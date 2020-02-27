Reposted from The Cliff Mass Weather Blog
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Why Should the U.S. Be the Leader in Numerical Weather Prediction?
During the past several years, I have written a number of blogs bemoaning the third or fourth place status of U.S. numerical weather prediction, with suggestions on how we could regain leadership.
But I am often asked: why should we worry that the European Center is way ahead? Why don’t we simply acquire their forecasts and forget about the whole business?
Well, I believe there are powerful, compelling reasons why the U.S. should regain its status as the best in the world in operational numerical weather prediction. Let me give you a few:
1. There is no reason to expect that forecasts made by the European Center (ECMWF) and the UKMET office, the current world leaders, are the best that can be achieved. Properly using its huge resources, U.S. numerical weather prediction can be much better.
I am not saying this as a speculation. This is an area with which I have great familiarity–and there are a number of ways that we can improve upon the ECMWF and UKMET approaches, including not repeating a few of their mistakes or missed opportunities. We could produce far superior forecasts.
2. The U.S. has the largest weather research community in the world– no nation or groups of nations is even close. Thus, we have the scientific infrastructure and expertise to be the best.
The National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder
Numerical weather prediction also leans on expertise in computer sciences and access to advanced computer technologies. The U.S. is far ahead in these areas.
3. Many Nations And Companies Depend on U.S. Numerical Weather Prediction and Cannot Afford the ECMWF or UKMET Forecast Products. Same with U.S. universities.
The ECMWF and UKMET office charge big bucks for access to the forecast output. Like hundreds of thousands of dollars a year for private sectors firms wishing access. Many nations and companies cannot afford to pay the high fees. In contrast, U.S. agencies have a policy of making our model forecasts available at no charge-— greatly helping poorer countries, in what can considered a form of foreign aid. The free access also helps new weather start-ups and companies who can’t afford expensive European forecast products.
University research, such as at the University of Washington, depend on the free model grids from the National Weather Service for research and to develop next-generation local prediction systems. ECWMF grids…at 100,000 a year or more..are beyond our financial reach. Thus, the quality of U.S. academic research depends on the quality of NOAA/NWS models.
4. Only U.S. Numerical Weather Prediction Can Service All U.S. Needs
International centers, like the European Center, do global prediction, but they aren’t interested in running high-resolution and specialty weather prediction models over the U.S. Only U.S. weather entities (mainly NOAA/National Weather Service) will do that. We need to be the best for our own good.
Virtually all weather modeling centers are moving towards or using Unified Modeling Systems, in which the same forecasting model works on all scales. So if you are going to have the best model, it will serve both global and local uses.
5. U.S. Numerical Weather Prediction Research and Operation is Spending More Money Than Any Other Nation or Groups of Nation.
I mean spending five to ten times as much as the Europe or the UK. For that price we should be the best. Unfortunately, we are currently wasting huge amounts of resource with large number of redundant efforts. That needs to change. The U.S. taxpayer is already paying to be the best, they might as well get their money’s worth.
6. Global Weather and Climate Prediction are Converging
Global weather prediction and climate prediction are converging towards virtually identical modeling systems: coupled global atmosphere/ocean/crysphere (ice/snow)/land surface models. Furthermore, weather and climate systems are moving together to higher resolution. Such modeling systems are obviously most easily tested for weather and seasonal forecasts. So if the U.S. gives up leadership in the weather domain, it will inevitably do the same in the climate domain. Not good.
7. Operational Weather Prediction is a Key Testbed for Evaluating Physical Understanding of the Atmosphere.
The best way to test physical understanding of the atmosphere is to “stress test” the science by including it in operational models that are run several times each day. Thus, operational modeling can greatly foster science discovery and understanding. If the U.S. gives up global modeling to the ECMWF or others, we would inevitably weaken the scientific infrastructure of the nation.
The Bottom Line: The U.S. can and should be the leader in numerical weather prediction. Giving up such leadership inevitably leads to poorer forecasting for the nation, the undermining of the U.S. scientific infrastructure, and would be damaging to the private sector and lower-income nations dependent on U.S. forecast models.
11 thoughts on “Why Should the U.S. Be the Leader in Numerical Weather Prediction?”
