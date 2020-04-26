Largest Bakken Producer Shuts In Almost All Production

Guest “end the hostage crisis now!” by David Middleton
Continental Resources Halts Shale Output, Seeks to Cancel Sales
Devika Krishna Kumar and Liz Hampton, Reuters
Fri, 04/24/2020 – 04:20 AM
The largest oil producer in North Dakota has halted most of its production in the U.S. state and notified some customers it would not supply crude after prices dived into negative territory this week, people familiar with the matter said.
Continental Resources Inc., the company controlled by billionaire Harold Hamm, stopped all drilling and shut in most of its wells in the state’s Bakken shale field, three people familiar with production in the state said April 23.
Global oil prices have plunged because of excess supplies and tumbling demand due to the coronavirus crisis.
U.S. crude prices plunged into negative territory this week—meaning suppliers had to pay people to take oil—due to lack of storage space, prompting moves by operators to halt output.
Shut-ins have been particularly swift in North Dakota, which produced more than 1.4 million bbl/d of oil in 2019, making it the second-largest U.S. producing state after Texas.
State officials say production has already dropped by about 300,000 bbl/d. This month, rival operator in North Dakota Whiting Petroleum Corp. became the first major shale producer to file for bankruptcy.
Coming into this year, Continental produced nearly 150,000 bbl/d in the Bakken, according to company figures.
[…]Hart Energy
Continental Resources has also declared force majeure on current contracts to deliver crude oil at current prices. Legal experts are dubious regarding their force majeure claim. Continental, one of the most financially successful “shale” players, does not hedge production and was, therefore, highly exposed to the sudden price drop.
Continental Resources Draws Anger with Decision to Cancel Oil Sales
Liz Hampton, Stephanie Kelly and Devika Krishna Kumar, Reuters
Fri, 04/24/2020
Oil billionaire and influential Trump adviser Harold Hamm drew a sharp response from a top industry group and questions from legal experts after his company, Continental Resources Inc., said April 23 it could not deliver crude to customers, citing hardships based on low prices.
With fuel demand destroyed by the coronavirus pandemic as people worldwide stopped driving and taking flights, oil producers have been forced to store hundreds of millions of barrels of crude and fuel that would otherwise have been consumed. With tanks now brimming, producers are cutting output.
Continental Resources, the largest producer in North Dakota, stopped all drilling there, shut in wells and issued a force majeure notice, according to three sources familiar with the matter, an action typically reserved for situations out of a company’s control, such as natural disasters.
[…]
However, North Dakota oil regulators this week decided not to label current production as “economic waste,” which would have them the rationale to mandate production cuts. The state’s Industrial Commission said it will hold a meeting soon to consider this possibility, but regulators have been reluctant to mandate cuts.
“I think it’s going to be very difficult for them to assert economic force majeure, which is basically what they’re doing,” said Ted Borrego, who has practiced oil and gas law for over 45 years and teaches at the University of Houston Law Center. “I think the chances of success are pretty close to zero.”
Continental also produces in Oklahoma, which this week issued an emergency order allowing producers to shut in wells without fear of losing leases.
[…]
A producer who saw the notice predicted legal action, saying, “The only way there will be a force majeure on the producer side is if states prorate production.”
Continental is exposed to weak prices because it did not hedge future production, betting economic growth would lift prices. Many large shale producers use derivatives as a type of insurance policy to lock in a price for their future output.
Bakken crude this week was selling regionally at roughly $3/bbl, far below the U.S. benchmark, said Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council. Benchmark U.S. WTI crude settled at $16.50 on April 23.Hart Energy
Does Continental have a valid force majeure claim? The recent plunge in oil prices is entirely due to government malfeasance, starting with Red China: The ChiCom-19/Fire Marshal Gump Hostage Crisis. So, maybe they do… Of course this raises the question, “Could financial institutions declare force majeure and refuse to honor $50-60/bbl hedge contracts?” It’s a potential “slippery slope.”
