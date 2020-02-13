Michael Gove: “The country that pioneered the Industrial Revolution … [has] a responsibility to lead a Green … Revolution.”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
All the harm Britain did to the world by creating the Industrial Revolution puts Britain under a special obligation to lead on climate change, according to British MP Michael Gove.
Michael Gove declares UK has a ‘moral responsibility’ to lead global Green Industrial Revolution
James S Murray @James_BG 11 February 2020
Cabinet Secretary sets out government’s priorities for COP26 Summit, but is reticent on whether he wants the job of Summit President
Michael Gove this morning declared that he was “very happy with the job I have”, while declining to be drawn on whether he wants the post of COP26 President in this week’s imminent Cabinet reshuffle.
…
He also hinted that in the face of likely opposition from the US and Brazilian administrations the UK would look to work with cities and states to secure more ambitious climate pledges. And he highlighted the importance of China’s upcoming Biodiversity COP, which he argued represented “two halves of the same process” in conjunction with the Glasgow COP Summit and as such should provide a route to securing close co-operation with China and other major emerging economies.
…
He added that “the reasons we think it is so important to demonstrate this leadership is not just because we are hosting COP, but also because we believe the UK has a moral responsibility to lead as the first country in the world to industrialise”.
“As we all know the Industrial Revolution relied – and still relies to a disproportionate extent – on the extraction and use of hydrocarbons,” Gove said. “And we have a moral responsibility on the first in, first out basis to ensure the country that pioneered the Industrial Revolution and played the biggest role in the change in our climate, [has] a responsibility to lead a Green Industrial Revolution.“
…Read more: https://www.businessgreen.com/news/4010465/michael-gove-declares-uk-moral-responsibility-lead-global-green-industrial-revolution
This isn’t the first time a British politician has casually talked up bypassing the US Federal Government, to undermine President Trump’s policies by striking deals with individual US cities and states. Its like Britain still thinks they own the USA.
29 thoughts on “Michael Gove: “The country that pioneered the Industrial Revolution … [has] a responsibility to lead a Green … Revolution.””
I bet Gove will keep on using fossil fuels every day, because sacrifice is for the little people.
That’s exactly how they communicate at their cocktail soirees and after parties.
Why they even complain that if the population keeps growing and the little people keep using and then we allow those who have lived so long and satisfactorily, in 3rd world countries, to electrify, why there will soon be none left for the more deserving who champion the planets salvation from all these little people overpopulating.
Quick, let us create another honorarium or awards program so that they can strut about like peacocks on the red carpet patting each other on the back.
The idiocy seems to be a pandemic illness, unbelievable…
If we look at the RNA strands in the Corona virus, will we find it used sequences of CAGW alarmism?
No. We don’t have any responsibility to pander to Gove’s paranoia. Or Greta’s.
It took an absolute lack of morality to push this came this far.
… that should be ‘push this SCAM this far’.
I miss the edit button.
Joel; I thought it was ‘game’. It’s a fixed game anyway!
I misread it as Game (which also works well)
It isn’t clear that cities and states can make foreign agreements. That power is vested in the Senate and the President. link
I am not a lawyer. I have no clue. I may be getting a headache. I can dream that some governor or mayor could end up in the slammer for violating the constitution, but that doesn’t seem likely … it would be wonderful though.
commieBob
I think you posted on the wrong thread mate……. 🙂 :0 :)……Take some Paracetamol, no aspirin left in the jungle because of course…………..
Right there in the article, HotScot, and in the commentaty essay, this MP is talking about dealing directly with US and Brazilian cities and states. I think it is the right thread. What commieBob is missing is the attempts by states e.g. California making climate and trade pacts with other countries — non-binding though they might be. China, for instance, has no recourse to the U.S. government when California renegs. They can get away with it up to the point that the agreement violates U.S. law or hurts other states.
Funny thing, but without U.S. resources, the U.K. coal plants would be polluting at a higher rate, and the U.S. is leading CO2 reduction. So perhaps the real ecologists in Britain should look to the U.S. for leadership. But you won’t hear that from the Green party, which is less about ecology and more about the Socialist coalition agenda.
Long live the UK!
This will blow your mind:
https://phzoe.wordpress.com/2020/02/13/measuring-geothermal-a-revolutionary-hypothesis/
From 1780 to 1914 UK coal production contributed an average of18% of global CO2 increase, in 2019 it was 0.6%. Leadership enough for Mr Gove?
Eric Huxter
Now that’s interesting. Can you give us more info or links on that please.
Michael Gove should be made aware of Judge Alsup’s request to the parties in the San Francisco and Oakland v. Chevron and other Oil companies litigation-
Identify the benefits to the communities of fossil fuels over the last 200 years.
Mr. Gove might enlighten us as to what exactly were the “evils”of the Industrial Revolution.
He should spend less time listening to Greta who thinks Britain owes a ‘special responsibility‘ for inaugurating the Industrial Revolution.
