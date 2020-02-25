Blockbuster news from China about COVID-19

Reposted from the Fabius Maximus Blog
By Larry Kummer, Editor / 25 February 2020
Summary: Epidemics are like wars in that truth is the first casualty. I see comment threads in which misinformation makes most readers know less than when they started. Meanwhile, this blockbuster good news from China is lost amidst the chaff.
First, a status report
From WHO’s February 24 situation report.
Outside China, there are 29 nations infected (1 new, 6 since Feb 3). There are 1,374 cases (261 new, 1,221 since February 3). This does not include the 695 infected and then quarantined on the Diamond Princess.
Blockbuster news from China
Here are excerpts from remarks by Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of WHO, at the February 24 media briefing. This is important news – contradicting guesses by the doomsters.
“We’re encouraged by the continued decline in cases in China.. …They found that the epidemic peaked and plateaued between the 23rd of January and the 2nd of February, and has been declining steadily since then.
That is good news, and not just for China. With no preparation and relatively primitive public health networks (compared to those of developed nations), the epidemic stabilized in roughly four weeks – probably due to China’s fast and large quarantines. That is good news, because other nations are relying on quarantines to contain the infection.
Also, this suggests that the doomsters’ predictions that the epidemic would prove uncontrollable in China – sweepting through to its four corners – are wrong. China’s 77 thousand cases sounds like a large number, but it is a small fraction of China’s 1.4 billion people. That is true even if the true number infected is twice as large, or even (implausibly) five times as large.
“They found that the fatality rate is between 2% and 4% in Wuhan, and 0.7% outside Wuhan.”
The fatality rate in the developed nations will certainly be lower than that in China outside Wuhan (medical facilities in Wuhan are overwhelmed), although the estimate of a 0.7% fatality rate might be wrong. Original estimates were over 2% (e.g., here). If proven correct, this is great news.
“They found that for people with mild disease, recovery time is about two weeks, while people with severe or critical disease recover within three to six weeks.”
That is also important news, as the length of time required for treatment of critical cases determines how quickly an epidemic overloads the hospital facilities of a region.
The Director gives the bottom line about the status of the epidemic: it is not a pandemic, yet.
“The sudden increases of cases in Italy, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Korea are deeply concerning. There’s a lot of speculation about whether these increases mean that this epidemic has now become a pandemic. We understand why people ask that question.
“WHO has already declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern – our highest level of alarm – {on January 30} when there were less than 100 cases outside China, and 8 cases of human-to-human transmission.
“Our decision about whether to use the word “pandemic” to describe an epidemic is based on an ongoing assessment of the geographical spread of the virus, the severity of disease it causes and the impact it has on the whole of society.
“For the moment, we are not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus, and we are not witnessing large-scale severe disease or death. Does this virus have pandemic potential? Absolutely, it has. Are we there yet? From our assessment, not yet.”
See the WHO website for details about the meaning of “pandemic” (here and here).
The doomsters spread panic
The doomsters are multiplying faster than those infected with the diesase, spreading misinformation. They use graphs showing rapid growth in the small numbers of infected to make this seem like a major pandemic outside China. It’s not, at least yet.
They make bold statements about COVID-19 not justified by currrent research, especially comparing it to the flu. Most importantly, they assume developed nations will have the same rates of spread & mortality as China – despite our vastly better medical infrastructure.
Making this much worse is the same dynamic seen in the climate change debate: experts seeking their 15 minutes of fame by making statements (often quite wild) that are outside of the consensus, without mentioning that. In the early stages of the epidemic, there was pushback to this by other experts. Now, as in climate science, the pushback has stopped – encouaging more experts to fuel the hysteria for their own gain.
What next?
Epidemics are like wars in another respect: their outcomes are difficult to predict. But whatever happens, this is – as I said on January 25 – a historical milestone. The combination of global organization and high tech has allowed preparations during the past 54 days of an unprecedented speed and scale. Without these, by now we might be in the midst of a devastating global pandemic. This is progress.
But whatever happens, this is – as I said on January 25 – a historical milestone. The combination of global organization and high tech has allowed preparations during the past 54 days of an unprecedented speed and scale. Without these, by now we might be in the midst of a devastating global pandemic. This is progress.
It’s easy to follow the coronavirus story
The World Health Organization provides daily information, from highly technical information to news for the general public.
- There is their daily situation report, with detailed numbers.
- The Director-General of WHO gives frequent briefings, which are quite insightful.
- Their daily press briefings have more information. An audio goes up quickly afterwards. A transcript is posted the next day.
248 thoughts on “Blockbuster news from China about COVID-19”
China, being essentially a dictatorship, is not going to tell the truth. Hopefully it is on the decline, but let’s wait and see…
In end of December, 8 Doctors warned of the a new virus with pneumonia beginning to spread. By Chairman Xi / Communist Party Policies, the police hauled r 34-year-old Dr Li Wenliang and the others in, accused them of spreading Rumors, and forced them to recant. Dr. Li and several more of those doctors have now died. More than 3000 health workers came down with the coronavirus for lack of warning and lack of protection.
Though warned, in early December, the CPI refused to quarantine before the January Lunar New Year major travel. That rapidly spread the coronavirus. <a href=https://globalvoices.org/2020/02/11/public-outcry-over-wuhan-coronavirus-leads-to-blame-game-in-china/.Public announcement only occurred about January 26th, AFTER receiving high level permission to do so. That forced massive draconian action to stop the rapid spread.
Far better to act rapidly and be blamed for alarmism than to delay action and find it worse than hoped for.
See: Public announcement only occurred about January 26th
See Coronavirus COVID-19 Map & Global Cases by Johns Hopkins Univ.
“Far better to act rapidly and be blamed for alarmism than to delay action and find it worse than hoped for.”
That’s what the climate alarmists say. Oh dear, what are we seeing here?!
We’re seeing that life is complicated and simple rules are bogus. Of course, the simple rule I just stated …
There is a Daoist story that covers the situation.
Life is often/usually complicated. I think I can get away with that.
That’s what I hear climate alarmists say on twitter all the time – “It’s complicated”
Nonsense David. I guess you believe what you want to believe, because why would you believe the story you just wrote? I have zero confidence that is correct. Zero.
Interesting…
Zero confidence and zero proof in your disbelief, or why you have disbelief, or why others should disbelieve.
Unfortunately, David accurately stated the current state and issues.
Then again, you probably think the CDC is wrong also:
Fabius is neither a trustworthy nor medically qualified source. If he wants to believe everything China says, that’s his problem.
China is actively censoring citizen attempts to post COVID-19 information on the internet. Absolute censoring implies China is hiding the actual facts. Nor is WHO trustworthy as a source.
Iran has been dismissive of COVID-19 with minimal controls.
How bad is it? Pakistan stopped eight Iranians from entering Pakistan because they displayed COVID-19 symptoms.
Meaning, alleged COVID-19 infected numbers for Iran are far understated.
South Korea recently showed massive increases in COVID-19 infections.
As did Italy.
Every 2nd and third with exposure to COVID-19 is dangerous, to themselves and to everyone else. First world countries will be hard pressed to control incoming COVID-19 exposure.
You believe as you will, holly.
COVID-19 has all of the earmarks to be a pandemic.
Alleged graphics for COVID-19 show three illness categories:
Infected: those believed to be infected, most of these are symptom diagnosed, not tested.
Deaths: those deaths that reporting countries are willing to acknowledge.
Recovered: those patients that reporting countries are happy to report as ‘recovered’.
If a COVID-19 patient is not reported as ‘recovered’ or ‘deaths’; they are still sick!! Not a good thing for a disease that is deadliest during disease later stages.
Most graphics show a percentage of total infected. That is a false number. Percentages should be of patients who are no longer infected, i.e. recovered totally or died.
Number of deaths divided by the total of recovered plus deaths equals a truer picture of COVID-19.
COVID-19 patients in ICUs frequently fail to survive.
ICUs are small departments in any hospital. When patients are too numerous for ICU care, they end up elsewhere with lower care standards.
Even in America.
One reason South Korea has had such a large uptick in cases is that they started testing large numbers of people who have no symptoms.
They have now decided to test everyone.
What this shows is that the disease is already far more widespread than generally believed in many places, and that many people have few or very mild symptoms, like a mild cold our cough.
I am looking for a link to that report but I did not read it, I heard it on air from some health official on CNBC today…was too busy trading to pay attention to who said it.
But It sounds like a plausible reason why that place has so many new cases…they have an excellent health system and just decided to test as many as they could.
Note that in every case that people have been tested, many were found to be positive despite the fact they had no symptoms.
One thing is for sure…this is gonna serious f**k up the economies of every country in the world.
Mr. Mcginley
Tragically, you are 100% correct.
As of 1700, Feb 25 (local time), the South Korean government has tested just under 40,000 people.
Likewise, the Italians HAD been vigorously testing their population (hence the high # there), but reports are indicating a rapid depletion of test kits and follow on testing.
