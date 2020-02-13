Climate Fail: French President Accused of “Not Doing Enough”

As pension and global warming fuel tax riots continue, French climate activists have expressed their anger at President Macron for failing to deliver on his climate promises.

Macron vows ‘fight of the century’ against climate change

Macron visits melting glacier, but opponents decry it as an electoral stunt.

France’s leader on Thursday called the battle against climate change and environmental destruction “the fight of the century”, after visiting a melting glacier in the French Alps.

…

But Macron faces vociferous opposition on multiple fronts over climate change. Activists say his lobbying for global action is not backed up by sufficient French government measures to curb the greenhouse gas emissions blamed for global warming. France is behind on its European renewable energy commitments, ranking second from bottom in the EU, according to Eurostat.

Macron has also delayed by 10 years plans to reduce the share of French energy derived from nuclear power from 71 percent to 50 percent.

Beyond the government, opponents in France’s yellow vest economic protest movement fiercely opposed Macron’s efforts to raise fuel taxes to combat pollution, complaining that the move penalised regular workers on tight budgets.

…