But the UK’s Met office has a bigger, more powerful and more expensive (£1.2 billion) supercomputer
https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/corporate/2020/supercomputer-funding-2020
I remember, that some longtime weatherpredictions of the MET Office has been as wrong as possible.
Long-term weather prediction = climate. And you can’t predict climate….
So it’s all some sort of international p*ssing contest? Include me out.
I will trade you. Shut down the US government funded GCMs. And you can have all the weather predictions you want.
Here’s a link to the WMO obituary for Edward Norton Lorenz. So, that seems to make it official that accurate long term predictions are a fantasy.
Throwing a more powerful computer at the problem just produces more garbage faster. If modelers want bucks for a bigger supercomputer, it is contingent on them to PROVE that Lorenz was wrong. By that, I mean actually mathematically prove. Hand waving doesn’t count.
Cliff
“5. U.S. Numerical Weather Prediction Research and Operation is Spending More Money Than Any Other Nation or Groups of Nation. I mean spending five to ten times as much as the Europe or the UK. For that price we should be the best. Unfortunately, we are currently wasting huge amounts of resource with large number of redundant efforts. That needs to change. The U.S. taxpayer is already paying to be the best, they might as well get their money’s worth.”
Once this is addressed then talk about more TAXPAYER money!
Good Lord! What a self-centered article! Let us look at the points you make. I put a paraphrase of your position in quotes below:
1 – “Europe does not have the best that can be achieved. We could do better.” But we haven’t, have we? Our track record is poor. And, if money is short, it makes better sense to improve the best in the world rather than start again from a low capability.
2 – “We’re largest, so we could be best.” See the answer to 1) above.
3 – “Many people depend on what we give away free.” Looks like they are getting the service that they are paying for. But why is that a reason for improving the US forecasts? It looks as if there is a marketplace for low-quality free services and high-quality expensive services. If an improved service is going to cost more, who is going to pick up the bill? The US taxpayer?
4 – “Only the US will do specialist US prediction.” Not at all. Europe will do specialist US prediction, if you pay them. And I suspect that will be a cheaper option than expensively duplicating all of Europe’s work.
5 – “We are spending 5x-10x as much as Europe, and wasting most of it.” Pardon? We spend an order of magnitude more and produce worse forecasts? This sounds like an argument for shutting down the US exercise and moving in with Europe – not spending even more on something we do not seem to be good at. Why not work with the UK if they can do things better – we took the A-10 from them, for instance…
6 – “Weather prediction is becoming Climate prediction.” So? Weather prediction is worth money, and we already do it. Climate prediction may never be possible, and if it is it will be available for the world. Why should we have to do it on our own?
7 -“It will aid fundamental science.” But fundamental science is already freely available internationally. Volta and Faraday worked with electricity, Newton with forces; the US is quite capable of making use of their discoveries even though they were Italian and British. If a new field of knowledge is opened up, I am sure the US can absorb it quite easily.
This sounds more like a plea for ‘more research funds’ rather than a proposal for putting the US at the forefront of a new science. We already massively overspend compared to Europe, and we have less to show for it. I suggest that we cut the Met financing down to a maximum of twice the European levels and insist that it will be cut further unless the output improves.
Why Should the U.S. Be the Leader in Numerical Weather Prediction?
The people in charge don’t want that for the same reason they don’t want (& haven’t achieved for 40+ yrs) better/more refined estimates of transient & equilibrium climate sensitivity — they like the inflated results they have right now. Scientific obfuscation.
Why are we seeing a rapid decline in the number of quality weather ground stations around the world to monitor (or even prove?) the possible extinction of life on earth?
If we wanted to get to the truth, the surface globe (land and sea) would have been saturated by now with automated self-calibrating ground stations.
Climate Science seems to be completely at odds with all other scientific endeavors. Normal rigorous science involves gathering more and better data when studying systems (especially when studying complex systems over time).
The obvious answer would appear to be that the facts don’t matter in Climate Science. Hiding data and corrupting data and the failure to gather accurate data is all highly ANTI-Scientific…not merely Unscientific.
“2. The U.S. has the largest weather research community in the world.” A climate research community, maybe.
The “community” is not serious. I believe – please prove me wrong – that models do use a latitude-longitude grid, not only highly inhomogenous, but with singularities at poles. A serious research would start with defining a well-behaved grid, maybe based on an icosahedron. The grid should be adopted by all “researchers”.