For ANYONE unable to grasp the magnitude of what is unfolding, shame on you.
Shame.
One of the (several) regions of extreme concern (at this moment, anyway) is Iran.
The ridiculously low number of reported cases in NO WAY correlates to the reported number of infected Iranians showing up all over the Middle East.
One should be really silly to trust the China figures.
It is the healing force of the communist party.
Zhejiang province: 1205 infected, just 1 dead
Jiangsu: 631 infected, 0 dead.
Apparently they found the holy Graal.
Alex, don’t yell at me, just playing red herring. Have you been to China? I have, about 20 times between 2010 and 2012. I’ve been to the far north west, bordering on Kazakhstan, and as far as the south east border with Vietnam. It is a very capitalistic communist country. Anyone can get a business license in China. (But much easier for locals.) Yes, they have internet firewalls (CNN is blocked as well as other ironically leftist sites.) I wish our government would block CNN in Canada as well. Singapore has even more stringent internet filtering, and it’s not a communist state. People are generally pretty well informed in China, but no, it is not a democracy. That said, I don’t know why China is usually referred to as a “developing nation”. It’s the second largest economy in the world, and seems pretty developed to me. One issue I have with democracy is that MSM and social media get people like Trudeau and others elected. (Put other examples here.) Sign me up for the “Benevolent Dictator” Job. Voting rights should not be given to people that can’t pass a qualification exam. Example questions could be:
1.) Do you believe our country can be powered reliably by unicorn farts?
2.) Are tax dollars limitless resources that appear by magic?
3.) Is Greta Thunberg an inspiration to you?
4.) Have you now, or have you ever been exposed to Skeptical Science or Michael Mann?
5.) Will you vote for Bernie Sanders in the next election?
Of course the exam would be longer, but clearly there is a large percentage of our democratic citizens (in a lot of our countries) that would answer yes to most of these facetious questions.
What use is “Free Speech” if you only have the option of speaking your mind on Internet blogs, with no chance to present on MSM? Most of our politicians just want to get elected. They know people will swallow almost everything that’s fed to them, and they weather vane with popular fads like the “Climate Crisis”. None of them have a plan in place for the future if they win, and if they actually did have a real plan, they probably wouldn’t try to use it to get elected. (Because it would have to make sense, and that’s not important during the race to an election.)
There should be regulations in place that do not allow broadcasters to repeat blatant lies with no opportunity for rebuttal. Sigh. Good luck with that, right?
Allegations, insinuations and ad hominems ruin your comment.
Few skeptics believe China is a developing nation. That is alarmist trope.
Nor have you stated the current situation in China.
Alex’s statement looks to be accurate.
2020 is not 2012!
Give him a break…he got this part right:
“Voting rights should not be given to people that can’t pass a qualification exam. Example questions could be:
1.) Do you believe our country can be powered reliably by unicorn farts?
2.) Are tax dollars limitless resources that appear by magic?
3.) Is Greta Thunberg an inspiration to you?
4.) Have you now, or have you ever been exposed to Skeptical Science or Michael Mann?
5.) Will you vote for Bernie Sanders in the next election?”
He sounds OK to me.
Alas, that comment also applies to Western democracies nowadays….
False equivalency.
As in …
“How dare you point out the fecal matter floating by in the sewer water I’m washing dishes in. Don’t think I didn’t notice the water spots on the glassware in your western McMansion.”
Whataboutism is the favorite tool of the Wumao. Don’t be like the wumao.
And since China is still led by communist power (the CCP), we ought to trust Dr Tedros because he was the third highest ranking member of Ethiopias Marxist Leninist government? Who covered up for cholera outbreaks THREE TIMES because it would reflect badly on them? And who wanted to make Zimbabwe’s Marxist leader Robert Mugabe a UN “Goodwill” Ambassador? So Tedros heaps praise on China’s present emergency actions? And the UNs WHO is a cesspool of corruption that I need to not only trust bu generously “fund” with my taxes?
Color me skeptical and label Larry gullible in his easy praise for WHO! “…because…SCIENCE?” – insert Dr Evil’s sneer “riiiight” here.
“… President Trump proposed cutting funding to the World Health Organization by 53% and to the Pan American Health Organization by 75%…”
Good. These international organizations are completely useless and worthless. They are staffed with international bureaucrats and do nothing but drain money from participating countries, money that would be better spent on hospitals, medicines, and medical professionals wherever they are needed, and it should be up to us, not up to some international bureaucracy, to decide where the need is most urgent.
Yes, just like the WMO, IPCC, etc etc etc, these UN spawn are all unaccountable POLITICAL assemblies, infested with unelected operatives whose first and only priority is career advancement, influence, peer recognition, remuneration and perks.
And whenever anything goes pear-shaped (which is often), they were “only following orders”.
Just imagine the Carbon Footprint we could save by eliminating these organisations.
Stuff the “carbon” footprint.
What about the gynormous $$$$$$$$ footprint taxpayers would save.
WHO is the UN. We should cut all of its funding.
Actually, Covid 19 is creating shortages throughout the medical field. This illustrates vulnerability of production and distribution systems in America vindicating Trump’s America first policies.
RE: “But as usual, Trump wants to reduce our defenses to anything other than war.”
This over-the top irrationality provides a perfect example of why I am inclined more and more to just ‘tune out’ Larry Kummer.
I also, was disgusted with that comment about President Trump J Mac. As far as I can see, and I pay very close attention to what President Trump says and does, not what the MSM SAYS he says and does, President Trump has not yet been wrong on a single issue.
wow, not ever?
re: “wow, not ever?”
Tactics to divert your ‘enemies’ attention and ‘hostile fire’ (sometimes even getting them to address points they would otherwise NEVER address!) are not “wrong”, they are tactics.
Exactly, a pointless rip at Trump which red-flags the article & author. As other commenters have pointed out, Trump’s cuts are about combatting corruption.
It is at that point, the demonstration of TDS Syndrome, that I stopped reading the article.
I seem also to remember that the WHO at first was very happy for international travel to continue; now we see outbreaks of the virus all over the place.
I started just skimming the article when he riduculed anyone who didn’t accept the official Chinese numbers without question. When he went out of his way to take a swipe at Trump I gave up completely.
It really is sad when politics takes precedence over the facts.
Agreed! Annie and MarkW.
I saw an interesting segment on the Tucker Carlson show just now about the head guy at the WHO.
It seems he is a closet communist back in Ethiopia and he wanted to appoint Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s former dictator as the WHO “Goodwill” ambassador.
And he wants to turn the WHO into the global supplier of healthcare for the world. Just what we need: More corrupt bureaucracy.
According to the guest, the WHO is totally corrupt and President Trump *should* be cutting their funding. Which is probably why he is cutting the funding.
You can probably catch a replay of Tucker’s show later tonight.
Larry does have a habit of assuming that all spending by the government (except for actual defense) is good and always results in the effects intended by the politicians.
He used to try and portray himself as being middle of the road politically.
Agreed, though he should just realize they don’t need to spend any money they just need pass laws to achieve the desired result. Nancy Pelosi could end the problem tomorrow just outlaw the Corona virus, problem solved.
Bingo J Mac!
+1, J Mac. It’s become increasingly obvious to me too.
And does he title himself as the editor of his own website?
Interesting that the author managed to insert a bit of TDS and even made the master disengager (relatively speaking) sound like a war monger. The WHO has served as a mouthpiece and number gatherer , its not clear how this event confirms they need a vast budget or if so why that has to come mostly from the US. The UN seems quite aligned with AGW, you believe or not. Over many decades now I have come to realise it is not a force for good, at least for the good of the average person.
I totally distrust the WHO and other UN organisations.
Annie
The mistrust towards the WHO is not only, sadly, understandable, the individuals who still give those jokers any credibility are, themselves, unworthy of any serious consideration.
100% agree Gus!
Isn’t Trump cutting the US contribution to world health organisations as this is a drain on the US?
He may consider these organisations are of great worth and usefulness but does not wish the burden of their costs to be heavily biassed to the US.
What percentage of medical advancement and innovation come from the US verses all the great achievements made by international groups like the UN and WHO? Larry’s statement is just stupid, rarely do international organizations acheive anything other than advance the political agenda of the international socialist movement, and the few times that it does the US always is the one actual doing to work anyway. The single best thing Trump can do for the rest of the world is pull the resources waisted in these organizations and bring it back to the US, at least until the political corruption is removed from these organizations.
Gus, so right. The US gives HALF the budget to the World Health Organization, so why? We pay approx. 2.4 billion to an organization with only 4.4 billion in total income. There is something wrong with this picture.
Only the House can provide or withdraw funding. Quite stupid to blame Trump for that.
Reliance upon data streaming sources from a controlled environment political entity such as PRC is fraught with difficulty. Add a sycophantic global organization like the WHO trying to submit to PRC’s every whim adds fuel to the disbelieve fire.
if the facts prove your hypothesis, bravo. I choose to wait and prepare.
