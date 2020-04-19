Wuhan #Coronavirus and Covid-19 Rumination #5

By Rud Istvan
The world continues to learn about this sometimes deadly new zoonotic virus. We know now from NYC that it is disproportionately serious in males (61% of tested symptomatics), more fatal in people over 65 (63%), and is disproportionately lethal (84%) in people with especially the comorbidities hypertension (55%), diabetes (35%) and obesity (50% of serious/critical [s/c] hospital admissions in NOLA, under 60 years old 2x s/c in NYC). More on the significance of these facts is developed below.
We know from two inadvertent extreme ‘lack of social distancing’ “experiments”, Diamond Princess (DP) and CVN71 (Theodore Roosevelt, TR), that only about 15% (TR) to 19% (DP, with several more weeks of exposure) ever test positive for the virus. That means that something like 80-85% of people have an immune system that seems to handle the virus effortlessly even in highly infectious, high viral titer circumstances–so that not even a positive viral shedding test develops. This could just be a very good innate immune system; it could also be a primed active immune system (i.e. the population was NOT naïve). A very plausible explanation hypothesis is developed below with important ramifications for opening countries from extreme lockdown measures.
We know from those same two ‘experiments’ that between 45% (DP) and 55% (TR) test positive but are asymptomatic. Now, some of that is just the now known incubation period with a mean ~5 days from infection and 97.5% displaying symptoms within 11.5 days. But we know also from South Korea that of the ~10600 now tested positive but asymptomatic and quarantined 14 days, that ~20% NEVER developed even mild symptoms. This is likely also explained by the naiveté hypothesis developed below.
In what follows, the primary technical sources are the Journal of Virology on coronaviruses, ncbi.nlm.NIH.gov for science publications, www.CDC.gov, and for clinical morbidity a very new ‘anecdotal’ survey article at Sciencemag.org.
Mitigation
The CDC says that there are four common cold coronavirus serotypes causing something between 15 and 35% of all common colds, (about 5% more are DNA adenoviruses that do not mutate much so immunity to them is long lasting), with the remainder caused by about 100 different rhinovirus serotypes.
For all three common cold virus types, the route of transmission is known to be cough, touching (handshake after cough), or hand face contact (cough droplets to a surface, touch surface, then touch mouth, nose, eyes.) This is why common colds are only weakly seasonal while flu is strongly seasonal. That is why for COVID-19, social distancing, frequent hand washing, and consciously NOT face touching ‘work’. From a transmission perspective, Wuhan is ‘just’ another coronavirus.
An aside argued in rumination #4 and in other previous comments to others. Observational fact: flu is strongly seasonal, common colds are not. The reason lies in route of transmission. Inhaling infected aspirate principally spreads flu (aspirate particles are less than 5 microns). These aspirate particles dry out rapidly in dry indoor winter air (high surface to volume ratio) and remain circulating for many hours. In summer humidity, they don’t dry out and sink ‘rapidly’ to where they cannot be inhaled. Winter contact route of flu transmission exists but is distinctly secondary according to my personal communications with Dr. Fauci summer of 2009. Anything less than an N95 respirator will not prevent you from catching flu. Quarantine is ineffective. Annual flu shot is advised.
Now, there are two Covid-19 possibilities. Dr. Fauci might be right that it could be seasonal like flu, implying primary infection route would be inhaled aspirate. In which case, all the public mask nonsense is pointless. Or, it is ‘just’ another corona virus, the three recommended mitigation measures work, and public masks are still nonsense–unless you have active mild symptoms: dry cough plus fever >100.4F. In which case you should quarantine yourself and not be in public even with a mask.
Lack of transmission under extreme circumstances in 80-85% of cases
The four common cold coronaviruses are: 229E and NL63 in the ‘alpha’ serotype group, and OC43 and HKU1 in the ‘beta’ serotype group. Wuhan is also in the beta serotype group. All four common cold coronavirus spike proteins have two binding sites. In all four, the S1-CTD site binds the ACE2 receptor on epithelial cells such as line the nose, mouth, throat, and lungs. So their spike proteins, just like Wuhan, ‘key’ to that cellular receptor lock as well (as after being fully humanized) to another that varies. S1-CTD is a natural target for antibodies.
My naiveté hypothesis is that those exposed but not ‘infected’ on DP and TR may actually have been, but had a coronavirus common cold in the sufficiently recent past that their active immune system is NOT naïve thanks to S1-CDT. The antibodies simply clear the Wuhan virus before it can sufficiently replicate to even be detected. A lesser degree of immunity (older exposure) might allow the virus to sufficiently replicate to be detected, but not ever sufficiently to cause symptoms before the active immune system spools up to finally clear it.
