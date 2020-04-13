Climate Activists Pressuring Tropicana to Switch to Hemp Based Juice Containers

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Climate columnist Tricia Clarkson thinks eco-warriors stuck at home because of the Coronavirus lockdown can still help save the world by convincing Tropicana to switch to hemp based juice containers.
Stuck at home? Now is the time to become a climate-change activist
Climate columnist Tricia Clarkson says we may have more time on our hands to start making change
OPINION Apr 12, 2020 by Tricia Clarkson
…
Staying at home until the Coronavirus is over, allows us more time to be a climate change activist.
…
Tropicana: A friend was picking up groceries for me so I told her to avoid buying anything that was in plastic. However, she couldn’t find Tropicana grapefruit juice in the cardboard carton I usually bought it in so she brought it home in a plastic bottle instead. When I asked her why, she said that Tropicana stopped producing their juice in cardboard cartons and was using plastic instead. I couldn’t believe they would go backwards knowing how harmful plastic is to the environment. 1-800-237-7799 was on the back of the plastic bottle so I called it.
…
I suggested that Tropicana use hemp containers instead which is just as strong as plastic and is completely biodegradable. My suggestion has been registered and my call took five minutes.
…Read more: https://www.mykawartha.com/opinion-story/9940136-stuck-at-home-now-is-the-time-to-become-a-climate-change-activist/
Can you imagine what must have been going through the mind of the Tropicana representative during that call? In the middle of a global pandemic, a mob of climate activists call to demand they retool their supply chain to provide juice in plastic containers made from hemp.
“Rincewind rather enjoyed moments like this. They convinced him he wasn’t mad, because, if he was mad, that left no word at all to describe some of the people he met.” – from the book “Sourcery” by the late Terry Pratchett.
43 thoughts on “Climate Activists Pressuring Tropicana to Switch to Hemp Based Juice Containers”
If climate columnist Tricia Clarkson only understood how much plastics contribute to her daily life. There are thousands of different plastics. Without them, she would not be able to do her job.
This is me before attending grad school:
This person doesn’t seem to be aware of the recycling scan perpetrated across North America. Those so called cardboard cartons are not recyclable unless the user is prepared to separate the plastic spout and remove the wax. This is why cogen incineration would be a preferable choice, except that the usual crowd is convinced in the sins of CO2 and hate it (along with nuclear generation).
The gormless go on about plastic, but it has so greatly improved life for us all.
Thank you for reminding me of the word “gormless”, an oft used word when I was growing up in Yorkshire. If I might couple that with the word “dork” used on a thread to describe a certain poster on here a few days ago, I might try a new dictionary definition, like “progressive” and “liberal”, another word stolen by the “modern phony-left” to change their meaning into the exact opposite of the original:
activist [ ak-tuh-vist ] = a gormless dork
Used in a sentence: I got paid to protest against something that doesn’t exist because I’m a gormless dork ermmm activist
words
other words even
Yep, where has all the gorm gone to ? We never see any of it produced these days. The entire planet has gone gormless. A total start of gormlessness.
As Monty Python’s upper class twits would say ( no offense to any present here ) :
Gorrrrm ! Nice woody word . Gorrrrm ! Gorrrrrrm , gawwwwwn .
By the way, biodegradable plastics usually breakdown into water and CO2…oh oh.
Some last 3 months and don’t react well with acidic liquids.
Biodegradable plastic can include additional pollution, such as fertilizer and pesticide in the production of the feed stock.
The breakdown through composing requires appropriate equipment, such as that used in Japan, that most municipalities don’t have and these need a fair amount of space to build. To best way to break these down efficiently is through the use of a ball mill, substituting pieces of broken concrete for the balls, and to slurry the materials with other compostable material (I have built these in a past life). But they smell.
I wonder what does differenciate Climate charlatans from snake oil salesmen.
Wow, that’s a toughie…
The audience.
Confidence men change skins based upon the prevailing mood.
Snake oil salesmen are selling a tangible product. It’s only what it does that they lie about.
Forcing anyone to do anything such as mandating hemp based plastic should be done on a voluntary basis, especially in our present economy. If it biodegraded quickly and harmlessly, it should have a natural advantage and win out the market place based upon its own merits. If hemp plastic bags were such a product and solved/ended the entire lunacy over present plastic bags, then let’s go for it.
Not that there is anything wrong with hemp based products such as what the world used for thousands of years prior to the much of the last century. The original USA Constitution is printed on Hemp paper, which is probably the best paper product that can be made. Henry Ford used hemp based ‘plastic’ body panels on the Model T whose plastic panels impact strength was reportedly 10 times stronger than steel. Up until 100 years ago or less, hemp products by the hundreds were some of the foundation for the worlds economy and was by and large one of the worlds largest agriculture crops, producing products for much of modern human history. It was in a way, the same as oil and gas is to our modern economy for a very long time.
If we can make something useful out of it which is as good or better than synthetic derivatives made from oil/gas, then the more we can learn and modernize from where we left off less than 100 years ago, the better off for the economy and future. Hemp grows very well where most good food crops don’t, so it won’t be taking out good agricultural land like corn based ethanol does. Just don’t subsidize it, which is where everything gets distorted.
It’s simpler than that. If you have to reach for a gun to get non-aggressive people to do what you espoused, you’re a tyrant and deserve no respect.
Love the Pratchett quote. “Discworld is more like reality than we imagine…
I’d like to see companies telling the Greenies:NO! Not just NO! but over someone’s dead body NO!
Door slammed in face NO!. Broken Nose in Door, No!Greenie 86’d into Street with prejudice NO!
Sorry to sugar coat it..
