Fun With Lunar Temperatures

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
A while ago, I wrote a post called “The Moon Is A Cold Mistress”. In that post I discussed how the average temperature is not accurate when there are huge swings in temperature. Or to be clearer, I discussed why the average temperature of the moon is much lower than you’d expect given the distance from the sun. Read the post for the full discussion. Here’s the money graph from that post.
Unfortunately, the only data that I had for that post was the temperature from the Apollo mission. I still didn’t have a good measure of the temperature of the entire lunar surface.
Looking around, I found a study called “The global surface temperatures of the Moon as measured by the Diviner Lunar Radiometer Experiment“, which contained the following graphic of lunar surface temperature. This shows temperature around the moon at a single moment in time.
Original Caption: Global instantaneous temperatures of the Moon in (a) cylindrical equidistant projection (ϕss = 180°) and (b) orthographic projection (ϕss = 180°, 120°, and 0°).
Unfortunately, nowhere in the graphic or the article itself did it say what the average temperature of the moon is. So … I had to take a long way around.
The long way looks like this. I took the graphic of the moon temperatures and the graphic of the temperature scale. And after more experimentation than it should have taken, I was able to use the scale to assign a temperature to each pixel in the graphic. What I did was to compare the red, green, and blue values of the color of each pixel to the color scale, figure out which color in the scale it was nearest to, and convert it to the corresponding temperature. What we used to call a “SMOP”, a “small matter of programming”, which is always a bigger matter than you’d like.
At the end of all that fun, I checked my results by printing them up on my usual globe, the Mollweide projection.
Works for me …
Once I’d converted it to temperature, I then converted each gridcell to the equivalent Stefan-Boltzmann radiation and averaged those. This gave me an average outgoing radiation of some 303.5 W/m2.
And this let me check the accuracy of my figures. The lunar albedo is generally thought to be on the order of 11-12%. The results I have give an albedo of 10.7% … I’d call that confirmation.
Finally, to compare my results to those in my previous post, I have:
Previous Post This Post Temperature by Direct Average -77°C -75°C Temperature by Radiation Average -2.5C -2.7°C
Conclusion? Well, at last, I have some real numbers for the lunar temperature. And they confirm that the Stefan-Boltzmann equation does a good job of estimating the lunar temperature, whether we do it by averaging radiation and converting to temperature, or whether we average the temperature directly.
And which of the two ways of averaging temperature is correct? Well, both, or neither. You can use either one, depending on your needs. The underlying problem is that you can’t average an “intensive” variable like temperature … but that’s a discussion for another day.
Here, because we're just past the full moon the forest is alive at night, and our cat wants to go outside no matter the hour. However, there are coyotes, raccoons, badgers, foxes, and the occasional mountain lion out there, so he has to stay inside at night. Ah well, in the morning I'll have to let him out. Can't use a "doggie door", the raccoons love those, so … they say dogs have owners, but cats have a staff, and I can only agree.

Best of the night to all,

w.
Best of the night to all,
w.
31 thoughts on “Fun With Lunar Temperatures”
W,
In your projections with this caption
The 180° view is blue (cold) and the 0° is Red (hot).
The center of the 0° view is darker red than the surrounding area
In your Mollweide projection you’ve centered on the cold side which gives the appearance of the Hot edges registering Red but not indicating the Dark Red pixels apparent in the 0° projection.
Does centering over the 0° (hot side) yield the same results?
Bryan, the colors are pretty arbitrary. I set the endpoints via a couple of variables called “maxcolor” and “mincolor” and I generally use the same palette, which is different from theirs. However, checking against the original data gives a very tight fit.
Regards,
w.
UCLA Diviner mission makes the observation that the moon is not like the earth because it has not the earth’s atmosphere.
Well, the quite obvious corollary is that without an atmosphere the earth would be much like the moon, a barren ball, no water vapor, no clouds, no ice, no snow, no vegetation, no oceans, hot^3 on the lit side, cold^3 on the dark, an albedo similar to the moons at 0.12. (See also Nikolov and Kramm)
The earth w/o an atmosphere would receive 20% more kJ/h with the hotter being the only possible result.