“ChiCom-19” is my intentionally politically incorrect rebranding of all things pertaining to the Chinese Communist coronavirus. “Fire Marshal Gump” is my nickname for Dallas County’s chief executive, County Judge Clay Jenkins. Generically, Fire Marshal Gumps are the tyrannical mayors, county officials and governors who have unconstitutionally placed their citizens under house arrest to protect us from the Kung Flu.
Fortunately, the US Attorney General may take action against the Fire Marshal Gumps of America:
Barr calls stay-at-home orders ‘disturbingly close to house arrest’
The attorney general said the Justice Department may consider taking legal action against states that go too far.
April 21, 2020, 5:06 PM CDT / Updated April 21, 2020, 5:12 PM CDT
By Pete Williams
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that the need for strong restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus may be passing and that the Justice Department might consider taking legal action against states that go too far.
“There are very, very burdensome impingements on liberty,” he told radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt, “and we adopted them for the limited purpose of slowing down the spread. We didn’t adopt them as the comprehensive way of dealing with this disease. We are now seeing that these are bending the curve, and we have to come up with more targeted approaches.”
[…]
The Justice Department took just such an action just last week, filing a statement in support of a small Mississippi church that sued city officials who tried to shut down a drive-in church service while allowing a local drive-in restaurant to stay open.
He called stay-at-home orders “disturbingly close to house arrest.”NBC News
ChiCom-19 and Fire Marshal Gump are reversing this faster than Sandy Cortez on amphetamines could…
Speaking of Sandy Cortez…
I couldn’t make this sort of schist up if I was trying.
14 thoughts on “Largest Bakken Producer Shuts In Almost All Production”
David, I am tempted to think that a global pandemic, which specifically hits your sector of the economy directly, does qualify for force majeure. Billionaires, in my experience, tend to be clear thinkers, so I am also tempted to think they will figure out a survival strategy. Are you surprised that AOC, and other liberals, don’t want to go back to work? Reserve me a seat on the gravy train and legalize marijuana and no pasa nada. Here’s some positive news: Uncle Alberto (Argentina President Alberto Fernandez) has decreed that starting tomorrow all persons in Argentina can leave their house and walk for one hour no further than 500 meters from their house (while obeying mask, social spacing, etc protocols)! This is timely for me as the dogs had persuaded me to revolt, so tomorrow is partial freedom day. Stay sane and safe.
I would not hold my breath waiting for AG Barr to do anything for the American people. He is part of the Swamp.
Is it really possible to get paid to take delivery of oil? Could DOE fill the SPR for no cost?
I don’t think much, if any, oil was physically delivered at no cost, or negative pricing.
Since congressional Democrats have blocked funding to top off the SPR, DOE will lease out storage space to the industry.
That would make sense to lease out any remaining space.
Smart business move and I doubt there is anything else they could do to minimize the damage. This will definitely be a hiccup in their spreadsheet.
We haven’t even begun to plumb the depths of the economic disaster enforced on the public by our government in the hopes they will “flatten the curve”. Often they use the words “to save lives”. There is no proof that any lives will be saved except where medical facilities have been overwhelmed.
this cartoon > https://media.townhall.com/Townhall/Car/b/sk042320dAPR20200423034515.jpg
I’m beginning to wonder if legal action by citizens against their governments might be possible after this fiasco ends. I live in BC, Canada’s westernmost province; we are in economic shut-down from both federal and provincial government directives.
From Bonny Henry’s presentation Saturday afternoon: (Bonny Henry is BC’s Chief Medical Officer, a provincial government position)
Total Covid19 cases to date in BC: 1,948.
Total Covid19 (‘related’) deaths to date: 100
Total number of Covid19 patients in hospital: 96 (note that there are 199 hospitals in BC). Less than one patient in every other hospital. Or, on average at least half of the hospitals have NO Covid19 patients, and the other half will on average have at most one. In which hospitals are there over-worked medical staff?–I’d like to have even one identified.
Not from Bonny Henry’s presentation: BC’s population as of January 2020: 5.11 million.