Oh, let’s try to leave politics out of a scientific discussion. Unless Maximus was in the room, I cannot believe his presidential utterances. we should all just chill and prepare. hope for the best. prepare for something less.
Capz. Pleaze use capz. I beg of you … then I promize not to uze ‘z’ in place of ‘s’.
“But as usual, Trump wants to reduce our defenses to anything other than war.”
Wow Larry, way to advertise your Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). TDS seems to spread faster than COVID-19.
Trump is the least War Mongering President the US has had in a very long time (yes, even less than Obama). It was just announced that he is seeking increased funding for the CDC to prepare for any outbreaks of COVID-19 in the US. Open your mind, and you may see that Trump isn’t the evil the MSM tells you he is.
Jeff, the only cure for TDS is logic and reason. Unfortunately those are the very things that TDS sufferers seem immune to.
TDS is the only pandemic I’ve seen in my lifetime, and I remember Ike!
Sadly, I’m not sure there is a cure!
On second thought, Global Warming might be a prior pandemic, and for the same reason!
I find it rather comical that some complain about bringing politics into the discussion when it is obvious that the current strain of Global Warming is half politics, half religion, and practically zero science!
Just look at Greta Thunberg!
We might find that Global Warming was manufactured in some geo-weapons laboratory sponsored by the UN, or the Rothschilds, or some such– the real provenance is difficult to determine!
But let’s face it–this Global Warming pandemic has done more to destroy humans than perhaps the flu outbreak of 1917, in which I lost several ancestors!
And the worst part is that it has been weaponized and deployed on purpose, without a doubt!
Next pandemic exclamation points will be strictly rationed …
Yeah!
and caps!
!
🙂
100% John
Opinions are like arseholes.
Everybody is one.
And they all stink.
Some folks seem to have more than one, and others are just chock full of them.
Jeff….it’s more like global warming than ever Larry realizes…and he just proved it
Good news, they need to stop letting people travel though from infected areas, as a Italian doctor went to Tenerife today, and he is infected, and now the hotel is on lock down… Chinese builders in Iran infected others, and they are saying the same thing about italy… Until it is controlled with vaccines only then should chinese nationals be allowed to travel.
The Italian doctor had been in the hotel for 6 days,not a new arrival, he came from the area of Italy that has been hardest hit. Don’t forget that there was a recent pilgrimage to Medina with thousands of people from around the world present, including from the far east.
Let’s hope that the news that the infection rate has plateaued is correct. One thing that still appears to be correct is that the death rate for corona virus is between 2% and 3%. It appears that SARs and MERs were around a 10% death rate. The only issue that is alarming with corona virus is that it is contagious before symptoms appear in an infected person.
Someone should let Mr. Market in on the good news.
Currently down another 2.8% and counting…
While the human side sounds optimistic, the global economy is still not recovering.
This may unravel the trillions in derivatives which could cause a huge economic meltdown.
Let’s hope that the reinfection rate is a minor problem as people get back to work.
The market is worried about the effect on international trade that all the lockdowns are having.
From the article: “The 2019-nCoV virus”
How many names does this virus have?
Only one official name, COVID-19, as of Feb 12th, see https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports/
I still call it the Wuhan coronavirus.
That is the name of the disease, short for coronavirus disease 2019.
The virus is called SARS-CoV-2.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html
Ok, we have “The 2019-nCoV virus”; and SARS-CoV-2; and COVID-19.
I have learned that COVID-19 is the name of the disease that the SARS-CoV-2 virus causes (thanks to you Nicholas), but now we have “The 2019-nCoV virus” entering the discussion, so what is this, the name of the virus or the name of the disease?
I heard the head nurse today at a Nebraska facility where they are housing COVID-19 patients, and she called it “the COVID-19 “virus”!
There seems to be a lot of confusion out there and it’s not on my part this time. :).
Here’s a direct link to the reports:
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports/
How about just posting the link in the future rather than Larry’s hard sell.
+10
They say they have done a full report on their recent visit to China – anyone know where that is?
I second the motion.
I don’t believe a word Larry wrote – at least not yet!
This is a good site for statistics, with links to WHO documentation.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
I dislike the use of strawman arguments … the biggest fear has not been whether or not the Coronavirus would spread to the four corners of China … the biggest fear has always been its getting loose in populations with little or no real medical care. While Africa is often presented as such a population, I’d submit that much of the Middle East fits as well … and it appears that the contagion has reached there. Given that Iran does not believe in quarantine as an option, can it be contained?
Also, given that the Coronavirus is prone to frequent mutations, having an endemic population is very scary for the rest of the world. Vaccines are a year or more away. Even if a perfect vaccine for the present strain were created, would it work for future mutant versions?
You seem to be ignoring these and other issues.
Iran is reporting 12 deaths and about 60 cases. Either the cases are a lot higher or the death rate is hugely higher than elsewhere reported. Most likely the first.
And as you say they are not doing quarantine, and they are having large scale pilgrimages to the holy city. Guaranteed way of spreading it all through the Middle East.
As the Papal Nuncio said at the sack of Beziers, ‘slay all, the Lord will know his own’. Religious madness has no national or ethnic boundaries. Like Covid.
Italy is now 11 / 320 – it’s only South Korea casualties 10 / 970 that brings the numbers down outside China. Why?
Jørgen F. “t’s only South Korea casualties 10 / 970 that brings the numbers down outside China. Why?”
South Korea very recently got a lot of new cases. It takes time to develop critical cases. The number of deaths will rise, I am afraid. Today’s rise in South Korea was 3 more deaths.
Iran is lying through their teeth…
BREAKING: Iran’s deputy health minister tests positive for coronavirus; he had previously looked unwell during a press conference
film > https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1232276183305400320
..and it just keeps getting better
Seems that the deputy health minister…also gave it to the guy standing next to him
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/matthewchampion/coronavirus-iran-deputy-health-minister?bftwnews#4ldqpgc
Is that Irony, Irany?
Inshallah they will say.
Michel: or Iran is lying. They are looking for sympathy and any kind of relief they can get while under punitive sanctions.
michel, both are possible. First off, only portions of Iran qualify as first world, most of it is still second and third world. So health care there is less than you will find in many other countries currently battling this virus.
Secondly, while not as closed as China, Iran is also a tightly controlled country, so the “official” numbers must be taken with a grain of salt.
Michel
The mere fact that a number of the infected showing up in various Middle east countries are actually Iranians shows that the spread in Iran is FAR higher than “official” reports.
It’s popping up all over the world…even in people that have had no traceable exposure
why wouldn’t it pop up in Africa?….I would be surprised if it is no already there
There are surely indications that the virus arrived. See:
https://borkena.com/2020/02/07/ethiopia-to-quarantine-all-passengers-from-wuhan-china/
February 7, 2020
“Dr. Eba Abate, director of the institute, said the emergency response coordination center in the institute had received information about 29 people that are believed to have the virus.
Fourteen of them were quarantined as they had symptoms of the virus. Eleven samples were sent to South Africa for a laboratory test, and eight of them are reported negative.
Test results of three cases are not yet received, according to Dr, Eba Abate.
Five of the cases are Ethiopians, while the remaining three are Chinese- according to a report by Fana Broadcasting Corporate. It is unclear why samples from eleven people were sent while those who were quarantined were 14 in total.”
why didn’t they send 14?….because they only had 11 kits
I find it strange that it has not yet been confirmed in Mexico.
No cases reported in any country south of the US, not in Mexico, Central America, South America, Caribbean…only one country in Africa is officially reported cases, that being Egypt.
None in Ireland, New Zealand, New Guinea, Eastern Europe…
Here is the map.
I suspect it is not up to datye, as it appears Switzerland is not highlighted and I think I read on CNBC they have at least one case.
Probably Austria as well.
But it is only a matter of time.
No doubt some countries have it and have not reported, are not aware, do not have it but soon will, etc.
At a certain point, given the number of people travelling hither and yon every day, it will be everywhere…just a matter of time once it escapes containment.
And that is once they can no longer track down the source of each case and quarantine all contacts.
It was probably too late by the time anyone knew anything about it at the end of December, early January.
Wuhan is simply too busy and crowded of a place, and it was spreading for a month minimum and probably twice that long or more.
I was surprised to learn every day at the beginning how many people in so many countries had just gotten back from Wuhan. I do not recall ever being aware of any such place prior to this.
Oh, the map:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/locations-confirmed-cases.html
Regarding that map.
Is Alaska and Hawaii no longer considered part of the US?
Didn’t I hear about a case in Hawaii a few weeks ago?
Oh, I thought that was dust on my screen.
Like I said…it does not appear to be up to date.
I would look at it as a minimum sort of map.
I think Bhutan reported six cases – in people coming from Iran. That’s huge compared to the reported cases in Iran. Either it’s a closely knit family group or Iran has a lot more cases than they realize.
Does this seem plausible?
The chinese keep changing the way they measure infections, and how can you know how many people are infected with 100’s millions forcibly quarantined in their apartments?
