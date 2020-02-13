An autopsy of the climate policy debate’s corpse

Reposted from The Fabius Maximus website
By Larry Kummer, Editor / 12 February 2020
Summary: The climate policy debate ran for 30 years but produced little action (it ranks #17 of the public’s top 18 concerns). Now it has died. The autopsy reveals not just who killed it but also disturbing insights about America. This is post #404 in a series about climate change that I began 12 years ago.
Bottom line: the climate activists are decisively winning. The science no longer matters in the public policy debate. Activists have moved beyond it and the major science institutions no longer defend it against the activists’ exaggerations and misrepresentations. There are rumors are that the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report will break with the past and fully embrace the hysteria. Meanwhile, skeptics are talking to themselves, like characters in Alice in Wonderland – vocal but effectively locked out of the news media.
The climate wars are in the “pursuit” phase of battle, during which the victorious side runs down and destroys their broken foe. Understanding how we got here reveals much about America’s dysfunctionality (i.e., its broken OODA loop). But first, know that this was not inevitable. See this remarkable op-ed in the BBC: “Science must end climate confusion” by eminent climate scientist Richard Betts on 11 January 2010.
“Of course, we know that these things {extreme weather} happen anyway, even without climate change – they may happen more often under a warmer climate, but it is wrong to blame climate change for every single event. Climate scientists know this, but still there are people outside of climate science who will claim or imply such things if it helps make the news or generate support for their political or business agenda. …
“{D}o climate scientists do enough to counter this? Or are we guilty of turning a blind eye to these things because we think they are on ‘our side’ against the climate sceptics? …Climate scientists need to take more responsibility for the communication of their work to avoid this kind of thing. Even if scientists themselves are not blaming everything on climate change, it still reflects badly on us if others do this.”
But Betts, and his fellow peers who are dedicated to science, remained mostly silent in the public policy debate – other than the occasional quiet remark. Of course, they were smart to do so. This is a moral panic. Once the leaders of society embrace it (for their own purposes), it becomes a virulent epidemic. Like a zombie apocalypse, those scientists in its path had only three good options: flee, collaborate, or hide. The ugly consequences to those (e.g., Pielke Sr. and Jr., Judith Curry) who chose a fourth option – carefully and selectively fighting the panic – are described below.
I have personally seen this dynamic play out as I have documented this increasing dysfunctional debate since 2008. But few cared in 2008. In 2015 I wrote one of the early critiques of the RCP8.5 scenario (perhaps the first): Is our certain fate a coal-burning climate apocalypse? No! I followed with Manufacturing climate nightmares: misusing science to create horrific predictions. Afterwards, I tried to find a climate scientist to coauthor an article in EOS or WSJ op-ed about the misuse of RCP8.5 – when it might have had an impact. But the ones I contacted were too smart to do so.
Now even Nature and the hard-core alarmist BBC says this. But RCP8.5 – and more broadly, climate science – no longer matter. The debate has moved beyond science to the exaggerations of the Climate Emergency and the fictions of the Extinction Rebellion. It is all politics and mass hysteria.
The climate policy debate is interesting as an example of our society’s growing dysfunctionality. Larger political forces (e.g., who wins the presidency in 2020) will determine who wins the debate. On a longer time horizon, the weather will choose the winning side. Meanwhile, the American people watch their screens and chatter.
An example shows how we got here
“The owl of Minerva takes its flight only when the shades of night are gathering.”
— G.W.F. Hegel in the Preface to The Philosophy of Right (1820). See Wikipedia.
Roger Pielke Jr. has written an article adding to my favorite genre: forensic pathology, examing the climate policy debate’s corpse to determine the causes of its death. His article describes the creation of shock troops for climate activists, using the Skeptical Science website (SkS) as their base. These people attack the opponents of activists – using lies and smears to discredit these eminent scientists. These are people whom activist scientists can support without getting their own hands dirty by smearing their peers.
The troops at SkS have been immensely successful in a narrow sense, helping activists dominate the public spaces in America. But when you read this, remember the big truth which explains the gridlock in US climate policy.
This is not what scientists do when they have
decisive evidence of an imminent global threat.
This is how they act when they do not have decisive evidence,
but for professional or political reasons want the public to believe them anyway.
Many Americans understand that, at some level.
