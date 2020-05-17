Aussie MSM: Heavy Industry Not Seeing the Advantages of Low Cost Renewable Energy Opportunities

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia’s leading newspapers, aluminium smelters and other heavy industry is just not seeing what their role could be in our renewable energy powered future.
Australia’s climate future to evolve as economy is rebuilt
Just a few months ago there had been growing consensus among scientists, activists, economists and even investors that 2020 would be pivotal in the fight to stave off the worst impacts of climate change.
But the Glasgow meeting has been cancelled and politicians are now focused on keeping citizens alive in the face of a more immediate threat.
Rather than lose the momentum that had been growing, scientists and activists groups around the world are focusing on a campaign to ensure that economic stimulus packages being adopted around the world are green.
Leading economist and renewable energy expert Ross Garnaut says Australia’s vast capacity to generate wind and solar energy could fuel not only exports but a boom in domestic heavy industry and replace petrol for transport.
“The full emergence of Australia as an energy superpower of the low-carbon world economy would encompass large-scale early-stage processing of Australian iron, aluminium and other minerals,” Professor Garnaut says.
He told the Herald and The Age that Alcoa and Rio Tinto had already signalled they did not see a long-term role for the nation’s three largest aluminium smelters in their portfolios under current electricity supply arrangements due to their high electricity cost and emissions output.
He believes that if such plants made use of Australia’s advantages in low-cost renewable energy, they could expand their output to meet demand during a global revival in aluminium demand.
…Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/environment/climate-change/australia-s-climate-future-to-evolve-as-economy-is-rebuilt-20200517-p54tps.html
Those fools, if only they had a little more faith, and saw past the needs of today to embrace the wonderful opportunity green energy presents to the world’s energy intensive industries.
23 thoughts on “Aussie MSM: Heavy Industry Not Seeing the Advantages of Low Cost Renewable Energy Opportunities”
I’m surprised that we all live as well today as we do because I think that governments and industry have been led by burocrats who have little understanding of how machinery really works.
“He believes” – hallelujah!
Those Chinese aren’t really building lots more coal power, India isn’t really intending to break coal production records; no, it’s all an elaborate game of industrial misdirection/sabotage – they want to keep the secret of all that ‘cheap reliable renewable’ energy for themselves.
Journalism like this must be borderline treason.
+1
Swamp slugs have higher IQs than journalists like this. These morons have the insight and intelligence of 4th grade boys who collect Swamp Creature cards for trading despite no market for them.
Is this satire?
Wind and solar are expensive and erratic. Why would anybody who needs abundant and cheap electricity go with those sources of their own free will? The promise of govt subsidies is unconvincing. The govt can change its mind. And, when you think about, what do we Americans buy that is manufactured in countries with a high penetration of their energy market by wind and solar? Places like England. Almost nothing, AFAIK.
Just to add, the lowest electricity costs in Europe, from what I have read, are in Eastern Europe where they use mainly coal for electricity generation.
Heavy Industry Not Seeing the Advantages of Low Cost Renewable Energy Opportunities</i<
Very simple, you can only see what is existent.
There is no renewable powered future.
Sure there is, with my magnifying glass roasting ants on the sidewalk business.
What happens in an aluminum smelter to the hundreds of pots of molten metal electrolyzing away when the wind stops blowing/sun goes down? Must get ugly.
Excerpt from the above article:
Leading economist and renewable energy expert Ross Garnaut says Australia’s vast capacity to generate wind and solar energy could fuel not only exports but a boom in domestic heavy industry and replace petrol for transport.
“The full emergence of Australia as an energy superpower of the low-carbon world economy would encompass large-scale early-stage processing of Australian iron, aluminium and other minerals,” Professor Garnaut says.
Where do they get these ridiculous delusions?
Even little children know that the sun does not shine and the wind does not blow all the time.
No rational person could be this stupid for this long – the catastrophic global warming / green energy scam is now about 40 years old – and it never made sense!
