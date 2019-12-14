Did “Che” Greta Call for Execution of World Leaders Who Defy Her Commands?

Guest counter-revolutionary activity by David Middleton
From Breitbart
Nolte: Greta Thunberg Says We Will ‘Put World Leaders Against the Wall’
By JOHN NOLTE 14 Dec 2019
Time’s “Scold of the Year,” Greta Thunberg, told a crowd in Italy that “we will make sure we put world leaders against the wall” if they do not do what she tells them to do.
On her way home, the 16-year-old Swedish eco-activist and chronic truant stopped to address a Fridays for Future gathering in Turin, Italy, at which she went the full-Fidel Castro.
“Unfortunately, we probably already know the outcome. World leaders are still trying to run away from their responsibilities but we have to make sure they cannot do that. We will make sure that we put them against the wall and they will have to do their job to protect our futures,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.
“Against the wall” is fairly common jargon in revolutions, especially youthful revolutions, and the accepted translation means executions — lots and lots of executions, specifically firing squads, where the old leaders are permanently removed by fresh-faced revolutionaries.
During the speech, and while wearing what looks like a plastic — and, therefore, a petroleum-based — yellow rain slicker, Greta shouted her usual spiel about how The Children should be in charge of everything because The Children will have to live in a future that will not exist unless we return to the Dark Ages of wind and solar power, unless we accept socialism.
[…]Breitbart
Anyone who’s ever read Douglas Adams or listened to the great Jerry Jeff Walker knows what “up against the wall” means.
The Hitchhiker’s Travel Guide describes the Marketing Department of the Sirius Cybernetics Corporation as:
“A bunch of mindless jerks who’ll be the first against the wall when the revolution comes.”
Curiously, an edition of the Encyclopedia Galactica which conveniently fell through a rift in the time-space continuum from 1000 years in the future describes the Marketing Department of the Sirius Cybernetics Corporation as:
“A bunch of mindless jerks who were the first against the wall when the revolution came.”Fandom
Although, I’ve never quite figured out who was getting put up against the wall. Did Ray Wylie Hubbard mean the redneck or his mother?
Che Greta-vara blames it all on “Swenglish”…
Yesterday I said we must hold our leaders accountable and unfortunately said “put them against the wall”. That’s Swenglish: “att ställa någon mot väggen” (to put someone against the wall) means to hold someone accountable.— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 14, 2019
That’s what happens when you… (1/2)
It does appear that “up against the wall” has a different meaning in Swedish:
Vi har beslutat att ställa ett land, ett folk, mot väggen och begär vidare att det skall avrusta fullständigt – till på köpet vi, och i ännu högre grad Förenta staterna, som tillverkar, exporterar och använder massförstörelsevapen.
English translation:
We have decided to stand a country, a nation, up against the wall and then we demand that it totally disarm; we – or more to the point the United States – who manufacture, export and use weapons of mass destruction.https://www.linguee.com/english-swedish/translation/against+the+wall.html
I’m not sure that’s any less insane.
Probably just a reference to Jerry Jeff Walker…
And it’s up against the wall, redneck mother
Mother who has raised her son so well
He’s thirty four and drinkin’ in a honky tonk
Just kickin’ hippies’ asses and raisin’ hell
As expected, this childish emotional rhetoric is getting carried away with itself; it’s what happens when you let the ignorant generate uncontrolled self-importance. History does teach that it’s the fodder of revolutions; I wonder how many people will be ready.
Laughing at the tin-foil hats now? If we don’t get some calmer heads taking control of this soon, those heads might find themselves in a bucket.
Reminds me of a certain king and his, “who will rid me of this troublesome priest ” statement.
If she has advocated, putting them up against a wall, (regardless of what she hastily suggested it means in Swedish ) some crazed climate warrior may just do that.
She has placed real fear into the minds of her followers mainly impressionable children who Perceive the world in imminent crisis without a future.
A dangerous, but wholly expected path for a cult.
Greta Thunberg is Exhibit #1 that the UN’s demand for Climate Change action has anything to do with science.
Sane adults must recognize this use of an emotional, teenage ‘climate prophet’ as good for religious crusades and raising money for their undertaking, not much else.
Climate Change may be many things to many different groups, but it is no longer science in any way, shape, or form. That the UNFCCC allowed a 16 yr old know nothing to have a forum at COP25 speaks volumes to how devoid of substance is their climate science argument.
Let them dine on tarantula poppers to lead the path to eco-insecto cuisine to address the climate crisis.
I remember when half the world demonstrated against the US invasion of Iraq. In that light, it amuses me a lot to think someone thinks anyone could hold the US accountable for anything. That qualifies for dreaming in technicolor in cloud cuckoo land. I wonder if they banged a shoe on the table as they made their threat. link
Commie did you hear Pelosi’s response when asked if Bush should have been impeached for weapons of mass destruction?
To paraphrase she said no, but she knew the evidence was wrong 🤪
Only in the Dem’s world can they come up with a reason to impeach Trump.
Well, Iraq did invade Kuwait. And despite the wars persistence through another administration, the ceasefire was not viable, and the war would have to end eventually. And so it did, only to be renewed and recycled in a Greater Middle East War with the succeeding administration.