The markets don’t seem convinced.
+20
Your rant about cutting funding to WHO and the Pan-American Health Organization would be more convincing if your articles detailed what (aside from providing information to the public) the WHO is actually doing in the crisis and how much that actually costs — and had mentioned the “Pan-American Health Organization” at all. The idea that a bureaucracy’s budget can never be reduced has created massive governmental debt. If, as you seem to believe likely, WHO is eventually proved to have acted wisely and usefully in this crisis it will prove neither that they would be less effective in this role with a smaller budget, nor that the budget of this *international* organization is not drawing too much from the United States instead of other countries.
Money spent on the WHO may well be better-spent than money wasted on climate change mitigation; it at least has the potential to do something helpful. But the obvious problem with Trump’s budget is that it spends far more money than we actually have.
There are unconfirmed reports that Chinese researchers have managed to activate body’s immunity system to ‘neutralise’ COVID-19.
There have been several reports like that from China, they appear designed to reassure the population.
Yes, but not large scale practical. They are using plasma infusions from recovered patients, which by definition have developed Covid-19 antibodies. Problem is not enough recovered patients.
I’m pretty sure a healthy body knows quite well how to activate immunity. I think what we’re seeing in China is the result of endemic sub-optimal health for various reasons.
As well as iatrogenic damage to patients health from toxic treatments
What we see in China data is men are more much likely (something like 2 to 1) than women to be in the 20% of progressing to pneumonia.
Some point to fact that this COVID-19 gender difference tracks with the higher smoking rates in Chinese men than women.
But alternative we also know from decades of HIV studies that women have a higher/stronger Type 1 interferon response to most viral infections. This is believed to be why untreated chronic HIV infection and destruction of CD4 T-cells tends to progress more rapidly in women than men. But in the case of an acutely infecting virus like COVID-19, the earlier, stronger type 1 interferon response may lessen the likelihood of progressing to the pneumonia stage with severe lung pathology and mortality.
I’d like to investigate a scientific hypothesis. What if a Chinese man were to put on women’s panties, bra and a dress. Would his likelihood to come down with the pneumonia drop?
I think I’ve found the man onsite to run your trial. He’ll need your updated protocol, though.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1229082069403340800
Only if he joins the women’s wrestling team at his high school.
https://www.elitereaders.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/transgender-wrestler-featured-1.jpg
I view information from the WHO with moderate skepticism. They get a fair amount of money from the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) and China has put a lot of money into Ethiopia, where Tedros Adhanom is from.
Read (I can’t) https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-world-health-organization-draws-flak-for-coronavirus-response-11581525207
Watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G5VGPYtbTk8 , but with adequate skepticism too. (Watch some of their other coronavirus reports too!)
Above all, don’t believe any numbers from China, I view their data with extreme skepticism.
Where are you getting your numbers, Ric? As far as I know, all the numbers between November and late January were generated from Chinese sources. That includes the WHO’s and CDC’s numbers, which also came from the official reports out of China.
Now, or since mid-January, the occurrence of the virus in other countries can be monitored. I don’t see anything to suggest that the virus’s infectiousness or deadliness are any worse than the Chinese have been reporting. Not surprising, death tolls in other countries are less than China reports:
Cases / Deaths / Mortality
China: 77,666 / 2664 / 3%
S. Korea: 977 / 11/ 1%
Italy: 323 / 11 / 3%
Diamond Princess: 961 / 4 / .5%
Japan: 161 / 1 / .6%
Iran: 95 / 15 / 15%
Hong Kong: 85 / 2 / 2%
I don’t know how “We’re encouraged by the continued decline in cases in China…” qualifies for another “Blockbuster headline” by Mr. Kummer, but for whatever reasons, even banal Coronavirus news seems to command our attentions. Breathless financial reporters explaining the Coronavirus’s infection of the markets last night on News Hour.
The only numbers I bother to look at are those from the Johns Hopkins aggregate at https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
Anecdotal and slightly better data and commentary on China’s numbers dissuaded me from saving things in a database. I don’t know if recent data is better than it was, but it’s certainly a lot lower from disturbing reports of crematoria running full time and the deaths that implies. Of course, those are highly speculative, but counting bodies burned instead of death certificates is simpler in many ways. It also avoids China’s practice of reporting the preexisting condition as the cause of death.
I hear China has a very low influenza death rate, I noticed a CDC article saying 92% or US flu deaths were among elderly with preexisting conditions. So I’ve pretty much given up on numbers.
BTW, your cases/deaths/mortality data is flawed, what you really want is cases/deaths/not-dead-yet to account for people domed to die.
You could do something with Cases – Deaths – Recovered to represent still sick with unknown outcome, but those numbers could be really poor quality even outside of China. I’ll pass.
The best actual data and background info I find here: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Info about: Cases – Deaths – Countries – Death Rate – Incubation – Age – Symptoms – Opinions – News
Confirmed Cases Reported (Feb 25):
Johns Hopkins – 77,660
[Data sources: WHO, CDC, ECDC, NHC and DXY.]
*Beijinger (Blog) -77,785
[Data Source: Chinese State Media]
Again, as far as I can tell, Johns Hopkins deriving its news (through WHO and CDC) from Chinese state media.
I agree that the number of infections and deaths will inevitably rise.
* https://www.thebeijinger.com/blog/2020/01/22/coronavirus-count-in-beijing
Sorry Charles. We don’t even share common data. If it takes ~18 days from diagnosis to (declared) recovery then the fatality rate is much higher than suggested by your conclusions.
The distribution within China as shown on the JHU map contradicts any claim of containment or plateau.
We are only now learning of cases of recidivism.
I merely understand virology enough to comprehend but nowhere near enough to assert an opinion. That said, I do know enough of statistics to see that right now the reporting is diverging from the reality. Charles, you are relying upon “expert” projections that make climate emergency claims look scientific.
Ctm just posted it….Trump is occupying my head for free Larry wrote it
Reposted from the Fabius Maximus Blog
By Larry Kummer, Editor / 25 February 2020
When information is limited I trust what markets are saying. Markets down big today and treasury yields going lower. When I see full market rebound I’ll believe things are okay.
Markets are inherently irrational, otherwise, LTCM would still be in business.
Long-Term Capital Management – The most famous hedge fund collapse involved Long-Term Capital Management (LTCM). The fund was founded in 1994 by John Meriwether (of Salomon Brothers fame) and its principal players included two Nobel Memorial Prize-winning economists and a bevy of renowned financial services wizards. LTCM began trading with more than $1 billion of investor capital, attracting investors with the promise of an arbitrage strategy that could take advantage of temporary changes in market behavior and, theoretically, reduce the risk level to zero.
Why have such viruses only appeared since we had the genetic technology to identify them yet we’ve had worldwide travel for 70 years?
Communist China hasn’t been a huge presence in international trade for 70 years. Their fingerprints on international trade 50 years ago probably numbered about the same as Kenya’s. Of course, it’s grown greatly since then.
Also, doesn’t each year’s iteration of the flu originate in Communist China? I could be wrong about that…
I’ve heard that some enterprising medical researchers would, after a study was completed, sell animals for human consumption.
There seem to be some problems with the screening process:
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/3051966/coronavirus-wuhan-quarantine-all-cured-patients-14-days-after
Coronavirus Cases:
80,419
view by country
Deaths:
2,711
Recovered:
27,909
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
US flu cases:
26,000,000
Deaths:
16,000
That’s over a year with symptoms that are readily diagnosed before becoming highly infectious.
How long has Covid-19 been around so far, starting from a single infection source?
Us COVID-19 cases:
55
Deaths:
0
2019 US E Coli vases:
265,000
Deaths:
100
2019 US Salmonella cases:
1,350.000
Deaths:
430
2019 US stabbing cases:
9,356
Deaths:
1,543
2019 US auto accidents:
ca 5 million
Deaths:
36,000
Understand the point yet?
Hm, color me skeptical. Cases are still rising in China so it is too soon to be calling victory. The latest news about the spread in Europe is equally scary. Also China shut everything down for weeks so we peons have to be ready to be locked down in our homes for weeks without a chance to get out for groceries just in case the Chinese solution is applied to us. Other experts out there including people like heads of the government organizations are making alarming noises about “when not if”. As for Trump, the US military has already activated their pandemic preparedness and the CDC test kits are already being distributed to states. Trump is not interested in saving the world nor does he trust the bureaucrats associated with the UN. Trump is interested in protecting Americans and the CDC has always been better than the WHO just as the US military has always been better than any UN peacekeepers. I can’t say I’m surprised at hearing someone blaming Trump though.
“Coronavirus: Wuhan to quarantine all cured patients for 14 days after some test positive again
Recovered and discharged people were sent to designated centres from Saturday onwards
Decision follows several instances in which recovered patients were found to be still carrying the virus and able to infect others.”
That’s like stating that the US army is better than no army at all doing nothing at all. Not a very strong statement!
(And the CDC is as stupidly vaxxer as WHO.)