Total identified cases as of yesterday afternoon is 1,948/5.11 million = 0.038% of the population.
Total deaths as of yesterday afternoon is 100/5.11 million = 0.00196% of the population. (This number rounds off to….0%.)
Total deaths in BC in 2019–38,374. On average this is 3,198/month; Covid deaths have been occurring for about 2 months. Total Covid is 100/6396 or 1.6% of a normal death number.
Deaths from Covid are probably over-counted, as there will be some that are listed as Covid19 deaths that actually died of something else but coronavirus was present.
From other statistics in different jurisdictions (ie California) the indication is that number of infections is grossly under-reported, as testing density just isn’t anywhere close to sufficient to determine that number.
During the same period of time in BC (1st quarter): there will have been more deaths from each category of auto accidents, suicide, and illicit drug use than from coronavirus, according to the annual report of the BC Coroner’s Service.
There is simply no rational thought that justifies the shut-down of BC’s/Canada’s economy. Just….none. Does Bunny Henry in particular and government in general really believe it’s functioning correctly? By what standard? From Trudeau on down in Canada when this is over the people responsible for the economic loss should be brought to answer breach of public trust and possibly criminal negligence charges; the damage is certainly extensive. The evidence that early no-or-poor-data models were grossly wrong has been evident for far too long, and it may have been criminal to use them with such poor data in the first place. (I note that from definition a breach of public trust charge does not require malice; negligence is a valid reason.)
In my opinion, this doesn’t make any sense. If they didn’t hedge their production, what contracts are they violating? If they simply have to honor contracts to sell at the market price, why produce anything at all when the market price is so low? Simply get paid to take delivery from some of these -30/bbl futures contracts and deliver them to the customer.
“notified some customers it would not supply crude after prices dived into negative territory this week.”
In that situation, what does production have to do with anything? People are getting paid to take the delivery of oil. If they didn’t hedge their oil production, how are they even part of that equation?
Continental Resources has also declared force majeure on current contracts to deliver crude oil at current prices.
One part of the article states they didn’t hedge their oil production.
Continental is exposed to weak prices because it did not hedge future production
In my opinion, none of this article makes any sense.
Continental should simply get paid to take delivery of existing oil contracts and deliver them to their customers. Continental doesn’t need to do any production at all in that situation, they simply become the broker of oil that can’t be stored and need to be delivered to a customer.
Someone please tell me where I’m wrong.
It is possible that a force majeure clause might include specific language incorporating “epidemics.”
It is also not impossible that the generic term force majeure may be adjudged to include “epidemics” or “pandemics.”
Individual facts and circumstances (and, yes, litigation) will be the primary determinants.
From wikipedia:
…Force majeure in any given situation is controlled by the law governing the contract, rather than general concepts of force majeure. The law of the contract often specified by a choice of law clause in the agreement, and if not is decided by a statute or principals of general law which apply to the contract…
Hedging won’t do a damn bit of good if your counterparty goes bust.
Continental Resources it appears will not be able to declare force majeure. Continental’s out is to declare bankruptcy.
Force Majeure appears also does not apply for a hedge fund that is trying to avoid paying out because the price of oil dropped more than would be reasonably expected.
If the covid virus made it impossible to get a key ingredient to complete a task on time and there was no alternative, that could be grounds to declare Force Majeure and get a contract rescheduled.
A hurricane for example could make it impossible to complete the construction of building on time. That is force majeure.
In this case, Continental Resources can execute the contract . The problem is the price of oil dropped so it is no longer profitable to continue to drill to maintain production rate.
Courts do not do not change contracts to make them fairer.
https://www.shearman.com/perspectives/2020/03/covid-19–force-majeure-event
Events Capable of Constituting Force Majeure
The “test” for force majeure usually requires the satisfaction of three distinct criteria:
• the event must be beyond the reasonable control of the affected party;
Yes
• the affected party’s ability to perform its obligations under the contract must have been prevented, impeded or hindered by the event; and
No
