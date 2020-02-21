Climate Crusader UK PM Boris Johnson to Ban Household Coal

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
In a move which will have dire consequences for poor people, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Government has announced a ban in household coal supplies.
House coal and wet wood to be phased out by 2023 to cut pollution
…
Plans to phase out the sale of house coal and wet wood have been confirmed as part of efforts to tackle tiny particle pollutants known as PM2.5, which can penetrate deep into lungs and the blood and cause serious health problems.
…
Sales of two of the most polluting fuels, wet wood and house coal, will be phased out from 2021 to 2023, to give householders and suppliers time to move to cleaner alternatives such as dry wood and manufactured solid fuels.
These produce less smoke and pollution, and are cheaper and more efficient to burn, officials said.
The environment secretary, George Eustice, said: “Cosy open fires and wood-burning stoves are at the heart of many homes up and down the country, but the use of certain fuels means that they are also the biggest source of the most harmful pollutant that is affecting people in the UK.
“By moving towards the use of cleaner fuels such as dry wood we can all play a part in improving the health of millions of people. This is the latest step in delivering on the challenge we set ourselves in our world-leading clean air strategy.
“We will continue to be ambitious and innovative in tackling air pollution from all sources as we work towards our goal to halve the harm to human health from air pollution by 2030.”
Sales of all bagged traditional house coal will be phased out by February 2021, and the sale of loose coal direct to customers via approved coal merchants will end by February 2023.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/feb/21/house-coal-and-wet-wood-to-be-phased-out-by-2023-to-cut-pollution
PM2.5 might or might not be bad for your health, but hypothermia will kill you faster.
The reason British people burn nasty, smokey green wood and coal is they can’t afford anything else.
This new law is Boris Johnson’s “let them eat cake” moment. I doubt Boris and his elitist friends have ever experienced the stress of struggling to pay for home heating; it doesn’t occur to him that some people might not be able to afford those neat but expensive little plastic packets of processed wood. Or maybe he doesn’t care.
Some people might be able to solve their home heating affordability problem by leaving Britain. But for people who stay in the UK, and the many people already struggling with soaring fuel poverty, I have no doubt that for some of them this insensitive new law will be a death sentence.
Personally I don’t have an issue they have banned it, the issue to me is they haven’t provided assistance and alternatives to the poor. That side it seems to be typical of green policies we just ban X but not deal with the consequences on the people it impacts. These groups keep claiming they are fair and just but there actions are anything but that.
Coal was banned and replaced with smokeless coal back in the 70s when air quality was an actual problem. Then gas came along. Gas is being phased out in favour of wood burnt generated electricity WAAAAYYYY north of London. Battersea power station was closed in the 1980’s in favour of Londoners importing power from other shires. Sounds a bit like New York.
Battersea would not have specifically powered the local (London) area. All UK main generators are connected to the National Grid and consumers draw from it anywhere in the country. It is true that historically the bulk of UK generation was supplied from the Midlands and the North because that is where the coal mines were. It was essential to boost 400kv voltage to cater for long line losses as the power headed south. Gas is not being phased out as yet (?) and remains the core back-up to unreliable wind energy. The only real wood burning power station is the former coal-burner Drax (Yorkshire) which receives the pelleted fuel from North America. Madness
Boris de Pfeffel is in his somewhat modest 115-room ‘grace-and-favour home’
https://www.derekhayward.co.uk/Chevening-House/Chevening-House-1/i-pMvXCZZ/A
which is oil heated. Few years ago some wise-crack drilled into the supplying pipeline to siphon the oil.
Boris Johnson, at certain Brexit moments, appeared to be fairly rational but now he has obviously drunken the Kool-Aid and is intent on condemning millions of poor or elderly people to death by hypothermia. Fortunately for these victimised people, Australia is still welcoming newcomers and the good news is that those who settle in Sydney or anywhere north of that is that they will not need any significant heating at home and will also enjoy much superior weather year-round. Say goodbye to Climate Alarmism and embrace the ideal climate now.
Boris and his elitist collaborators have no idea how poor people live and what they need to survive. They eat their cake and deny the poor their bread.
They will certainly get the opportunity to enjoy open wood fires..