The CDC has over 50 vaccine and vaccine-related patents… and authors the US vaccination schedule. Can anyone see a problem here?
One patent strategy is to patent before someone else does so that the invention can be freely used.
Do you have any evidence that the CDC is profiting from these vaccines? Or is that just your paranoia getting the better of you again?
I have no idea. Judge for yourself
https://healthimpactnews.com/2019/government-health-agencies-take-huge-profits-from-vaccine-royalties-gardasil-the-top-one/
After reading that “report” all I can say is, so much paranoia, so little perspective and actual facts. Even Skeptical Science does a better job of pretending to be open minded.
re: “Can anyone see a problem here?”
Are medically or properly credentialed individuals NOT getting named to boards? I mean, are various “Hunter Bidens” getting named to advisory board positions instead of someone with the proper knowledge and background?
Vaccines are one of the miracles of modern medicine.
Millions have been saved thanks to them and when a solution is found to the Wuhan virus, it will be a vaccine.
re: ” “when not if” ”
Overblown; we’ve had ‘run-ups’ like this with SARS, bird-flu.
One of the Democrat presidential candidates was yelling about Trump not having a plan.
As if a new plan is needed. The military and medical authorities have put together plans for dealing with infectious diseases years ago, and they even conduct exercises every few years to make sure everyone knows what to do in case the plan has to be put in action.
From what I have read, while the plans are not activated, those who need to implement the plans have all been notified to be ready in case such a step becomes necessary.
PS: When did we start relying on politicians to come up with medical response plans?
Trump’s putting tariffs on China during trade negotiations has had beneficial effects directly related to this virus outbreak. Trump’s tariffs have caused many manufacturers in China to either move part or all of their operations back to the U.S., or move them to places like Vietnam where there were no Trump tariffs.
This has shortened U.S. supply chains (although we have a long way to go) and will help the U.S. economy weather this virus storm.
If it is as infectious as it appears, then what’s the point of confining people to cities? We just have to go about our business and let the chips fall where they may because the whole population will be exposed eventually. We should do everything we can to help the situation but locking down cities is not one of them, this will be counterproductive, and will not delay the spread of the virus enough to justifiy putting the whole nation on hold for an unknown period of time. A quarantine would be worse than the disease.
I guess they have to try to contain it first, though. Europe and the Middle East will be instructive to the U.S. because it looks like they will have to deal with it before the U.S. Let’s see if they have any success in isolating the virus.
It helps that this is a non affiliated virus with no advocacy groups supporting it.
The Marxist Media in the US is jumping all over it!
The only worse situation is if it had originated in Russia!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAyjkaFYnzE&list=PLEw9x0MHNcZQFzdbggBn7sC49v0qD3q3Z
Survivors, TV Series in the UK from 1975. Focusses on starting the recovery from a global contagion with very high mortality. Hokum but thought provoking at the time.
I sure hope the news of the decline/containment is accurate. It would be of great comfort to know that the measures are working, or at least helping.
Decline of what? How can the number of case/deaths/recoveries fall?
Number of infected are not available, except from countries with isolate cases.
I meant to say a decline in acceleration of new cases. Cold comfort, I know, but some positive news would be a relief.
They can fall because China went on virtual lockdown, risking its economy and shaving points off its gdp to introduce the largest quarantine in human history. I don’t know why they did this, but I know that they did it. Two weeks ago in Beijing, with only a few cases reported, they shut the city down, turning back travellers from all the surrounding cities. The streets were barren. My daughter, who teaches school there, left her campus to get food. When she returned, an over-zealous security guard would not re-admit her till a school official had identified her. Masks throughout China were mandated. Work-places, restaurants, hotels, airlines… closed.
In Beijing, as of today, there have been only four mortalities from 400 reported cases (1%). And nine of Beijing’s 16 districts have reported no new cases in over 10 days. Cases can fall because Shi Jinping, with the iron fist of the state behind him, can make them fall.
This is not possible with an infection as easy as a normal runny nose.
As of 24:00 on Feb 24, the National Health Commission had received 77,658 reports of confirmed cases and 2,663 deaths in 31 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, and in all 27,323 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital. There still remained 47,672 confirmed cases (including 9,126 in serious condition) and 2,824 suspected cases. So far, 641,742 people have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients. 87,902 are now under medical observation.
http://en.nhc.gov.cn/2020-02/25/c_76890.htm
Will this virus persist throughout the northern hemisphere during its coming summer? Will air conditioners assist this survival?
Should the virus persist another 3 months (highly likely) the Sth Hemisphere has a big problem just around the corner. A high proportion of the public have at least one cold/yr – mostly during winter months. The moment one gets a sniffle it will be off to the doctor where there will have to be tests. Our NZ system cannot possibly cope. The stupid and unpopular policy of ramping up economic growth through immigration has already stretched our health service to the limit. What of urgent cases of other ailments? They still need care.
The real positive outcome from this is the imposed realisation that nature rules and that issues like climate hysteria are just a symptom of a spoiled decadent society.
I have long longed for a global wake-up call to bring society back to what really matters. Maybe then the woke-sickness pandemic will be put to bed.
M
Warmer Northern Hemisphere weather will significantly dampen transmission rates over the next 3 weeks as Winter ends. The 0.39 degrees of warming the last 3 decades will reduce the transmission and death rates for all influenza strains by several thousand in the US (via Fall and Spring Flu Season truncations).
This Corona Virus is not easily transmitted via “airborne” vectors, and it is O2 labile. So the more folks spend outside the faster the contagion rates will fall off.
how many tests have been done three weeks ago? how many tests have benn done yesterday? who did it? how did they get to the suspected cases?
“Epidemics are like wars in that truth is the first casualty.”
Here’s the problem, Larry, I do NOT believe YOU. I don’t know you. I haven’t tested your truthfulness.
I do KNOW that the Chinese government LIES. Frequently. And that there is absolutely NO way to verify a word that they report.
I do NOT trust W.H.O. or any other U.N. agency or organization.
In fact, based on recent events, I have very LITTLE trust in the American government.
So, if “Epidemics are like wars in that truth is the first casualty.”, then we need to start by NOT trusting a word you or the Fabius Maximus Blog report.
On the flip-side, I have tested Alex Jones and those he has had on his shows and the articles he posts on his website. I’ll start by trusting the reporting of someone I HAVE tested.
Dan Bongino suggests a 24- to 72-hour wait to see how a story pans out. The Wuhan Corona Virus story has been going on since before December 2019. I think I’ll wait for a couple more months to see how it plays out.
We are unlikely to ever know the truth about the virus. We will learn a lot of facts, but like Seth Rich, all we will know is “that some people did something.”
By the grace of God, man, find a more reputable ‘source’ than PrisonPlanet and that ‘roid-rager Alex! His accuracy for Y2k was ZERO! His ‘FEMA internment camps’ faded like a honeymoon you-know-what! But nobody OLD ENOUGH to remember is around on the ‘boards’ to remind others about these big prediction failures.
A longish comment, fact based as we know the ‘facts’ today.
Latency
The incubation period is not more than ten days (2-7 in most case reports, possible viral exposure titer related). Confirmed by the Italian situation. Means 14 day quarantine suffices.
Unlike SARS, Asymptomatic transmission during incubation is now very well established—Steve Walsh of UK (Singapore to French ski resort) case. Means travel fever screening is useless for containment.
There are anecdotal Chinese reports of of longer incubation times. Worrisome because in one case 5 people were infected yet the carrier NEVER (as reported by China late last week) developed symptoms—a Typhoid Mary situation cannot now be ruled out.
Infectivity.
Most models now settling in on Ro 2.5-3.5. SARS was 3. The Italian and South Korean experiences also suggests 3ish. That is high and only quarantine and later a vaccine will bring it down.
Lethality.
Newest estimates are 80% of cases begin resolving in about 10 days from symptom onset. 20% worsen significantly, and about 5% become critical.Deaths are within that subset. Without ICU, that 5% will die of lower respiratory viral pneumonia.
The numbers are still all over the map. Cannot trust China (low). Cannot trust Iran (high). Looking to Italy and using yesterday’s reports, 7/229 or about 3 percent dead even with ICU support; in Italy, all old and 5/7 with reported underlying comorbidity (cancer, diabetes, hypertension). So in developing world (Iran) and if ICU get overwhelmed elsewhere, 5% is a plausible mortality number from present information. This is half of SARS.
Treatments.
The clinical trial in China of remdesivir has commenced but there are no interim results yet.
Moderna crashed thru a potential vaccine targeting stable regions of the S protein, using their novel RNA platform approach (which so far in 9 years has NOT produced any approved drugsnor vaccines. But the target is only an educated guess. 500 vials have been provided NIH and phase one human testing (safety, antibodies) begins next month.
Outlook
Not as optimistic as Larry makes out. The Iran and Italian situations are the reasons.
In Iran it is fairly certain it started by human to human in Qom, which has about 700 Chinese seminarians plus several Chinese construction projects.
