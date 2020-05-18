+7C Global Warming by 2100: CMIP6 Cranks Up the Climate Sensitivity Estimate for COP26

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Even worse than we thought ™ – global warming estimates have been raised, just in time for next year’s COP26 conference. But one of high end CMIP6 models, CESM2 (highlighted above), has already been invalidated by a paleo study.
Just how hot will it get this century? Latest climate models suggest it could be worse than we thought
Michael Grose Climate Projections Scientist, CSIRO
Julie Arblaster Associate Professor, Monash University
May 18, 2020 5.58am AEST
Climate scientists use mathematical models to project the Earth’s future under a warming world, but a group of the latest modelshave included unexpectedly high values for a measure called “climate sensitivity”.
Climate sensitivity refers to the relationship between changes in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and warming.
The high values are an unwelcome surprise. If they’re right, it means a hotter future than previously expected – warming of up to 7℃ for Australia by 2100 if emissions continue to rise unabated.
Our recent study analyses these climate models (named CMIP6), which were released at the end of last year, and what insights they give for Australia.
These models contain the latest improvements and innovations from some of the world’s leading climate modelling institutes, and will feed into the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report in 2021.
But the new climate sensitivity values raise the question of whether previous climate modelling has underestimated potential climate change and its effects, or whether the new models are overdoing things.
If the high estimate is right, this would require the world to make greater and more urgent emission cuts to meet any given warming target.
…Read more: https://theconversation.com/just-how-hot-will-it-get-this-century-latest-climate-models-suggest-it-could-be-worse-than-we-thought-137281
A few weeks ago WUWT reported a study which determined CESM2 predictions are incompatible with the fossil record, because CESM2 incorrectly hindcasts temperatures which would have created lifeless tropical deserts during the Early Eocene, a period of high atmospheric CO2 and abundant tropical life.
“Some of the newest models used to make future predictions may be too sensitive to increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide and thus predict too much warming,” said U-M’s Chris Poulsen, a professor in the U-M Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences and one of the study’s three authors. – source Science Daily
CESM2 is a component of high end CMIP6 projections (see the diagram at the top of the page).
15 May: NoTricksZone: Climate Alarmist Rahmstorf Quietly Concedes Models Are Crap, Running Way Too Hot
By P Gosselin
Stefan Rahmstorf on the IPCC modelling breakdown: Reason to breathe a sigh of relief, new climate models are far too sensitive.
By Die kalte Sonne
(Translated by P. Gosselin)
https://notrickszone.com/2020/05/15/climate-alarmist-rahmstorf-quietly-concedes-models-are-crap-running-way-too-hot/
There is a principle in climate science that if a later assessment is worse than what was previously presented as the settled science then the settled scientists were not wrong but even more right than previously thought.
This illogic is part of the settled science that must not be questioned because it is settled.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/12/25/earth-day-wisdom/
It could’not better said :^)
We have met the enemy and it’s the models…
I second that.
This reminds me that the new US forecast model is worse than the one it just replaced. It is so bad the predictions for some months made in the prior month turn out to be completely the opposite of what actually happens. They issue their final forecast for a month on the 10th of that month.. and even it is wrong most of the time.
So if you can’t predict 30 days out, how can you predict 30 years out?
I find it interesting that in 12 years it’s all over and too late but in 80years time it’s going to be one degree warmer than we thought. Who cares? We’re all dead anyway! If one drowns at sea because the waters over your head it doesn’t matter if it’s one meter over your head or a hundred meters over your head you’re just as dead. The one thing extinction rebellion teaches us it is the absolute futility of trying to do anything on climate change and all these increasingly alarmist claims do is increase the levels of that futility. No wonder the younger generation is stressed and anxious. So rather than add to their stress by impoverishing the global economies participating in what is becoming clearer and clearer an exercise in futility, now is the time to not care and just party. If we are all going to disappear with a climate apocalypse we might as well go out with a smile on our faces.
+8 degrees C.
+9 degrees C.
MAYBE +12 degrees C.
The predictions don’t matter because they’ve always been wrong, because climate alarmists don’t care about accurate predictions — they want scary predictions, so the warming number has to rise, otherwise people get bored.
The world is not going to end in 12 years, and the warming will not be +7 degrees.
In fact, the world will end in 10.45 years, with +14.56 degrees warming +/- 5.82 degrees C. (Real science requires at least two decimal places).
+42 C
They might as well be holding an auction: “Do I hear 14C? Going once at 12C… Yes, I now have 15C, thank you sir”
And 5 significant digits look even more impressive.
I think you’ll find the majority are already bored.
Even the moderately intellectually challenged can see the difference between spurious claims and reality, its just that collectively they don’t yell at their political representatives.