That is off-colour, but very funny 🙂
funny how this is bad but importing pelletised wood from the other side of the Atlantic to burn at Drax is “good”
Trying to reduce CO2 production may have caused more crazy ideas to be proposed and imposed than any other scientific subject matter. It’s just one dire prediction after another and one crazy solution after another, day after day, week after week, year after year. And none of these dire predictions ever come to pass. WUWT?
I sure am enjoying this nice winter weather. This is what you CAGW doomsters are worried about? I say give me more!
It would be funny if it wasn’t for all the millions of people who have been duped into believing this unsubstantiated fearmongering over CO2, and are prepared to take counterproductive actions in an effort to control Earth’s weather. Delusional.
Sydney is still too cold. Quite a lot of heating is required in the winter, and most houses are not good at it (eg insulation etc).
I eventually moved up to the tropics from Sydney, having moved there from the bitterly cold uk (and the south, the north is abominable).
I still use heating in the winter, if I’m unfortunate enough not to have arranged my trip to my climate refuge in southern Europe.
‘the north is abominable’
That, sir, is clearly a northophobic statement. Any northophobism should be punished by long periods of re-education at a suitable facility. Northophobia is an example of not treating people, or areas, equally. All people, and areas, must be treated equally, And don’t give me any of that biological, meterological stuff. In this day and age equality trumps facts any day of the week. Moreover, in this day and age we should celebrate diversity so your comment about the north is not celebrating diversity. If the north wants to be different from the south we should accept that. If the north, despite all the evidence to the contrary, wishes to regard itself as being as warm as the south we shoud accept that, otherwise we might hurt its feelings. We don’t want to be hateful or offensive do we? At the moment being northophobic is not a crime but you need to be aware that the police are logging instances of “non-criminal hate incidents”. That’s because there is so little actual crime they have nothing else to do.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/02/14/police-record-120000-non-crime-incidents-may-stop-accused-getting/
Nonsense, nicholas tesdorf. This is a very rational move. Wet wood and coal for fire places should not be allowed in modern neighbourhoods – it causes choking pollution. This has nothing to do with climate change.
As regards particulate pollution, We already have smoke control areas where it is illegal to burn ordinary coal, dating from the 1950’s. Nowadays though it does get ignored and people just burn house coal. Coal really is best burned in power stations or processed into smokeless fuel, which as already pointed out here, allows retrieval of all sorts of useful chemicals.
I agree, this has nothing to do with climate as the headline suggests but the reduction of REAL air pollution. Also, the great surge in the use of wood burning stoves in the UK in recent years has been a life style thing among people who aren’t exactly poor.
Real air pollution? Like in the 50 s? Where? We have lots of healthy lichens all around our coal and wood heated home.
“Plans to phase out the sale of house coal and wet wood have been confirmed as part of efforts to tackle tiny particle pollutants known as PM2.5, which can penetrate deep into lungs and the blood and cause serious health problems.”
Yes, I think we need some perspective. The lump coal is undoubtedly polluting and in an urbanised country like the UK harmful to health. Wet wood burns very badly. Dry wood burns cleaner and warmer. There are no less than 6 types of smokeless coal available in bags from my small local garage.
Ironically-like diesel cars-the govt was encouraging the burning of wood in stoves a few years ago and Drax imports and burns more wood pellets than all the householders of Britain combined although it is burned dry and has emission controls. Of course we do know that this is crazy.
So not a bad move as regards the tiny harmful particles. Agreed there are a very few householders who will be affected who burn the cheaper more polluting coal and may need help, but there is nothing to stop householders getting their own wet wood and burning it, just not from a recognised contractor.
tonyb
“These produce less smoke and pollution, and are cheaper and more efficient to burn, officials said.”
So long as that’s actually true, fuel poverty is not an issue.
They ain’t cheaper than coal, they don’t burn as well and they make a hell of a lot of ash. Why would anyone burn wet wood, except on a bonfire? Seasoned is much better, but there is no need for the utter insanity of kiln drying firewood.
“Wet wood and coal for fire places should not be allowed in modern neighbourhoods – it causes choking pollution. ”
It matters not a twit iffen you are burning wet wood, dry wood, peat, soft coal or hard coal …… if you “fire” is not getting sufficient O2 (oxygen), then you are producing dangerous “air pollution”.
