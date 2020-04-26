Rice genetically engineered to resist heat waves can also produce up to 20% more grain

By Erik Stokstad Apr. 21, 2020 , 1:10 PM
…
“This is exciting news,” says Maria Ermakova of Australian National University, who works on improving photosynthesis. The genetic modification worked in three kinds of plants—a mustard that is the most common plant model, tobacco, and rice, suggesting any crop plant could be helped. The work bucked conventional wisdom among photosynthesis scientists, and some plant biologists wonder exactly how the added gene produces the benefits. Still, Peter Nixon, a plant biochemist at Imperial College London, predicts the study will “attract considerable attention.”
When plants are exposed to light, a complex of proteins called photosystem II (PSII) energizes electrons that then help power photosynthesis. But heat or intense light can lead to damage in a key subunit, known as D1, halting PSII’s work until the plant makes and inserts a new one into the complex. Plants that make extra D1 should help speed those repairs. Chloroplasts, the organelles that host photosynthesis, have their own DNA, including a gene for D1, and most biologists assumed the protein had to be made there. But the chloroplast genome is much harder to tweak than genes in a plant cell’s nucleus.
A team led by plant molecular biologist Fang-Qing Guo of the Chinese Academy of Sciences bet that D1 made by a nuclear gene could work just as well—and be made more efficiently, as its synthesis in the cytoplasm instead of the chloroplast would be protected from the corrosive byproducts of photosynthetic reactions. Guo and colleagues tested the idea in the mustard Arabidopsis thaliana. They took its chloroplast gene for D1, coupled it to a stretch of DNA that turns on during heat stress, and moved it to the nucleus.
The team found that modified Arabidopsis seedlings could survive extreme heat in the lab—8.5 hours at 41°C—that killed most of the control plants. The same Arabidopsis gene also protected tobacco and rice. In all three species, photosynthesis and growth decreased less than in the surviving control plants. And in 2017, when Shanghai exceeded 36°C for 18 days, transgenic rice planted in test plots yielded 8% to 10% more grain than control plants, the team reports this week in Nature Plants.
The shock was what happened at normal temperatures. Engineered plants of all three species had more photosynthesis—tobacco’s rate increased by 48%—and grew more than control plants. In the field, the transgenic rice yielded up to 20% more grain. “It truly surprised us,” Guo says. “I felt that we have caught a big fish.”
I predict the world at large, without any additional information, will demonstrate that the increase in yield is offset by a decrease in nutritional value determined through a super-double secret computer model.
Nutritional value doe not matter if we are going to waste it by using it to make ethanol.
Nothing in the article about the increased need for nutrients by the plants.
There WAS however a nice quote about “needing more experiments”. Seems botanists are still studying science!
I would be interested in the trade off of the added gene and hopefully it will appear in their findings/paper.
Will use more CO2 for sure.
funnyhow normal plants and weeds in aus manage to survive ground temps of over 40c for days
and high 30s for weeks and no rain and then revive amazingly with a brief shower of rain
no gm required
curious they admit theyve got no idea why the upposed 20% gain happened from tweaking a photosynth gene
well if it changed that vector what else got changed they dont know of?
like CRISPR supposed to be so perfect a insertion and effect
reality and admitted is they don really know the end results on other resukts fromthe intended gene tweak
people died because of unexpected results in the trialsof some of the Mab products
and they were supposedly screened and known etc etc
A Mab vaccine is coming to a town near you. Caution is in order.
“ people died because of unexpected results in the trialsof some of the Mab products
and they were supposedly screened and known etc etc”
And tens-of-thousands of people are still dying because of unexpected results from their consumption of alcoholic beverages and they were all pre-warned of the deadly consequences.
…and the places that won’t do GMO…won’t be able to compete with the ones that do
As a used-to-be rice farm worker, articles like this are pretty cool to me. But there’s a big concern when too much of the rice producing world uses the same variety of rice. If some random fungus figures out how to attack that strain, you can wipe out the food supply for a gargantuan number of people. Genetic diversity is where we need to be heading.
That happened to Banana’s about 50-60 years ago, and now just mainly one commercial type of banana is grown. In the past, the main variety of banana, the Gros Michel became susceptible to the Panama disease and had to be replaced by the Cavendish bananas which are all also all genetically identical. But they to are susceptible to lack of genetic diversity and are high risk sooner or later to succumbing to a disease that wipes them all out at once. Genetic diversity is always an insurance policy on ensuring we have alternatives that survive the ups and downs of plant disease.
Great.
How do those plants handle cooler weather?
We’re heading into the tail end of an interglacial and these fools are modifying food grains to work in weather apropos to the first quarter of the interglacial?
Science progresses one funeral at a time!
Obviously we won’t get cold-resistant varieties until the cold wipes out all the hot-modified researchers!
Resistance is futile with the dooming because although they can’t show there’s more hurricanes with the plant food in the sky they’ll be slow moving and you can kiss goodbye to those improved crop yields-
Doomed I tell ya. We’re all doomed!
I’ve seen this movie.. it doesn’t end well.