How much fossil fuel is required to till, plant, harvest, refine, and manufacture milk and orange juice cartons from hemp? Further, why would we develop this new supply chain for juice cartons when we already have an optimized supply chain making juice cartons from biodegradable wax coated paper? And we should do this as wax coated paper cartons are falling out of favor with consumers and plastic resealable containers are increasingly consumer preferred???
‘Climate Activists’ such as Tricia Clarkson are not the sharpest or brightest crayons in the Big Box, apparently!
??? We’d like a little weed in our juice???
Hmmm… we have this petrochemical industry that uses petroleum that comes from deep underground to make plastic bottles, and most bottles/containers have recycle symbols on them per government mandates. You can also get containers made from treated , wax paperboard boxes. Before both of those there were glass bottles, like the milk man used to deliver and pick-up to be re-used. But washing and sterilizes uses considerable resources, and the glass gets chipped and scratched and probably only get a dozen uses before getting tossed to the land-fill.
Now they think hemp based bottles might work??? Have they ever seen a commercial hemp farm? Here’s one at harvest.
https://themissouritimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/faf8b374984ebbea1ac16431140e136e.jpg
Wait!! what’s that big machine doing there???
Have they considered how much natural gas-derived fertilizer and petroleum fuels goes into each acre of hemp? Only to have the hemp bottle tossed to the landfill after 1 use?
Yes but hemp is “cool”. You can have a giggle about smoking it ..
So San Francisco, the city by the Gay Bay, just outlawed re-useable bags for supermarkets and insisted on returning to single-use plastic bags, and the CAGW crowd is somehow in possession of evidence that says disposable hemp containers are better for the environment? I get it , there’s an insanity competition underway and the winner will be totally crazy and dysfunctional and gets to be the next Major of San Francisco! Excellent!
I don’t get the single use grocery bag thing. Every person I know stores plastic grocery bags somewhere in their home. Including my greenie friends.
Why would anyone store a single use bag? Because they have multiple uses of course.
Leftism truly is a mental disorder.
You drink from it and then you smoke it … killing two birds with one stone (pun intended).
Here in Canada, reusable cloth grocery bags have been banned because of the strong possibility that they can carry viruses and other germs. Guess what, back to plastic and paper bags.
Those criters do not understand that the final plastic is THE SAME substance, wether it was made from oil or from vegetable products?
… Or are they expecting to have some pot residues (hemp is the common name of Cannabis!) flowing from the container to the beverage?
“critters”.
My apologies for the lack of one “t”…
Fruit juices are high in sugar and fructose that goes into the blood quickly. They promote diabetes and fatty liver disease.
Not at all healthy.
Maybe Elon Musk could just fly us into space for morning tang and we wouldn’t have to use any container or straw because it would float right in front of our faces. Of course, we would have to use hemp powered rockets.
What guy doesn’t like some morning tang?
Poon flavored is the best IMO.
With all this free time on their hands it might be more beneficial to educate themselves on the fundamentals of hard sciences.
However, it is all probably wasted advice as these don’t seem to be serious people anyway.
Like free markets and centralized control, science and greenuism are mutually exclusive.
On their Venn diagram, there is no area of intersection.
“My suggestion has been registered and my call took five minutes.”
By “registered” he means “ridiculed and round-filed”.
Oh! the colorful comments from the customer service representative to his cohorts after he politely hung up!
I can only imagine the comedy material these poor sods collect on a daily basis. The punch lines are endless.
Companies should just give the activists lip service and ignore them just like the activists ignore all the harm their dictates have done to humanity.
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/30/world/bacteria-degrades-plastic-scn-trnd/ https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmicb.2020.00404/full
Toward Biorecycling: Isolation of a Soil Bacterium That Grows on a Polyurethane Oligomer and Monomer. “The biodegradation of synthetic polymers in general is a two-step process. It involves the attack by extracellular enzymes overcoming the macromolecular structure of the polymers and providing monomers and oligomers for the second step, which is the mineralization of the latter inside the cell. The two steps can be carried out by a single species, or more likely by at least two.” Interesting, how important?
Plasic waste should not be recycled – instead it should be burned in power plants to make electricity, as it is in fact fossil fuel in solid form. If burned, it leaves fresh oil/gas in the well. Only if it is possible to make a sound business out of cleaning and recycling plastic waste, it should be done. The CO2-emission is almost the same: Burning of used plastic/burning af fresh fossil fuel.
hemp based plastics make sense, but that has nothing to do with the climate
Bill, if you can make plastic out of hemp more effectively than we already do from ethane…..go for it….but you’ll probably use up a lot of good farmland growing that hemp that you need to allow for…
While we are at it, we could get farmers to pelletize their extra hay crops and use them to heat our houses…made with CO2 out of the air by photosynthesis…oops no extra hay crop they say….
They ought to wait until April 20, and then they can all call at once, on that special day. It will be symbolic.
If hemp containers were less demanding on labor, resources, or real estate, and better for inventory, and shelf life, then that’s what the containers would be made out of….because thats how the economic system works. Factors the green weenies often miss…..all keeping CO2 emissions due to waste minimized. Not always…. but usually.
Tropicana is one of 22 brands owned by PepsiCo. Don’t think her suggestion is going to make it to the person/persons she thinks it should.
Really, if they are so concerned about natural packaging, why don’t they just buy oranges?
It there is cause, but people aren’t so green, to go green, for Green.
Where do they find nutjobs like Tricia Clarkson ?
Is it possible for someone to graduate from a reputable college and have such a complete lack of knowledge of economics, mathematics, chemistry, and physics.
To be honest, I didn’t think it was possible to graduate from high school with such astounding ignorance.
At the root of it is an attack on our natural gas and petro chemical industries.