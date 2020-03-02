Barf Challenge: Watch AOC Read the Entire Green New Deal Resolution

Humans being tortured using poetry read by a green alien. Source: Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (video clip here).

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Can you endure 20 minutes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez trying to look like she understands climate change, economics, manufacturing, farming and indigenous issues, without reaching for a sick bag or strong drink?

When the Green New Deal originally reached the senate, all the Republicans voted against, and Democrats voted “present”, allegedly in protest at Republicans forcing an early vote, but in my opinion more likely because they didn’t want to have to answer questions from their voters.

Occasio-Cortez seems to believe that the reason people oppose her brainchild is they don’t understand that if the GND is passed, everyone will have a guaranteed job, all native treaties will be honoured, everyone will have free healthcare and the nation will run on affordable 100% renewable energy.

