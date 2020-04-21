Finally! “North Pole soon to be ice free in summer” – Why did it take so long?

Guest “post that doesn’t mention ChiCom-19” by David Middleton
APRIL 20, 2020
North Pole soon to be ice free in summer
by University of Hamburg
The Arctic Ocean in summer will very likely be ice free before 2050, at least temporarily. The efficacy of climate-protection measures will determine how often and for how long. These are the results of a new research study involving 21 research institutes from around the world…
[…]Phys Org
2050? What happened to 2014?
About 40 years ago, I was reading that we would be using nuclear fusion within 50 years. I suspect the predicted time till we are doing so is still 50 years in the future.
The Arctic Ocean in summer will very likely be ice free before 2050, <b<at least temporarily.
That are good news, never heard before, 😀 😀 😀
Th’are teasing, no ?
21 Reseasrch Institutes — is that where the 97% live?
I will repeat this again… Who cares if the North Pole is ice free? It means more access to resources, food, fewer icebergs, and doesn’t raise the sea level one inch. The polar bears, closely related to the brown bears, will do just fine feasting on fish and berries while they are not slaughtering baby seals along the coast.
Change is inevitable, and usually good or neutral. It does mean that mankind has to adapt…if you build a village on a coast that is eroding, you will need to move your village. This wasn’t a problem when villages were temporary and portable, but now that people use “permanent” dwellings, it presents a new problem.
The make-believe North Pole penguin can sit on the pebble strewn beach drinking a coke with his lovable friendly (voracious eat anything that moves) fluffy polar bear friends.
So, there we have it! Damned if we do and damned if we don’t.
Something fun for you guys:
http://phzoe.com/2020/04/21/the-strange-case-of-mimas/
May Mimas help against polar ice melting ? Just curious.
Any idea ? 😀
Isn’t the AMO switching into cool mode soon ?
According to Andy May’s article a few months back, the earth has only had ice caps at the poles for about 9% of the last 500 million years. Needless to say, it is not possible to access this information on the BBC…
9% might be a bit high.
The last words in the video clip:
Indeed.
Why do we care if the arctic is ice free for some summer months? The evidence is that the Arctic has been ice free before during the Holocene. link Apparently, the Polar Bears didn’t go extinct because of that.
“Why do we care if the arctic is ice free for some summer months?”
Great question. What they say is that it’s a positive feedback thing that will accelerate global warming that will melt the permafrost and then when the meethane comes out it’s all over for us OMG OMG.
It’s a weird obsession.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/11/18/the-ice-free-arctic-obsession-of-agw/
I can play that game too. Before 2050, Christ will come to Rapture His church, those that are dead in Christ first, then the living, both, will meet Him physically in the air. Those that are left behind are in big trouble.
Of course NO ONE, except the Father, knows when Jesus will return, ergo, I choose 2050 because I and many of my critics will be dead by then. It’s easy to forecast something well into the future. Don’t believe anyone that does, including me.
We are not religious enough, or we would know that it has already happened. Pope Francis: Who “remembers that 18 months ago a boat could cross the North Pole because the glaciers had all melted?”
“As expected, Arctic sea ice disappeared quickly in summer in these simulations. “
Ya’ gotta love the use of past tense voice in this framing of a futurecast simulation to dupe the naive reader into a belief it is a fixed reality.
I should add it is also the ‘tell” of the deception employed. IOW, they got the output result they expected from a programmed computer simulation. This is the very definition of Pseudoscience.