Angry English Commuters Attack Extinction Rebellion Climate Protestors

Furious commuters drag Extinction Rebellion protesters from top of Tube

Climate change activists carry out London-wide protests in defiance of a police ban as leaders try to get the ban lifted.

Angry commuters have pulled Extinction Rebellion protesters from the top of a Tube as activists disrupted services across London.

A Catholic and Anglican priest also climbed onto a train at a different station as part of the protest.

At Canning Town station in east London dozens of commuters were seen pulling two campaigners, dressed in jacket and tie, from the top of a Jubilee Line Tube train after they unfurled a banner saying, “Business as usual = death”.

The pair used a ladder to climb onto the roof, prompting an immediate reaction from commuters, including one who threw his sandwich at them. A drink was also hurled at one of them.

Read more (includes video): https://news.sky.com/story/furious-commuters-drag-extinction-rebellion-protester-from-top-of-tube-11837385