“On her way home…” Going via Turin is a strange way to get from Madrid to Sweden.
It’s where her land yacht took her.
“Did ‘Che’ Greta Call for Execution of World Leaders Who Defy Her Commands?”
Betteridge’s law of headlines is an adage that states: “Any headline that ends in a question mark can be answered by the word no”. It is named after Ian Betteridge, a British technology journalist who wrote about it in 2009, although the principle is much older.
[https:/]/en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Betteridge%27s_law_of_headlines
However, given that Sweden was under German’s rule in WW2, the phrase probably has the expected Germanic meaning, in addition to its colloquial meaning. This use of double meaning is doubtless intentional, a threat that can be disclaimed.
[https:/]/en.bab.la/dictionary/swedish-english/st%C3%A4lla-n%C3%A5gon-mot-v%C3%A4ggen
Why teenagers think they can stand nations up against the wall is astonishingly arrogant; but keep in mind they will be voting and in the next 20 years or so will be dominant in various western democracies that still allow voting and still have some sense of what votes mean. Those nations that disarm will probably not last very long.
Good history lesson… 👍👍
Actually, no. Major errors in basic historical facts.
Sweden was not under German rule in WWII. They were neutral. They were never occupied. And language doesn’t care whether you’re occupied or not, it evolves in its own ways.
She has aspergers. It’s a serious mental disorder, it’s not her fault and nothing to ridicule.
What I will question though…is why the whole world has do do what a teenage girl w/ a serious mental disorder tells us to do.
Greta suffers from multiple psychological disorders give HER break. Her handlers and especially her parents not so much or at all.
Why do we have this nonsense from this girl.
There is only a climate emergency in her mind and her handlers .
The world is not going to hell in a hand cart and the sooner some one tells her the better .
This can all be traced back to Ben Santer in 1995 when he was the lead author for the 1995 IPCC report .
Santer rewrote the conclusions from ” None of the studies cited has shown clear evidence that we can attribute the observed ( climate ) change to the specific cause of increase of green house gases.”
Here are the entries that appeared after Santer rewrote them.
1 “There is evidence of an emerging pattern of climate response to forcing by greenhouse gases and sulphate aerosols…from the geographical seasonal and vertical patterns of temperature change….
These results point toward discernible human influence on the global climate .”
2 ” The body of statistical evidence in chapter 8 that we examined in the context of our physical understanding of the climate system ,now points to a discernible human influence on the global climate ”
Ok Nick Stokes will appear at any moment and say that they wrote a paper to back up this claim and peer reviewed it by their peers after Santer had altered the findings presented to the IPCC.
I am sorry to tell you this Greta but this whole climate change is a sham and a scam.
It is an unproven theory that has been pushed by many to take advantage of the worlds population and if they are allowed to take control things will end very badly in widespread poverty and unrest .
I’ve had several decades of first-hand experience as minutes-taker in corporate management and board meetings.
I realized early on that the one who records the minutes is where the real power resides.
Santer proved my observation.
Greta suffers from multiple psychological disorders, so give HER break. Her handlers, her parents and especially her fans and promoters, not so much or at all.
Only the truck nuts up against the wall apparently-
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/is-fragile-masculinity-the-biggest-obstacle-to-climate-action/ar-AAK7xPl
Not hard to see where Greta gets it from but perhaps our illustrious Perfessor of Gender and War at the University of Sydney might consider for a moment how she’s really Metooing a lot of Manns in the tree ring circus having her on and leading her astray. Be careful of intellectual rape my dear as they might have the hots for you.
I don’t know any Swedish, but I do know that the same expression in French “mettre quelqu’un contre le mur” has the same benign meaning as “holding someone’s feet to the fire”. Greta Thunberg never made any violent threats before, I think we can’t read too much into what seems to be a poorly translated expression.
Granted Greta is ignorant. That can’t be said of the panel of Nobel Prize winners I just heard who were participating in a round table discussion moderated by the BBC. The three economists don’t count because they practice a discipline more akin to divination than science, but the physicists, chemists and biologists were all in the tank on climate change. Their big lament was that too many folks don’t pay attention to “facts” and “science” anymore. Is it any wonder?
IOW it’s not just Greta and the children’s crusade.
I can see why a clown like Michael Mann, or the equally dubious Bill Nye, are hysterical about climate change. None of these scientists were working in a field related to climate science, yet they believed.
I do understand that there are scientists working in the field who accept CAGW as accepted fact.
But what about these other guys?
I have a 6 year old niece who is given to foot-stamping, screeching histrionics over her imaginary “deprivations”, just like Greta does.
We’ve all taken to just ignoring her outbursts, and she quickly get s over them, because some other more urgent “want” comes to the fore.
Best we all just do this with Greta too.
(Her parents, handlers and abusers, however, are another matter. Where are the child protection agencies when they’re needed?)
Who will rid me of this troublesome priest?
Hey wasn’t Trump’s idea to build a wall?
“Greta Thunberg Says We Will ‘Put World Leaders Against the Wall’ ”
And when she is done with that maybe she can take a closer look at the science
and put climate scientists against the wall.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/12/14/ocean-acidification-2019/
Don’t know if this is real, and I probably would have done worse, but….