A <a href=http://www.firecatcombustors.com/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIs6Gmzcbl5wIVZCCtBh1obwIuEAAYASAAEgK_vvD_BwE “catalytic converter” will remedy your “polluting” problem.
To understand Boris’s green madness you only need to look from the waist downwards. His new lady has clearly drafted all these new rules and one can only speculate that conjugal rights are part of the deal. What was that he was banging on about recently? We don’t want to be governed by unelected officials in Brussels?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carrie_Symonds
Seems to me we’re being governed by a whole more powerful instinct now…
oh well , he cant get everything right
if he (the govt/the taxpayer) helps people with alternatives its probably postive from a basic pollution point of view, as these burners would be pretty inefficient and probably not well maintained.
I guess the smell of burning peat is also gone across Ireland then? the seem to be at least as rabid as the UK
So… No more barbecues? They give off more smoke than any fireplace, even though most barbecues in the uk are outright laughable after living in Oz.
oh I dunno
the trend is for the 1000$ u beaut gas bbq with hotrocks maybe
not a proper barbie at all.
if its not got wood under it it isnt a barbie!
that said I gather cleancoal is briquettes? they pong and are expensive in aus and rare
wetwood?
what????
totally stupid as it smoulders clags the flue and generates stuff all heat,
if you get sold greenwood(under 12mths splitn dried) here youd be abused at least and sure wouldnt have a repeat sale , and word gets round.
how and why would anyone buy it willingly beats me. unless its half price and you could buy and store it for a yr or two for later use?
The article states “[t]hese produce less smoke and pollution, and are cheaper and more efficient to burn, officials said.” Are the recommended alternative fuels not cheaper?
I thought that it was an ok rule unto i read the zig zag wanderer comment.
Until
Philadelphia banned burning of coal for home and building heating about 50 years ago to decrease air pollution. That effort was successful. More recently than that, replacement of coal by natural gas was the greatest factor in US decreasing its greenhouse gas emissions since the US peak of greenhouse gas emissions in 2005, and increase of energy efficiency is the #2 reason.
One thing I oppose: Forcing people to use electricity in place of natural gas for heating applications before an increase in electricity demand gets supplied by non-fossil-fuel sources, because that increases burning of natural gas (or fossil fuels in general) in the name of decreasing that. Electricity from natural gas has combined generation, transmission and distribution efficiency around 40%. (This number is less for other fossil fuels, and coal produces more greenhouse gas emissions per BTU of fossil fuel energy than natural gas does.)
In 1985-1987, when I was young USAF officer stationed at RAF Greenham Common (sitting ready to nuke the Warsaw Pact back to the Stone Age), I distinctly remember the smell of coal on a winter nights walking in southern English towns.
The home I rented in Kingsclere was all electric then. My girlfriend’s home in Andover was also all-electric heat too.
Times change.
It probably is time to move on from heating a home with raw coal.
Some progress is good. Coal has it’s usefulness in the big electric generating stations where big scale exhaust scrubbers can remove the sulfur and the particulates my nose remembers from all those decades ago.
The absolute irony here is I now live in Tucson Arizona. A quite warm climate by anyone’s measure.
Yet I have classic wood burning fireplace in my single family home. A fireplace that I use in the winter on a dozen or so cold nights every year. Many of my neighbors as well do too. There’s something about a crackling wood fire on a cold winter’s night.
Maybe it reminds us of where we were not that long ago. And this coming summer (4 months hence), I’ve already planned out my mesquite wood cutting safari on my family’s Texas ranch to have plenty o’wood for the next winter’s fire.
So I suppose in the context of the climate scam, coal is bad. A sin. It’s supposedly “bad” because that carbon was sequestered millions of years ago deep underground. And the wood I’ll burn next winter was just a decade or so ago CO2 floating in the air. Still… does Nature care where that CO2 comes from? And is it even measurable in the vast natural flows? I doubt it.
As for Jolly Old England, BoJo is probably correct for the home owner… it’s time to move-on from coal for the home.
