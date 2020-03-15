The Guardian: Patriotic “New Nationalism” is Required to Drive Solidarity and Acceptance of Climate Action

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Guardian author, we need to re-awaken the spirit of social imperialism, like Bismark’s German social security programmes or Theodore Roosevelt’s “New Nationalism”, to create broad acceptance of big government green new deal style efforts to rescue Capitalism from itself.
Patriotism could be the unlikely answer to solving the climate crisis
Anatol Lieven
Sun 15 Mar 2020 06.00 AEDT
Last week’s budget was a missed opportunity: we need to mobilise our attachment to country
…
This need for social solidarity links the green new deal to the patriotic origins of the welfare state. Both conservatives and socialists have agreed in attributing the welfare state to socialism; conservatives because they have come to dislike it, the left because they want to claim all credit for it.
In fact, the origins of the British welfare state lie very largely in the social imperialism movement in the years before 1914. The supporters of this movement were an extraordinarily varied bunch: H G Wells, George Bernard Shaw and Sidney and Beatrice Webb on the left; liberal imperialists such as Winston Churchill and William Beveridge; patriotic writers including Rudyard Kipling and Arthur Conan Doyle; imperial bureaucrats such as Lord Milner and John Buchan; and soldiers including Field Marshal Lord Roberts. Their thinking echoed, in key respects, Bismarck’s social security programme in Germany and the reformist “new nationalism” of Theodore Roosevelt in the US.
…
What all these figures had in common was a fear of social disintegration and revolution; a belief (right or wrong) in the British Empire as a force for progress; and a belief that social solidarity, “national efficiency”, and a degree of national self-sufficiency were essential to survive what they (correctly) saw would be the colossal social, economic and political strains of a new European war.
…
The task then is to mobilise patriotism by convincing national populations that global heating is a threat, not just to humanity and the planet but to the interests and the future survival of their own countries; and that society, as a whole, will pull together, alleviate suffering and make sacrifices as part of a common effort.
If we can’t manage this I very much doubt that liberal democracy will survive what is coming at us down the line.
Anatol Lieven is the author of Climate Change and the Nation State: The Realist CaseRead more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/mar/14/the-climate-crisis-will-not-be-solved-until-we-believe-it-is-in-our-best-interests
Invoking patriotism and nationalism to unite Conservatives and Liberals into acceptance of big government socialism, to solve the climate crisis. What could possibly go wrong?
6 thoughts on “The Guardian: Patriotic “New Nationalism” is Required to Drive Solidarity and Acceptance of Climate Action”
Good grief, Eric, this posting is disturbing in many aspects. How far has the British (OK, the USA also) culture descended into chaos to even make these kinds of statements, by Lievin, in open public forum? The USA copied the Second Amendment from the British, and it offers a lot of protection against this outright proposed tyranny, and I wonder if our British homeland still remembers this? This level of dysfunctional fear of Global Warming is the responsibility of left wing kooks and their cooperative media. How can any scientist present rational data to someone this far gone? By the way, Roosevelts New Deal was, although not good, a far cry from the German descent into Nazisim. Good grief! I need a drink.
Wrong Roosevelt, Ron!
Seriously. No matter how you dress the pig it remains a pig. Socialism simply doesn’t work. Full stop. Whenever it’s failures become manifest and thus impossible to ignore free markets are always the reform solution. Google China economy.
Can’t sell the red one paint it green and try again and again and again. The price of liberty is unending vigilance.
Eco-fascism. At least they finally admit people like Bismark, the Prussian who supporters, friends, and colleagues voted the Nazis into power when the Prussian Conservative Party closed down and transferred its votes to Hitler are their heroes.
Dear oh god
From the era of The White Man’s Burden
Anatol Lieven wrote, “The task then is to mobilise patriotism by convincing national populations that global heating is a threat….”
Global heating? Oy!
Regards,
Bob