If this naiveté hypothesis is correct, then the country should be opened immediately using the steps outlined by President Trump on Thursday. THAT is a HUGE deal economically. My hypothesis came about as I thought more about my vicious coronavirus cold referenced in guest post #1—without fever, so not Wuhan, but at 9 day duration plus more cough and less runny nose, also not Rhino. Hence a personal recent experience motivation for rumination #5.
Clinical Morbidity
Age dependency is easy to understand. Older people have weaker immune systems and more co-morbidities. Male dependency, dunno, just is.
Hypertension, diabetes, and obesity (in the under age 60 less impacted cohort) as the main co-morbidities take more thought to make causal connections, but can be explained with more scientific background knowledge.
We know from all the ventilator brouhaha that the primary Covid-19 clinical cause of death is viral pneumonia. The ‘ground glass’ in lower lung Xray is determinative.
But in ‘many’ cases, there are heart attack symptoms without coronary artery blockage, or cardiac arrest, or renal failure, BEFORE blood oxygenation failure, and without evidence for cytokine storms that would also damage other organs leading to a multiple organ failure diagnosis like in sepsis. And prior to death, there is in a very significant number of cases clinical evidence of kidney damage (e.g. bloody urine) and/or cardiac disfunction (e.g. arrhythmia, tachycardia). How can a respiratory virus cause those? The answer derives from the hypertension/diabetes/obesity clues.
Overweight (BMI>25) and Obese (BMI>30) is VERY strongly associated with both hypertension and type 2 diabetes according to the CDC. Hypertension by itself mechanically damages small blood vessels and capillaries. Diabetes by itself damages blood vessels and capillaries via several biological mechanisms. The leading cause of death from diabetes (itself underlying cause #7 in the US) is cardiovascular in some form according to the CDC.
Now consider lower lung viral pneumonia. It starts when epithelial cell alveoli ‘air sacs’ are infected and eventually burst from virus. The active immune system attacks, scavenging dead and infected alveoli cells. Each single cell thick alveoli sac is intimately surrounded by capillaries; this is structurally how the lungs exchange oxygen into blood and CO2 out. That immune attack cannot avoid damaging these capillaries, already weakened/damaged by hypertension and diabetes. Now the Wuhan virus is in the bloodstream, not just in the lungs. And it turns out (from the biological role of the ACE2 receptor itself) that the heart and kidneys are the two other organs in the body with an unusually high concentration of expressed ACE2 receptor: in cardiac and renal cells. So it is clinically unsurprising that a lot of critical patients exhibit these other mortality modes before respiratory failure despite ventilators.
This also explains why a virus that cannot possibly be racist (despite DeBlasio’s politically inspired intimations this past week) disproportionately kills African Americans and Hispanics in NYC. Those racial groups have a disproportionate amount of obesity. See ncbi article PMC4265895 for NYC only details, or for all New York counties health.ny.gov.
Would your hypothesis explain why outbreaks of other families of diseases end before the infection rates are high enough for herd immunity to come into effect?
The UK’s Covid-19 today’s (Sunday) update:
Is the UK planning to or in the process of easing up on restrictions?
No one knows. The British governments brainless so called 'ministers' have no idea what to do, too frightened to make any pronouncements while BoJo is indisposed
“We know from two inadvertent extreme ‘lack of social distancing’ “experiments”, Diamond Princess (DP) and CVN71 (Theodore Roosevelt, TR), that only about 15% (TR) to 19% (DP, with several more weeks of exposure) ever test positive for the virus. That means that something like 80-85% of people have an immune system that seems to handle the virus effortlessly even in highly infectious, high viral titer circumstances–so that not even a positive viral shedding test develops. This could just be a very good innate immune system; it could also be a primed active immune system (i.e. the population was NOT naïve). A very plausible explanation hypothesis is developed below with important ramifications for opening countries from extreme lockdown measures.”
Mom-daughter doctor team attributes higher male mortality to virus’ attaching to a testicular protein.
It is more likely that males have a zinc deficiency requiring more per day than females as zinc is used in the production of testosterone. Zinc in the cells disrupts the hijacking of the cellular RNA transcription by corona viruses. This is why an ionophore plus zinc is being prescribed as a treatment for COVID-19
Note also that the Chinese diet is zinc deficient.
Would love to see possible iatrogenic (doctor caused) factors in clinical morbidity/mortality addressed.
