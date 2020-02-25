Cost Of ‘Net Zero’ Will Be Astronomical, New Reports Warn

From The Global Warming Policy Foundation
- Date: 24/02/20
- Press Release, Global Warming Policy Foundation
Price will top £100,000 per household
The cost of reaching the government’s “Net Zero” target will be astronomical for the UK economy. That’s according to analysis by two new reports published by the Global Warming Policy Foundation.
The reports find that decarbonising the electricity system and domestic housing in the next three decades will cost over £2.3 trillion pounds. The final bill will surpass £3 trillion, or £100,000 per household, once the cost of decarbonising major emitting sectors like manufacturing, transport and agriculture are included.
This is the equivalent of a £100 billion HS2 project every single year.
According to the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) the costs for Net Zero in 2050 are ‘manageable’: “…we estimate an increased annual resource cost to the UK economy from reaching a net-zero [greenhouse gas] target that will rise to around 1–2% of GDP by 2050.”
Yet, the CCC has resisted attempts to have its calculations disclosed under FOI legislation. Even more remarkably, it has admitted that it has not actually calculated a cost for the period 2020–2049. The decision by Parliament to undertake the complete decarbonisation of the UK economy is thus uncosted.
According to GWPF director Benny Peiser, the two new studies represent the first meaningful attempts to pin down the cost of net zero:
“Although the Committee on Climate Change claims that net zero can be achieved at modest cost, they have now quietly admitted that they have not actually prepared any detailed costing. Unfortunately, Parliament seems to have taken them at their word, and we are now embarked on a project that risks to bankrupt the country.”
Note for editors:
GWPF has today released a series of papers on the cost of Net Zero.
The Future of GB Electricity Supply: Security, Cost and Emissions in a Net-zero System, by former grid engineers Colin Gibson and Capell Aris, reports on a detailed costing exercise based around National Grid’s low-carbon scenarios, which deliver emissions close to net zero by 2050. The estimated cost of this project alone will be over £2 trillion.
What about the fact that it’s impossible to achieve?
Exactly, Scissor. That is the crucial fact. That simply means that net-zero will not happen – period. So we can all relax. And laugh. And forget about it all.
Unfortunately, it will take something over 10 years and cost over £1 trillion for the ruling elite to come to that conclusion.
Gordon Dressler – Boris and his new parliament will not take 10 years to figure that out.
. . . and have no effect on the global temperature whatsoever.
“The decision by Parliament to undertake the complete decarbonisation of the UK economy”
That sounds like absolute zero. Why do they call it net zero? Net of what?
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/02/25/net-zero/
Chaam: re:
“The decision by Parliament to undertake the complete decarbonisation of the UK economy”
To quote from the introduction to the GWPF report by Prof Kelly:
-“In May 2019, the UK Climate Change Committee (CCC) presented a report:Net Zero – TheUK’s contribution to stopping global warming.It was taken up within the month by the thenPrime Minister, Theresa May, who rushed an amendment to the 2008 Climate Change Actthrough Parliament adopting its main recommendation, namely to target a net-zero-carboneconomy for the UK by 2050. No cost-benefit analysis has been published, either by the CCCor by the Government, and indeed the costs involved remain a secret. Nor has there been any indication of the amount by which global temperatures will be reduced as a result of achieving the target. “-
It was a decision of the previous parliament.
I think that I am right in saying that no parliament is necessarily bound by the decisions of its predecessor. So the current parliament could remove the amendmant to the CCA , remove the CCA itself or amend the amendment to something more realistic.
Whether the PM’s live-in girl friend would permit this is of course another matter.
PC (Planned Carbon) after PP (Planned Parenthood/Child, Planned Parent etc.) and other voluntary PC (Population Control) schemes.
It’s time to emphasize this means no cars, refrigeration, plumbing, medicine, sufficient food and all the other aspects of life dependent on fossil fuels and the affordable energy they provide.
Nice graphics in the article. We need a high resolution to make posters from. Then hang them in every super marked.
Why don’t the government demand that we use free energy by 2050. There are loads of Youtube videos showing how we can get free energy👍
I still do not understand the motivation for destruction of the British landscape and bankrupting investments, when it does not change the temperature in any measurable way❓
But hey at least you’ll have a nice shiny Greta Award to show for it.
Politicians are utterly clueless, maybe time for a complete rethink, Are they still importing wood to burn at Drax, another idiot idea, does nobody take these people to task.
There are two parties that can get elected, and they both support the ‘Green’ nonsense. So, no, nobody can take them to task.
IMHO, it will take something truly catastrophic before they drop this garbage. And, by then, it may be too late to turn around without some serious pain; you can’t just turn power stations back on after you demolished them.
British politicians are, almost without exception, innumerate and utterly devoid of any understanding of Physics, Chemistry, or Engineering. The more educated among them only have Law or PPE degrees.
