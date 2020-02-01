Seem to be missing text on this one.
Obviously written by a man of few words.
He did say fewer recessions – starting here?
Try this link meanwhile. At https://www.wnd.com/2020/01/fewer-recessions-thanks-shale-revolution/
The effect of Energy Dominance. It is an economic game changer for the US domestic economy’s fundamental of money flows during expansions and energy use. No longer does US dollars during an expansion phase go primarily to financing Middle East oil sheiks’ new Gulfstream jets or palaces.
MAGA.
Although the title says “Fewer Recessions Thanks to the Shale Revolution”, the reality is Zero recessions since the start of the Shale revolution.
When did the shale revolution really kick into high gear and start its climb to US energy dominance from an economic standpoint?
I would mark it at the Deep Water Horizon rig blow-out-disaster in April 2010 and the Obama Admin response to that as his bow to the Democrat’s climate-environmemtal backers and GreenSlime lobby.
“Deepwater Horizon oil spill, also called Gulf of Mexico oil spill, largest marine oil spill in history, caused by an April 20, 2010, explosion on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig—located in the Gulf of Mexico, approximately 41 miles (66 km) off the coast of Louisiana—and its subsequent sinking on April 22.
The Obama Mal-administration in the wake of the DWH disaster took GoM permitting off the table (illegally, as David Middleton has frequently written about here at WUWT), temporarily reducing production there and putting future production under question (at least for the markets).
The effect of GoM permit banning was catalytic across US onshore oil patches with US drillers ready to deploy their newfound toys of fracking tools and skills.
That gave fracking drillers in North Dakota, the Permian Basin, and other areas the economic kickstart to drive the fracking revolution across those fields. The effect was so dramatic that by 2014 OPEC tried desperately to kill them by flooding the world oil market to drive them out of business (the shale frackers). That oil price drive down for a year or so gave the US drivers their cheapest gas pump prices in 60 years (inflation adjusted). But it also had the opposite effect of forcing the surviving shale frackers to become lean and efficient operations.
So like everything the Democrats try to do to engineer an outcome using the political powers of control, it always backfires on them. Sometimes it takes years or a decade, but their political scheming always backfires on them. Always. 100%.
Well this was a quick read! LOL
Title says it all and no explanation needed. We’be been conned into believing fossil fuels are the daemon when in fact they’re the savior.
Wow, what a concept. Now we can all easily submit articles for consideration.
Here’s mine: Few Words Needed To Describe Climate Alarm Irrationality — Only Head Shaking Required
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
9 thoughts on “Fewer Recessions Thanks to the Shale Revolution”
Seem to be missing text on this one.
Obviously written by a man of few words.
He did say fewer recessions – starting here?
Try this link meanwhile. At https://www.wnd.com/2020/01/fewer-recessions-thanks-shale-revolution/
The effect of Energy Dominance. It is an economic game changer for the US domestic economy’s fundamental of money flows during expansions and energy use. No longer does US dollars during an expansion phase go primarily to financing Middle East oil sheiks’ new Gulfstream jets or palaces.
MAGA.
Although the title says “Fewer Recessions Thanks to the Shale Revolution”, the reality is Zero recessions since the start of the Shale revolution.
When did the shale revolution really kick into high gear and start its climb to US energy dominance from an economic standpoint?
I would mark it at the Deep Water Horizon rig blow-out-disaster in April 2010 and the Obama Admin response to that as his bow to the Democrat’s climate-environmemtal backers and GreenSlime lobby.
The Obama Mal-administration in the wake of the DWH disaster took GoM permitting off the table (illegally, as David Middleton has frequently written about here at WUWT), temporarily reducing production there and putting future production under question (at least for the markets).
The effect of GoM permit banning was catalytic across US onshore oil patches with US drillers ready to deploy their newfound toys of fracking tools and skills.
That gave fracking drillers in North Dakota, the Permian Basin, and other areas the economic kickstart to drive the fracking revolution across those fields. The effect was so dramatic that by 2014 OPEC tried desperately to kill them by flooding the world oil market to drive them out of business (the shale frackers). That oil price drive down for a year or so gave the US drivers their cheapest gas pump prices in 60 years (inflation adjusted). But it also had the opposite effect of forcing the surviving shale frackers to become lean and efficient operations.
So like everything the Democrats try to do to engineer an outcome using the political powers of control, it always backfires on them. Sometimes it takes years or a decade, but their political scheming always backfires on them. Always. 100%.
Well this was a quick read! LOL
Title says it all and no explanation needed. We’be been conned into believing fossil fuels are the daemon when in fact they’re the savior.
Wow, what a concept. Now we can all easily submit articles for consideration.
Here’s mine: Few Words Needed To Describe Climate Alarm Irrationality — Only Head Shaking Required