Factor 1 – Iatrogenic increase of infection risk
* The SARS-2 virus, like the SARS-1 virus, infects lung cells via the ACE2 enzyme
* Increased ACE2 expression in lungs likely increases risk of severe lung infection
* ACE inhibitors (ACEi) prescribed for hypertension and some other conditions cause increased ACE2 expression in the lungs (because ACEi have no effect on ACE2)
* Ibuprofen also increases ACE2 expression
* As infection of lung cells increases, ACE2 expression decreases (causing its regulatory function to decrease)
Factor 2 – Iatrogenic increase of inflammatory cytokines by destabilization of ACE/ACE2 balance
* ACE and ACE2 counter-regulate each other to maintain system balance. ACE promotes inflammatory factors (cytokines); ACE2 promotes anti-inflammatory factors.
* ACEi-taking covid patients admitted to hospitals, at some point have their ACEi treatments stopped, which causes ACE to increase (ACEi half life is about 12 hours; virtually gone from system in about 3.5 days).
* So as ACE2 decreases (because of increasing infection) and ACE increases (because ACE inhibition is stopped), immune system goes wildly out of balance (cytokine storm).
Factor 3 – Iatrogenic increase of hypoxemia by destabilization of ACE/ACE2 balance
* ACE promotes vasoconstriction and ACE2 promotes vasodilation
* Plummeting ACE2 (due to increasing viral infection) and increasing ACE (due ACEi meds cessation) would increase pulmonary vasoconstriction
* Pulmonary vasoconstriction causes pulmonary edema that potentially causes hypoxemic diffusion
* Low O2 saturation from hypoxemia leads to organ damage
Factor 4 – Iatrogenic increase of thrombosis risk
* ACEi meds decrease PAI-1 production
* PAI-1 inhibits tPA
* tPA breaks down blood clots
* When ACEi meds stop, PAI-1 increases causing increased inhibition of tPA, which increases risk of thrombosis
Factor 5 – Iatrogenic lung damage (ARDS) caused by wrong diagnosis and treatment protocol
* Based on information from China, covid patients are assumed to have acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
* Hospitals follow a protocol that stipulates putting ARDS patients on ventilators with high PEEP (pulmonary end expiry pressure) and low oxygen.
* However, astute doctors around the world have noticed that many covid patients do not have typical ARDS symptoms, and warn that intubating these patients with high PEEP may be causing the ARDS they are trying to treat.
Factor 6 – Kidney/Liver damage from experimental antiviral drug toxicities
Organ failure and death from hypoxemic diffusion caused by pulmonary edema caused by pulmonary vasoconstriction
Maybe slightly OT, but being in several of the danger zones I would be pleased if more of the boffins would look for sucessful treatments which might work very soon rather than look for a vaccine which may or may not work next year.
There is a huge amount of money to be made with a vaccine that will be wanted by 7.5 billion people.
Most common folks of average intelligence understand antibody -d riven immunity Antibodies are very specfic pattern recognizing particles. Once they “stick” to the surface of virus particle, they aggregate and coat the virus. Not only does this prevent the fusion and uncoating, it also rapidly allows for clearance mechanisms to kick-in because of common fragment end (Fc) “handle”. In a process termed “opsonization” by immunologists, phagocytic cells recognize this “opsonin” Fc aggregated “antibody handles” and have specific receptors for it and internalize and use enzymes to degrade the now “gummed up” (neutralized) virus particle.
That’s all well and good, but there is the other half of the adaptive immune system that is even more important for clearing viruses, the cytotoxic T cell response of CD8+ T cells and the more varied CD4+ T cell cytotoxic and helper functions to clear infected cells before they can release their virus. Thew CD8+ and CD4= T cells recognize much more highly conserved peptide sequences that range in length from 8-11 amino acids (AA) for CD8+ Te cells, to 11-14 AA for CD4+ T cells. The peptides strings are snippets of highly conserved viral non-structural protein (nsp) that have molecular machine functions of the virus’s RNA-dependent-RNA polymerase (RDRP) to the highly conserved proteinase. The proteinases are peptide bond (a carbon-nitrogen bond) scissors that must recognize very specific location signals in the viral poly-peptide chain that is created from the long =sense viral RNA that invades the cell that then must cut it into smaller sub-unit lengths without cutting at places that destroy the nascent proteins before they can fold into their active conformations. This protein-cutting activity is universal to all corona viruses, and thus the proteinases and the RDRP are non-structural proteins (not carried in with the virus particle, but made from the RNA coding sequence by hijacking the cell’s ribosomes) activity of all corona viruses. These nsp’s are molecular machines for the virus that carry out very specific molecular functions that generally Do Not lend themselves to mutations of key AA sequences, thus there must remain conserved “homology” across the coronoa viruses, and the more closely related, like within the beta-corona viruses, more homology exists (very few changes).
