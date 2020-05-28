Washington State Lacks a Rational Coronavirus Testing Approach: Can We Follow Oregon’s Lead? Charles Rotter / 5 hours ago May 28, 2020 From the Cliff Mass Weather Blog Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditLike this:Like Loading...
16 thoughts on “Washington State Lacks a Rational Coronavirus Testing Approach: Can We Follow Oregon’s Lead?”
Cliff is as shortsighted on this as Washington State. Anyone talking about “defeating the virus” isn’t thinking straight… COVID is with us and it’s not going away until we achieve herd immunity or an effective vaccine is created. Random testing to see who currently has it is just a snapshot, it tells us nothing in terms of how many people have already had and it actually serves no purpose. Personally I think we’re better off if the people who have it but are asymptomatic do infect others because they probably have a weaker strain and people are less likely to die from the inevitable spread.
All the testing and tracing is so pointless it makes me wonder if it’s a cover for something much, much worse.
“Personally I think we’re better off if the people who have it but are asymptomatic do infect others because they probably have a weaker strain and people are less likely to die from the inevitable spread.”
It sounds reasonable, but protect the vulnerable section of population until vaccine is available. It is what Sweden has done, but apparently they failed to protect vulnerable, the old and the people with severe medical underlining conditions, now Swedish death rate is nearly on the par with French.
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/EuropeCV.htm
Additional testing does seem to be serving at least one purpose. As the number of positive for virus but asymptomatic cases increases, Covid’s apparent fatality rate is dropping to more flu-like levels. (Yes, a bad flu, but still)
Otherwise, the whole thing just looks very curious. I particularly wonder who at the CDC came up with the “stick the active viral cases in nursing homes” philosophy and, further, which group of people approved it. If you want to talk about sick individuals…
The CDC has been a mess since the Clinton days, so has the National Institute for Health, but it was governors, particularly Cuomo and Whitmer that did the “park them in nursing homes” simply because that’s where the Medicaid money is to be found. Leaving them in a hospital would only cost the state more in terms of their Medicaid share, and shipping them to one of the temporary hospitals made available through DOD would force them to admit that Trump was a big help.
Thanks Bob well stated. Testing, Vaccine, Tracing, Science! Have we “cured” Epstein-Barr, Herpes Simplex I or II, Colds. Not yet. Should we try, yes. This virus leaped out of the science box almost immediately and in into the political box and is doing its damage there as much as to the body human. At this point it has nothing whatsover to do with science especially when solid voices like Cliff Maas and so many other brilliant types are now touting “solutions”. The notion that government can now outlaw disease and death is downright bizarre. Taking away basic freedoms in the name of “science” is a beyond the slipperly slope and more likely a slipperly cliff and dovetails quite well with the genesis of this website. They are at it again.
Richard Thornton May 28, 2020 at 8:34 am
“At this point it has nothing whatsover to do with science…”
Exactly! Like “Global Warming,” too many people are making their career on Covid-19, there is too much money, and too much inertia. During the 2017-18 flu season the CDC estimates 61,000 people in the US died and their families were the only ones who noticed. What is the future criteria for wearing masks, telling people they can’t work, closing their businesses, or distributing “free” money. By-in-large, the economic shutdown is supported by those whose income is not affected. Those who live paycheck-to-paycheck or customer-to-customer are being sacrificed both economically and in may cases with their lives.
Bob Johnston is on the right track. The way to herd immunity is through fairly rapid infection of the populace. Since this virus can mutate quickly, if you drag out the time, the folks that developed immunity first may not be immune to the version that is going around 6-18 months later. A vaccine would have the same issue, if you don’t vaccinate everyone near simultaneously, the virus will have changed before it runs out of hosts. We might be better off with a mandatory 6 months of hydroxychloroquine, zinc, Mg, vitamin D, and vitamin C regimen for all our at risk citizens. (not that I favor that, but better than cowering in our homes)
I do not know what they hope to achieve by all this testing, it will not defeat the virus. And even if you could test everybody every day – so what? It is no cure, but it would show how bad the models are. I think testing is over rated.