“A Climate Blacklist That Works:
‘It Should Make Her Unhirable In Academia’”
By Roger Pielke, Jr.
Pielke describes the dramatis personae of this sad story.
The writers at Skeptical Science – A massive donation supported website. Like most good propaganda mills, it mixes useful information with misinformation. Very few of its authors are climate scientists.
Pielke describes its authors’ smearing of Roger Pielke Sr. and Judith Curry. See this debunking of the SkS page about Pielke. See his publications, also his positions held. His publications have an H-Index of 95. See Curry’s publications; they have an H-Index of 67. Compare that to media darlings James Hansen (96), Michael Mann (83), and Katharine Hayhoe (47). It is how science crashes during a moral panic.
Conclusions
“It is dangerous to be right in matters where established men are wrong.”
— Voltaire in his The Age of Louis XIV.
Simple and sensible measures could have been taken long ago with broad public support to prepare for a better future and break the policy gridlock (perhaps gaining support for bigger bolder actions). But that requires our involvement to make it happen – since neither the leaders of climate science nor US elites have any interest in either. We do not appear to be up to this challenge.
Something dark to go with your breakfasts, crushing any optimism that might come with the dawn.
It’s not “the end”, but it is bad news in several ways.
Yes, another depressing post here at WattsUpWithThat.
Steve,
This reminds me of Churchill’s speeches during the late 1930s. Very stirring, quite futile.
But apathy and passivity always earn their natural reward. It’s the Great Circle of Life, just like in the Disney films.
Disney – perhaps the number one propagandists in the world.
Aimed at children, of course.
Meanwhile, out here in Reality-Land, “climate action” ranks No. 17 on Gallup’s recent polling of people’s life concerns.
Most people aren’t even thinking about this. We need to beware our own bubble.
My heating oil delivery just arrived; $2.79 a gallon. You know anyone who’s willing to go back to $4.75 for “The Climate” tm? Nah. Me, neither!
From the article: “Bottom line: the climate activists are decisively winning.”
Only until they try to implement their insane Green New Deal-type plans. We’ll see who wins then. I’m just waiting for some American politician to tell me I have to give up my gasoline automobile, or says I have to pay a tax on carbon dioxide. I’ll try not to be too rude to him/her, but I won’t agree to either. I bet there are hundreds of millions of Americans who look at it just like me, in that regard.
I hope you are right, Tom. Up here in Canada (minus 31 C at my house with the sun shining on the thermometer, and I’m only a 2 h drive north of the U.S. border)) most WANT a tax on CO2. As a country, we have collectively lost our minds.
Bruce, go find the MacKenzie Brothers and see if they can get Canada back for you! Let us know when the back bacon is on the Coleman. Good luck.
Only until they try to implement their insane Green New Deal-type plans.
Berkeley CA has banned natural gas hook-ups in new residential construction, and as near as I can tell, the pitch forks and torches have remained in the shed.
Steve,
“Berkeley CA has banned natural gas hook-ups in new residential construction”
That’s a great example of marginal policy-making. There is little new residential construction in Berkeley, so this affects few people.
Radical policy would be forcing conversion to other energy sources. Unlike frogs, people can be boiled if the pot is heated slowly enough (metaphorically speaking).
Like everything else that ban will spread and grow. The Greens have said they want to ban fossil fuel. The Berkeley ban is a step in that direction. How long before you can’t sell your house or buy one unless the gas is permanently shut off?
Tom,
“I bet there are hundreds of millions of Americans who look at it just like me, in that regard.”
Most Americans are already paying taxes on their fossil fuels. Increasing them slowly is, imo, unlikely to produce the civil disobedience that you expect.
In any case, taxes or such on carbon are only a small part of the Green New Deal. Much of it will be quite popular – such as the large infrastructure projects (the workers and business owners who gain from these are vocal in their support).
https://fabiusmaximus.com/2019/01/21/all-about-the-green-new-deal-dreams-given-form/
More importantly, the public’s reaction depends on how and with what speed it is implemented. Climate activists have brilliantly played the long game so far – building support in a wide range of institutions. I doubt they will imprudently rush their victory.
