Parks without Parking, Beaches without Beachcombers

Original title: Seattle Parks without Parking, Washington Beaches without Beachcombers
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
If you want to drive to a major Seattle park, you will not be able to park there.
And if you are looking forward to a walk on a Washington State ocean beach, forget it. The beaches are off limits.
And at many parks you will be hectored and bullied in way that is contradictory to the values of a free society.
Why?
Because some public officials believe, with virtually no evidence or basis in science, that these restrictions on outdoor areas are promoting public safety. These politicians and bureaucrats may mean well, but, in reality, they are harming many of those they wish to assist. They are also working against the most progressive values of our community, taking actions that are inconsistent with the essential principles of our democracy.
There is minimal risk of coronavirus spread outdoors. That is science.
This is not speculation or wishful thinking but based on the scientific literature, observational evidence, and fact-based logic. I reviewed some of the literature in my April 18th blog post and there has been more recent research during the past few months. For example, recent lab studies carried out by the U.S. Army’s high-level biosecurity laboratory at Fort Detrick, Md. (see below) found that the virus survived for only 2 minutes on a surface and as an aerosol droplet for only 90 seconds during the summer. And noted in my earlier blog, there is no documented example of COVID transmission in the outside air and there are many reasons for this, including the effects of solar ultraviolet radiation, the higher relative humidity, and the huge potential for dispersion (and thus low concentrations) in the vast quantity of outside air, enhanced by outdoor wind.
Lifetime of COVID-19 based on the latest research by the U.S. Army’s high-level biosecurity laboratory at Fort Detrick, Md
Furthermore, exposure to the sun results in the production of Vitamin-D, which increasing number of studies have shown enhances our immune system in its battle to fight off the virus. Outdoor exercise also strengthens the immune system and there are substantial psychological benefits to visiting parks and natural areas, which also enhances our ability to fight off disease. And parks provide huge areas for social distancing.
So, if elected officials and government agencies are concerned about the impact of coronavirus on the population, they should make it a priority to ensure that citizens have easy access to outdoor areas. Unfortunately, the opposite has been the case.
Seattle Parks and Parking
Take the Seattle’s Parks and Recreation Department. During Easter weekend, they closed all the big Seattle parks, forcing residents into smaller, crowded neighborhood parks. And over the past months Seattle has closed the parking lots of the big parks, including Magnuson, Green Lake, Discovery, Lincoln, and Seward.
The result of the Seattle Park’s parking blockade has been a great reduced reduction in park usage, with all the attendant negative health impacts. Those who wish to drive to their favorite park are forced to park far away, often in crowded situations, and frequently must walk close together on limited (and crowded) access paths.
Far fewer elderly and mobility-impaired people have been unable to enjoy the parks as result of the parking ban. To note one concerning case, last week I viewed an elderly couple walking haltingly towards Magnuson Park, at least 1/4 mile away (see picture). They were having a hard time. In the past, some mobility-impaired folks would drive to the park and just stay in their cars, enjoying the wonderful view and fresh air. Or perhaps put out a few lawn chairs. No longer.
An elderly couple had a long walk to get to the park. A very long walk.
And the demographics of Magnuson Park visitors (and visitors to other major parks) have changed radically. During normal times, there was a wonderful multicultural mix. Lower-income folks who lived in apartments could drive to the park to enjoy a wide expanse of grass and water. Many would bring chairs, tables, barbecues, and more, making an entire of day of it.
No longer. Picnicking and barbecuing are forbidden. Hundreds of signs tell people to “KEEP IT MOVING” and the limited number of people in the park no longer represent the diversity of our community. To put it more bluntly, the folks living near our large waterfront parks (e.g., Magnuson, Discovery, Carkeek, etc.) tend to be far richer and less diverse than the “interior” of the city. The big parks are the “neighborhood” parks of the well-to-do.
So, we have a major American city that has put into place measures that reduces park access for lower income, more heavily minority communities, the mobility impaired, and the elderly, and leaves the best parks for higher income folks. Does this sound consistent with “progressive” values? Maddeningly, such restrictions are totally inconsistent with scientific knowledge about the virus. They are arbitrary and wrong.
And folks, it is even worse than that. Recently, the Parks and Recreation Department decided to kick folks out of the large parks at 8 PM (see sign). Here are some science facts for them to consider: sunset today is 8:37 PM and soon will be after 9 PM. It is quite light for at least a half-hour after sunset.