In Italy they have been unable to find patient zero in Lombardy. The first symptoms were in a 38 year old Unilever employee with no China human connections. There is a possibly he received a business air freight delivery from China with viable virus on the packaging, as Virion survival is typically something less than 4 days depending on surface, temperature, and other environment conditions, and airfreight is overnight.
“In Italy they have been unable to find patient zero in Lombardy. The first symptoms were in a 38 year old Unilever employee with no China human connections.”
I’m starting to wonder if this isn’t a virus that already had wide distribution in the human population, and is only on the radar now because somebody was looking for something. Just because we test for and find it now doesn’t mean that it wasn’t there before, because we weren’t testing for it before. Now we test and find it everywhere because it was everywhere.
George Bernard Shaw once said, “the characteristic microbe of a disease might be a symptom instead of a cause”, which I find to be a fascinating perspective. As an example, most people, maybe everyone, has Candida yeast in their bodies. It doesn’t k!ll healthy people because their immune systems don’t let it. It can, however, k!ll immuno-compromised people. So when a person dies from Candida overgrowth, is the mortality really due to the microbe, or due to a deficient immune system? Remember, everyone is infected with Candida. So really the disease is an unhealthy immune system, and Candida overgrowth is a symptom of that.
So maybe what we’re seeing now is the result of sub-optimal health, and not some new pathogen that we never saw before because we weren’t looking for it.
Interesting. As you know I think there is something funny about it, and I have my favourite theory, but who knows?
You wouldn’t need a direct contact in Italy. Couple sits down at a cafe table. The previous occupants were Chinese who were unknowingly infectious. They drank coffee, wine, and talked, spreading micro-droplets everywhere. The new couple pick a napkin from the dispenser and wipe their mouths, put their hands on the table and scratch their nose. That will do it. Italy has vast numbers of Chinese tourists.
Rud, you are over-thinking this, and puting too much trust in reports. Stop trying to predict anything by speculating, the information is too inaccurate. Neither the Iran or Italian situations make sense, they are too unlike the other countries, so I suspect the information about those countries is incorrect.
What we do know, from COVID-19 infections in developed nations, is that it isn’t a very dangerous virus.
holly elizabeth Birtwistle: “What we do know, from COVID-19 infections in developed nations, is that it isn’t a very dangerous virus”
WR: Not a very dangerous virus? Italy: 11 dead out of 323 cases (yesterday 229) and still critical another 19, nearly all deaths from last week. Spreading TODAY to Germany, Spain (mainland and Canary Islands), Algeria, Austria, Switzerland, and to other parts of Italy.
Give her time.
The other day she said it was a nothingburger.
Today, it isn’t very dangerous.
Also we know that Italy is not a developed country, and that anything that does not fit preconceived notions should be discarded as making no sense.
Okay, maybe she will need a lot of time.
Rud
You said, “Means travel fever screening is useless for containment.” I think that “useless” is imprecise. Because of the high false-negative findings, a large number will slip through. However, the approach is removing some carriers (Along with a very small number of false-positives.) at the height of their symptoms. So, the approach isn’t “containing” the virus, but it is at least reducing the potential carriers and reducing the rate of expansion.
Today in Europe we got new cases in Italy (various places), France, Austria, Switzerland, Kroatia, Spain (Barcelona and Tenerife), we saw a Dutch minister returning from Iran who has not been tested….., we saw people in quarantine in the hotel in Tenerife that think they can still be together at the swimming pool etc. etc.
The Dutch minister: “During the flight back we have consulted the company doctor and the RIVM (WR: the Dutch government institute for public health) and in consultation we decided that we normally can enter the Netherlands. The advice was not to get a test. When people don’t have any signs such a test makes no sense”, the minister said.
WR: People can spread the virus without showing any signs. People who visited Italy took back the virus to their own country. The same minister had contact with his colleague foreign minister in Iran who had contact with an Iranian administrator who probably was infected with the virus. https://nos.nl/liveblog/2324476-twee-coronagevallen-in-tirol-nederlanders-in-hotel-op-tenerife-in-quarantaine.html
We are still VERY naive about the virus. Exactly what we saw in the beginning in China BUT WE SHOULD HAVE LEARNED FROM CHINA, both from what has happened in Wuhan and from what has been an adequate reaction in the rest of the country (which has a surface area comparable to Europe).
Right now, everywhere in the world but surely in Europe we should:
• stop shaking hands
• stop giving hugs
• take all kind of hygienic measures
In all countries where we find new cases we should DIRECTLY stop unnecessary social contacts. We should:
• stop celebrating anniversaries
• stop visiting all kinds of social events, including weddings and funerals
• stop all sport events
• stop all other not strictly necessary events
• stop as much travelling as possible
• give the highest priority to isolation of everyone who has been in contact with infected persons
• project and prepare extra hospitals that are fast to build, isolating every patient apart
• speed up production for medical necessary items
• etc. etc.
No time to loose. China has shown the way how to react, Italy shows us what happens when you react ‘half’. If you want to control the virus you must be PROACTIVE and super straight.
I don’t like to be an alarmist. But I see the virus spreading rapidly through Europe. And I see our administrators reacting ‘half’ or even ‘not’. Which makes me very worried.
To be added (latest news): In the south of Germany a man who has been travelling to Milan in Italy tested positive.
On average it takes 5-7 days to show signs of the sickness.
One more: 12 Kilometers from the Dutch/German frontier a German man tested positive. About 170 km from Amsterdam. It is getting close.
https://rp-online.de/nrw/staedte/duesseldorf/lungenerkrankung-erster-fall-von-corona-erkrankung-in-nordrhein-westfalen_aid-49191227
And,
1. Try to keep 2 metres space in public.
2. Avoid talking to strangers.
3. Cough into your elbow, not your hand, or a tissue or a handkerchief. You’ll get virus all over your hand when you dispose of it/put it away.
4. Avoid touching things when you are out.
5, Keep your hands off all handrails.
6. Don’t touch your face in a public place.
7. Wash your hands every hour and always when you come in from outside.
7. When you leave a public toilet, open the door with your sleeve or or your bag, not your hand.
“When people don’t have any signs such a test makes no sense”. FFS. I can only hope that they know something I don’t (which would be in any way unusual).
Dutch Minister eh, should prove interesting given that Iranian .gov blokes are going down with the virus.
The numbers from China are corrupt, as shown by the massive adjustments they have made. The 3000 cases in other countries don’t provide enough statistics to yield meaningful numbers. Japan has a low death rate, so far. Italy, moderate; Iran, painfully high.
Unless there are factors we do not yet understand (e.g., a genetic predisposition for higher death rates), this still poses a significant health risk to all non-industrialized countries. They cannot afford to be isolated from the rest of the world.
Finally, if it takes “fast and large quarantines” to stabilize the virus, good luck if NYC, London, Paris, et al, develop into hot zones. That’s not fear-mongering. That’s recognizing that it is far premature to declare victory, and complacency could come with a steep price tag.
It just wasn’t Ebola…
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/story?id=117310&page=1
“Duncan and Scott also note that efforts to quarantine the Black Death were successful. In the wake of the first outbreak, Europeans learned that quarantining infected families for 40 days was effective in stopping the spread. Such a measure would not have worked if the disease were transmitted by rats, the authors suggest, because rats do not observe quarantine”
“Duncan and Scott believe their theory of a viral cause for the Black Death is supported by the recent discovery of a mutated gene called CCR5 that is resistant to HIV/AIDS. It is estimated that approximately 10 percent to 18 percent of those of European descent carry the gene.”
“Epidemics are like wars in that truth is the first casualty.”
“It’s easy to follow the coronavirus story
The World Health Organization provides daily information, from highly technical information to news for the general public.”
Hmm.
From zero hedge comments section: All of these factors combined look very, very bad.1. Patients that test negative are released with few symptoms then later lest positive.
2. Many tests are giving false negative results, and only come up positive after multiple tries.
3. Reports of patients having 3 week gestation periods where they have no symptoms but are infectious, when the quarantine is normally only for 2 weeks.
4. Italy has not been able to find their “patient zero” who initiated the infections in that country, meaning they are still out there, and the spread cannot be contained. They may be an asymptomatic “super-spreader”, those who are responsible for 80% of infections of others, but make up only 20% of the number of people who are infected.
5. Reports that the virus can live on surfaces for very long periods of time, perhaps 42 days.
6. Reports that only one person went onto that cruise ship infected, but hundreds of people were infected while aboard, even though the passengers were locked in their cabins, which probably meant that the virus spread through the ventilation system.
7. The virus kiIls 1 in every 33 people it infects, and sends nearly 1 in 5 to the ICU. Compare this with a typical flu virus, which kiIls about 1 in every 770 patients (going off the 2017-2018 numbers), and hospitalizes about 1 in every 55 (note that I said hospitalizes, not necessarily sending them to the ICU.
8. Each patient who gets infected will infect about 3 other people, compared with flu, where each infected patient infects 1.3 people on average.