I doubt they will imprudently rush their victory. Larry, when their position (i.e., belief system) is based solely on emotion and not logic they eventually move to virtue signalling. This then leads to total irrationality, even comical positions and self destruction of the movement. I have yet to lose all faith in the ability of mankind to eventually recover a modicum of rationality. However, at 77 I do wonder if I’ll be around long enough to see the movement crash.
oh mate your bloody green dud deal crap is now being promoted in Aus by the lunatic ABC of course
no mention of the massive costs it incurs to even begin it
and when the climate doesnt change or gets colder I hope they hang em all very high
I have to agree with you Tom. I think the author is making the mistake of hearing the vocal minority and not the silent majority. I have consistently read both here and on other sites, after 30 years of screaming the sky is falling, they’ve made virtually no inroads with the American electorate, add to that the constant whining of the alarmist that we need to do something and nobody is listening… have they won in terms of getting people to believe that man has an impact on the climate? Sure, that’s by and large true and I’ll defend that, but when you ask people to make genuine sacrifice ($$$) the vast majority of folks say no. That’s not a victory.
They are going to do it the very second they can – here in Oregon, I’ll bet at least a third of the population centers are all for it.
But remember – anytime these people do anything at all it’s ‘just a bare beginning’.
They’ll look for something else to attack in the morning – they need to stoke that warm-fuzzy, because all this is really just a personal indulgence.
And consequences are irrelevant – they’ve already got any blame pre-directed away from themselves.
Look for a “carbon tax” to be coming soon to a gas station near you.
Of course they’re winning…..the skeptics are idiots and trying to argue the science….”you’re not a scientist”
Argue the $c@m….we pay developing countries to increase their emissions….and all of the increase has come from China and the rest of them
repeat it over and over…we have not contributed to any increase…and almost all of it is from China
Latitude, “…almost all of it from China”. China’s emissions are largely from manufacturing the energy intensive products that we in the West refuse to do because we want to virtue signal about how clean we are. We should be buying steel from our own facilities and reaping the jobs and taxes. Instead we have immense trade imbalances and increasing debt. We are being very stupid.
China’s emissions are from the fact they don’t believe in global warming at all…and they know it’s a $c@m to put us back..and move them up
Unless something thinks they are so backward they don’t know about it…or are suicidal
…they could manufacture all of that stuff cleaner if they wanted to
..and no …. it’s from their push to electrify their country….by building more coal plants and burning more coal
to make the $c@m ever worse…..China is promoted as a leader in renewable energy….when the truth is almost all of that is from building dams, destroying rivers, and displacing millions of people
From the article: “Afterwards, I tried to find a climate scientist to coauthor an article in EOS or WSJ op-ed about the misuse of RCP8.5 – when it might have had an impact. But the ones I contacted were too smart to do so.”
It’s a shame that this is the state of affairs we find ourselves in. The Climategate Charlatans created this situation.
I agree that doubt about the climate catastrophe story is severely punished, mostly by slurring the doubters as either dumbbells or frauds. You just can’t win. I have written many letters to newspaper journalists, patiently explaining the basis of my doubts. One of them actually wrote me back a temperate, reasonable and courteous reply. The first thing he asked me was, was I a denier. He used that word, and when I said, sure, I was a denier in the common, pejorative sense that it is used although “doubter” is my preferred term), that was pretty much the end of the exchange because to this man (who was not a bad guy at all) there was no point in even attempting to argue with a denier. They get you with a label, and that’s the end of the (prejudicially truncated) debate.
Incidentally, climate change catastrophe doubt is only one of my apostasies. I also doubt the Theory of Evolution. (The process that produced animal intelligence is itself devoid of intelligence? Come on.) I can debate that one with reasonable arguments, but no one can hear them. When people find out that you think that the world as we know it bears the hand of an intelligent creator, you are immediately and vigorously ignored, because you are considered too stupid to understand Evolution (and that would be pretty stupid, as Evolution is a very simple theory that can be taught to high school students in less than an hour), or that you are a religious fanatic who thinks that the Book of Genesis is a factual account. You are just dismissed, because the doubt of Evolution has been successfully characterized as the province of the stupid. Also, many of the active proponents of Evolution are militant atheists, and militant atheists are very enthusiastic in their scorn for anyone who believes In any divinity.
The Apocalypse of Slightly More Pleasant Weather it will be called in the future, when people look back in amazement at the insane bout of mass hysteria which has taken hold of the minds of the people in our time.