I submitted an FOI request to Lord Deben estimating the full cost of Net Zero in excess of £4.3 trillion. It was rejected as vexatious. The BBC Panorama identified a 3 bed semi fitted out with a full ground source heat pump system at a cost of £30,000/house. This price – apparently – includes full under floor heating because ground source heat pump systems are inadequate for radiators and drilling a 90 metre hole in the garden for all of the fossil fuelled piping needed for the system to work. I have asked CCC how we can fit a ground source heat pump system in a 2 bed terrace in Huddersfield and a 25 story concrete tenement in Beijing I have not received a reply.
The killer is multi fold. To make a ground source heat pump system viable BBC Panorama made clear you need complete insulation which for an existing house demands the outside is completely cloaked in insulation which they said would cost £85,000/house. Most houses in the UK have a ceiling height of 7’6″ but installing underfloor heating would reduce that to 7′ and you would need to rip out the complete ground floor
and what happens to the 1st floor I don’t know because there is no room whatsoever to install underfloor heating for the first floor even if that is viable.
Then what happens when we get flooding which would ingress the underfloor heating and most likely damage it or render it useless. Because ground source heat pumps can only raise water temperature to 50C which is inadequate for central heating you would need to install two inefficient electric boilers at £2k each to replace one gas boiler at £900-00. Then you need to pay the cost of electricity to run the system and all of the cables from the grid to your house would need to be upgraded to cope with the load. Then if you need to charge an EV the burden on the grid would dramatically increase.
Lord Deben has already intimated that an all electric UK could boost the maximum demand beyond 150GW’s whereas now its about 45GW’s. We cannot do this with wind because there is insufficient land mass to cope and as they only last maybe 20 years and go into epic decline at 15 years I doubt the greenness of this exercise because by 2050 or 2100 the task is impossible. We don’t have the infrastructure, we don’t the engineers and labour to start. If nuclear impossible and you cannot ramp nuclear or wind or solar so you would always need coal and gas. The question Deben refuses to answer is the how much Co2 would be emitted in the process of transition and how much would the climate be influenced if indeed the process was completed.
The reason why Deben refuses to release costs is because he doesn’t know what the costs are. This mishmash of ideology was dreamed up by an economist basically they threw darts at a wall to identify ways in which superficially it was possible to be net zero Deben never has and never will get in to the detail because CCC’s function is to throw darts at a board predicated upon belief CCC does not do detail.
The annual output of Tesla’s Gigafactory, the world’s largest battery factory, could store three minutes’ worth of annual U.S. electricity demand. It would require 1,000 years of production to make enough batteries for two days’ worth of U.S. electricity demand. Meanwhile, 50–100 pounds of materials are mined, moved, and processed for every pound of battery produced.
To replace 1.3 billion petrol and diesel cars on the planet with lithium ion batteries for EV’s you would need to dig a minimum of 97.5 billion tons of stuff out of the ground and ship it across the planet consuming copious volumes of fossil fuels. Then every 8 years you would need to incinerate 13 trillion toxic lithium ion cells – because they are not recyclable and land fill is not an option – and dig another 97.6 billion tons of stuff out of the planet to repeat the cycle.
Lord Deben of CCC has already admitted that for the UK to be all electric peak winter load could be as high as 150GW’s four times current peak winter load. Panorama, one ground source heat pump system for a normal 3 bed semi £30,000, insulation to make that ground source heat pump viable £80,000. There are about 29 million homes so the cost to the UK is about £3.3 trillion. The Green Party say £100 billion a year and make all fossil fuels unviable in ten years. That means most of the UK would die in the first winter. And this is a party which says it cares about people, what absolute bollocks. Normal cold kills 17 times more people than occasional warm. But the Green party like Attenborough believes that humans are a plague for the planet but never appear to understand that being human they are including themselves but addle brained hypocrisy is typical of the green ideology.
• Hinkley 2 x 1.6GW’s, 100GW’s at £11.25 billion /1.6GW’s is £703 billion, that is 62.5 new nuclear generators by 2050
• 50GW’s of wind at 2.5MW X’s 20,000 at £3,000,000 is £60,000,000,000 plus x 4 because turbines at best are 24% efficient. Therefore £240 billion.
• An army of peaker plants coal or gas to provide hot spinning backup to keep the lights on at £1 billion/GW X’s 90% of non dispatchable supply
• £18 billion.
The cost of just the UK being Net Zero by 2050 tops £6 trillion and could be more for the planet maybe £700 trillion. But Greens never care to account for all of the Co2 emitted in process of transition for obvious reasons because it would be more than we are already emitting therefore the argument is vacuous infantilism.
For the planet to be Net Zero Co2 by 2050 we would need to build 16,972 1.4GW nuclear plants at a cost of £190 trillion or 34 million 2.5MW wind turbines which at 1mw/50 acres would consume 4.25 trillion acres of land and cost £102 trillion, but because wind and solar are weather dependent and therefore not dispatchable you would need to build an army of peaker plants running on fossil fuels to keep the lights when the wind didn’t blow. That means 3 Nukes every 2 days and 1500 wind turbines every day. One wind turbine demands for the following raw finite materials to be imported from across the planet. iron ore, metallurgical coal, neodymium, petrochemicals and petrochemical products, complex carbon fibre composites, chromium, brass, aluminium, beryllium, copper, vanadium, nickel, gold and without what you consider to be dirty oil you cannot do any of this because without oil you cannot prospect, mine, refine, ship, manufacture, assemble, transport, construct maintain and service any mechanical product. And then there is concrete, and you cannot produce cement for concrete without emitting huge volumes of Co2.