Joel,
Open fires are still legal. You just can’t buy green wood to burn on them and nor would anybody
want to if there were other options. Green wood and coal cause way more air pollution and more deaths
than would be caused by burning solid fuel alternatives. Solid fuel is currently slightly more expensive
but not significantly.
Joel
I worked at USAF Grenham common in the early 70’s at American Express as my first job. The Green Berets would fly in very late on a Friday in order to cash their pay cheques and we would try to pretend we were shut as the last thing we wanted was to be at the bank until 10pm. Mind you when a pile of green berets start hammering on the doors and peering in the windows you tend to have to do what they want.
I remember the cruise missiles arriving as we lived nearby and remember the women protestors.
I think coal is fine in carefully controlled power stations but the raw stuff is highly polluting and just as we moved on from its general use in the 60’s to combat the awful smogs, its time to move on from the raw coal in domestic use. There are plenty of smokeless alternatives
tonyb
I live in a village in England where very few open fires are used, as evidenced by smoke; nearly everyone has gas central heating. Like Joel, I still like an open fire, but coal in my case and fewer than 10 nights per winter, and I am very miffed that it is being phased out in “virtue signalling”. I’ll be stockpiling this autumn…
Rich.
Eric,
Your picture shows an egg shaped smokeless fuel ( like ‘Coalite’) being burned.
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2F2.bp.blogspot.com%2F-bMc2ysIA6O8%2FWDHdO6LhYaI%2FAAAAAAAAG_o%2FEY8VJZ8Jh78aQYYTqnESKzTwTT7MazZEACLcB%2Fs1600%2FCoalite.jpg&f=1&nofb=1
Read all about it – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coalite
It is not banned.
This is a real coal fire –
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fsanjeetv.files.wordpress.com%2F2014%2F03%2Fcoal-burning.jpg&f=1&nofb=1
It will be banned (quite rightly; NO coal should be be burned without being processed to recover all the wonderful chemicals it contains first ).
Gas heating for new houses will be banned by 2025, even though it’s clean, reliable & ~95% efficient. The homes will keep warm with devices such as heat pumps…powered by ELECTRIC.
ICE cars will be banned & we will have to use ELECTRIC.
All trains will be ELECTRIC.
All we need in the UK is some method of reliable low-cost ELECTRIC ~ 5x the dispatchable capacity we have now.
I’m sure ‘our glorious leader Boris’ & his Extinction Rebellion friends & family will save us.
Before long ICE car makers will be unable to sell new ICE cars. If petrol is banned, the New ICE cars will be binned well before the last payment is made.
Who would be willing to put out hard earned money for a product they won’t be able to use after 3 or 4 years and won’t be able to resell
Reminds me of the song “Red Barchetta” by Rush (although they pronounce it wrong if it’s an Italian car)
https://youtu.be/PjjNvjURS-s
dunno bout that
whos going to buy an electric car for double the price and half the lifespan due to the cost of replacer batteries and most likely a huge disposal fee for the ones removed as well?
naff all resale value for the same reason
doubt any of the leccy cars would go to 30yrs and still run if even roadworty by then.
plain english we have about 10yrs to sort the bastards out !
Coal burns hot. Nothing is cold as ones love for a whore once you come.
I thought that coal for domestic heating In the UK was banned in the 1950s after the ‘Great Smog’, and replaced by ‘smokeless fuel’, I.e. coke. Did the law change since then to permit coal, or is this just shoddy reporting? bTW I lived there through that period, not very pleasant.
@ Boy
“I thought that coal for domestic heating In the UK was banned in the 1950s”
only in smoke control areas;
The Clean Air Act 1956 allowed the introduction of ‘smoke control areas’ in towns and cities
The 1956 and 1968 Clean Air Acts were repealed by the Clean Air Act 1993
that states –
under section 4 of the Clean Air Act 1993. Section 14(2) of the Act requires that an occupier of a building shall not knowingly cause or permit a furnace to be used in a building: (a) to burn pulverised fuel (b) to burn any other solid matter at a rate of 45.4 kilograms or more an hour
http://adlib.everysite.co.uk/adlib/defra/content.aspx?id=18193
So we can still burn up to 45.4 kilograms an hour !!!!!….in each furnace !!!!
