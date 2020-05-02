Australia, USA and Japan Snub China, Back Taiwan Re-joining the WHO

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The global anger at China’s lies, coverups and incompetence in response to Covid-19 has delivered its first fruit; nations are putting global pandemic safety ahead of China’s sensitivity to any kind of international recognition of Taiwan as a sovereign nation.
WHO Becomes Battleground as Trump Chooses Pandemic Confrontation Over Cooperation
Critics say fighting the coronavirus has become secondary as U.S. seeks to hamstring the World Health Organization, turning it into a 2020 election issue along with Chinese trade.
The Trump administration is seeking to enlist the support of key allies to restore Taiwan’s status as an observer at the World Health Organization, setting the stage for a fresh confrontation with China as the world struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic, according to diplomatic sources and notes of internal meetings at the global health agency.
The United States and Japan are asking key like-minded nations, including Australia, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, to co-sign a draft letter to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of WHO, requesting he invite the Taiwanese delegation to the World Health Assembly, the United Nations health agency’s key decision-making body, which is expected to meet virtually in mid-May.
The WHO initiative has a limited chance of success since nothing irks Beijing more than support for Taiwan, which it regards as a renegade province, and China is likely to retaliate against any move by Tedros or by other governments to include Taiwan in deliberations on public health. But the Trump administration’s bid provides the latest sign that Washington is placing a higher priority on eliciting criticism of China, its chief geostrategic adversary, than exploring ways the two superpowers, or other governments for that matter, could collaborate in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
Australia signalled their support, joining the USA and Japan.
ROC was ejected from the WHO in 1971, over US objections, when the majority of nations embraced Communist China as the sole representative of China and Taiwan.
Although the WHO has done a pitiful job of responding to the Covid-19 pandemic, with its poor advice and criticism of travel restrictions, it is utterly unreasonable to exclude Taiwan from observer membership of a body whose purpose is to keep the world safe from future pandemics.
By continuing to oppose Taiwanese participation in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak, and Communist China’s useless response to the outbreak, the CCP is demonstrating they haven’t learned anything; they still believe their own selfish geopolitical objectives are more important than the wellbeing of the Taiwanese people and the rest of the world.
Why wound anyone want to be part of the the Worthless Health Organization? The democratic nations should form their own health co-op and leave the dictatorships to fend for themselves.
The USA needs to recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation. That’ll really irk the ChiComs.
Not just the USA, the entire world. North Korea is recognized but it’s hardly more than a semi-autonomous province or vassal state of the CCP.
Senior WHO adviser appears to dodge question on Taiwan’s Covid-19 response
On Friday Hong Kong’s RTHK interviewed Dr Bruce Aylward, a Canadian physician and epidemiologist, and former assistant director-general at the WHO, who is now a senior advisor there.
The interview, conducted via video-link, was about international responses to the pandemic, and in particular Taiwan’s, where they have recorded a low rate of infection and low rate of fatalities.
Asked by the RTHK reporter, Yvonne Tong, if the WHO would reconsider Taiwan’s membership, Aylward didn’t respond for several seconds, before saying he couldn’t hear the question.
Tong offered to repeat it but he cut in: “no, that’s OK, let’ move to another one then.”
“I’m actually curious to talk about Taiwan as well,” Tong said.
Aylward then appeared to either hang up the call, or get disconnected. RTHK called Aylward back, and Tong asked if he could comment “on how Taiwan has done so far in terms of containing the virus”.
Aylward responded: “Well, we’ve already talked about China. And when you look across all the different areas of China, they’ve actually all done quite a good job.”
“With that I’d like to thank you very much for inviting us to participate,” he said, ending the conversation.
Looks pretty bad for the objectivity of the WHO.
If China didn’t go the communist route, it’s PPP per Capita would be ~3 times larger, just like Taiwan.
Communists never learn.
If it wasn’t for stupid leftists in America, America would have focused on breaking up China into 7 pieces long ago, much to both of our benefit. Not unlike the USSR strategy.
And don’t forget some wisdom:
http://phzoe.com/2020/04/29/the-irrelevance-of-geothermal-heat-flux/
You are a funny person Zoe. Just a few clicks on the computer will give you a quick overview of Chinese history. Do you think the Chinese Communist Party appeared out of nowhere like mushrooms? Do you understand why they had popular support?