These people want to take us back to the seventies.
The 1770s that is.
He’s a coke head Gretin.
Just as with a person, it helps if you want to be seen to be all for Green things, is to be very rich, and it helps to have such as Norway has lots of Hydro electricity to back up the inefficient renewables plus of course lots of fossal fuel such as oil.
The UK is too small and has a far too big a population to be able to play the silly game of pretending to be Green,
MJE VK5ELL
No, ‘Britain’ does not imagine they own the UK, thanks very much.
Most of us well balanced Brits recognise we are an island nation and responsible for our own governance and actions. Americans and Australians, amongst the rest of our extended family, are adored cousins. We have been through a lot together.
There may be a few UK politicians who are deranged enough to imagine they aspire to anything more than the tiniest blip in the space time continuum, but the rest of us have our feet on the ground.
Let me make it clear, Gove is a political climber. Evidently known as ‘Brains’ amongst the political elite, which is sad as, when asked on national radio the other day, no less than 8 times, how much banning ICE vehicles would cost the country, he eventually, and unconvincingly replied (with that same stupid grin on his face) “it will be a net benefit”.
Whatever position he occupies, he will turn his back on the position he previously occupied if it suits his personal objectives.
He speaks like an old style politician, never, ever, answering a question, and imagines it’s clever. Despite the entire British empire screaming at him and many of his colleagues “Just answer the effing question!”
This is a man who has survived two failed Prime Ministers so far, and another heading for the rocks just 2 months following an incredibly decisive victory in the 2019 General Election.
Please don’t present this idiot Muppet as anything like representative of Britain.
The silent majority here will take care of him in our own time.
Meanwhile, ignore the scurrying little weasel.
Thanks, HotScot, for that balanced analysis of Mr Gove’s political stance. One day maybe you might care to say what you really think. In the meantime, can someone please convince Boris that the president of COP26 has to be a dedicated climate sceptic. It’s the only way that any COP is ever going to reach a meaningful agreement. Let’s face it, they haven’t done too well at reaching agreements with alarmist presidents, have they?
Self-confessed cokehead Gove is best known for betraying his leader (Cameron) over the Brexit referendum and then stabbing his leader (Johnson) in the back too.
He has no honour.
No surprise he sees the Green as a means to self-advancement.
Looks like the moronic twat he is. Not even wrong, Gove.
Can I apologise to our friends world wide for the lunacy of Michael Grove. His role in British politics is to provide the figure of fun needed by cartoonists and satirists trying to make a living. Gove has about as much credibility as Greta, and about the same understanding of anything to do with science. The most incredible achievement of his political career so far, is retaining his position in Boris’s cabinet after the reshuffle. I can only think, Boris needs Gove to provide a punch bag when things aren’t going so well with his Green fixated girl friend. Not such big a problem these days, now the neighbours don’t knock on the wall and complain about the noise… 🙂
Can I just be (probably the last in a very long line of people) another to say thank you to Anthony, and especially all the guys that do the techie stuff on WUWT, for working so hard to bring back instant posting on the blog.
You guys must have been pulling your hair out for the last year or so.
Big round of applause needed.
No one is suggesting that we have electric driven tractors or trawlers yet, so UK food production will still rely on diesel for the indefinite future. And I fail to see the British Army using electric driven tanks.
Ian
Were our government officials to lead by example, I might take some notice (barely). But the most prominent ‘government’ vehicle of the last decade or so was Bercow’s diesel motivated Land Rover sporting the legend “Bollocks To Brexit”.
The pseudo elite have no idea we are coming to get them.
And yes, there is an elite in the UK, it’s called the Royal Family. And whilst I adore our Queen, the rest of her family, with the possible exception of Princess Ann, are simply not worth the time of day to the rest of the country, despite their protestations.
The real problem being, is that whilst HM the Queen has Reigned over her country admirably, she has allowed our elite to become infected with the concept that they actually hold any power at all over the people.
They don’t, and they are learning some excruciating lessons in the early 21st Century.
Long live the Queen. But God forbid Charlie boy and/or his useless progeny ever aspire to rule the UK ever again.
We have an obligation to spread the prosperity, health, and human longevity of the ongoing Industrial and Technological Revolution. Going “Green” … Going BACKWARD is immoral and utterly selfish. 1st World selfish.
“All the harm Britain did to the world by creating the Industrial Revolution”
Our love hate relationship with the Industrial Revolution is older than climate change. Climate change is just its latest form.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/10/14/racism/
I don’t feel a special responsibility to go back to the dark ages.
Oh for a sceptical politician
I am puzzled why anyone can believe in CAGW or Brexit. A vast majority seem to believe in one or the other – often the most vociferous in favour of one of the idiocies is an opponent of the other. But Michael Gove seems to be a double idiot believing in both Brexit and all the carbon reduction tomfoolery.
As an a species we certainly haven’t evolved from the time when Aztec sacrificed thousand of people to combat climate change.