the country…”
If he loses in November, I can easily foresee the day that Trump is going to sincerely regret not taking on the climate alarmists while in office and challenging the scientific credibility of their narrative. There is no shortage of science with which to do that. This thing can go on indefinitely and get much much worse if Biden wins in November.
I pray that I am wrong.
I highly recommend that BP instantly agree to quit creating a “public nuisance.” and quit selling its products in Oakland and encourage other producers to follow.
Bet that’ll end the lawsuit in hours.
Thanks
JK
Exactly what I was thinking, Jim K.
BP should immediately STOP producing, distributing, using, or profiting from fossil fuels in that region.
Just stop it! Shut down. Walk away. Say, “Buh bye”. That’s it. We’re done here now. Moving on.
Completely agree. Abandon Oakland and let them try to power themselves with wind and solar. Now!
Can’t the cities be counter sued for fraud on bond issues?
Then sue the crap out of all of those municipalities for fraudulent assurances backing up their bonds.
“The geophysical problem of climate change”. Someone please tell me wtf this is.
Nothing will come of this. Some lawyers will line their pockets and some politicians will virtue signal their support until they’re reminded where their reelection money comes from. The whole concept of suing fossil fuel companies for CC damage is a giant exercise in futility and virtue signaling. Damages caused by fossil fuels will be a non starter.
Maybe it’s time to shrug.
Lawsuit? Over something no one can really control? The “climate” doesn’t have a thermostat and can’t really be controlled by any human anywhere. This is simply a ridiculous attempt to get money out of BP that they can pocket.
“Corporations and directors can nevertheless manage their exposure by actively evaluating climate-related risk, considering sustainability initiatives, implementing appropriate operational and board monitoring procedures, and documenting all these efforts. But the time to act is now—when the climate-related liability and fiduciary risk for most companies is visible but not yet acute.”
Corporations could never do enough, defensively. The intent is to make them bleed, pocket the assets, and let them go out of existence. Now that the door is open to state-by-state litigation, the “death by a thousand cuts” begins. The process is the punishment.
Does tis not add all of us as being liable as we all use fossil fuels in many ways.
There are also local/state/federal taxes added to fuel use. Is this ‘profiting’.
I like where you’re going John. I’m no lawyer and do watch with some amusement as America sues itself to death at times, but agree that if the governments are taxing them they must be profiting…
I do think it would be great if oil simply left California and we could all sit back with popcorn and watch. It wouldn’t be very long before the greens got what they want- if complete anarchy and death of many is your desire. Try it in a cold climate. One week of winter should cure that incredible naivety.
It’s all such a stupid waste of time and energy though. Hey all, can we please behave like adults- knowing full well the “GND” is a complete farce for the time being. When unreliables are ready everyone will embrace them willingly, simple. Until then let’s try to have an actual adult discussion…
For now keep researching new ways to power things. Let’s actually solve some of the many problems within our power to solve and there are many. The farcical waste of time that is climate change enriches a few at the expense of the many and that’s pretty much all it accomplishes other than taking scarce resources from useful pursuits!
Stop subsidizing stupidity (e.g. windmills)
Keep researching
Tell Al Gore and other money and power mad hypocrites to go pound sand
Start curing cancer (pick your cause)
Enjoy life – it’s all we have!
Being miserable in order to enrich green tycoons (oil/ coal rich ones at that) is absolute madness.
Perfect. Since every green energy company profits from the use of fossil fuels (in manufacturing their products, distributing their products, and so on) then sue the pants off them. Make it a huge class action suit for billions of dollars.
The courts will of course demand evidence admissable in court and not just climate babble. Here is the evidence that the litigants will need for starters.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/05/18/12479/
And then there is the evidence of climate change impacts like forest fires and bad harvests and such.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/08/03/confirmationbias/
Sanity is why we have a Supreme Court – to overturn these clowns and their complete misuse of judicial power. Using their logic it means that everyone who breathes (well, that’s just the living I guess) should be considered a nuisance. Now if we could just label the Ninth Circuit as a nuisance, we would be making progress.
And they thought people were leaving California before…this will just speed up the process. While Texas welcomes the sane people, I think it’s time to build a wall around California and keep the nut cases there.