Countries are where they are because of previous stuff. If you can’t be bothered casting even a cursory glance at history you will sound like a 14-year-old who knows everything and has the answers to everything.
No, I’m not a commie and I don’t support the system they have in China.
Did you know that Chinese Nationalists & Republicans also had popular support?
But they lost the war. They fled to Taiwan. Taiwanese are ~3 times richer.
If CCP didn’t win, China would have been better off, especially during the 30 tragic years the communists tried their stupid communist economics theories.
What do you not understand?
The Chinese government killed tens of millions of their own people since 1949 with brain dead policies one after the other.
I always imagined that is why the left still loves them even though they are more capitalist than communist now.
They were into people culls before it was a “cool” left policy.
I guess you are trying to write an alternative history novel. Shoulda, coulda. I live in the real world and deal with what is, rather than what could have been. Americans should have broken China into 7 pieces? Further fantastic possible history. Didn’t happen, wasn’t even remotely possible.
You are a “funny” other person Alex.
Maybe you should know how Communists appear by social intimidation and ape upon grievances real or invented.
How many millions or Chinese , the Chinese Communism murdered just in China?
The US Congress through tax incentives and other measures should strongly encourage American industry and American pharmaceuticals to move back to the United States. We should also encourage other industry to locate in the United States. One issue to overcome is that we might not have the tremendously large and poorly paid workforce of China doing repeated mundane tasks day in and day out but we do have robotics which can perform these tasks on a 24/7 basis day and day out.
I work with one company that has manufacturing in both USA and in shanghai.
One guy told me the Shanghai labor cost is 80% of the USA labor
An advantage but nothing like it was
NEITHER THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION NOR ITS BOSS MR GUTERRES NOR THE UNITED NATIONS HAS ANY CREDIBILITY LEFT. I WOULD URGE THE PRESIDENT TO DEFUND NOT JUST THE WHO BUT THE UN ITSELF. THE UN IS AN UNDISCIPLINED AND UNACCOUNTABLE ROGUE BUREAUCRACY OUT OF CONTROL.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/03/18/the-eco-crisis-ambition-of-the-un/
@ chaamjamal: YES!
Exactly.
It tells me all i need to know that my Canadian PM Trudeau eat sleeps and drinks UN and China, as he breaks the bank trying to buy an utterly useless security council temporary seat.
I wish we would pull out and defund, especially as our clown is likely to borrow more money to make up for what Trump is with holding
Didn’t Taiwan report first human-to-human transmission of the Wuhan coronavirus in late December, only to be ignored by the China lapdog WHO?
Time to make Steve Bannon Ambassador to Taiwan. We can do better than just demanding Observer Status for Taiwan at the WHO. The entire planet needs to recognize that Taipei, Taiwan is the legitimate capital of all China. It wasn’t an accident that President (elect) Trump called the Republic of China President Tsai Ing-wen on December 2, 2016. This event marked the first time since 1979 that a U.S. President or President-elect had directly spoken with a ROC President. Going one step further and recognizing Taiwan as the legitimate Govt of all China would send the mainland communist Chinese a message, especially if the rest of the world followed suit.
The knives are being sharpened anyway in Peking for the back of the fascist dictator Xi by his own countrymen, because no one likes an absolute dictator, even in a dictatorship. He has disgraced them and the illegitimate Chicom mainland has lost face to the entire international community with this Wuhan Coronavirus mishandling, or perhaps it is a deliberate infection of the entire world if Comrade Xi is a sociopath like Mao. And it looks like he is if you look up the definition of a sociopath.
Red China is now going to lose tens of trillions of lost economic activity in the decades to come if their is no change in leadership in mainland China. It’s time to rub Red China and the CPC faces in their own dog dodo. Their own countrymen will take care of these fascists in short order if we just turn our backs on any significant relations with them. Deny them Face…that is their worst PR nightmare. And this is just the start of it. If it means war, the sooner the better, as they have the exact same designs on SE Asia and the South China Sea as Japan had in the early to mid 1930’s. Only China now has economic designs on the entire world and have said as much.
While the gist of Colum Lynch’s article appears to be correct,
illogical thinking like this doesn’t make me want to waste my time reading another line:
1. Recognize Taiwan.
2. Cooperate to prevent the spread of COVID 19.
These are not mutually exclusive concepts.
Forget Germany, they long ago sold out to both China and Iran. They are BFFs now.