That alone trashes the greenhouse effect which postulates colder, the exact opposite and that a naked earth would be a -430F ice ball.
btw 288 K w/ – 255 K w/o = 33 C cooler is absolute JUNK!!!
Nick Schroeder February 13, 2020 at 10:16 am
Well … no. In fact, calculating what the black-body temperature of the earth would be is a very difficult and sophisticated problem. See Dr. Robert Brown’s most clear analysis of the issues, “Earth’s baseline black-body model – “a damn hard problem””
Also, nobody has ever said that without the atmosphere the earth would be at -430F, that’s fantasy.
w.
Without an atmosphere or fluid elements the Moon has no heat transport mechanism to move heat from hot to cold regions and will swing wildly between extremes. Deep core samples will be enlightening as to how far any solar energy penetrates.
The Moon also swings to extremes due to exposure times. Any given point spends 348 hours bathed in Sunlight followed by 348 hours in pure darkness.
The Earth on the other hand would spend 10 – 14 hours in daylight followed by 10 – 14 hours in darkness shedding heat depending on seasonal tilt.
So the earth would only heat up to the point that the Moon does within the first 12 hours or so in sunlight and then only cool to the point the Moon does by the end of the first 12 hours of darkness.
Moderated f course by the size of the Earth and the amount of energy that mass could hold
Day and night on the Moon each last a bit over two weeks, as opposed to 12 hours at Earth’s equator.
Average equatorial temperature on the Moon varies from -183 degrees C at night to 106 degrees C during the day, for a mean of -38.5 C.
And yet the Moon’s average temperature is as useful a value as the world’s average telephone number.
Temperature differentials are useful for harvesting useful energy, averages not so much.
The value of knowledge is in its application not in its accumulation.
John Tillman February 13, 2020 at 10:18 am Edit
Not sure where you’re getting those numbers. The Diviner data above says it varies from -185 degrees C at night to 132 degrees C during the day, and that it has a mean of -60 C. Here’s the data:
Note that it is highly non-normal, so (Max + Min)/2 is very different from the mean (average) of the data.
w.
Willis,
So, where did all of the Apollo missions land in order to avoid the temperature extremes?
Where energy is involved, you have to use rms values.
120 volts rms comes out of the wall socket. If you plug in a 120 ohm load, it will draw 1 amp. The power will be 120 watts.
If you look at the voltage coming out of the wall socket you will see that it varies between +170 volts and -170 volts. You could ask why we don’t call it 170 volts. That’s because the power won’t work out. For the power to work out we need rms.
For a sine wave, we divide the peak voltage by 1.41 to get rms but actually we can get the rms value of any arbitrary waveform. link It could be a square wave, a triangle wave, you name it including the energy hitting the moon, which looks a bit like a half wave rectified waveform.
If you got the energy to balance, you’ve calculated an rms value.
To commieBob and Willis: Because the Stefan-Boltzmann law varies as the 4th power of the absolute temperature, we have to talk about the 4th-root-mean-fourth temperature (frmf temperature) to get the right answer for energy balance. It is an extension of the idea of rms voltage (since power varies as the square of the voltage for a constant resistance).
So Willis has calculated the frmf temperature of the Moon to be -2.7 Celsius (=270.5 K), the temperature which would give energy balance if the entire surface radiated evenly, both on the dark and the Sunlit side. However, the Moon rotates much more slowly than the Earth, so effectively almost all of the incoming absorbed Solar energy (after taking into account the amount reflected, i.e. the albedo) is balanced by emission to outer space only on the Sunlit side.
For example, the temperature peak on the Sunlit side is 90 C = 363 K, whereas the dark/night side goes down to -190 C = 83 K. The ratio of the two absolute temperatures is 363/83 = 4.37. But the 4th power of this ratio (which gives us the emission ratio) is 366:1 .
