Guest essay by Eric Worrall
If you don’t agree to their demands, Greta Thunberg’s followers promise to ruin their own educational prospects and give your children a better chance at securing a place in a good university.
Global school strike for climate change movement resumes, with protests taking place across Australia
School students in cities around the world are back at parliament buildings, striking for climate change action.
After the momentum of the strikes was derailed by COVID-19 in April, the resumption of global protests look to be planned around local restrictions. Protests in Canada, for example, are all online.
The Fridays for Future movement, made famous by Greta Thunberg, reports more than 3,000 strikes planned around the world today, with most concentrated in the US, Europe and India.
Ms Thunberg is expected to join the strike at Swedish parliament later today.
In a tweet this morning, the 17-year-old environmental activist said protesters would be back “next week, next month and next year. For as long as it takes”.
…Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-09-25/global-student-strike-for-climate-action/12702434
I’ve always wondered how people looking on at the gathering of the Children’s Crusade must have felt.
The Children’s Crusade was a doomed 13th century attempt by children who were outraged at the failure of their parents to reclaim the Holy Land for Christendom, so they decided to take matters into their own hands.
No doubt the crusade was deeply distressing for the parents of children who fled into the night to join the madness. The crusade was highly profitable for unscrupulous merchants who deceived the naive children into booking a passage straight to North African and Arabic slave markets.
But for people who were not directly involved, the madness of the moment must have been utterly surreal.
19 thoughts on “Climate School Strikes: Greta Kids Threaten to Hurt their Own Prospects Until You Care”
We need to bring back spanking. I call for a Dr. Spock protests by parents around the world.
Take them all to North Corea or China, they may there live as they want.
I bet they can’t hold their breath until their face turns blue.
” I’ll thkweem and thkweem until I’m thick. And I can, so there!”
V E Bott, of the ‘Just William stories….
Ah… Violent Elizabeth…memories…
I am more reminded of the Piranha Brothers other, other, operation.
They are nothing but brainwashed Climate Puppets, and Useful Idiots. The parents should be ashamed.
Maybe they’ll throw themselves on the floor, scream and kick their feet, and threaten to hold their breath. That’ll teach those deniers!
Never in my life have I succeeded in saving someone from themselves.
“…a doomed 13th century attempt by children who were outraged at the failure of their parents to reclaim the Holy Land for Christendom, so they decided to take matters into their own hands.”
Actually, it (there were actually two major movements) was a classic example of crowd hysteria – much like todays religious cults. A leader gets an idea into his head, and you all go and sit on a mountain top waiting for the world to end…
Disney lemmings.
no problem, the world needs Starbuck baristas
Are there children ‘climate striking’ in China or Russia?
In a tweet this morning, the 17-year-old environmental activist said protesters would be back “next week, next month and next year. For as long as it takes”.
… Or, failing that, “For as long as they feed and clothe me, and/or give my parents money.”
This is blackmail by the uneducated.
The sad story is that they are only hurting themselves with this school strike. By the time they will understand that, the gap of the missing education cannot be closed anymore.
Hans,
By missing school they might have a chance at getting a real education! I know it’s doubtful, since they’ve already seem to have heads full of mush, but it could happen! Imagine the embarrassment they’ll feel if they ever wake up to the fact that it was all a giant hoax; and they fell for it, hook, line and sinker!
What’s with the sundogs in that photo?
“..Actually, it (there were actually two major movements) was a classic example of crowd hysteria – much like todays religious cults. A leader gets an idea into his head, and you all go and sit on a mountain top waiting for the world to end…”
One of them that you might be thinking of is of course The Millerites back in 1843-44. William Miller and his followers had the world coming to an end a number of times back then. It never happened of course, and he ended up getting ridiculed for it. The failure was called the Great Disappointment. He eventually started the Seventh Day Adventist Church which is still with us today.
Not coincidentally, the Millerites remind me of the gloom-and-doom climate alarmists today.
https://www.thoughtco.com/millerites-definition-1773334
Everything in their comfortable and safe lives has come from fossil fuels. They should give up their phones and laptops, switch off their central heating, scrub their clothes on a washboard etc but they won’t and as soon as they are old enough they’ll want their own car. Silly spoilt brats they can all end up one star MacDonalds for all I care