Everyone should see by now that the climate scam was never about the climate – it was always a false front for the politics of dictatorship – when they control energy they control everyone.
Mike Moore finally gets it right… and gets cancelled by the extreme left. Who is the distributor who censored Mike’s latest film “Planet of the Humans”?
I have two engineering degrees and a career in energy. I will compare my energy achievements with anyone on the planet, and I say Mike Moore is essentially correct in this film.
A GREEN ENERGY PRIMER – WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY BOTH FAIL DUE TO 1) INTERMITTENCY AND 2) DIFFUSIVITY.
1) Intermittency means the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow 24/7, and the electric grid needs reliable dispatchable generation, not generation that goes up and down uncontrollably. Battery storage is touted by warmists as the solution, but it does not economically exist at grid-scale – they might as well rely on unicorns to solve the intermittency problem.
2) Diffusivity means it takes far too much land area to replace conventional energy with wind and/or solar generation –it would take fully ~10% of all the land area in Britain to do so. In the USA, this 10% would total about 300,000 square miles, or all of Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Energy experts have known these facts since ~forever – my co-authors and I published them in 2002 – but a leftist lie goes around the world ten times before the truth gets its boots on.
Regards, Allan
Where do they get these ridiculous delusions?
“There are some ideas so absurd that only an intellectual could believe them.” – George Orwell
If there is one thing primary metals producers need, it is low cost, reliable electricity 24/7/365! Ross Garnaut’s inability to understand this fundamental requirement is either willful deceit or blatant stupidity.
All one has to do is look to the UK to see what low cost and reliable wind and solar energy has done for their manufacturing. It has all but eliminated their smelters, the backbone of heavy industry. Just as cheap (in cost and quality) steel and aluminum from China had already done to smelters in the US. Without metal a country can not sustain itself in time of war and in peace it would be dependent on outside source price and availability to maintain manufacturing. All part of the AGW plan and it’s being executed right in front of our noses. If you do the math and physics renewable energy cannot even sustain itself much less society as we enjoy it today. Control energy and industry and you control the world. Trump knows it, and they call him a madman for bringing industry back to America. He’s put a brick in the spoke of the Progressive/Globalist plan and fortunately there’s enough people in America to realize HIS plan will save us.
Neil Ferguson has reportedly modeled all of this stuff with input from the lady who he was sneaking out to play recombinant genetics with during the lockdown. What could go wrong. I mean he is an expert right???
I thought the lady was getting input from him.
Somewhere I heard the comment, “Aluminum is congealed energy” Awhile back I saw a You Tube about the scrap iron business and an electric arc furnace that was rated in the millions of watts*. In that Michael Moore “Planet of the Humans” documentary one of the scenes was at the rock concert where one of the contractors pointed to the solar panel and said it could run a couple of toasters.
If these morons focused on low carbon power instead of renewable power (which often are not even low carbon) thy would learn that the nextgeneration of nuclear power – molten salt smal modular reactors, can supply more power than they will ever need for a cost less than half that of wind/solar. And it’s safer to boot and can be installed ANYWHERE and rapidly at that. You cannot characterize these people as carbon knowledeable at all.
There is nothing to stop the Greens from investing THEIR money in an aluminum plant that only uses wind and solar energy for electricity.
They could call their company Algreenium and supply low cost aluminum to the world.
Looking forward to seeing the Tides Foundation, and people like Michael Mann investing.
The only ‘green’ energy that makes any sense for aluminum smelting is hydroelectric. That’s why aluminum smelters were located in remote areas next to hydroelectric dams.
Maybe the Real world could offer a trade – give these B Arkers enough premade metal, composite blades, earth moving equipment (and fuel) to start their own little world – call it Algreenastan or something. They can go off and create an industrial base and start exporting cheap (but quality) processed raw materials to the Real World. The only thing, is they have to stay there.