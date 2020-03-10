Rupert Darwall: Growth Will Be A Thing Of The Past If Businesses Choose ‘Net Zero’

Date: 07/03/20
Rupert Darwall, The Hill
Investors more obsessed with climate than investor returns, who bully corporations into adopting net-zero business strategies, are doing more than destroying shareholder value. They are destroying the capitalist growth machine.
Pledging “net zero” by 2050 to achieve compliance with the Paris Agreement on climate change is all the rage in the corporate world. BP has announced that it will be a net-zero company – that is, maintaining a balance between emissions produced and emissions taken out of the atmosphere – by the designated date. During its “Beyond Petroleum” days in the 2000s, BP made massive bets on renewable energy, ending in large write-downs in 2011. The lesson: An oil company doesn’t become a renewable-energy company.
BP apparently hasn’t learned. In effect, its new CEO, Brian Looney, is sun-setting the world’s sixth-largest quoted oil company and Britain’s fifth-largest company by market capitalization. Nonetheless, BP’s move was welcomed by some of its most militant shareholders, led by the Church of England’s head investor, Edward Mason, who promptly urged investors to up the pressure on Exxon Mobil to disclose its emissions.
In fact, the Paris Agreement speaks only of “pursuing efforts” to limit the rise in average global temperature to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels and achieving net-zero emissions sometime “in the second half of this century.” The more aggressive timetable came three years later, when the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) produced its 1.5°C special report. In that document, the IPCC asserted that emissions must reach net zero by around 2050 and, by 2030, cut emissions by about 45 percent from 2010 levels.ADVERTISEMENT
The 2030 timeline unleashed the current wave of heightened climate alarmism. It provoked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to talk of the world ending in 12 years. At the Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) spoke of scientists warning that “incredibly bold action” must be taken in the next six or seven years. Irrespective of any action by the European Union and the U.S., there is not the slightest chance that the draconian emissions cuts will meet the target of the now-totemic 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The math is simple: It took less than a decade-and-a-half for the growth in carbon-dioxide emissions from non-Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries to outstrip the combined total of U.S. and EU emissions.
Before businesses embark on costly emissions cuts, they should read the fine print of the IPCC’s 1.5°C report. There, they will find a blueprint for the extinction of capitalism as we know it. Indeed, the 1.5°C report is the most ideological of any IPCC report so far. The 1.5°C target, the report says, creates the opportunity for “intentional societal transformation.” In language closer to Sanders’s than any believer in capitalism, the IPCC says hitting 1.5°C implies “very ambitious, internationally cooperative policy environments that transform both supply and demand.”
Under this vision, the energy, industrial, construction, transportation and agricultural sectors are all slated for policy-induced restructuring. A dietary shift from meat and dairy is envisaged to reduce pastureland by up to 11 million square kilometers, or 4.2 million square miles, an area greater than the U.S. (which is roughly 3.8 million square miles). The industrial sector is to cut its emissions by between 67 percent and 91 percent.
How can this happen, without inducing a contraction that makes the Great Depression of the 1930s look like a mild recession? There is no point in cutting greenhouse-gas emissions unless the whole world does so. There was more rationality to Soviet-style central planning, which at least had the aim of producing something of value rather than producing nothing.
Free-market capitalism is not the IPCC’s only victim. Higher food prices are on the 1.5°C menu, too. Higher energy prices will delay the transition to “clean cooking” and away from burning wood or animal dung and the indoor pollution they cause, one of the biggest killers in poorer countries. Yet the IPCC avoids weighing the costs of the 1.5°C pathway against its putative benefits, arguing that it’s a matter of value judgments.
A lovely optimistic poem by Susan Jarvis Bryant
Doomsday… or Not?
The Green New Deal is out there, and Bernie says it’s true—
there’s only twelve more years left for the likes of me and you
to curtail carbon footprints and cure the ailing earth
by living lives of paucity, deficiency and dearth;
shunning all air travel to posh, exotic climes,
cooking on dung fires and shutting down the mines,
relishing bean burgers and banning buns with beef
coz cattle cutting cheese will bring apocalyptic grief;
trading roaring engines for sturdy walking shoes,
so long as they’re not made from any bovine beast who moos.
Let’s not forget the plastic and the drastic aftermath
of oil embroiled production that paved the green warpath;
so, switch off every cell phone and damn PCs to hell,
quit wittering on Twitter and break the Facebook spell;
turn off the heat and air-con, trade your brick house for a shack—
if you want a longer future you’re compelled to travel back
to Neanderthal conditions, so now’s the time to choose
to pine in pious penury, or crack a vat of booze,
then book a one-way ticket to an island soaked in sun
and bask in global warming for twelve more years to come!
What the hell point is there in having a zero carbon fossil fuel business? That’s like thinking you can have carbon free sugar !
We need net zero CO2 to protect our climate ?
Because we are told it will heat up, will it realy ?
Decadal Changes of the Reflected Solar Radiation and the Earth Energy Imbalance
Two remarks:
1. Winter seaice doesn’t “clearly melt”
2. 2000 – 2018 is a short time to observe and evaluate climate.
