Report: Green New Deal Will Impose A $75,000 Per Year Cost On Swing-State Households

Chris White Tech Reporter
February 26, 2020 5:42 PM ET
Americans in nearly a dozen swing states could expect to spend roughly $75,000 per year if the Green New Deal is ever implemented, according to a report Wednesday from a conservative nonprofit group.
The Green New Deal would cost households an average of between $74,287 and $76,683 in Colorado, Michigan and Pennsylvania, among others, a report from the Competitive Enterprise Institute noted. CEI worked with Power the Future and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on the report.
“Right now, our booming national economy and record low unemployment rate is driven by abundant, domestic, reliable, and inexpensive energy produced by millions of men and women across the country,” Daniel Turner, executive director of Power the Future, said in a statement.
He added: “Any policy that proposes to reverse this success is a threat to jobs, to rural communities, to national security, and to the very prosperity that Americans are experiencing.”
Power the Future is a 501(c)4 group that was founded to promote and defend people who work in the energy industry.
CEI president Kent Lassman made a similar argument.
“Our analysis shows that, if implemented, the Green New Deal would cost for American households at least tens of thousands of dollars annually on a permanent basis,” Lassman said.
“Perhaps that’s why exactly zero Senate Democrats, including the resolution’s 12 co-sponsors, voted for the Green New Deal when they had the chance,” he concluded.
The Washington, D.C.-based think tank’s report builds on a study the group produced in July 2019 showing Americans would incur massive expenses if the Green New Deal passes.
The authors incorporated the costs of electricity production within the first year after Green New Deal’s implementation and the costs of a one-time upgrade to buildings and vehicles. They also determined how the plan’s mandate would increase the cost of logistics in a modern American economy.
CEI said the costs could be much higher due to the vague, overarching nature of the Green New Deal, not to mention other variables that could pop up in an economy run exclusively on green energy.
Other reports have made similar findings. The Green New Deal could cost up to $93 trillion over 10 years, a report from right-leaning group American Action Forum (AAF) noted in 2019.
All told, that amounts to $36,100 to $65,300 per American household per year to meet the lofty proposal’s goals, AAF reported in February 2019. The plan initially intended on producing widespread high-speed rail, guaranteed jobs, universal health care and refurbishing every building in the country.
Republicans in the Senate torpedoed the Ocasio-Cortez’s legislation in March 2019 as Democrats called the vote a dog-and-pony show. The GOP defeated the proposal 57-0; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the bill a socialistic ploy designed to kill the economy.
Still, Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts are still on board with the idea. (RELATED: Flashback: Bernie Sanders Says His Green New Deal Can Make Electricity ‘Virtually Free’ By 2035 — But There’s A Catch)
Sanders revealed his own Green New Deal in August 2019, promising everything from “virtually free” electricity and a “hunger-free” transition to green energy from fossil fuels. The democratic socialist’s nearly 14,000-page memo also lays out how he will deal with a variety of social justice issues.
12 thoughts on “Report: Green New Deal Will Impose A $75,000 Per Year Cost On Swing-State Households”
If people really understood the GND and absence of fossil fuels they would realize it’s a suicide watch that fails.
A large majority of the total Green New Deal cost estimate is for social programs unrelated to CO2 emissions.
The rest of the cost estimate is forCO2 related proposals not feasible in 10 years, or 20 years.
Even if feasible in 10 years, the effect on GLOBAL CO2 emissions would be so small that they would keep rising, thanks to China, India and the rest of Asia.
The Green New Ordeal:
Tear down a reliable electricity generation system, and replace it with expensive, unreliable sources of electricity — only a ding-bat, or a leftist (I repeat myself), would want that !
More proof leftards can’t do math.
It’s not so much that the can’t do math, it’s that they have an unshakable belief that rich people have so much money that taxing the rich more can pay for everything they have ever wanted.
No, they can’t do math…
The U.S. Census Bureau reported in September 2017 that real median household income was $59,039 in 2016, exceeding any previous year.
It is a mental disorder.
Virtually free electricity is so stupid as to be unimaginable.
Even if a magic wand were waved to make this happen, the secondary effects are almost certainly going to be bad.
For example: using electricity for heating.
What about light pollution? Everyone could have a humonguous Christmas light display, all year round.
Let’s not forget that Warren claims the Green New Deal “doesn’t go far enough.”
It doesn’t look like this incorporates the fracking ban Warren said she’d institute with an executive order on day 1.
That “doesn’t go far enough” might be the estimated 75,000,000 jobs lost when the “deal” is implemented!
It will be extremely difficult to come up with $75,000 per household per year if you’re one of the 75 million who have lost gainful employment!!
Such a “deal”!!
In the mind of your average socialist, there is no problem so big that more government and more taxes on other people can’t solve.
And it still won’t be enough. It’s like feeding the crocodiles in the hope that they won’t eat you.
Oregon is currently trying to get head of the eco-fascist tide and start screwing us over early with a Cap and Trade bill – currently, the state republicans are again boycotting this short-session where some real slime by the name of Tina Kotek, Peter Courtney, and of course governor-by-corruption, Kate Brown, are trying to force this through without a vote, and then make sure citizens can’t recall the legislation.
Funny that they declare an emergency and then push a plan that does exactly Jack-S*** for the climate, but it sure does line their pockets.
If the Green New Deal cost $93 trillion over 10 years, that’s about $29,000 per PERSON (not household) per year. Since the median family income is about $63,000 per year (meaning that half of American families make less than that), about half of American families consisting of a married couple with no children would be bankrupted by the taxes required to support the Green New Deal.
Democrats to middle-class America: We’re gonna save the planet by making the weather a fraction of a degree cooler, but no eating allowed!!!
If it was expressed in those terms, how many Americans would vote for the Green New Deal?
But Shhhhh! Don’t let those deplorable rubes figure that out!