Hokey Schtick,
“the insane bout of mass hysteria ”
Yes, that’s how people see moral panics in hindsight.
The political victories won during the hysteria won’t be seen so lightly.
The complacency of skeptics – laughing and mocking while the activists built their strength – might get a humorous footnote in the history books.
Tom,
As I have been documenting here for several years, climate activists have played the long game. Building strength in institutions, extending their reach and power, gaining allies.
Now, slowly, they see the time when they can move to the “implementation” phase – having destroyed, deplatformed, or marginalized their opponents.
As Jefferson would say, “nature’s god” rewards hard work intelligently directed. They have earned their victory by that harsh standard.
Very deep pockets of money.
A review of the “investors” at CERES.org reveals where this money came from and continue to flow from to enable a well coordinated climate scam propaganda campaign.
It explains a lot of what has and is driving the climate hustle: the lure of vast fortunes to be made in Wind and Solar energy shackling the middle class with ever higher electricity costs. Whether its underfunded CalPERS and CalSTRS, the insolvent States of Illinois or Connecticut treasuries, or a billionaire’s hedge fund, the lure of a rich ROI by fleecing the middle class is just too great an investing opportunity not to participate in for the morally bankrupt Left.
Environmentalists have been coopted. Scientists have been coopted. The save the world crowd has been coopted. The plan was to fix the climate? No, that was the come-on. The real goal was something else. Send money. Socialism. Politics. Power. The usual stuff.
+1M We, the world, has been misdirected with a grand scheme and although it seems to be winning the real truth will come when successful people are forced to reduce their lifestyle to enhance another’s that has squandered theirs.
MOST AMERICANS’ VIEW OF THE “CLIMATE CHANGE” ISSUE: HO-HUM.
A Pew Research 2019 survey reported that “Climate Change” ranked in 17th place out of 18 “important issues” in a recent poll of Americans. The issue ranked second-to-last going back to 2014. A disgruntled article in ClimateDepot.com had to admit: “Moral of the story: There has never been any evidence that climate change is a top concern for most Americans. This is not a crowd-pleaser or a vote-getter.”
And what was the issue of greatest concern to Americans, according to the Pew poll? It’s the economy, stupid!
The battle lines moved at least in 2015 to financial policy, and the GND grew out of that.
Now, either climate scientists, not just Mann, want the debate to remain a rear-guard action, rather suicidal narcissist I would venture to say, or cannot muster courage to face the real issue, the physical economy.
And that brings us to the American System of Economy, which President Trump does mention. This is most certainly not the monetarist Keynes nor Friedman, nor Hayek incantations that London likes to foist upon us, while playing both sides with the GND.
Now let us see exactly who the charlatans really are!
The most important poll is the election in November. It is vital that President Trump wins re-election. It is also vital that the Republicans win control of the House and the Senate. Fortunately, the odds are that Trump will win. example
The best thing skeptics can do is encourage their buddies and family to get out and vote. People who didn’t have jobs before and do now, should vote to prevent going back into unemployment. The possibility of a Democrat win should scare the daylights out of working Americans.
The forgotten people owe Trump a debt of gratitude. Anyway, they don’t want to be forgotten again.
“There has never been any evidence that climate change is a top concern for most Americans. This is not a crowd-pleaser or a vote-getter.”
How about this ……
https://climatecommunication.yale.edu/publications/for-the-first-time-the-alarmed-are-now-the-largest-of-global-warmings-six-americas/
“Nearly six in ten (58%) Americans are now either “Alarmed” or “Concerned” about global warming. From 2014 to 2019, the proportion of “Alarmed” nearly tripled.”
You say they are winning. Yet, every major industrial country outside of mainland Europe has turned conservative. They aren’t winning. Bernie Sanders isn’t likely going to be the next president, the farther they push the more pushback will come. Losing the war in the news and the papers, saving the planet does sell papers/clicks and everything has gravitas when you push out that it all is a symptom of the end of days. This has always sold, until it doesn’t then it’s on to the next thing to sell papers/clicks. Papers are a tough business right now and selling your integrity isn’t new but for some it might feel that way. Things will self correct as they do. Then they will talk about how it all went wrong and sell a few more ads.
Canada is not in the Conservative fold. Trudeau is right at home with the loons of Europe. Some provinces are Conservative, but even some of them are ‘Progressive Conservatives’, an oxymoron for sure.
