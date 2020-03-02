Barf Challenge: Watch AOC Read the Entire Green New Deal Resolution

/ 2 hours ago March 2, 2020
Vogon Poetry
Humans being tortured using poetry read by a green alien. Source: Hitch Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (video clip here).

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Can you endure 20 minutes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez trying to look like she understands climate change, economics, manufacturing, farming and indigenous issues, without reaching for a sick bag or strong drink?

When the Green New Deal originally reached the senate, all the Republicans voted against, and Democrats voted “present”, allegedly in protest at Republicans forcing an early vote, but in my opinion more likely because they didn’t want to have to answer questions from their voters.

Occasio-Cortez seems to believe that the reason people oppose her brainchild is they don’t understand that if the GND is passed, everyone will have a guaranteed job, all native treaties will be honoured, everyone will have free healthcare and the nation will run on affordable 100% renewable energy.

26 thoughts on “Barf Challenge: Watch AOC Read the Entire Green New Deal Resolution

  1. Eric, it’s almost dinner time on the east coast (right now it’s 5:32 Newfie time) and you’ve posted a barf challenge? How dare you?!!!

    Hopefully, I’m the first to link the barf-o-rama scene from the movie “Stand By Me”:

    Regards,
    Bob

    • Bob she’s the same indoctrinated entitled dimwit that said this ” “An entire generation, which is now becoming one of the largest electorates in America, came of age and never saw American prosperity.”

      …she can’t spell poverty

    • you know…..

      AOC, Warren, Sanders, Biden….all of them

      The democrat party has become the party of total loons

      • From an outside perspective, it looks like the democrats are just trying to be exactly like the republicans. After all, if loony behaviour got Trump elected, why not try the same technique. Copy-cats!

  3. I hope someone with a stronger stomach than mine will let us know if eliminating cows and airplanes is still in the raving lunatic scheme?

    Thanks!

  4. RE: Watch AOC Read the Entire Green New Deal Resolution
    Given an option, I’d rather shave my head with a cheese grater, while chewing on aluminum foil. It would be less painful….

  6. Actually, “Green NEW Deal” should be “OLD Green Deal”, as it was first promulgated by the Club of Rome cabal back in the ’70s.

    Mind you, it was cr@p then, and has now just festered for a further 50 years, so reeks even worse.

    • She certainly stumbled through it enough to make it seem like she didn’t read it prior and didn’t have a hand in writing it either

  8. AOC better work on her reelection effort. There ae a lot of people looking to win that job away from her.

    I didn’t bother listening to her. Everytime I listen to her, she never makes any sense, so I assume she won’t make any sense this time, either.

  9. I lasted two minutes! Most of the time it was spent marvelling at how well that young lady, whose name I forget, imitates AOC. Enough time spent on that, thanks all the same Eric. 🙁

  11. Occasio-Cortez seems to believe that the reason people oppose her brainchild is they don’t understand that if the GND is passed,

    She had a “brainchild”?
    Poor kid.
    (Are we 100% certain of just who was Greta’s Mom?)

  12. AOC is making it very difficult for her fellow Dimwits who are in not-so-secure Congressional districts to get re-elected this coming November

    Please continue Ms Ocasio-Cortez. And make sure Americans understand YOU are the face and core of today’s Democratic Party.

    • “Please continue Ms Ocasio-Cortez. And make sure Americans understand YOU are the face and core of today’s Democratic Party.”

      Not to mention the brains. And that ain’t saying much…

  14. I skipped to the last few minutes.
    Using Mann’s “The Cause” as an excuse for radical socialism hands down.
    (If it succeeds, maybe Sanders will let her serve him his drinks?)

  15. I listened to the whole thing. What’s not to like? I’m mildly surprised she didn’t promise a unicorn in every garage and pot in every bong.

  16. Finally! Something to help my chronic insomnia! I’d rather fry in a global apocalypse than have to listen this tedious c**p. I can’t believe this little lass actually takes herself seriously; she can’t even read her own nonsense. Did someone actually vote for her? I thought we had some useless politicians in Scotland; I just can’t believe that American democracy brought AOC!

  18. The district AOC won votes, reliably, Democrat so, if a glass of water had been put up as the Democrat candidate, it would have won the election. A glass of water would be an improvement over AOC.

    Cheers

    Max

  19. Okaaaay … 20+ minutes of nonsense .

    But it’s warmer inside than outside here …. so I listened to it .” 99% of coral reefs will die ! ”
    The sky is falling ! ( translation )

    A whole lot of impossible ” proposals ” based on nothing even close to reality .

    Keep on , you will ensure another four years of Trump .

    Maybe SNL will take pity on her ….
    😉

  20. I lasted all the way until the part where she said :Thank you to m…”, and I could take no more.