So, no sunset views for Seattle park goers at Carkeek, Golden Gardens, Lincoln or Discovery parks, to name only a few. No enjoyment of the sublime views and pleasant conditions at the end of the day. And their sign was very deceptive, making one think the park was closed. The red sign is not very subtle: Seattle Parks Department does not want you there.
Washington State Beaches Are Closed
Closing of the State beaches (and the wonderful State parks along the Columbia Gorge), has to be one of the strangest and most counterproductive decisions made by government officials of Washington State in a long time.
The beaches offer vast areas for social distancing and lots of wind, meaning that dilution of the virus would be extreme. Plus, high humidity, which is proven to inhibit the spread of the virus.
Based on the unphysical and unscientific supposition that a few people might be too close on the beaches and spread the virus (which is virtually impossible in that environment), the State is preventing EVERYONE from enjoying the beaches. Such silly measures were also put in place in California. Just irrational decision-making. The Serious Policy Issue: Decision Making in A Democracy and Collective Punishment
But just as problematic as the rejection of science and the misguided restrictions of Seattle Parks and the State of Washington is how these decisions are being made and the demeaning ways the messages are being delivered.
Look at the signs place around Seattle Parks. Warning that crowded parks will lead to closed parks! If too many people, desperately in need to get out into the fresh air, visit the parks, Seattle Parks and Recreation will close the parks!
And the signs make it clear, that they will be watching to ensure compliance. Other signs warn to keep moving! (see below), or note that picnicking is forbidden. Don’t even think about stopping to enjoy the view or enjoy a snack on a blanket or bench.
The State parks have similar threats.
What we have here is the threat of collective punishment if a few people “break the rules” created by some misguided elected officials or city/state bureaucrats. Everyone will suffer if a few kids gather too closely or some of the “unwoken” have an illicit picnic.
This kind of communal punishment is exactly the favored approach of totalitarian regimes, such as in Maoist China, the Soviet Union, and North Korea. Our Parks Department even encourages you to report on those defying the ban and provide telephone numbers and email addresses (206 684-4075 or pks_info@seattle.gov.). Reporting on one’s neighbor and friends has always been a potent tool of totalitarian regimes, as is scaring the population to make the more pliable, which is going on now in a major way.
An activity forbidden in a Seattle Park
There are dangers to our democratic institutions in the way the coronavirus situation is being handled, both regarding the parks and otherwise.
Some elected official and government agencies are taking on enormous powers to restrain movement, to enforce lockdowns, to forbid gatherings, to close parks, and even restrict the “peaceful assembly” protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. One could imagine that such enormous powers could be abused by an individual wishing to gain control of a society. I am NOT suggesting that any of current leaders have such intent, but this is a potentially dangerous precedent. Personally, I would be far more comfortable if such draconian measures were required to be directly approved by our state legislators or city councils. Such democratic checks on executive power does exist in some states.
Huge play fields are closed
The Bottom Line: End Restrictions on Our Parks and Beaches
The decisions to close beaches and parks, or restrict access to them, has been misguided. There is no evidence of a threat of outdoor transmission in parks and natural areas, even when folks are gathered in activities such as picnicking and barbecuing. There is strong scientific evidence for the lack of threat and powerful fact-based arguments that outdoor air is safe (e.g., dispersion by winds, UV radiation killing virus, higher humidity). The policies in Seattle and Washington State have particularly hurt low-income, elderly, and mobility-restricted populations, and are contradictory to the progressive policies favored by many. The restrictions have been wielded in a heavy-handed, undemocratic way with totalitarian overtones, and have been conceived and effected in a way contradictory to those of a democratic society.
In short, the restrictions on our beaches and parks should be removed immediately.
If you agree, perhaps you might express your views to those constraining park access. Some contact information is found below:
Seattle Parks:
Phone: 206 684-4075
Email: pks_info@seattle.gov
Washington State Parks
Phone: 360-902-8844
Email: infocent@parks.wa.gov
15 thoughts on “Parks without Parking, Beaches without Beachcombers”
Don’t you dare contradict the science of government which is to tell you what you can and can’t do. Listen to your betters and SHUT UP! So there 🤪
Seems the approach is to ban anything that might be enjoyable. This is happening all over the world. The only reason is control over people. The pity of it is how many sour idiots support this kind of control.