Smokeless zones were set up, I suspect that the fashion for log burners may have lead people to ignore these, as they’d buy plastic bags of coal from a local garage or shop.
The Clean Air legislation covers those areas designated when introduced by Local Authorities in the 1950s and 1960s. Not across the nation.
So, in the city I live, coal is banned in the city as it was in the 1960s, but not in all the suburbs (which didn’t even come under the City Council in those days.)
Thanks to the ‘demographics’, the city has ‘grown’.
I wouldn’t burn raw coal. Too dirty. But seasoned wood in a proper wood-burning stove is another matter. Kiln dried wood is ridiculously expensive. And following the deliberate destruction of the coal industry, smokeless fuel is also expensive.
Of course the key word is ‘seasoned’. By splitting and air drying over a Summer (and storing under cover), moisture content well under 20% is easily achieved. But will this be allowed? We shall see.
As for pm2.5 particulates, the evidence of harm to health is very weak. This has been well debated here in the past.
I produce my own wood, which I dry in ventilated stores for at least 3 years (probably 5years – I don’t keep a check on it) before I burn it in my wood-burning stove. It burns very cleanly and very hot.
There is nothing like a roaring coal fire. My nan in Ireland used to receive coal deliveries as she was a pensioner.
Excess winter deaths in UK 2017/18 highest since 1975/76 at 50,100.
Coeur de Lion
The 50,000 deaths were in England and Wales according to the ONS. 0.1% of population.
2017 deaths in the Indian heatwave, 2,500.
From a population of 1.3bn ~0.000003% (give or take a zero)
70m people in India live below the internationally recognised poverty level of $1.95 per day. That’s more than the entire UK population.
NOX comes off the fields. Particulates and NOX come from vehicle exhausts. Raw coal and wood contribute tiny amounts of both. There is a solution to the vehicle pollution — convert HGVs to LPG or CNG. This latter is cheaper and very efficient — if only we had fifty years supply of natural gas readily accessible under Lancashire… Oh, hang on… https://www.spectator.co.uk/2013/05/the-only-way-is-shale/
JF
This will eventually go down in history as The Silly Government.
I have serious doubts about that. I think “silly” is now the norm. A government will have to be sensible to be remarked upon in uk history for the last 40 years. I’m not holding my breath for that.
“King Edward I of England banned the burning of sea-coal by proclamation in London in 1272, after its smoke became a problem.” link
Next thing you hear is that they ban beards or, even better, tax them.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beard_tax
…cleaner alternatives such as dry wood and manufactured solid fuels. These produce less smoke and pollution, and are cheaper and more efficient to burn, officials said.
This contradicts this statement:
The reason British people burn nasty, smokey green wood and coal is they can’t afford anything else
Which is correct? Can someone explain?
Easy.
“Cheaper”, once you add a huge amount of money to the thing you are banning, to allow for the entirely imaginary “cost” of Glowbull Warming.
What happened to the 13.9 trees cut down in Scotland to make way for wind turbines?
They are burnt in unused farm sheds for which they receive a huge subsidy (paid by consumers) known as the Renewable Heat Incentive. This helps to meet EU renewable energy targets and helps to increase fuel poverty.
They’ll just switch over to wood pellet products like he wants so he can profit off it.
I go bushwalking in Tasmania from time to time. Until 15 about years ago most of the huts I came across were heated by very nice sweet smelling black coal. A bit hard to set on fire, but I could show off and demonstrate my outdoor skills to others by starting and getting the heater glowing red hot.
These days most huts are heated by locked and controlled gas heaters, or the pissweak Gippsland brown coal brickettes that replaced the black coal. (Exception, the hydro heated Lake Tahune Hut)
At home I live in a modern house, heated by a heat pump.
Hi why was my comment removed after is was posted?.
I predict a lively black market in, eh, coal.
Me too, and stockpiling. Protest fires of old tyres anyone?
The ban (at least the coal part) is for what is termed “household coal” often sold in blue bags at service stations. The Multiheat smokeless coal is unaffected. Our local dealer was run off his feet with panicked consumers and wasn’t happy the articles had been so misleading. I was chatting to him at the local pub and he said it has been a windfall for him in terms of sales, but people just seem to read what they want to read.
