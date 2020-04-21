University of Colorado Boulder
University of British Columbia
Date Written: April 21, 2020
Abstract
Climate science research and assessments have misused scenarios for more than a decade. Symptoms of this misuse include the treatment of an unrealistic, extreme scenario as the world’s most likely future in the absence of climate policy and the illogical comparison of climate projections across inconsistent global development trajectories.
Reasons why this misuse arose include (a) competing demands for scenarios from users in diverse academic disciplines that ultimately conflated exploratory and policy relevant pathways, (b) the evolving role of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – which effectively extended its mandate from literature assessment to literature coordination, (c) unforeseen consequences of employing a nuanced temporary approach to scenario development, (d) maintaining research practices that normalize careless use of scenarios in a vacuum of plausibility, and (e) the inherent complexity and technicality of scenarios in model-based research and in support of policy. As a consequence, the climate research community is presently off-track. Attempts to address scenario misuse within the community have thus far not worked.
The result has been the widespread production of myopic or misleading perspectives on future climate change and climate policy. Until reform is implemented, we can expect the production of such perspectives to continue. However, because many aspects of climate change discourse are contingent on scenarios, there is considerable momentum that will make such a course correction difficult and contested – even as efforts to improve scenarios have informed research that will be included in the IPCC 6th Assessment.
Keywords: climate, scenarios, assessment, research integrity
4 thoughts on “Pielke Jr: Systemic Misuse of Scenarios in Climate Research and Assessment”
The whole apple is rotten, including the core.
http://phzoe.com/2020/03/04/dumbest-math-theory-ever/
I suppose the scam began for funding purposes. They needed all the fancy equipment to monitor the Earth, ASAP! Now they have it. Can you guys cut the cr*p now?
Still crazy after all these years.
Climate science is not complex, it is as simple as that reflective panel behind a car’s windshield.
Because the albedo/atmosphere reflect 30% of the incoming solar energy the earth is cooler with that albedo/atmosphere than without. Without an atmosphere the earth would receive 30% more kJ/h becoming a barren rock much like the moon, hot^3 on the lit side, cold^3 on the dark.
This observation is easily confirmed by comparisons with the moon as Nikolov, Kramm suggest and UCLA Diviner mission observes. This refutes the RGHE theory which postulates just the opposite, that the earth sans atmosphere would be a -430 F ball of ice or 288 K w/ – 255 K w/o = 33 C cooler. (Rubbish!)
Because of the non-radiative heat transfer processes of the contiguous participating atmospheric molecules, 396 W/m^2 of BB LWIR “extra” energy upwelling from the surface is not possible.
As I demonstrate in the grand science tradition of performing experiments: https://principia-scientific.org/debunking-the-greenhouse-gas-theory-with-a-boiling-water-pot/
Without the 396 W/m^2 upwelling LWIR there is no net 333 W/m^2 “extra” energy for the GHGs to “trap”, “back” radiate or warm anything anywhere.
There is no radiative greenhouse effect and the so-called GHGs do not “warm” the terrestrial surface.
Hate to be a bitch, but …
1) Remove the atmosphere, and the higher temperature would force the ocean to evaporate a new one.
2) N&Z et al pressure theory can’t explain planetary bodies that are above BB temperature and do NOT have an atmosphere.
For example:
http://phzoe.com/2020/04/21/the-strange-case-of-mimas/
3) The upwelling radiation is “correct”, but falsely attributed in an upside down fashion:
http://phzoe.com/2020/02/13/measuring-geothermal-a-revolutionary-hypothesis/
http://phzoe.com/2019/12/25/why-is-venus-so-hot/