Heartland Institute Launches ClimateRealism.com

Via press release:
This new website will debunk the alarmist climate propaganda that dominates the media’s coverage of the environment
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL (March 19, 2020) – The Heartland Institute is proud to announce ClimateRealism.com, a new website that debunks climate scares perpetuated in the media. ClimateRealism.com is Heartland’s second new climate website launched this month; ClimateAtAGlance.com debuted last week.
Nearly every day, the establishment media promotes new climate propaganda themes designed to scare people into believing a climate crisis is at hand. When the Climate Scare goes unrebutted, people are likely to believe by default that the propaganda is true. Yet most of the media’s climate propaganda is misleading or outright false. ClimateRealism.com will address and debunk the media’s most prominent climate-related tall tales.
“The alarmist Climate Delusion depends on people being uninformed or misinformed,” said Heartland Institute President James Taylor. “ClimateRealism.com will provide policymakers, media, and the general public with timely and easy-to-understand information that debunks media-peddled climate scares. No longer will the public have to blindly accept the climate propaganda they see on television or read on the internet.”
“With updates provided in response to these scares, people will want to make ClimateRealism.com a part of their daily internet routine,” Taylor added.
Regular updates at ClimateRealism.com will feature concise Heartland-authored articles, as well as summaries and links to articles written by other climate realists. The regular articles are designed to explain the truth behind the media’s climate scares in a clear, succinct manner. Links within the articles will direct readers to supporting facts and information.
ClimateRealism.com will also serve as a portal linking to additional climate resources, such as Heartland’s new Climate-at-a-Glance website. ClimateAtAGlance.com provides compelling, easy to digest one- and two-page summaries of frequently discussed climate issues, such as hurricanes, droughts, species impacts, and more. The summaries are particularly valuable for policymakers, teachers, and students.
To speak to Mr. Taylor about Heartland’s two new websites—ClimateRealism.com and ClimateAtAGlance.com—please contact Deputy Director of Communications Keely Drukala at media@heartland.org and 312/377-4000 or (cell) 312/282-1390.
The Heartland Institute is a 36-year-old national nonprofit organization headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Its mission is to discover, develop, and promote free-market solutions to social and economic problems. The Economist magazine called Heartland “the leading think tank promoting skepticism of man-caused climate change.” The organization has sponsored 13 International Conferences on Climate Change and published the 6,000-page Climate Change Reconsidered series by the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change.
###
4 thoughts on “Heartland Institute Launches ClimateRealism.com”
Sounds like a great idea, but how do you get the green left to read it or the MSM to print it? We are working against a stacked deck.
Did they change the name from “Climate at a Glance” from a few days ago? Hmmm – I see it’s still there
https://climateataglance.com/
Two different sites.
Meanwhile, here’s Michael Mann’s letter to the editor in today’s Boston Globe
“I am relieved to see policy makers treating the coronavirus threat with the urgency it deserves. They need to do the same when it comes to an even greater underlying threat: human-caused climate change.
In a recent column (“I’m skeptical about climate alarmism, but I take coronavirus fears seriously,” Ideas, March 15), Jeff Jacoby sought to reconcile his longstanding rejection of the wisdom of scientific expertise when it comes to climate with his embrace of such expertise when it comes to the coronavirus.
In so doing, Jacoby took my words out of context, mischaracterizing my criticisms of those who overstate the climate threat “in a way that presents the problem as unsolvable, and feeds a sense of doom, inevitability, and hopelessness.”
As I have pointed out in past commentaries, the truth is bad enough when it comes to the devastating impacts of climate change, which include unprecedented floods, heat waves, drought, and wildfires that are now unfolding around the world, including the United States and Australia, where I am on sabbatical.
The evidence is clear that climate change is a serious challenge we must tackle now. There’s no need to exaggerate it, particularly when it feeds a paralyzing narrative of doom and hopelessness.
There is still time to avoid the worst outcomes, if we act boldly now, not out of fear, but out of confidence that the future is still largely in our hands. That sentiment hardly supports Jacoby’s narrative of climate change as an overblown problem or one that lacks urgency.
While we have only days to flatten the curve of the coronavirus, we’ve had years to flatten the curve of CO2 emissions. Unfortunately, thanks in part to people like Jacoby, we’re still currently on the climate pandemic path.
Michael E. Mann
State College, Pa.
The writer is a professor at Penn State University, where he is director of the Earth System Science Center.”