9. The number of infections doubled over the past 11 days. At that rate, it would infect a billion people within the next 4-6 months. However, viruses usually slow down their rate of infection as time goes on, but not always.
10. Reports by a later withdrawn paper from India that the virus had HIV-like features on it which are not found on other coronavirus specimens, with the authors arguing that it was likely man-made. Though the paper was retracted, other reputable scientists have said that it cannot be ruled out that the virus is man-made.
11. The virus just happened to originate near China’s only level 4 bio-weapons lab that works with coronaviruses, in Wuhan.
12. More shockingly, a fact that seemingly cannot be coincidence, numerous scientists working at that bio-lab have been caught selling lab animals to the very same meat market where the virus is said to have originated. Some made millions of dollars doing so. The animals are slaughtered live in the market, with the blood spilled in the market. There is no way that just happened to be where they tracked the source of the virus to.
13. Immediately after the outbreak became official, China deployed their leading military bio-weapons officer to study the virus. That Major General in the PLA has historically worked with coronaviruses often, and also was deployed to “study” SARS.
14. Only the CDC can test for this virus.
15. If this virus spreads to Mexico, it will probably go un-detected and uncontrolled in Mexico for more than long enough to spread it all over the U.S. via illegal immigrants, and Mexico will refuse to inform us of their cases, to avoid the closing of the border.If the Chinese military causes hundreds of billions of dollars in damage to the European and North American economy, and it can be proven that they let this happen with sloppy containment protocols, and they get thousands or even millions of non-Chinese people kiIled, that Major General needs to be captured, arrested, indicted for thousands of cases of negligent homicide, and there should be a military response to China’s actions, along with a permanent embargo of all trade with China and the deportation of all Chinese students, tech workers, government employees, and scientists working in the United States, followed by massive sanctions. A crime of such a scale must be punished. If a random scientist did this out of negligence, he would go to prison for life in Europe or the Democratic states in the US, and he would get the death penalty in several U.S. states, Russia, China, the Middle East, India, and much of the rest of Asia. China must be held rigorously accountable. This is yet another example of how foolish our leaders in the establishment have been to deal with China in search of profit. We financed their bio-weapons campaign, and now look at the return on our investment
Italy probably had multiple originations from the thousands of Chinese tourists, who would have been completely unaware they were infectious and were doing no wrong. Italian society provides an ideal environment for spreading the disease, which is a shame because I like Italian society.
Why are there no cases in sub-Saharan Africa? There are lots of Chinese people working there, and they all went home for New Year.Why no cases in Central America & Mexico? If the virus was progressing there then they would by now be in the same state as Iran, being unable to cover it up. Come to that, why are there so few cases in northern Europe with thousands flying in every day from China until 10 days ago, many transit from infection hotspots in China.
There is much about this virus that does not quite add up, does not work as we expect it to.
Exactly Harry.
Yes but I don’t agree with you that it’s not a very dangerous virus. I think it is, but there are peculiarities about how it works that we don’t understand. I just hope we can find out what, and exploit those weaknesses before we see more cities suffering.
Gee, could it be that cases simply aren’t being diagnosed because the medical facilities in this area are far less resourced than the rest of the world?
Oebele, if you believe any of that long list pf crap you just posted, you are quite gullible.
holly elizabeth Birtwistle, your opinion is not interesting at all. In case you have facts you are welcome.
@holly elizabeth Birtwistle:
If you don’t you are very gullible (or Chinese)
Many of those items are pure bullshit on that list.
For example, the one about the cruise ship people being locked into their cabins.
The passengers were supposed to be confined, but they were not locked in. Who knows how many snuck out.
Also, the crew were not confined to quarters…they were serving food and other needs to the passengers, and cruise ship crew do not get their own cabin.
Also they were cooking for everyone aboard, running the ship, etc.
And the people who did not have balconies were allowed out of their cabins but where supposed to stay three feet away from anyone else. Videos of them milling around and walking past each other in long rows have circulated.
Others had balconies, and went out on the.
Balconies are stackup up one atop another, and are separated by a thin wall.
Can virus particles drift downwards, or sideways in a breeze?
Can crew infect passengers while they serve them all food three times and day and attend to other needs?
I read at least one report of a girl who was crew who got sick, and after a while was told she did not have to work anymore and she could just go lie down!
At least one of the people who was taking info for the Japanese government was infected.
The ship was already infected when they were “quarantines” on the ship.
(Note, a quarantine means something specific…people are kept separate, attended by people who are not mingling about in public, and sick and well people are not kept in a common area. That ship was no quarantine…it was an infection tent)
That list appears to be a list of every ridiculous rumor and theory that has been dreamt up, as well as a bunch of stuff that is flat out wrong.
Another glaring mistake/lie: The level 4 bio lab is not a “weapons facility”.
There are apparently millions of people who hear or read the words biological research lab and their brain translates it into “bioweapons lab”.
What a bunch of bullshit.
Only the CDC can test for the virus?
WTF?
I think I need to debunk this list.
I did not see one item that appeared to be correct info or properly stated.
If you read that list and thought it sounded good…congrats…you are a dupe.
“If a random scientist did this out of negligence, he would go to prison for life in Europe or the Democratic states in the US, and he would get the death penalty in several U.S. states…”
What a complete pile of horseshit.
You should be ashamed of yourself for even passing such crap around.
If you wrote it, you are one of the stupidest, most paranoid, and factually challenged people I have ever read the delusional ravings of.
The CDC is not upbeat today with “this could be bad”
An excessive (allergic) reaction of the immune system to an unknown protein can be as dangerous as weakening the immune system.
Sufficient vitamin D moderates that response
Only near the respirator.
I have no idea what that means. Vitamin D down-regulates cytokine activity and modulates immune response.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3256336/
If there is time for this, with acute viral pneumonia.
As does baking soda. Half teaspoon twice a day.
TRM
Baking soda may help heart burn, but there isn’t evidence that it will do much more than a few ‘Hail Marys.” A placebo at best! (In my opinion.)
Not so fast there sport.
Published in the Journal of Immunology in April of 2018 and done by the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University to name just one study (there are others).
https://jagwire.augusta.edu/drinking-baking-soda-could-be-an-inexpensive-safe-way-to-combat-autoimmune-disease/
It works and the study above thinks the link is via the spleen’s reaction. Works both to reduce or stop a cytokine storm along with other immune modulating responses.
Hey, looks like there is an upside to not having a spleen!
Woo hoo!
Viral pneumonia must be treated in the ICU.
I understand that the Chinese had had no success with any treatment, the play was simply to keep the patient alive until their immune system could deal with it.
However they have recently claimed some success for large doses of intravenous Vitamin C. That is also the only thing that has made a dent in the Epstein-Barr virus. I read today that they are shipping vast quantities of Vit. C into Wuhan, although that was BTL on Breitbart and might well be fake.
IMO they’re weakening patients’ immune systems. Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) is standard treatment for fever, yet it depletes glutathione, the master immune system antioxidant. Antibiotics impair nutrient absorption in the gut (glutathione requires vitamin C); the more toxic antibiotics can cause adverse side effects; I read about one they’re using in China that can permanently damage the Achilles tendon. Add toxic antivirals and other drugs to the mix and it’s no wonder (to me) that patients lie at death’s door.
There are at least 3 vitamin C trials going on now. Hopefully we can see some results soon.
The paradigm of “hit hard and hit early” popularized for the treatment of AIDS also appears to apply to the way H5N1 avian influenza virus causes tissue damage in human infections. The rapid and intense nature of the host inflammatory response is the suspected cause of severe lung damage (116). In a case study conducted in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, comparing 18 people infected with H5N1 virus in 2004 and 2005 to 8 people infected with seasonal H1N1 influenza virus, elevated levels of MCP-1 (known as CCL2), IFN-γ-inducible IP-10 (CXCL10), MIG protein (CXCL9), and IL-8 were observed in H5N1 virus-infected patients who progressed to severe lung injury (38). Over the past decade, compelling genomic evidence from animal model systems indicates that highly pathogenic influenza viruses aberrantly regulate cytokine and chemokine transcriptional responses, leading to a cytokine storm.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3294426/
Interesting.
Your information about the trials is very interesting. Three trials is good. If they all agree then we probably know something.
I would appreciate seeing updates when you have them.
That makes sense to me Harry. I have used large doses of Vit. C to ward off colds most of my life, and it usually worked. It is non-toxic so is well-tolerated, and as a powerful anti-oxidant, presumably interferes with the virus’s ability to enter a cell or replicate inside a cell. I have heard of large intravenous doses being successfully used on other serious viral illnesses.
… and Cayenne Pepper to ‘ward off’ sore throats (which begins in a ‘culture’ irrigated by post nasal drip) for me …
My sister reports positive results from this regimen too.
Wait…are you saying we should be snorting cayenne pepper?
If that is the cure, I am a goner.
In other news, a new “challenge” for the kiddies is about to appear on you tube!
The “Snort a giant line of finely ground cayenne pepper” challenge!