Are we letting them win? Can we do nothing to fight back? Having truth and reality on our side should be useful tools. I’d be interested to join and to the extent I can finance a counter attack on the climate disinformation.
Skeptics need a sympathetic news media. Where can we get one of those?
The Alarmists have the Leftwing Media pushing their alarmist message far and wide, day after day after day. Skeptics need something like that. I know, that’s not going to happen. The good news is reality will eventually win the day, Leftwing Media or no Leftwing Media. Although reality may not win the day soon enough to cause some nations to bankrupt themselves in a futile effort to control the Earth’s weather.
Yes, the activists most certainly have won the war of words – they have created a hysteric movement in the media – but in the real world, the world of actual things happening in real time, nothing much has happened. Globally all nations (Britain is one of the only nations to have passed binding legislation) are only paying lip service to the cause – all the yearly COP conferences have produced nothing but empty air and powerless decisions. The Greens are forever accusing their governments of doing nothing – and, of course, they are quite right.
The all important economic powerhouses of China, India, Russia and now the United States are happily continuing using fossil fuel to create more vital energy for their societies. Not many nations (except the EU) have created economically damaging taxes; they are only shooting themselves in the foot – and over the next year of Brexit decisions we will see Boris Johnson make a 180 degree about turn in his climate change policy (Britain’s circumstances will force him).
The western media’s mass hysteria with the growth of the climate change cult really means very little in the real world.
The media’s shutting down of debate about climate change is similar to the shutting out of doubt about the necessity of invading Iraq in 2003. No one in the media wanted any debate about Iraq, and therefore none was allowed. Within a few weeks of the fall of Baghdad, it became obvious that Saddam’s weapons of mass destruction didn’t exist. (The invading forces had captured dozens of high level captives, all of whom would have powerful incentives to direct the invaders to the weapons, had they existed.) It took a year after the fall of Baghdad for the Washington Post to admit that there had never been any weapons, and this was only after a formal admission by the government in the Duelfer report. The media does not admit mistakes, and they aren’t going to admit their mistake about climate change, even after it becomes obvious that the whole thing is a false alarm.
The important thing to keep in mind about the Iraq war was not that no active weapons of mass destruction were found, but that practically the whole world was in agreement, a consensus, if you will, that Saddam Insane *did* have active weapons of mass destruction programs. All the western intelligence services said so.
The reason they were convinced is because that’s what Saddam wanted them to think, thinking that if his enemies thought he had weapons of mass destruction, then that would deter them from attacking him, and this also had an effect on his own generals, keeping them in line.
So Saddam put out the word that he had active WMD programs, and everyone believed him because he had used them in the past and there was no reason to doubt this beligerent, murderous dictator.
This WMD disinformation campaign of Saddam’s didn’t have the effect Saddam thought it would, it had just the opposite effect and ended up with Saddam hiding in a hole in the ground and then being executed by the new Iraqi government. They should have slowly lowered his living body into a vat of acid like Saddam did to his enemies, that would have been justice, but the Iraquis let him off easy and made his end quick. Maybe Satan is lowering his body into a vat of acid right this minute.
They questioned Saddam’s generals after the war and many of them sincerely believed that Saddam had an active WMD program.
And the Leftwing Media didn’t promote this war. The Democrats certainly were against it and the Leftwing Media follows their lead. The Left’s and the Leftwing Media’s main focus during the Iraq war was in tearing down George W. Bush in whatever way they could manage. Kind of like they are doing to Trump now. Tearing down Republicans is always the main focus of the Left.
I am a long-term optimist. It is some sort of mental illness I guess. It is true the public stage has been filled with idiots and they have control of the microphones but, on the other hand, when voters are asked about priorities they tend to list real issues well ahead of a climate apocalypse. Yes political leaders and media hacks have gone full imbecile on climate fear in wealthy western nations but other nations are still looking after the job of developing and bringing their populations a better life. And then there is the arc of history that tells us that inevitably, over the longer time frame, humans are inventive and creative creatures who ultimately find a better way. Even now we can see what voters feel about climate madness when it starts to affect their quality of life. The backlash when costs rise, freedoms diminish and choices disappear is fast and furious. The very same people who lived a live of comfort and safety from their day of birth are ill equipped to see any of their toys removed from the playpen. They squawk loudly and demand to change the channel when they reap the rewards of their own magical thinking.