A bit outside of the small city where we live there’s a big facility. Perfectly good big trees arrive by trucks to be transformed in tiny pellets. Which are then sold at about 500$ per tonne in local big do it yourself supermarkets.
I once stopped by and attempted to learn the amount of energy required (and therefore wasted) to chop enough trees for a tonne of pellets.
Sorry, we can not disclose trade secrets Sir…
Trade secret huh ? Of a business sponsored by our taxes ?
beats me why they even manage to sell it, small bits do burn hotter BUT they also burn fast and are an utter waste of money as well as constant refilling fIrebox. i collect twigs n leaves in summer autumn use the household paper etc waste as starters
and then manage to warm most of the draughty wooden house with about 6 or 7 decent sized chunks of wood 5/6 all night for higher heat and one I keep on slow burn during the cay to keep the firebox warm
white or redgum or stringybark and the logs would be maybe 5kg each?
in 1944 2cwt of coal was used by homes per week for heating = 100kg https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/1944-07-13/debates/e689a893-a2c3-4e81-8036-dc707296c327/CoalIndustry(HouseholdSuppliesFife)
UK cost of house coal is currently £44.92/100kg
This could buy approx 44.92/.17 =264kwh of electricity per week
This is 37kwh of electricity per day
This is more than adequate for most uk properties to maintain acceptable air temperatures and hot water.
The cost of alternatives for a poor uk householder who was relying on coal is therefore not an issue
Today Coal and logs are used mainly by the rich for the ambience not the cost!
I dont agree, the wealthy and poor alike burn wood and coal in rural areas, some supplement this with oil and gas heating, at a thousand pounds a load for oil the poor can not afford the oil to heat the house,without coal and wood this would be x2 for a years worth heating /domestic cooking.
Similar result to my calculation.
I just read your post agreed, just after tapping a very long reply to this whole sorry business, that vanished !
Utter nonsense.
When I lived in the UK, most people in my low socio-economic area who were subject to clean air laws defied those laws because they couldn’t afford to heat their homes with electricity. The local authorities turned a blind eye because they didn’t want lots of dead people.
Our heater was a 6Kw unit, running most of the day and night close to peak capacity during the coldest months of winter, so the actual peak energy burn was around 6 x 24 x 7 = 1008 KWh per week for at least 12 weeks. Using your electricity price of .17 / KWh, providing similar heat using electricity would have required £170 / week – around £2000 for a year of electric heat.
Instead of paying around £2000+ for 6KW of continuous heat in winter, we used a wood / coal burner, which required 3 loads of cheap green wood @ £80 / load + around 3 refills of the coal bucket for around £130 / fill, total around £630 – less than a third of what the electricity would have cost for the same amount of heat.
Paid troll for number 10 is my guess.
whaaat?
I use 13.7kw power a month in an all electric home running 2 freezers and a large fridgefreezer
and thats the summer bill which is high due toa 3hp borepump for an hr a day
my present powerco tells me I use almost 1/3 less than avg one person home?
my old powerco told me I used more than a 2 person home
go figure that one, I couldnt.
Takes a lot of energy to stay warm in Britain in winter, especially if your house is old.
Your figures for the amount of coal used to heat a house are excessive. 50kg does us fine for a week, even when sub zero. Insulation has improved since then. But you knew that.
“We will continue to be ambitious and innovative in tackling air pollution from all sources as we work towards our goal to halve the harm to human health from air pollution by 2030.”
Hands up all who have felt less healthy in recent years. Why don’t people like the environment secretary realise that as a nation we are healthier today than at any time in the country’s long history. He should tell us how many lives he is going to save as a result of this madness. If he cannot, then he has no right to impose such a dramatic and unnecessary imposition on this country’s traditional way of life. Why is Mr Eustace intent in promoting himself as the great man who is going to save the environment at the cost of millions of people, many old and poor? If Johnson does not turn round this utterly ridiculous directive by his environment secretary, as indeed he did with the recent directive on property tax issued by the Chancellor I shall never vote for him again.
OK greens, let us have a review of our achievements so far.