Climate calculations on the Earth do not have to deal with this difference (a) because the Earth rotates 28 times faster than the Moon, (b) the large heat capacity of the oceans moderates daytime/nighttime differences (but note that the dry solid Earth cools much more at night, e.g. in desert areas), (c) convection currents and winds transport heat from hotter to colder regions (these do not exist on the Moon which is solid and has no significant atmosphere), and (d) there is little heat transfer by phase changes (such as fog, dew or frost formation) on the Moon (except a tiny amount at the poles).
There would be a slight difference for the Earth between frmf and straight average temperatures, but we are interested in changes due to increasing CO2, in which case the difference becomes negligible. So for the Earth we simply average values of temperature weighted for equal surface patch areas.
Using this procedure, we get Willis’ -75 C average temperature, which is more realistic (on average, it’s cold on the Moon’s surface!). OTOH, every human being has on average one testicle and one ovary…
“The underlying problem is that you can’t average an “intensive” variable like temperature ”
Like standing with one foot on a hot stove and another on a block of ice and declaring that on average you’re comfortable.
No, while that’s an interesting example, that’s not the problem.
If you add thirty pounds of water to twenty pounds of water, you get fifty pounds of water. Mass is an extensive variable.
The problem is that if you add thirty pounds of water at 30°C to twenty pounds of water at 20°C, you do NOT get fifty pounds of water at 50°C … temperature is an intensive variable.
w.
I’m told the moon’s surface can drop to -232 °C. The lunar night lasts 14 earth days. I don’t see how one can easily take an average lunar temperature to compare to earth. Because during its ‘day’, a lot of heat will be lost by radiative emission even as it warms. The warmer it gets the more that’s lost as black body radiation. Yet during the lunar night, black body emission is far less because its temperature is far less. Then there’s the heat capacity of the surface to consider, and its albedo. Where’s the discussion on the moons heat capacity? Comparing it to earth’s heat capacity; especially with earth’s 71% water surface!
Exactly, your “heat capacity” is what I’d call the “heat retention” of the Moon’s surface layers. It would radiate heat which diminishes as the lunar night goes on. I’m not seeing it in the temperature maps above but it would surely be significant in the first hours after nightfall — the question is how long.
Mark and Willy, see my link from above.
w.
There are several differences between the Earth and the Moon that figure here.
1. Inclination 23.45 degrees (Earth) vs ~3 degrees (Moon)
This has enormous influence on temperature. The temperatures in the polar regions of the Moon average about -40c with very little variation (you can see this in Willis’s rendering a bit).
2. Composition…
The Moon’s Mare region has a much higher iron content than the highlands region, which is mostly aluminum. These are both oxides but you can literally see the difference in albedo by looking up at the Moon or looking at lunar samples from Apollo from highlands missions (16, 17) vs the ones the Mare regions (11, 12, 14, 15). This has an influence on temperature…
3. Magnetic Field…
The Moon has only a remnant magnetic field that is only strong in very localized regions. This has enormous influence on Albedo and surface properties. Here is an image of Reiner Gamma, the largest positive magnetic anomaly region on the Moon.
The regolith in that region is less “mature” because the magnetic field deflects the solar wind, which dramatically slows down the darkening of the regolith caused by the reduction of iron oxides (Fe2O3) to nano phase iron, which is a lot of what you see when you look at the darker regions of the Moon.
The earth has a different surface composition and a much stronger magnetic field, so temperature profiles would be different even with a completely airless Earth.
Thanks, Dennis. I put your image in-line.
w.
“… you can’t average an “intensive” variable like temperature … but that’s a discussion for another day.”
Looking forward to that discussion.
For starters, Greta, see my comment above.
w.
Also, Greta, here’s a comment of mine from a previous thread:
Best to you,
w.
Oh, and nobody ever mentions rotation rate when they are doing that 288k – 33k thing. The usual average/ Stefan-Boltzman thing only nears correctness when rotation is infinitely fast. Not too far off with a 24hour day on a wet planet, but useless for a rock which rotates slowly.
Willis,