So that cytotoxic activity of memory T cell’s that have been primed by a related beta-corona viruses can likely recognize some or many of the same common corona-virus “epitope” sequences from SARS-CoV-2 infected cells and can then begin their attack and kill infected cells even if their are no SAR-CoV-2 antibodies in the host. This is one of the leading hypothesis (pre-existing T-cell immunity to related cornoa viruses) on why so many of us are asympotomatically infected by SARS-Cov-2, and some may shed some virus at detectable titers, but essentially never get sick.
Cellular immunologists have understood this broad picture of T-cell cytotoxic responses to viruses for 30+ years now (deeply funded HIV research starting the 80’s drove a lot of new insights to T cell immunity). The last 3 decades immunologists and virologists are still work out the many details and complexities of all these T cell recognition processes in a vast number of viral infections, tumor-immunology, and in aberrant responses of auto-immunity due to pathological T cell responses and how it is all coordinated and restrained to keep most of us healthy. Their are constantly new insights to how T cell memory responses are formed and maintained over many decades between exposures, for the T cell memory to be able to quickly re-engage after lying “dormant” for so long, and also importantly why it wanes and gradually disappears as we age.
I wonder if in general the relevant memory T cells in people living in Asia have already been primed.
A big player in the seasonality differences of cold vs flu is that influenza virus has a lipid envelope that is part of a requirement to gain entry into a cell. These envelopes are generally very sensitive to heat/humidity, which is largely why you don’t see flu in the summer. Rhinoviruses, the major cause of colds, are non-enveloped and typically more tolerant to the heat/humidity. It was expected early on that as summer temps approached, then this cover-19 would die out since it is enveloped. The MERS virus (can we still call it ‘MERS’?) is also a coronavirus, with an envelope, yet it saw some increased infection rates during summer months. So, I guess all the expert predictions will have to wait until the end of summer.
Rud, correct me if I’m wrong…ok?
From what I think I understand….they are testing antibodies to see how many people have been exposed
….and at the same time saying they are finding a lot of people that tested positive, got sick…and have no anti-bodies
If that’s true…then the antibody tests are worthless to try and find out how many people have been exposed…which is what they are trying to do
..and the numbers they are putting out saying how many have been exposed…is also worthless
…that sorta falls right in line with what you’re thinking….I think??
Do you have a link for the testing positive but no antibodies? That sounds significant.
no I didn’t save it….found this right now using google
“A preprint study from Chinese researchers found that nearly one-third of patients who had recovered from the virus had lower levels of antibodies than expected, with five percent showing no antibodies at all.”
https://newrepublic.com/article/157339/hard-truth-antibody-tests
I had a link somewhere – it is due to the corona viruses preferentially infecting the dendritic cells and that modulates/stifles the immune response.
Thanks Rud for this information.
It would be good to know if virus can remain latent in the body. People testing negative then testing positive is worrisome. I have read articles suggesting virus can remain latent in testicles.
“If this naiveté hypothesis is correct, then the country should be opened immediately”
Why?
We know that for some reason some immune systems respond better than others, possibly forestalling symptoms. Why does the possibility of this being due to prior contact with other coronaviruses make a difference? It doesn’t change the population mortality.
Rud Istvan,
thank you for this essay.
A question about masks. In case I might be infected but symptom-free, would it not be prudent or responsible of me to wear a mask in public, such as when shopping?
Yes, but that is a small time window. Infected, still asymptomatic, but meaningfully virus shedding is estimated to be about 1 day to at worst three days, and (since no symptomatic cough) primarily via contact transmission. Simple hand washing before shopping (infected but asymptomatic hands from face touching) should suffice.
So how do we get rid of coronavirus?
We don’t. We mitigate just enough so hospitals are not overwhelmed. Open as much as possible. Herd immunity eventually reached.
Right now we are putting trillions of dollars in debt on the next generation. Funny thing is I have noticed the next generation doesn’t get a vote on that matter, since they are under 18 or yet to be born. Very easy to kick the can down the road. Kicking the can down the road is immoral in my opinion.
Have you seen the recent surveys showing 60% positive tests on the Charles de Gaulle, 50% in a homeless shelter in Boston and 32% of random people in the street also in Boston? Tests for the virus not antibodies. Be interested in your thoughts on this and why the proportions infected might be higher than the 15-20% seen elsewhere.
