An open letter to @GretaThunberg and other assorted climate wackadoodles

Dear Greta,
So you got what you wanted.
“System change & Economic Slowdown” is a real thing now.
Airplanes, industry, jobs, restaurants, recreation, and schools are all shut down.
Instead we have fear, poverty, misery, joblessness, economic ruin, and a bleak future.
Happy now?
Anthony Watts
(and thousands of WUWT readers)
Two of my daughters have been furloughed as of today for an indeterminate period due to the WuFlu. Clint Smith at Thunder Ranch would say “No Happy Meal”.
“She shouldn’t be such a bully. I thought that was supposed to be bad.”
Not for lefty morons, Martin. >:-(
Watching in disbelief in Britain as our government knowingly orchestrates the most damaging economic disaster of our lifetimes, it strikes me that there are a number of very clear parallels between how the powers-that-be are handling Covid-19 and “catastrophic” anthropogenic global warming. Note the following:
– the simply staggering mitigation cost both to individuals and to the economy as a whole – orders of magnitude larger than the likely cost of whatever will otherwise materialise;
– economy and lifestyle decisions and action taken on the basis of unlikely projections from computer models based on little, and insufficient hard evidence to date (and contrary evidence – eg plateauing of figures in China – being ignored);
– the whole scare whipped up by a hysterical media and politicians completely ignorant of the underlying science and statistics and getting everything out of proportion (in the case of Covid-19 with no reference to the thousands that die in the UK from the kind of ‘flu outbreaks that happen every few years);
– those same politicians and media regularly parroting such sayings as “it’s worse than we thought” and closing down any counter-arguments by constantly repeating the phrase “scientists say”;
– cheaper and more sensible mitigation pathways (eg anti-malarial or anti-ebola drugs in the case of Covid-19) not being promoted by our deluded politicians. It would seem that not being utter doomsters all of the time would make them feel far less important.
I could go on and on and I’m sure that WUWT readers can think of other examples. There is, of course, one major difference between the governmental courses of action – the cost and economic ruination of CAGW mitigation will play out over a generation. The Covid-19 policies, however, have been enacted in a matter of days.
As with the whole CAGW scare and associated ruinously expensive schemes, I suspect our children will look back on the actions we are taking with utter disbelief. How could we have been so very stupid?
They are aware of chloroquine, they banned exports of it before the news stories broke about it.
As ever. Brilliant. But somehow I suspect that there will be very little waking-up and working out from Extinction Rabble et al that we have arrived at the dysfunctional economic morass that Net Zero would, or will, be replicating.
The greens are crackheads, totally stupid beyond belief, I wonder if she is still getting her bananas while she relaxes in her warm house and probably big bank account…
I read that Taiwan told the WHO about corona in November, and the WHO did nothing…
Chinese officials destroyed samples and evidence of the virus, and now companies are most likely going to shut down, people can not pay bills and buy food.
Trump said today that chloroquine is going to be used, Bayer shipped millions of tablets, yet a hawaii federal judge stopped the use of chloroquine, his reason was “its interfering with the up coming elections” 😐 Didier Raoult did another clinical trial with 40 patients, and had a 100% recovery rate…
Is big pharmaceutical companies stopping the use of a 5p pill so they can push thousand dollar pills
Not that she ever was – it appears that she attends a special school which is more flexible about attendance than regular schools.
Yep. Amen! Oh, and BTW … most of my EXTREME leftist neighbors here in an upper, upper, middle class Bay Area suburban neighborhood … are LOVING this. They are relishing this.
Oh and BBTW … Pot sales are UP!
Greta needs to learn that Nature is hostile to all living creatures so that its malign influence must be suppressed as effectively as possible.
Subject to tidying up afterwards, though.
It was never about being pro nature but rather about being anti human.
She and her ilk hate us all just for wanting to emerge as far as possible from the primordial soup.
Greta has not been happy since 8th grade teachers showed her the vanishing polar bears video. A common characteristic of her Asperger’s (along with extreme rote memory and idea fixe obsessions) is a lack of empathy.
I suspect she is unmoved… “The Science” says because of the way her brain is wired.
https://psychcentral.com/lib/neuroscience-sheds-light-on-why-people-with-aspergers-syndrome-lack-empathy/
She won’t be happy yet, Anthony.. maybe when the population has decreased by a few billion we’ll see the scowl start to fade..
As an aside, just saw that local governments have decided that Pensacola Beach will remain open but hotels required to cut capacity to 50%. All restaurants in Pensacola ordered to offer takeout/delivery only. Schools are shutdown. Athletic/entertainment events postponed or cancelled. Spring breakers have been getting a tongue-lashing. We live in interesting times.
There will be a severe short term / mid-term slowdown, but after that, economic activity and GHG emissions will pick up. So, she won’t be happy.
Not quite. The natural gas and lights are still on. Then the dark ages really begin.