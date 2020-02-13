Guest post by David Middleton
From Forbes…
Feb 9, 2020,9:44 am
How Academic ‘Blacklists’ Impede Serious Work On Climate Science
Roger Pielke Contributor
A climate advocacy group called Skeptical Science hosts a list of academics that it has labeled “climate misinformers.” The list includes 17 academics and is intended as a blacklist. We know of this intent because one of the principals of Skeptical Science, a blogger named Dana Nuccitelli, said so last Friday, writing of one academic on their list, “if you look at the statements we cataloged and debunked on her [Skeptical Science] page, it should make her unhirable in academia.”
That so-called “unhirable” academic is Professor Judy Curry, formerly the chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Georgia Tech, and a Fellow of both the American Geophysical Union and American Meteorological Society. By any conventional academic metric, Curry has compiled an impressive record over many decades. The idea that she would be unhirable would seem laughable.
But there is nothing funny about Skeptical Science.
[…]Forbes
There’s also nothing skeptical or scientific about the Skeptical Science.
Dr. Pielke’s article is infuriating and well-worth reading.
It’s long-past time to respond to such defamation.
28 thoughts on “Roger Pielke Jr., On SkepSci’s Academic Blacklisting”
“It’s long-past time to respond to such defamation.” Yes, who’s going to make it happen?
When a climate activist site tries to blacklist a scientist who wants the US to rejoin the Paris climate accord (Dr. Roger Pielke Jr.), they’ve really gone off the rails.
Yep. They also defame William and Ted Nordhaus.
Shades of Joe McCarthy from the early-mid 50s.
Skepsci is disgusting filthy trash.
Although, I do wish I was cool enough to be blacklisted.
It only took 3 visits to their site back when I first started following the agw story for me to see the site for what is was, a propaganda site. That was about 11 years ago. I never visited the site after that.
Chris Turney of stuck in Antarctica fame shows up again…
To elevate our mood, I bring you this: a poll shows that Swedes think Climate Policy was the worst waste of taxpayers’ money in 2019. link
‘Skeptical Science’ is the sort of Climate Joke Site that you only ever make the mistake of visiting once. Over there you risk running into tragic Jokes like Professor Turkey of Antarctic Expedition Fame. It is just a propaganda centre and science-free zone.
Putting someone on ANY blacklist because of their opinion because they don’t agree with blacklist compilers and expecting others to abide by it is very FASCIST behavior. Trying to deprive someone of a livelihood because you don’t agree with their opinion (what is the definition of a bigot???) should be raising eyebrows. It is violating human rights. Perhaps those compiling the blacklist are the ones that need to be blacklisted.
Alas, I am nowhere near landing on their blacklist, but I have landed on another leftist blacklist which has unfortunately now been put behind a paywall. I was rather proud of landing on the patriot “hall of shame” – the slander and feeble attempts at ridicule were breathtaking in their stupidity. The idiots eventually realized that what they regarded as the hall of shame we regarded as a hall of fame -an honour to be included. Interestingly, this web page branch of Antifa was being aided by the GREENS party with taxpayer resources.
“if you look at the statements we cataloged and debunked…”
So those are her statements not SS’s. Her statements. Does sue herself?
Firstly, those morons didn’t debunk anything.
Secondly, the purpose of their propaganda campaign was to impugn Dr. Curry’s professional reputation (AKA to defame her).
These guys actually think that yelling you’re wrong, counts as debunking.
Nevertheless, the statements are not SS’s but Curry’s. And Curry’s statements have no factual basis, which SS documents with published science. So SS is merely the light. Good luck suing a light.
Unmitigated horst schist. This quote is of SkepSci’s Dana Nuccitelli…
It is one thing to disagree with someone’s professional opinions, it’s quite another to publish statements claiming they are “unhirable” thereby damaging their professional reputation.
If someone can demonstrate on the balance of probabilities they suffered loss of income and/or reputation as a result of those statements they would have cause of action.
Anyone else hear that thwacking noise?
Any fair minded person should be outraged by the antics described in Dr. Pielke’s article. The fact that the left, as well as the right, does not condemn this crap shows us that the left has become morally bankrupt.
Personally I cant see why anyone pays any attention to SS. A read of the background and qualifications of the contributors to SS reveals they are mostly a bunch of computer programmers, environmentalists with a couple of Chemists and I think a couple of Physicists, none of which have expertise in Atmospheric sciences, Meteorology or oceanography.
Interesting that you call them SS, given the penchant for Nazi imagery.
“Dr. Pielke’s article is infuriating and well-worth reading.”
So good in fact that it was posted 4 days ago.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/02/09/the-skeptical-science-kidz-go-a-bridge-too-far-with-blacklisting/
Larry Kummer also mentioned it in another recent post. I don’t comb through what other authors have written before writing my own posts. Nor do I read everything everyone else writes.
What would be cool, is for WUWT to take each article on Skeptical Science and show it is a load of crap. Point out to the world the their positions that are pure opinion and document the science for each. Address their so called “science” and discuss their references.
This would be particularly relevant to their so called “myths” section, where they take skeptical positions and claim they are myths.
Not enough time, not even enough geological time.
Perhaps we should put the shoe on the other foot perhaps we start a listing of Climate Scientists that should be considered “unhirable”. If they want to play McCarthyism then lets play.
Need to be a bit careful there I think. I can hear the cash registers from the Lawyers offices ringing……
The real story is how corrupt are universities. Very corrupt when activists decide their hiring of anyone.
David, thank you for continuing the conversation in spite of the lack of facts, science and reason coming from the alarmists. They really are the ones who deserve the title “denier” since their beliefs are more religious than scientific. I am a mere student of things geologic and a proud skeptic of anyone and anything without independent corroboration.
Incidentally, what is this horst schist you speak of? Should there not also be graben schist located in close association? Or would that be like my favorite college pastime: graben @$$! At least I was smart enough to get names and phone numbers; can’t imagine how miserable life is for students now in the Brave New Progressive religious seminarys that have subverted our institutions of education! Rock on!!