How pandemics are linked to climate change Charles Rotter / 2 hours ago May 25, 2020 Video from the LA times (gag) Environmental factors including deforestation, air pollution and urbanization contribute to the severity of pandemics like COVID-19. Experts warn that if we continue to destroy the environment, future pandemics could become more common.
13 thoughts on “How pandemics are linked to climate change”
F…wits will always try to blame whatever happens on natural climate variability and call that climate change. Air pollution and CO2 emissions are two very different thing. One needs to be addressed the other can be ignored. You can find me on Quora to work out what is really happening.
Linking CO2 to ‘Climate Change’ is silly and totally unproven but linking ‘Climate Change’ to deforestation, air pollution and urbanization and on to pandemics like COVID-19 is peak stupidity.
This whole video is complete BS (bull crap). When they said the pandemic is the result of climate change I bailed.
– JPP
I see this kind of desperation as good news. That’s how squeezed they are. They played all their cards. That got them nowhere. All they have left is the covid. The writing is on the wall. Time to move on to the next eco wacko movement. This one’s done!
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/04/29/numnut-un-bureaucrat/
So the Spanish flu and Black Plague were caused by climate change 🙂
I guess that is one up from blaming some religious deity like they did back in the dark ages, so what shall we say the LA times is slightly more enlightened than the dark ages.
The video is only 5 minutes long, but I had to stop it in less than one, for fear of catching the most contagious disease running rampant in recent decades: stupidity.
Stay safe and healthy, all.
Bob
I dropped my prying pan – while thinking about climate change – so they are connected – right?
I got Covid 19 while watching a movie about green energy – so they’re connected too – right??
Sheez – when will it end??
At first I thought it satire… how can manybody be so stupid!
Instead of fat polar bears in cold weather, I want to see giraffes or something related to a warmer climate.
We still live our lives here in Sweden, despite all the fear of CoVid-19, which has caused a lousy and cold month of May. – Oh sorry, it is surely the cold May that exacerbates the CoVid-19, right?
When religions collide:
Experts warn that if we continue to destroy the environment, future pandemics could become more common
Stop climate change, or die of a horrible disease.
…one evangelical pastor insists that we are now seeing an eleventh plague – a punishment from God for humanity’s sins.
https://www.themonastery.org/blog/the-eleventh-plague-pastor-claims-coronavirus-gods-punishment-for-sin
Stop climate change, or die of a horrible disease.
They seem equally insane to me.
Deforestation linked to climate change? Why, yes it is! Because numbskull climate alarmists think that it’s a good idea to cut down trees to burn them, in order to avoid burning fossil fuels.
Charles Rotter tricked me into watching the LA Times video and it was not a good way to start the morning. Wait a minute, I have found a new hero in the Climate Change War: Sammy Roth: Energy Reporter for the LA Times! Since I was thinking “Where did this commie get his college degree?” I looked it up. Wait for it…Columbia! Bachelor of ARTS in Sustainable Development. That’s right, at Columbia Sustainable Development is alongside fairy dancing and pretend acting! OK, my bad for watching the whole thing, but ARTS? Beam me up Scotty, there’s no intelligent life on this planet. Stay sane and safe.
That explains why there were no plagues before the industrial revolution!