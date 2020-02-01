The Conversation? “ethically misguided and downright dangerous” NOT to Censor Climate Deniers

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
University of Melbourne “Centre for Advancing Journalism” academic Denis Muller believes climate censorship should be added to legally binding journalistic professional codes of conduct.
Media ‘impartiality’ on climate change is ethically misguided and downright dangerous
January 31, 2020 6.11am AEDT
Denis Muller
Senior Research Fellow in the Centre for Advancing Journalism, University of Melbourne
In September 2019, the editor of The Conversation, Misha Ketchell, declared The Conversation’s editorial team in Australia was henceforth taking what he called a “zero-tolerance” approach to climate change deniers and sceptics. Their comments would be blocked and their accounts locked.
His reasons were succinct:
Climate change deniers and those shamelessly peddling pseudoscience and misinformation are perpetuating ideas that will ultimately destroy the planet.
…
But in the era of climate change, this conventional approach is out of date. A more analytical approach is called for.
…
Harm is a long-established criterion for abridging free speech. John Stuart Mill, in his seminal work, On Liberty, published in 1859, was a robust advocate for free speech but he drew the line at harm:
[…] the only purpose for which power can be exercised over any member of a civilized community, against his will, is to prevent harm to others.
It follows that editors may exercise the power of refusing to publish climate-denialist material if doing so prevents harm to others, without violating fundamental free-speech principles.
Other harms too provide established grounds for limiting free speech. Some of these are enforceable at law – defamation, contempt of court, national security – but speech about climate change falls outside the law and so becomes a question of ethics.
The harms done by climate change, both at a planetary level and at the level of human health, are well-documented and supported by overwhelming scientific evidence.
…
External guidance is nonexistent. The ethical codes promulgated by the media accountability bodies – the Australian Press Council and the Australian Communications and Media Authority – make no mention of how impartiality should be achieved in the context of climate change. The Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance’s code of ethics is similarly silent.
These bodies would serve the profession and the public interest by developing specific standards to deal with the issue of climate change, and guidance about how to meet them. It is not an issue like any other. It is existential on a scale surpassing even nuclear war.
…Read more: https://theconversation.com/media-impartiality-on-climate-change-is-ethically-misguided-and-downright-dangerous-130778
The problem with comparing discussion of climate change to shouting “fire” in a burning theatre is one of immediacy.
Shouting “fire” to create a fake panic in a movie cinema is punishable, because it has been amply demonstrated through experience that creating a fake panic causes immediate, measurable harm; we know through observation of past events that people can be hurt or even killed during the resulting stampede.
But a public comment disputing alarmist climate claims; not so much.
The author’s comparison of climate change to an imminent nuclear war is absurd. Climate change is a gradual process, with significant changes taking decades or even centuries to manifest.
Even if climate skeptics were totally wrong, there is no justification for shutting down our right to be wrong. Unlike shouting “fire” in a crowded theatre, no single climate “shout”, no matter how wrong, has the potential to alter the trajectory of society to such an extent that measurable harm could be ascribed to it.
If society lowers the bar of censorship to such an extent that publicly supporting a position which might be wrong but which causes no immediate harm qualifies as a punishable offence, then we have lost more than our right to free speech.
27 thoughts on “The Conversation? “ethically misguided and downright dangerous” NOT to Censor Climate Deniers”
Unfortunately, Fascism is alive and well in Melbourne, spearheaded by the Ultra-Left-Wing Age Newspaper also known as Pravda-on-the-Yarra. The network of back-up propaganda and ‘education’ forces in Australia spreads from James Cook University in the north to the University of Tasmania in the south.
The real threat that these activists wish to counter is the systematic dismantling of their climate lies and threadbare theories surrounding CO2, which is a harmless inert gas that benefits all life on Earth.
Nicholas,
The Age’s sister newspaper in Sydney, The Sydney Morning Herald should be termed Pravda on the Harbour.
Although I presently reside in Sydney temporarily I refuse to buy it but my local coffee shop has a copy I can occasionally read for free.
Its agenda on pressing the “climate crisis” is unrelenting and shrill.
Since the bushfires it has ramped up the issue considerably on the basis that no thinking person could deny that climate change causes bushfires.
Letters to the Editor are ALL in this vein.
Relatives in Sydney are even more scathing in their views about the fall of the SMH, a once great broadsheet, now a declining tabloid.
Indeed you are correct. I live in Sydney and the SMH is festooned with alarm articles about climate is really quite a laugh. Like The Guardian readership at the SMH is falling. I cannot post any comments to any article now.
‘Crisis’? O, ye heretic! The new word is ‘emergency’, to be followed soon by ‘megamergency’. /sarc
The hyperbole of the Greenshirts is constantly evolving.
The psychosis is being reinforced…. Can the call for jack-booted thugs be far behind?
If they are worried about us we must be doing something right. Congratulations to my fellow deniers. Go get ’em guys!
Well said!
“But in the era of climate change, this conventional approach is out of date. A more
analyticalfascist book burning-style approach is called for.”
There. Fixed it for those totalitarians.
Orwell was correct.
As was Voltaire before him, when he said, “If you want to know who rules over you, find out who are are not allowed to criticise!”.
The modern Aussie fascist nazis!!!!
Be very afraid: there are too many out there who will agree with the proposition that those who don’t agree with the alarmism should be silenced!!!
“The harms done by climate change, both at a planetary level and at the level of human health, are well-documented and supported by overwhelming scientific evidence.”