The “eco-Nazi” movement has already succeeded once with a false scam: The Ozone Hole/CFC fraud!
They succeeded in banning perfectly benign, non toxic, non flammable refrigerants and propellants, and degreasing solvents. And all to mitigate a natural phenomenon – the Antarctic ozone hole.
You do know what all your spray cans now use as propellants? Propane and butane instead of CFC’s!
And the big chemical companies were happy to jump on the bandwagon – as they could rape consumers with far more expensive “alternatives”. Just look at the latest automotive refrigerant horse schist:
YF1234 – it is now a flammable gas, igniting in accidents and burning isn’t the worst issue, it generates hydrogen flouride when burned – which can eat glass, let alone your lungs and skin if you are trapped….
Do not underestimate the harm this movement has, can, will inflict without conscience to the casualties!
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/04/14/hypothesis-radical-greens-are-the-great-killers-of-our-age/
On the other hand their slow pace of boiling us frogs with the Climate Scam – might become a panic implementation attempt on their part if the real climate keeps cooling.
Then a “yellow vest” movement may erupt, making the French one look like boy scouts starting a campfire by comparison.
***Bottom line: the climate activists are decisively winning. The science no longer matters in the public policy debate. Activists have moved beyond it and the major science institutions no longer defend it against the activists’ exaggerations and misrepresentations. (…) Meanwhile, skeptics are talking to themselves, like characters in Alice in Wonderland – vocal but effectively locked out of the news media.***
– – – Sadly, I have come to the same conclusion a few years ago. Friends and family no longer want to discuss the absolute veracity of man-made climate change, have fully embraced the new religion, and look at me with pitiful condescension if I try to breach the subject.
– – – It’s Game Over. The Madness will have to run its course.
This finding is grim, but in my heart of hearts, I’m afraid Kummer’s right. The climate change brigade controls ALL the institutions, from the schools to the boardroom. Every political body, national and international, is controlled by people who think like them. Even the pope (nitwit) is in their pocket. The sad thing is that any failure on their side doesn’t alter their beliefs or their behavior. Nothing changes. They march ahead, like climate zombies. Which is why the whole western enterprise has to collapse first before any sort of sense will set in. And, of course, by then it will be too late. We will be living in Canticle for Lebowitz land.
Larry, it’s inexcusable for anyone following climate politics to ignore the elephant: Nothing will be done even if the hype had it right about climate.
1) India, China , Africa and most of the rest of the Third World are going ahead with plans for electrification with mainly coal. The only ones making all the noise, Europeans, Australia, Canada, have emissions that are already hugely offset by the new ’emitters’.
2) The withdrawal of the US from the Paris Ag. was essentially the end of it all. Like a chicken with its head chopped off, the energetic leaps and bounds of the headless bird are the death-throws, not a final push to victory. There will be no chance for a Democrate comeback to the rescue. This party has had its head cut off, too. Trump will win a second term handily and if there are any brains left in the brand new Republican Party that has been crafted by Trump, the presidency is theirs for a generation after Trump. New blood in the Dems will eventually rise from outside the wreckage of their party and they will jettison all this marksbrothers routine.
2)The EU is already under stress from Brexit and the rise of Trumpians in their midst. Oh they’ll put on a show for a while, but the futility of their posturing on CO2 and the deadly cost to their collapsing economies won’t continue in the face of a surging US economy, which is a beacon and a lesson to be taken up by new blood in Europe.
3) No matter what may be done in the near future, we are helpless to avoid the big CO2 experiment. Even bigger “business as usual” will be done. We will know precisely what CO2 sensitivity is. We will know whether it is a big problem or not, because there is no stopping it.
My take from evidence so far after 40 years of the hype is warming has been a fraction of what was to be, despite shifting of goalposts and cooking data. The Great Greening of the planet and attendant bumper crops (and increased habitat for flora and fauna) have put CO2 squarely and unequivocally in the benefits column. This, with peak population in the second half of the century, the best bet is that we are unwittingly ushering in Garden of Eden Earth.
You make an interesting, and hopeful, point, especially re the third world and energy. Odd that in the end, we might–might–be saved by what are truly horrendous environmental policies in China and Africa.