Besides the fact that open water in the Arctic appears dark because all of the specularly reflected sunlight is constrained into a sheath where the angle of reflection equals the angle of incidence, instead of being scattered in approximately equal amounts in all direction by snow (actually, even snow has a strong forward reflecting lobe due to the sub-alignment of the flat crystals), the Arctic is famous for the frequent fogs that forced Vikings to use something called a “sunstone” to navigate.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2016/09/12/why-albedo-is-the-wrong-measure-of-reflectivity-for-modeling-climate/
THIS IS SCIENTIFICALLY CORRECT AND VERY IMPORTANT.
END THE CLIMATE INSANITY!
The Center for the Study of Carbon Dioxide and Global Change (hereafter, Center) announces it has filed a petition with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), asking it to repeal its Endangerment Finding for Greenhouse Gases Under Section 202(a) of the Clean Air Act (74 FR 66,496, Dec 15, 2009).
Over ten years have elapsed since the EPA Administrator made this judgment in its so-called CO2 Endangerment Finding. During that time a considerable amount of scientific research has been conducted on the potential impacts of rising greenhouses gases on humanity and the natural world. The additional knowledge obtained from such research and observations reveal quite clearly that rising greenhouse gases do not represent what EPA identified in 2009 to be a current or future threat to public welfare.
According to the Center’s Chairman, Dr. Craig Idso, who is the lead author of the petition, “multiple observations made over the past decade confirm the projected risks and adverse consequences of rising greenhouse gases are failing to materialize. The truth is, in stark contrast to the Endangerment Finding, CO2 emissions and fossil fuel use during the Modern Era have actually enhanced life and improved humanity’s standard of living. And they will likely continue to do so as more fossil fuels are utilized.”
The 139-page petition by the Center highlights multiple peer-reviewed scientific studies in support of this thesis. In particular, the petition shows (1) there is nothing unusual or unnatural about Earth’s current warmth or rate of warming, (2) historic and modern records of atmospheric CO2 and temperature violate established principles of causation, (3) model-based temperature projections since 1979 artificially inflate warming (compered to observations) by a factor of three, invalidating the models and all their ancillary claims associated with greenhouse gas-induced warming, and that (4) key adverse effects of greenhouse gas-induced warming, including extreme weather events, temperature-induced mortality and sea level rise, are not occurring despite EPA predictions they should be worsening.
The petition also presents compelling evidence that CO2 emissions and fossil energy use provide critical benefits that act to enhance health and welfare for humanity and the natural world. According to Dr. Idso, “Without adequate supplies of low-cost centralized energy derived from fossil fuels, few, if any, of the major technological and innovative advancements of the past two centuries that have enhanced and prolonged human life could have occurred. Additionally, without the increased CO2 emissions from fossil fuel use over the past two centuries, Earth’s terrestrial biosphere would be nowhere near as vigorous or productive as it is today. Rather, it would be devoid of the growth-enhancing, water-saving and stress-alleviating benefits it has reaped in managed and unmanaged ecosystems from rising levels of atmospheric CO2 since the Industrial Revolution began.”
Such demonstrable facts presented in the Center’s petition provide clear evidence that EPA’s 2009 Endangerment Finding is scientifically flawed. Consequently, the Center calls upon the EPA to overturn its 2009 Endangerment Finding.
The petition can be viewed or downloaded at:
http://www.co2science.org/articles/V23/mar/EPAPetitionCO2ScienceMarch2020.pdf
Here’s the Conclusion:
Assessing the political ramifications of the EPA repealing its endangerment finding, just before the election, is well beyond my pay grade.
Net Zero for corporations. Net Zero for populations. At least they’re consistent. China seems to regret their normalized choices.
This is not an ‘effect’ of socialist green bullying of corporations. It is the goal!
The Malthusians say that economic growth leads to the destruction of the planet. They’re wrong.
Growth can be a result of doing more and more with less and less. It reduces the burden on the planet and improves the environment. It also improves the lives of humans all over the Earth. What’s not to like about growth?
So, can we extrapolate your observation to assume that we can support an infinite population with zero resources? Or is it more likely that there is some sort of optimum where the population trend crosses over with the resource needs and the requirements reverse?
Well, Gore was right: conservation, not environementalism; productivity, not progress; and personal, not shared/shifted responsibility. Then there is the wicked juxtaposition of green (not Green) growth and Obama’s characterization of “burden”: CO2 and carbon-based life, respectively.
What if we don’t want our society to change?
This is the biggest mass delusion I have ever seen. These delusional people are trying to jump through all these different hoops to reduce CO2 in the Earth’s atmosphere, meanwhile, there is absolutely no evidence that CO2 is harmful or that it adversely affects the Earth’s atmosphere in any way.
Full steam ahead! No facts or evidence required.
And it’s a good thing no facts are required because it doesn’t take a genius to figure out the human-caused climate change narrative has holes in it big enough to drive a truck through. Yet these alarmist fearmongers can’t seem to figure that out.
Some constituent ought to ask these people to tell us how they reached the conclusion that CO2 is a danger to humans or the Earth. I bet noone has ever asked them. They cruise along there thinking they know what they are doing.
“Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse? Isn’t it our responsibility to bring that about?”
Maurice Strong
“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the industrial revolution.”
Christiana Figueres
“We’ve got to go straight to the heart of capitalism and overthrow it.”
George Monbiot