Why is it always “worse than we thought”? You know despite the toxic green, a little Victorian ingenuity might be a good thing here. Why not, WOWEE..check this out, it’s so cool! Why all the doom and gloom all the time? I get a lot of it is about selling newspaper headlines, but historically, headlines that bring Good News sell out quicker with bigger views than those always proclaiming bad news.
If you want to start a movement, make people feel GOOD about doing their part, not constantly putting them down for being natural human beings.
I’m so sick of this crapola of fear mongering. Take the Netflix MARS for example, I thought it was going to be a cool show…binged season 1, well Season 2 came along and it’s ALL about the dangers of companies colonizing Mars with an intensive and unequivocal agenda of blaming the oil companies for the reason why we’re looking to Mars to expand. ARE YOU KIDDING ME? I ended up watching all of Season 2 in less than a few hours because I skipped the BS, oil companies are the devil and simply segued into the next portion of each that dealt with the story on MARS…..you know, the title of the freaking SHOW?
“Just how hot will it get this century? Latest climate models suggest it could be worse than we thought”
Wrongo, buzzard beak! The Climate Models–aka computer-based-climate-propaganda tools–are worse than YOU thought.
BTW, I just started downloading the outputs of the CMIP6 models, and they are a bad joke.
Climate science doesn’t know what world temperature is today within half a degree, and doesn’t know what it was 100 years ago, but they know what it will be 100 years from now.
Jeez, Eric, I almost had a panic attack when I saw your headline “+7C by 2100” because yesterday, based on a cooling article here at WATTS, I and my dogs had driven around the block several times in my SUV, you know, to do my part in increasing evil carbon/raising the temperature before we slide into another (Little?) Ice Age? Now we MIGHT perish in a burning hell here on earth? Jenn is going to Mars to escape? Wait a minute…CSIRO? Never mind! The golf course will be green when I get there, eventually. Stay sane (becoming a little harder!) and safe.
I can’t believe this stupid models are still being taken seriously by anyone. As Judith Curry pointed out many years ago, they are “fundamentally flawed”. They have zero predictive capabilities.
I read this from the study, following the link to it. Bolding is mine:
“After midcentury, the two ensembles are significantly different (using a two‐tailed Student’s t test) under SSP5‐85/RCP8.5, especially at the top end, for both 2060–2079 (2.2 to 3.7 °C in CMIP5, 2.1 to 4.6 °C in CMIP6) and 2080–2099 (2.8 to 5.1 °C in CMIP5, 3.5 to 6.5 °C in CMIP6). The timing of the temperature rise appears to be consistent with a previous finding that while there is a group of models with high ECS, their transient climate response (TCR) measure of climate sensitivity, defined as the global mean temperature change for a doubling of CO2 in a 1% per year increasing CO2 experiment, appears to have not increased by as large a margin as the ECS. The different change to TCR compared to ECS suggested that high sensitivity is expressed as higher temperatures mainly at longer timescales. Using the 1850–1900 baseline as an approximation for the preindustrial climate, some models within CMIP6 project changes in global and Australian temperature of over 7 °C before the end of the century, which is unprecedented in CMIP5″.
So, several things:
1) They are using the only projection that we know that cannot possibly happen (not enough fossil fuels in the world to trigger the required level of emissions for RCP8.5 to begin with).
2) They are talking about 7ºC from a 1850 temperatures baseline, not from today’s temperatures.
3) Only the weirdest in the weirdest selection of models that they could find suggests that such a thing could be possible. The 7 degrees does not even represent an agreement of their hottest running models, which is between 3.5 and 6.5 degrees.
So the new models suggest that the acceleration in warming will be even greater than previously thought. As we have warmed less than previously anticipated this coming change must be even more extreme.
1) What triggers the sudden acceleration?
2) What observations have indicated that this sudden acceleration needs to be included in the models?
3) What is preventing the acceleration from happening already?
4) How can we use this counter-acceleration factor to prevent AGW?
5) What did the previous models get wrong that missed the new acceleration?
6) How do we know the old models underestimated the eventual warming when so far they have over-estimated the actual warming?
7) Don’t the new models lower confidence in the models’ ability to reflect reality?
Any other questions occur to you?
“The high values are an unwelcome surprise.”
Intact male bovid anal dejecta!
This is precisely what they wanted. Crank the hysteria up to 11.
CMIP6 Cranks Up the Climate Sensitivity Estimate for COP26
Just in time. Climate Sensitivity — the new Hockey Shtick.
And once again the INM models CM4v8 and new CM5v0 produce an ECS very close to the observational energy budget values. They have published on what they have done for improvements since CMIP5. Bottom line differences to all the others: higher ocean thermal inertia, more accurate precipitation => lower water vapor feedback and lower cloud feedback per the Eschenbach hypothesis.
This reminds me of an auction, the winning doomsday scenario gets the most money.
That’s the wonder of climate models. They will tell you whatever you want to hear.
“Some of the newest models used to make future predictions may be too sensitive to increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide and thus predict too much warming,”
Some???