This is the crux of Dennis Muller’s argument and it is 100% false. To date, there has not been a single ‘harm’ scientifically proven to be the result of man-made climate change. There appears to be a growing number of people around the world who believe that proclamations now override reality. If you tell a big lie often enough, people will start to believe it. Where have we seen this attempted before?
But beyond the big lie, lies a very weak argument concerning harm. The problem for these activists is that their ‘solutions’ will produce significant amounts of ‘harm’ immediately. By their own reasoning, they should be silenced!
“Senior Research Fellow in the Centre for Advancing Journalism, University of Melbourne”
What a mouthful of…BS.
Remember, The Conversation is funded by the hapless taxpayer. They are operated out of academic institutions, supposedly following scientific processes.
I think Winston Churchill was spot on when he said-“The fascists of the future will call themselves anti fascists.” The delusional believers behave EXACTLY like a religious cult. They are right because-well, just because.
Demanding a certain group to be denied free speech goes against ALL internationally recognised basic human rights. Time for these fools to look in the mirror as to who has been peddling pseudoscience.
The only real reason to censor “Climate Deniers” is because they know full well the “deniers” are right, and can’t be refuted.
Not just right, provably right. Absolutely everything the doomsayers have been bleating on about since the late 60’s and early 70’s about “climate” has been demonstrably wrong. What we now see happening is shutting down discussions, That’s The Conversation for you. What we will see happening more is a gradual “blocking” of access to information (Because it is becoming available online only now). Did you say Google? Many many books that I, physically, read in a library years ago are only “available online” now.
This is what Orwell predicted in his book “1984”.
But if climate alarmism is causing crippling anxiety among young people, is that not immediate harm? Shouldn’t there be safe spaces where they can be protected from such upsetting speech? where no one is allowed to talk about AGW?
“Overwhelming evidence”? Sounds like they plagerised that from Adam Shiff and co.Look where that got them.
They are all operating out of the same play book.
Does anyone else wonder when this stupid-ness will fully rotate and climate denial-ism will be declared an actual religion by these dingbats? Wouldn’t MEAA then violate it’s own code of conduct by showing discrimination against a conscientious denier?
And I find it really strange that they say: “Only substantial advancement of the public interest or risk of substantial harm to people allows any standard to be overridden.” as a sort of anything-goes line. Wonder who in their tribe thinks they are qualified to determine a reasonable person’s understanding of “substantial”? These are the same folks that have escalated Journalist reporting of climate from concern to then crisis to then catastrophe. There is certainly no sense of scale in this profession.
It saddens me to see what people in the intellectual, cultural and academic spheres are suggesting for Western society. True believers are secular now & the young apparently don’t understand how quickly someone like Pol Pot destroyed the comfort zone of the educated.
Disgraceful.
I don’t know what good it will do but I intend writing to our Prime Minister in protest at the Australian government continuing to fund this institution.
Good. Journalism was trash anyway. Most of what I read (on important topics for society, not on who won the rugby match yesterday) is clearly whitewashing of some sort: peddling propaganda for some cause while hiding who wrote it or giving cover to the source by “asking questions” that are not real questions. At least a Press Release comes from the purported source.
For example, after the hack of the Macron campaign, the framework of the DNC lies was used to pretend there were fake documents in the “MacronLeaks” data dump.
Then the person responsible for infosec in the campaign made up another story: that he used “fuzzing” to make many fake email threads to confuse whoever would hack the emails. And the “free press” applauded. Security measures were successful because the emails were hacked and dumped, but at least the infosec guys had fun making up false emails (that nobody saw).
(Be careful, as that’s the new measure of success for journalist. By that definition, you could say the solar road was a success.)
I couldn’t find evidence that “fuzzing” (of texts written by humans by automatically generated garbage) is a thing or that any made up email existed. The journalists asked zero question about the number of purposely made up emails or why they would waste time on such pointless endeavor instead of fighting phishing by using two factor authentification, a cheap solution nowadays.
Journalism is obviously not the only systemic whitewashing operator; the other is the “health authority” that provides cover for Big Medicine. The worst lackey of Big Pharma/Big Medicine in the world is probably the EU. The most serious issue with EU is the encouragement to fast track drugs, yet nobody talks about it, because: lackeys.
…. and there it is again – “supported by overwhelming scientific evidence” – followed by zero scientific evidence.
Ironic that The Conversation wants to shut down conversation with anyone.
It is interesting how they manipulate language in a way that changes original meaning. So “harm” (John Stuart Mill) has been conflated to describe something which may or may not be a problem to some people in the future if some (improbable) scenario of fossil fuel consumption (RCP8.5) happens. Such obfuscation is either stupid – Ie the speaker hasn’t a clue what he or she is talking about – or a deliberate tactic to gain political advantage.
I suspect both is true at the same time. They haven’t a clue about the IPCC’s scenarios, wouldn’t even know what RCP8.5 meant, but do clearly understand the difference between Mill’s “harm” and the outcomes from climate change. It is also a bit pointless anyway, because the MSM don’t as a rule, give a platform to sceptics very often, and then only to be poked fun at.
Eric and others from down under.
I’m from Melbourne.
I agree with others re The Age/SMH but also the ABC which is a disgrace.
Is there any actual Australian CAGW alarmist that actually debates anyone?
What a disgrace and humiliation for the University of Melbourne, to have this fascist openly saying these things. And, apparently, a ‘senior research fellow’.
One of the most interesting items recently published on Anthony’s endlessly informative blog was Andy May’s graph showing the earth’s temperature over the last 500 million years. In Muller’s world, it would be an offence to publish this graph or even discuss the obvious issues that it raises.
I wonder if Andrew Bolt has commented on this appalling announcement?