Testing will work for protecting vulnerable populations. For example I live in a community where they’ve tested 900+ people w/ 4 positives, so people don’t need to be as cautious as you might in a hot spot. A jump in cases would signal vulnerable people to not go out.
I’m 59 with asthma. I’ve kept working and going about my business but when it gets here I’ll stay home for a while.
Our local news publishes up to date testing results daily.
So much time is spent on talking about testing and death rates. Where is the talk and hard numbers on treatment plans. When I was young I had Polio. The only reason I am able to live a normal life is that my doctor used a treatment plan that was very successful. Yes it took me many years of rehab but the treatment plan worked. Why are the treatment plans so obscured as they are the only current hope. Proper treatment plans really save lives. Lockdowns and isolation only slow the spread.
“Where is the talk and hard numbers on treatment plans.”
There’s no power to be grabbed with treatment plans. Hence the rabid reaction to any drug which shows it can treat the disease.
At least, any drug that Big Pharma can’t charge thousands of dollars for.
As has been pointed out, the common cold has yet to achieve “vaccine” status. 20% are caused by a corona virus.
There is nothing new under the Sun, only surprises and political twisting.
The flu season comes and goes every year!
Contact tracing is joke at this point. For a whole list of reasons it is simply a waste or resources and leads to unnecessary fear mongering. Strictly the fear-mongering facet is probably why its being pursued.
– This is a highly transmissible, aerosolized respiratory 100 nm diameter virus lofted by sub-micron aerosols that linger in the air of closed spaces for hours.
– As such aersols linger in the air, non-contact casual transmission is not only possible, likely in public.
– the virus can setttle onto on surfaces, remain viable for hours until someone handles the fomite, and then transfer the virus to the nose or eyes.
– Most cloth Masks filter 1-5 micron and larger size particles at best. Specialized masks such as N-95’s and surgical masks with 0.3 micron filter material inserts will stop bacterial-laden particles, but not the aerosols holding viruses. If you can smell cigarette smoke through your mask, sub-micron smoke particles and aerosols are penetrating it easily.
– The way most cloth maks are now used by the general public, and the fact most a simply pieces of common cloth with no 0.3 micron filter material in them, plus they are simply handled and handled and handled and reused, makes masks a largely ineffective tool in the general public against this virus.
– The vulnerable should follow good mask hygiene though out in public, such as wearing new surgical masks every day, avoiding contact with the outside of the mask, avoid fiddling with it once in place in public.
– On the pyschology side of contact tracing, many people are going to be potentially exposed under contact tracing, such as waiters, store clerks/cashiers, hair stylists, barbers. How do they really expect a person who has been out of work for 2 months, to then be told that they were contact trced, potentially exposed, and now must self-quarantine for 2 weeks? Then it could happen again. and again, until a vaccine becomes available.
Contact tracing is thus abad joke on the people and very poor public policy at this stage of a wide-spread epidemic, with a virus that doesn’t need direct contact, or even close contact..
Washington state lacks a rational Chinese virus response because Washington state does not have a rational Governor or administration. Gov. Jay Inslee is a low science, climate change zealot, completely out of his depth with the demands of our current reality. The Washington state ‘Employment Security Department’ was just bilked of $500,000,000 in fraudulent unemployment claims because Inslee’s appointment, ESD commissioner Suzy LeVine, is as ill prepared for the job as Jay Inslee is. Suzy received the appointment as political payback for being a ‘rain maker’ and bundler of money that feeds the Washington state democrat party candidates and Jay Inslee, in particular. *Face Palm!* Inslee’s response? “What? Me worry?” Next thing, he will allege it is somehow President Trump’s fault.
Washington state is going back to work and telling japing Jay Inslee in no uncertain terms to ‘Go Pound Sand’! That applies equally well to Cliff Mass and anyone else suggesting we should follow the similarly inept dictatorial measures being applied in Oregon.
Gov Inslee has consistently demonstrated his lack of science aptitude. But he is in large company with folks like Obama, also very ignorant of science. So ignorant that they simply let pseudoscientists, masquerading a scientists (i,.e Mann, Dessler, Hayhoe, Overpeck, Schmidt, Santer, et al) with environmental-socialist ideological agendas turn the real science of climate stability and CO-2 forcing into the climate scam.
Agree!