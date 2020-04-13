Climate Activists Pressuring Tropicana to Switch to Hemp Based Juice Containers

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Climate columnist Tricia Clarkson thinks eco-warriors stuck at home because of the Coronavirus lockdown can still help save the world by convincing Tropicana to switch to hemp based juice containers.

Stuck at home? Now is the time to become a climate-change activist

Climate columnist Tricia Clarkson says we may have more time on our hands to start making change

OPINION Apr 12, 2020 by Tricia Clarkson

…

Staying at home until the Coronavirus is over, allows us more time to be a climate change activist.

…

Tropicana: A friend was picking up groceries for me so I told her to avoid buying anything that was in plastic. However, she couldn’t find Tropicana grapefruit juice in the cardboard carton I usually bought it in so she brought it home in a plastic bottle instead. When I asked her why, she said that Tropicana stopped producing their juice in cardboard cartons and was using plastic instead. I couldn’t believe they would go backwards knowing how harmful plastic is to the environment. 1-800-237-7799 was on the back of the plastic bottle so I called it.

…

I suggested that Tropicana use hemp containers instead which is just as strong as plastic and is completely biodegradable. My suggestion has been registered and my call took five minutes.

…