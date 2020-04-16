A new method for correcting systematic errors in ocean subsurface data

News Release 8-Apr-2020
A homogeneous, consistent, high-quality in situ temperature data set covering some decades in time is crucial for the detection of climate changes in the ocean.
Systematic errors in the global archive of temperature profiles pose a significant problem for the estimation and monitoring of the global ocean heat content, a most reliable indicator of climate change. During almost four decades between 1940-1970s the majority of temperature observations in the ocean within the upper 200 meters was obtained by means of mechanical bathythermographs (MBT). Actually MBT contributes to 68% of ocean subsurface data within 1940-1966.
The new study by Viktor Gouretski and Lijing Cheng from the Institute for Atmospheric Physics, Beijing, published in the Journal of Atmospheric and Oceanic Technology investigates the quality of MBT data by comparing these data with reference profiles obtained by means of Nansen bottle casts and Conductivity-Temperature-Depth profilers (CTD).
This comparison reveals significant systematic errors in MBT data. The MBT temperature bias is as large as 0.2°C before 1980 on the global average and reduces to less than 0.1°C after 1980. To eliminate this bias from the original data a new empirical correction scheme for MBT data is derived, where the MBT correction is country-, depth, and time- dependent.
Several bias correction schemes were tested. In order to objectively assess the performance of the schemes, four metrics were introduced and for each correction scheme and bias reduction factors were calculated. The scheme accounting for the depth bias and the thermal bias showed the best performance significantly reducing the original bias. Further, the new MBT correction scheme suggests a better performance compared with three MBT correction schemes proposed earlier in the literature (from Japan, United States of America and Germany).
The reduction of the biases increases the homogeneity of the global ocean database being mostly important for climate change related studies, such as the improved estimation of the ocean heat content changes.
“This new technique will be used in IAP ocean gridded temperature product and ocean heat content estimate in 2020.” said CHENG, “We expect it to significantly improve their quality during the 1940-1970 period.”
This study is funded by National Key R&D Program (2016YFC1401800 and 2017YFA0603202) and Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) President’s International Fellowship Initiative (PIFI).
10 thoughts on “A new method for correcting systematic errors in ocean subsurface data”
If the data does not fit the theory, change the data!
SST adjustments remove warming
When it adds a degree….and you subtract 1/10th of a degree
…you can say that
but I do agree….it definitely has a warm bias
Hi Paul, I just read your paper over at GWPF – thanks for writing that (I hope and assume that it is you).
Yes and with respect to this new story about some data fiddling to reduce the bias from as much as 0.2 deg. C (gosh terrible!) to 0.1 deg. C. (fine) in temperature profiles in the actual ocean! Well I am glad it is so short, but I still think I might have lost consciousness around the second or third paragraph. Such was the egregious in-consequence of the thing – as an argument for (or against) the global warming scam it is akin to holding a crisp bag out of a window to reduce the speed of a runaway train.
I have more confidence in my personal manual bathythermograph than any of this data with 0.1 deg C error correction, to wit: I stick my big toe in the bath water to see if it’s just right.
But doesn’t that only address tub full warming?
Tub full cooling shortly after you climb in :<)
So the systematic errors and bias have been reduced from 0.2 to 0.1 ? So how long until the last stated 0.11 degrees ocean temperature increase since the 70’s is declared to be “twice as bad as we thought” ?
Hey, 0.11º might not sound like much to you, but it’s the difference between life and death to some poor coral.. (paraphrasing Tony Hancock)