What is the difference between the UK PM, Boris Johnson, and the failed Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, on climate policy? I think Corbyn would not have wasted as much time destroying the UK economy but that both, if they get their way, will cause enormous harm. I hope that the voices of engineers, who are practical people who get things done and who recognize what is affordable, will drown out the voices of politicians and activists. GWPF are to be commended for their publications and attempts to bring common sense into the climate debate.
Boris’s partner works for Bloomberg but in respect of belief neither Boris or Corbyn have any recognition of data facts science reality they are both politicians and liable to believe anything that might win votes across the board to give the impression that they are making our lives better.
“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies, (UN, UNFCC, UNEP, IPCC, WHO, World Bank, Greenpeace, WWF & FOE). The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience. They may be more likely to go to Heaven yet at the same time likelier to make a Hell of earth. This very kindness stings with intolerable insult. To be “cured” against one’s will and cured of states which we may not regard as disease is to be put on a level of those who have not yet reached the age of reason or those who never will; to be classed with infants, imbeciles, and domestic animals – C.S.Lewis”
The number of times I have heard politicians say that they reason they entered politics was to make my life better. C.S Lewis was ahead of his time like George Orwell but this takes the biscuit:
Quoting from Adolf Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda, Joseph Goebbels:
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the state can shield the people from the political, economic, and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the state to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the state.”
“Let me control the media and I will turn any nation into a herd of pigs.” BBC? The BBC was created by government because it was afraid that allowing the media freedom to raise issues without any challenge from government might allow the media to interfere with and undermine government by revealing what they wanted to keep secret.
I must have echoed these sentiments a thousand or more times to the media politicians and practitioners like Prof Myles Allen who now says it isn’t emissions per se its the total of emissions emitted that changes the climate. I must assume that he has changed tack yet again because he has noticed that in reality it isn’t hardly warming. Therefore climate change now has little if anything to do with Co2 influencing temperature but everything to do with how much Co2 has already been emitted.
Jim Al Khalili Life Scientific interview with Prof Myles Allen https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000fgcn 30 minutes of undiluted codswallop verbal gymnastics suitable for the next Olympics. As Dr Don Easterbrook has said so many times “it doesn’t matter how much data and evidence you provide which substantially and easily contradicts belief(s) it makes no difference whatsoever”.
Once these guys have crossed the threshold between Alice in Wonderland fantasy world fiction and reality they are a lost cause. And the reality is that belief is so easy so ingrained and allows them to embark on yet another pointless but supposedly worth crusade they don’t care and if the pay is beyond what most people could earn end of story.
“The decision by Parliament to undertake the complete decarbonisation of the UK economy is thus uncosted.”
Has the Parliament actually voted on this? This sounds like Nancy Pelosi’s “Vote for [Obamacare] so you can see what’s in it” from 2010, which led to Democrats losing the majority by November of that year.
Unfortunately, neither the American Congress, nor the British Parliament, nor any other elected legislature can repeal the laws of thermodynamics. The devil is always in the details, and somebody has to evaluate the cost, and if the money isn’t there, it won’t happen.
It seems amazing that the British Parliament would choose to blunder away all the economic advantages of Brexit (several times over) chasing some illusion about “decarbonization”, which wouldn’t have any effect on the climate, since even if the UK eliminated all its CO2 emissions, the increase in Chinese CO2 emissions would overwhelm the decrease from the UK.
The British Parliament would be better off listening to the Beatles: “So don’t you know that it’s a fool who plays it cool by making his world a little colder?” (from “Hey Jude”).
The question that no green even dares to comprehend or answer is how much climate change will be mitigated how much weather will be extinguished and of Co2 is warming the planet uncontrollably presumably mitigating to much Co2 might cool the planet uncontrollably. I have asked Lord Deben to tell me what happens to the global climate if all 65 million people in the UK decide to commit suicide next Tuesday to mitigate 1.16% of global Co2? the response vexatious.
Those figures may be accurate as of today, but advaced molten salt small modular reactors , due out within 10 years, render the figure woefully inaccurate. The cost of building the reactors for the British isles would likely not exceed one half a trillion pounds and not take that long – molten salt reactors are built in factories and installation does NOT require elaborate site preparation – these can rapidly replace existing power generation plants and the cost of producing power by a molten salt reactor is low – cheaper than virtually any other power generation technology and much cheaper than any renewable technology. And molten salt reactors can load follow, eliminating the need for peak power generators. We want lower emissions, but should object to the idea that renewables is the way to achieve it.