1. Ban all use of coal fired electricity. tick, the last three plants will be demolished in 2023.
2. Ban all use of oil fired power stations, tick, only sub 10 MW units retained for emergencies.
3. Ban all domestic open fires. tick
4. Ban all domestic closed fires. tick, legislation is underway. No more Aga warmth or log burners.
5. Ban all diesel cars. tick, already banned in some city areas and being extended.
6. Ban all petrol/hybrid cars. tick, 2035 is end day, from 2030 the vehicles will be unmarketable.
7. Ban foraging for fuel. tick, anyone without a licence to carry will be prosecuted if caught.
8. Ban gas connection to new houses. tick, from 2025 all new build will be gas-less.
9. Ban any dissenting voices from commenting on public media. tick, already BBC and Guardian policy.
10 Allow mass XR demonstration without sanction. tick, the Metropolitan police encourage such.
11. Get a sleeper green into the number 10 position. tick, things just Carrie on as planned.
12. Do not talk about The long march through the institutions, tick…..
let me just answer that banging on the door…….
I am beginning to be ashamed to be British …….
Artisan firewood can be very expensive. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBb9O-aW4zI
Brilliant!
In rural areas where wind disperses the soot, burning coal in an open fires might be ok, but in high density housing it should have been no, no, long time ago, especially in the areas where low particles emission gas supplies are available.
However, of more immediate concern is a news report that “The World Health Organisation has raised concerns about cases where there has been no contact with someone known to be infected nor travel to China” and that incubation period might be as long as four weeks.
There is nothing government won’t control if you let them.
There goes my hickory smoked BBQ in Britain idea.
If they ban coal what will the overreaching ham fists of government pass out as gifts?
Once again WUWT provides insight to things other than just climate. Often folks like me who reside in other parts of the world are not aware of how such government edicts affect others. I sit here this morning at my desk next to the large sliding doors that allows me a view of my backyard. It has been around 80F for the last several days and a cold front came through yesterday. This morning the temp outside is around 48F but the sky is blue with the morning sun light shining through the tropical foliage that abounds all around. Inside I am comfortable at 74F and that is without having to use any heating through the night thanks to thermal windows and attic insulation which are designed to keep the heat out in the summer but work in reverse on the occasional cold nights we get here. This made me think that perhaps the real climate refugees will be those seeking warmth due to the consequences of government rather than climate change itself.
Yep.
Recall all the blogging during climategate heralding the end of the global warming hoax?
This is not winning.
Johnson obviously knows what the result will be. Already poor, elderly people n England are dying from cold because they can’t afford the rising rates; banning house coal & wet wood just speeds up the process of depopulation. The Agenda is carved into 20 ft high granite in eight languages, so it’s hard to miss.
Death Sentence?
wow thats alarmist
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/feb/21/coal-wet-wood-how-uk-restrictions-work
Not really. Fuel poverty in Britain is a serious issue, between 10-20% of households struggle to pay for heating. Lots of people die every year because they can’t afford to stay warm.
Poor people don’t buy wet wood from garden centres, they buy it cheap off the backs of pickup trucks from people whose contact details are passed by word of mouth. If the government assumes people are buying their winter fuel in hardware stores, all their calculations of the impacts of this new law are way off.
If PM2.5 is that big of a problem (???), first give them a viable alternative. Also not a fan of political policy based on claims of “most harmful pollutant” after you’ve already effectively reduced the most harmful pollutants. You’re left with any old excuse to go on.
In the United States, Utah, Sandy, they allow wood/coal burning when the dwelling has no other means of heat. What that has done is the jerk with a $70K 4X4, 30 foot Ski boat, 40 foot RV, $50K UTV’s, dual Jet Skis, pulls his gas furnace out and replaces it with a wood/coal burning monster then burns his garbage on the weekends to cap it off. Older, fixed income, pulling oxygen tanks behind them can not go outdoors during the winter and with inversions even the air indoors isn’t healthy.
So they (politicians) are looking at higher taxes for gas, higher registration fees for gas burning cars, taxing by the mile all to reduce the crap in the air they allowed with the wood/coal burning cutout.
Few things are more dangerous than extraordinary popular delusions.
When I was in England the people looked healthy using coal. Was that a delusion?