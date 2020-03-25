Hump Day Hilarity – The Mouse That ….Coughed

Sometimes, life imitates art. Sometimes, the universe makes a hard left turn. Or resident cartoonist, Josh, came up with this after it was suggested on another blog. From the Wikipedia description:

The Mouse That Roared is a 1955 Cold War satirical novel by Irish American writer Leonard Wibberley, which launched a series of satirical books about an imaginary country in Europe called the Duchy of Grand Fenwick. Wibberley went beyond the merely comic, using the premise to make commentaries about modern politics and world situations, including the nuclear arms race, nuclear weapons in general, and the politics of the United States. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Mouse_That_Roared

The Mouse Coughs… H/t John P.A. Ioannidis via @JWSpry

https://climatism.blog/2020/03/21/corona-panic-a-fiasco-in-the-making/

Like the work? Buy Josh a pint here (though all the bars are closed).

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