A lot of people don’t support it. Here are some wise words.
Fired. But…
The American people just roll over. Our founding fathers must be rolling in their graves. Might as well scrap the 2nd Amendment with everything else. Guns don’t protect democracy-people do—and the people seem to have chosen servitude like a good puppy. Roll over to get your belly scratched Fido.
Oh well, maybe our masters will be kind. Food stamps and vaccines for all, maybe a piece of meat instead of veggie meat now and then. Vaccination certificates and a license needed to hit the beach. Lol
Stephen King never imagined anything like this. Brave New World joining up with 1984.
“There is minimal risk of coronavirus spread outdoors.”
obviously…when 100’s of thousands of kids hit the beaches for spring break…there were surprisingly very few cases
Florida, Georgia have opened beaches…..there’s been no big spike since
but of all things….who would have thought Carnival Cruises would be totally booked out for August…not one empty space left on any of their ships
It’s a mad, mad world.
It’s truly scary just how quickly civilised society shut itself down because of advice from an expert. Did nobody question the expert? Did nobody look at his previous predictions? Nope, and nope.
Whoever says these things can’t happen, hasn’t been paying attention. This should be a wakeup call to common sense and critical thinking. But I recognise that people never learn from experience. Exhibit A = Democrat voters.
Boris has realised he was fighting a losing battle, and in the UK we were increasingly ignoring the silly diktat to not use parks or beaches so has had to change the rules, and all of a sudden officaldon has agreed it is best to be outside due to increasing Amounts of ‘evidence,’ also known as common sense .
Why anyone thought stewing in a house whilst being infected by the other members of the household as they went out for exercise or shopping and came back into a closed environment is beyond me.
Tonyb
“These politicians and bureaucrats may mean well” Oh my sweet summer child.
Nice data from Fort Dertick.
Not relevant to Seattle.
Temperature rarely 95F.
Even summer usually cloudy and cool with drizzle until July 15th.
Then miraculously a big light in the sky appears, natives go wild, perfect weather for 2 months, maybe 2 1/2 if your lucky, then back to damp and cool.
Like vancouver
Mostly crappy
Newsome and Garcetti our Masters have decided to open the beaches in Los Angeles on Wednesday 13 Mar 2020 for “specific” use. I wonder if a specific use card is required? Parking lots will remain closed. I am sure this is based on expert advice from an “expert”. Of course transmission of the virus at the beach is anecdotal, but rules are rules.
I kind of see this as a watershed. We have been drifting towards big brother becoming more and more controlling, sapping away most of the freedoms we all have enjoyed and this “pandemic’ has absolutely crossed over and pushed us into the abyss.
If you look at the reality, CV-19 is a really mean disease for those susceptible but for most people, especially the under 50 crowd, it is anywhere from literally nothing to just a pretty bad case of the flu. It was originally thought it would be pneumonia that would kill you, but it has turned out the underlying real issue is probably uncontrolled oxidative stress primarily attacking endothelial cells resulting in thrombosis. As a result, there was a lot of wasted everything ramping up for the wrong thing.
So as we are moving along, it is becoming pretty apparent if you are in the high risk group you had better keep yourself out of harms way, but if you are the 80%+ of those who aren’t, catching this isn’t a real issue. What to do? It looks like the Red States are going back to normal but the Blue States are going to continue the lockdown. How long will it be before the 80% of the population of the Blue States see the light and force a move?
I don’t know the answer but my guess is we are going to come out of this with a much different attitude. The younger people aren’t going to go along with the paternal government. I see it with my kids already. To them and their friends, this already is about over and they are going back to normal regardless of what any politician says or does. Then we have the unemployed who have to feed themselves and their families, pay the rent or mortgage and just live. I also don’t see them continue with the current status quo. It will be very interesting to see where we are in two month’s time.
In southeast BC where I live people are out camping on wide spots on forest service roads or clearings because the provincial campgrounds have been closed.
The seems that the political motivation is to hurt Trump by extending the hardship as long as possible under the guise of an emotion triggering ‘greater good’. Interstingly enough, those most affected by these draconian government actions are in districts controlled by Democrats that Trump has no chance of winning anyway. The TDS infection is now attacking itself. Will this lead to herd immunity?