Film at 11:00.
re: “Wait…are you saying we should be snorting cayenne pepper?”
You can try that if you want to, you’ll be the first (and likely the last as well!) Be sure and write an account of that experience. Additional points for a video to be presented to AFV.
BTW CP is best taken in liquids, soups, and even a dash in coffee or on mashed potatoes, fried eggs …
Only near the respirator.
If the virus damages the lungs, you need time to regenare. The patient suffocates without a respirator.
“… President Trump proposed cutting funding to the World Health Organization by 53% and to the Pan American Health Organization by 75%…”
Excellent idea. The UN and WHO and several other related bureaucracies have transformed themselves into vast self-rewarding useless parasitic organisations. Money would be spent almost anywhere else, especially on health and welfare. These bloated organisations are staffed by career orientated money drainers and not people bent on helping humanity.
+50
+100 nicholas, exactly right.
How much spare ICU space is in your area?
If the U.S. was over run by the virus the world would lose all its forests for paper to print out all the medical billings and statements.
It’s a good thing and not entirely unexpected that China will eventually come to grips with this new Virus. We may want to take some lessons for future new viruses although truthful information from China is always hard to come by. But the way more important side effect from all this becomes apparent slowly. Many companies are rethinking their supply lines. Concentrating things on China has become a risk that puts a premium on anything done there. This will hurt China more than the original virus outbreak did.
re: ” We may want to take some lessons for future new viruses ”
Like: Hand washing? Not eating raw, uncooked (what we could classify as vermin) ‘food’?
This is your final update. Good luck.
What are Larry Kummer’s credentials other than being a politically biased Website Blogger?
At least he knows to pose intelligent questions. Besides he knows how to answer them.
In his own words, from the web site: https://fabiusmaximus.com/about/authors/#Fabius
37 years in the finance industry, most of them at UBS. “performant centrist”?
“What are Larry Kummer’s credentials…”
Well, I do know they he is giving those of us here with high opinions of ourselves a run for the money for the top position.
Regarding that “top position” – right up there with John Milton’s favorite: “Vanity, definitely my favorite sin”
https://youtu.be/j6wWGtQjsq0?t=374
I have returned from Hong Kong last week and on WUWT I have already commented on what I observed.
One other thing my friends there said may be very relevant over the next month. They said that usually in spring there is a big rise in flu cases and general respiratory unwellness. This applies to Hong Kong and also to much of China. This is contrary to what we experience in the west and is be counter intuitive.
So if this occurs it may well have a big impact on Chinese covid 19 numbers and severity. It would not herald a big epidemiological increase in covid 19 but em environmental impact.
Lets wait and see if I am right.
Thanks for the update. Like others have said all data is suspect especially from a government and double that for dictatorships.
That said it is the re-infection that is worrying me. People recover and then a week or two later they are back being sick. The theories floating around are that it is some environmental factor that they don’t develop a full immunity or much worse that the virus is mutating at a unbelievable rate. Either way they can now infect a bunch more people (again).
I will believe that report is true, when it is not from the place you just said cannot be trusted to have reliable info.
Assuming the report of re-infections is true, another possibility is that overwhelmed hospitals are releasing patients before they are fully recovered, and as a result the virus manages to re-establish itself.
Patients getting sick again when they stop taking medicine because they “no longer felt sick” is a problem even in western countries.
All very true and making the water very muddy.
Larry,
Please keep posting your “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” news notes:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-diB65scQU
These are on par with a “Don’t Panic” button…
Have you ever seen or heard of a national, state or local government (or
agencies derived thereof) telling their citizens, “OK, PANIC” ?
Just Greta!
LOL. You win! Best comment of the thread.
re: “Have you ever seen or heard of a national, state or local government (or
agencies derived thereof) telling their citizens, “OK, PANIC” ?”
Would the words “take immediate shelter” qualify? Every so often wx conditions warrant the NWS to make such an announcement over NOAA weather radio …
Why do you give this man a voice at all? He is completely busted by now, and COVID-19 pandemic is about to explode worldwide.
Sources, other than the “Magic 8-ball”? https://www.indra.com/cgi-bin/spikes-8-ball
The North Koreans have a solution to Corona virus. The first person who showed signs of infection was executed. Unfortunately for the Norks, they’d have to execute a large percentage of their population to stave off an epidemic. It seems like a lose-lose proposition…
Executing those who become inconvenient is SOP for N. Korea.
The usual news sites are spreading the “possible US virus spread” story line as they all point to “the US now has 57 infected”. None of them stop to think that 54 of those 57 infected cases allowed into the US were already known infected. There have only been 3 infected within the US, and those were found early on.
The early monitoring and restrictions put in place last month look like they worked well.
at some point, when enough people have caught the disease and recovered, “herd immunity” starts to take hold, there are too few susceptible people left in the herd, for it to keep going exponentially. I suspect this is what’s happening in Wuhan. I also suspect the reported numbers are an order of magnitude lower than actual infections since there are probably many many people with natural immunity and/or who have had really mild cases that go unreported (and unremarked) .
The population in Wuhan is well into the millions. At last report there was 60 to 70 thousand cases in all of China. I’m pretty sure that is 4 or 5 orders of magnitude too small for any herd immunity to take effect.
I stopped reading when the Trump bashing started. Hard to decipher fact from fiction when the writer can’t keep personal bias out of it.
Mike, I agree. I’ve never made it through an entire article written by Kummer.
His bio on the website where he’s an editor says he spent 37 years in the finance industry, most of it at UBS. It also seems to indicate that he’s a “performative centrist”, whatever that means, maybe master triangulater? Won’t waste time on his future posts.
Yup…my interested waned sharply after that line also.
In his early posts, every time he criticized someone of the left, he felt it necessary to include an “of course the right does this too”. The problem was that most of the time he just put up this assertion without providing any evidence for it. The few times he did, the evidence was either mostly fictional or highly exaggerated.
As his swipes at Trump show, when criticizing someone more conservative than himself, he has never felt the need to provide “balance”.
Most socialists when pressed, call themselves centrists.
Seems that as long as they can find someone more radical than they are, this proves that they are middle of the road.
I was thinking today that in a place like the US, it may be better to get exposed and get it over with right at the beginning, before the beds all fill up, supplies running low, medical staff sick of one more patient, etc.
Too bad there are reports of people getting reinfected after having recovered.
Or could it be that the virus can be suppressed by the immune system to the point of no longer being detectable and can then later flare up again?
Or it could be those reports are mistaken.
Or not as they are reported.
I would not let that be the one bit of info out of China I am gonna take for granted as true.
Nothing is true based on one report.
Why is this commentator ‘Holly Elizabeth Birtwistle’ constantly trying to deny growing evidence?
Did he / she know what the situation would be like today if China hadn’t decided to lock people up in their houses / flats and to limit traffic between cities and regions to an absolute minimum?
How ignorant are we actually allowed to be?
J.-P. D.
The evidence isn’t growing; certain indices indicating the depth of the ‘pandemic’ are though.
Oh, and: China =/= USA WRT sanitary practices, food consumption practices, etc.
The answer to your question is, incredibly ignorant.
Anything else you were wondering about?
“The fatality rate in the developed nations will certainly be lower than that in China outside Wuhan (medical facilities in Wuhan are overwhelmed)”
This is called wishful thinking. If the virus spreads widely here (US), our medical facilities will also be quickly overwhelmed. There is little spare capacity in the system for emergencies such as this.
Hey, if Tedros says all is good I believe him ! I mean, its not like he has form for downgrading a Cholera outbreak to a bad case of the squits for political reasons right ?
For those of the esteemed readership in the UK, seeing cases popping up in north western Germany, and Holland, means its already here in Blighty. Buckle up and be at the supermarket when they open at 6am.
Remember the oft quoted truism from the ‘Hedge’, ”He who Panics first, Panics best” 🙂
WHO announced they are no longer using the term pandemic
The real reason you can’t trust WHO? Money.
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/here-are-425-billion-reasons-why-who-refuses-call-covid-19-outbreak-pandemic
Follow the money, always follow the money!!
Here is a prime example of “Larry The Centrist”.
see
https://fabiusmaximus.com/2017/01/22/similarities-between-obama-and-trump/
and my reply to him:
https://fabiusmaximus.com/2020/02/21/2020-revolution/ (notice he didn’t make a reply to me)
CODETRADER 21 FEBRUARY 2020 AT 9:26 AM
Comparing Obama to Trump: You wrote, As we start a new era, see the similarities between Obama and Trump By Larry Kummer, Editor, 22 January 2017 “Trump won the presidency (with a minority in the popular vote) making a wide range of big populist promises — many of which will be difficult or impossible to fulfill (e.g., boosting employment in manufacturing, and rebalancing trade with China). Neither entered office with a plan to fulfill their promises.”
Unlike Obama, Trump Fulfilled his promises and has done much much more.
Once again, your smug, left leaning bias stands out like a sore thumb! MAGA!
+100