What was notable about the homeless folks in Boston who tested positive is that none of them (147) had any symptoms. Sounds like a really wimpy virus if it can’t even make sick people whose immune systems are probably not in optimal condition due to poor nutrition, stress, smoking, drug and alcohol abuse. One thing, though, I bet few to none of them do is take ACE inhibitors for hypertension and other conditions. Let he who has ears hear.
“If this naiveté hypothesis is correct, then the country should be opened immediately”
And if its wrong we should not? So how does one prove or disprove your hypothesis…immediately? The trouble is to prove or disprove the hypothesis will by itself take time, so you should have reworded the “opened immediately” to “if demonstrated to be true then open immediately”.
Science takes time. I would hate to be the one to jump to conclusions that end up killing a lot of people.
There is certainly a lot of mystery remaining in this pandemic. I for one agree there must have been some form of partial immunity in many people. I also always understood the difference between confirmed tested and the actual number exposed and infected. I assumed it was at least 20 to 1, but now that seems to be way to low… If this can be confirmed (through testing for antibodies in larger groups) then that fact alone would argue for reopening up for business – as this is would be no worse than the annual Flu ONCE we make it past the initial infection spike (which could have over filled healthcare facilities). With more and more ventilators available, and many hospitals sending workers home to conserve money, the chance of a spike exceeding capacity is becoming exceedingly low.
Looking at todays stats for New Jersey. 4202 total deaths attributed to the virus. Of that long term care facilities attribute 1730 deaths or 41%, Am I interpreting that correctly. Here is the link https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/covid2019_dashboard.shtml
Yup they locked down everyone that doesn’t need to be locked down but failed locking down those that need lockdown the most. Ridiculous.
So if you are looking at risk factors in the general population you throw out the 1730.
I think best to try and convince those in general population that have high risk factors to stay at home, do online groceries etc. at least do this for a few months until rest of population gets herd immunity. Hopefully in few months the Gilead drug is approved and we then have an effective drug. We have to convince the high risk population that people that have no symptoms can infect them, so they really do have to isolate.
Thinking about it there is no way to lock down a long term care facility. They need assistance everyday.
If this naiveté hypothesis is correct, then the country should be opened immediately using the steps outlined by President Trump on Thursday. THAT is a HUGE deal economically.
Whether the country is opened this afternoon or six months from now, the virus will still be there. I’d rather face it as a flabby 75 year old with a healthy economy than a flabby 76 year old with the economy on life support.
In a matter of months, one can become significantly less flabby.
Climate change a casualty of coronavirus: Op Ed:
Support for green parties, and their causes, has slumped across Europe. When you’re fighting a silent killer and the economy is going to ruins, their ill-conceived, woke activism just doesn’t seem to matter.
“more fatal in people over 65 (63%)”
Europe is seeing 93% of deaths over 60 … I think the US number over 65 is higher … much higher …
re Hypertension, diabetes, and obesity (in the under age 60 less impacted cohort) as the main co-morbidities
How much hypertension? Treated or untreated? Most folks over 60 are on statins and blood pressure meds and are in the pre-diabetes zone. If blood pressure meds are only at the small dose level, and one is only in prediabetes are those co-morbidities? Oo is it untreated hypertension? Is it uncontrolled diabetes requiring insulin or medformin or etc…? Obesity has a measure (by definition), but saying “hypertension” or “diabetes” (yes using with scare quotes) are co-morbidities are scaring a lot of the over 65 folks. Can you give us a finer grained assessment of co-morbidities?
Start @ 10:22. The data that Fauci said needs to be looked at quickly has been ignored (minimum 52% of dead patients in Italy were taking ACE inhibitors/ARBs).
Australian leaders may have to watch their backs for what they are doing havent got a clue this is just the flu most German and Swedish expert epiomiologist say at Least Brazil and Sweden are not following your path
my theory has been that it is a weaker virus than the flu (no sick kids, asymptomatic cases) but strong enough to kill ar risk elderly and other compromised immune system people …
truly isolate the at risk (no, our lockdowns are not isolation) and the death count would go away …
“Those racial groups have a disproportionate amount of obesity.”
Woah, Rud. Could there possibly be another explanation? For example, that they disproportionately live in high-density housing, which helps to spread the virus?
Here in the UK, there are very few obese people of Asian origin. At least, if my area is representative. And yet, so we’re told, Asian people are over-represented in the statistics of admissions to intensive care, compared to the whole population.
