Hump Day Hilarity – The Mouse That ….Coughed

Sometimes, life imitates art. Sometimes, the universe makes a hard left turn. Or resident cartoonist, Josh, came up with this after it was suggested on another blog. From the Wikipedia description:
The Mouse That Roared is a 1955 Cold War satirical novel by Irish American writer Leonard Wibberley, which launched a series of satirical books about an imaginary country in Europe called the Duchy of Grand Fenwick. Wibberley went beyond the merely comic, using the premise to make commentaries about modern politics and world situations, including the nuclear arms race, nuclear weapons in general, and the politics of the United States.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Mouse_That_Roared
The Mouse Coughs… H/t John P.A. Ioannidis via @JWSpry
https://climatism.blog/2020/03/21/corona-panic-a-fiasco-in-the-making/
I rue the fact that the elect will take all credit and deflect all criticism, and that I cannot defeat them and their ignorance.
My ‘mayor’ (retired “PhD engineer”) has locked-down a tiny island by “just following orders.”
This reflects my feelings exactly!
I loved those books. I wish I could read them again.
Picture is worth a thousand words!
Lets have some hard facts about this particular virus. , is any worse a very bad Flu season.
Its a fact of life, and death that once a person passes about 70 the chances are that they will die in about 10 to 20 years at the most. So along comes yet another r virus and they die.
Now in the Western countries we appear to be chancing a major World wide recession, what for, to perhaps to give the oldies a few extra years.
If the West was very rich, with a perfect Health system , then OK save a few lives, but for a variety of reasons such as Saving the Planet in 100 years, we are not rich.
So lets get back to normal and just accept that we will always have viruses, and that we will soon have a new vaccien to add to the yearly Flu jab.
For the record I am 93, and yes I am enjoying life, no major health problems yet, but overall I
have had a good and very interesting life. So when I depart to what so many people tell me is a far better way o l life ?, then no regrets.
VK5ELL MJE