“using the Skeptical Science website (SkS) as their base. These people attack the opponents of activists – using lies and smears to discredit these eminent scientists. ”
So why hasn’t anyone sued them?
This is the progressive agenda metastasizing – this was always where they were headed.
“There are rumors are that the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report will break with the past and fully embrace the hysteria.”
I can confirm this and the copy I reviewed was chock full of over hyped hysteria in every chapter. The chapter on sensitivity and feedbacks is purported to be the scientific justification for alarmism, but there was little, if any actual science in that chapter. The very first sentence in that chapter was a blatant misrepresentation and it only got worse. It’s an embarrassment to science that this crap is even called science.
co2isnotevil,
Did you view a copy of the full Assessment or of the Summary for Policy Makers? The latter in past Assesssments have always been skewed and even contradict what is in the full report. The Fifth Assessment’s full report had backed off some of the more exaggerated points and I’m surprised this hasn’t continued.
I agree with your bottom line.
There is no hope of reason being heard unless young minds are opened and engaged. Sadly, however, the following generation has been brainwashed from infancy.
As those old enough to remember “wild weather” from their youth and, as a result, having the perspective that we are not seeing anything unprecedented, grow older still and pass away, the climate emergency will become the new norm of life and it will govern every freedom and action of all bar the elite who will enjoy ever greater privilege.
If the entire developed world(Europe, the Americas, and Japan) ceased burning any coal 10 years from now,
The amount of coal burned then would be double that of today.
This will be the result of developing countries, mainly China and India, needing far more energy than today.
The climate is warming, as it has for 30,000 years. We need science to help us live in a warmer world.
“We need science to help us live in a warmer world.”
Actually NO, we’ll do just fine in a warmer world. They didn’t call those previous warm climate periods, all of which were warmer than today, “climate OPTIMUMS” for nothing. It is a colder world that is cause for concern.
Yes Larry, it is very depressing to think that they have won.
But they have only really won in a a smallish segment of the population, the urban, liberal elite, which includes most of the mainstream media, most of the politicians in most of the “western world” and most of the entities that dominate the internet.
There won’t be any substantial pushback from the larger population until it really starts to hurt. When people are told that they cannot buy a car with an internal combustion engine; when people are told they have to take out their natural gas-fired central heating and replace it with electric heat at 2× or 3× the operating cost; when they start having no electricity supply for days at a time to power the EV they are forced to buy and the electric home heating they are forced to have. That may be when the tide starts to turn.
I hope.
Describing the death of the climate policy debate – the short version.
For a decade one of their leaders was John Cook, riding the cause to academic degrees and honors – at least pretending to know climate science.
https://www.climatechangecommunication.org/portfolio-view/john-cook/
That was then. Now they give us Greta, who knows nothing but what she has been told.
That’s the move beyond science. Beyond rational debate.
Our ruling elites believe that we are sheep, deserving only to be treated contemptuously. Time will tell if they are correct.
Just looking at that photo of John Cook gives me the creeps.
So, how many of you attend the public meetings of the activists?
When Algore dispatched his trained volunteers to show his slide show, did you go to those presentations to confront the misinformation?
I do.
It is a lonely hobby, with no friends, to date. How do you think it was for the left when they started this.They had the media on their side, you say? Go back further.
If you want push back, you must get out and do it.
There is ugliness when facing the left, but occasionally others actually seeking to be informed.
There’s an interesting symbiosis in the activist community between climate activism and gender/identity activism. The whole gender/identity thing is a much more recent invention than climate change and it seems to have metastasized much more quickly. And we (climate realists?) may benefit from the way that gender/identity politics is polarizing society. The activists may have taken on a battle that they cannot win.
Gender/identity politics seems to have gained most traction in the UK, where ordinary people have lost their jobs and even get criminal prosecution for saying things that wouldn’t even have been controversial a decade or so ago.
The difference from the climate movement is that the 90 percent (at a minimum) of the population think the whole thing is absurd, and they tend to get angry when it starts to get forced on ordinary folk, just like them.
And this is leading to the very real possibility that the BBC, which is at the forefront of the gender/identity movement, may get defunded. BoJo has hinted that his government might cancel the TV licence fee. Without public funding, the BBC will either go down the tubes or become a very fringe player in the media world. And if the BBC goes down the tubes, the Guardian might well follow.
Which would all be good for us.