Claim: A 2017 Ice Locked Arctic Research Vessel was Evidence Scientists are Unprepared for Global Warming

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to researchers Lauren Rickards and James E. M. Watson, scientific researchers are woefully unprepared for the climatic conditions they themselves have predicted.

Science Is Already Being Disrupted by Climate Change, And We’re Woefully Unprepared

CARLY CASSELLA 1 MAR 2020

The climate crisis poses an escalating threat to scientists everywhere and research of all kinds, scientists in Australia are now warning.

…

“Academics have analysed the climate change preparedness of almost every sector,” the authors write.

“Ironically, this does not include the research sector, about which very little is known when it comes to climate change, despite those involved having privileged access to climate change information.”

…

Still, perhaps the ultimate irony is when climate research is cancelled because of climate change. In 2017, for instance, a multi-year climate study had to be put on hold for a whole year due to extreme ice conditions on the water.

“Researchers are more accustomed to writing about climate change than adapting their work to it,” the authors acknowledge.

“But as climate change impacts on the research sector become more evident, rapid adaptation is needed.”

…