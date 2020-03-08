(Reuters) – The Virginia Legislature passed a bill on Friday that puts the state on a path to 100% clean energy by 2045 as part of the commonwealth’s effort to reduce its impact on climate change.
Virginia Senate Bill 851 requires the state to get all its electricity from carbon free sources like renewables and nuclear. It still requires a signature from the governor, who has advanced a similar plan through executive order.
The legislation would also allow fossil plants to operate if they install carbon capture and storage technologies.
The bill heads to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s office. He made an executive order in September with a goal of producing all the state’s electricity from carbon-free sources by 2050.
The bill also commits Virginia to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a market-based program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in 10 U.S. Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states.
In 2019, 60% of Virginia’s electricity came from natural gas, 30% from nuclear, 4% from coal and 7% from renewables like hydropower, solar, wood and other biomass, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
4 thoughts on “Virginia passes bill to achieve 100% carbon-free power by 2045”
Is Virginia a Commonwealth? Wealth, really? Not much longer ..
Tyranny of the slight majority in action.
Good luck with that, Virginia.
Talk about Democrats F-ing the middle class of Virginia with skyrocketing electricity prices!
Just part of the Climate Scam as a Trojan Horse to impoverish the middle class to serfdom via funneling a reworked electricity infrastructure so the “new” money goes to the GreenSlime billionaires, their Green Hedge Funds, and underfunded state employee retirement funds.
12 years ago, Obama of course said this:
“Under my plan, of a cap and trade plan, electricity prices will necessarily skyrocket.”
…
“Whether it’s coal fired plants, natural… (he started to say ‘natural gas’, but caught himself), these plants will have to retrofit their operations. That will cost money. And that will be passed on to consumers.”